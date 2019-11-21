ConocoPhillips Company (COP) CEO Ryan Lance Hosts 2019 Analyst & Investor Meeting (Transcript)

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) 2019 Analyst & Investor Meeting November 19, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ellen DeSanctis - SVP of Corporate Relations

Ryan Lance - Chairman and CEO

Matt Fox - EVP, Exploration & Production

Bill Bullock - President, Asia-Pacific, Middle East

Michael Hatfield - President, Alaska, Canada and Europe

Dominic Macklon - President, Lower 48

Don Wallette - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Phil Gresh - JP Morgan

Phillip Jungwirth - BMO Capital

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Michael Hall - Heikkinen Energy

Doug Terreson - Evercore ISI

Ryan Todd - Simmons Energy

Bob Brackett - Bernstein

Scott Hanold - RBC

Joshua Silverstein - Wolfe Research

Muhammad Ghulam - Raymond James

Ellen DeSanctis

Good morning everyone. My name is Ellen DeSanctis and I am the Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations for ConocoPhillips. Our entire executive leadership team is here this morning. and on behalf of all of them its my privilege to welcome you to our 2019 Analyst and Investor meeting.

I'm going to quickly review today's agenda. Ryan Lance will begin by reaffirming the value proposition we launched three years ago. Andrew will present a highlight of today's ten year plan. Matt Fox will describe our differential strategy and portfolio these form the foundation basis for the plan the investment plan you will see today.

Next, you will hear from our three region presidents. They will provide asset level detail on each of their areas. You will hear from Bill Bullock who will cover the Asia Pacific, Middle East region. You will hear from Michael Hatfield who will cover the Alaska, Canada and Europe region. We will take a short break after Michael and then we will resume with Dominic Macklon who will cover our Lower 48 region.

Don Wallette will summarize the financial details of our base plan and he will address how our plan performed across price cycles. Ryan will come back for some closing comments and then we will host the question and answer session.

Today's meeting is all about our compelling future so we will make some forward looking statements, actual results could differ materially from the projections that you see, the risks and uncertainties in our future performance are described on the cautionary statement shown here and in our periodic filing with the SEC. We will also use some non-GAAP measures today reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure can be found in the appendix section of today's material.

Again, welcome, thank you for your interest in ConocoPhillips and now it's my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Ryan Lance.

Ryan Lance

Thank Ellen and good morning. I want to welcome our guests to our meeting and our listeners that are online. Certainly pleased to host this year's Analyst Meeting at our home-field here in Houston. So, today as Ellen described, we're going to lay out a plan that we believe is one of the most boldest, yet the most sustainable plan of any company in the E&P industry. Our plan is based on our approach to running an E&P company that is built upon free cash flow generation, peer leading return on capital and of capital, but not just for one year or two. Today, we're presenting a 10 year plan, a plan that is powerful, sets us apart and clearly demonstrates our commitment to long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders.

And I'm going to start with a chart that none of us can ignore that is shown here. Three years ago, we launched the new value proposition, based on two fundamental premises. The first was that, this business is entering a new normal of lower more volatile prices. The chart on the left clearly demonstrates that this is continued. In the early part of the decade, oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel and varied about 10 percentage points.

Over the past few years, the oil prices averaged low $50 per barrel, but it cycles up and down, across a much broader percentage range. The second premise was that our industry faces a flight of sponsorship by investors. The chart on the right paints a picture of a sector that will struggle for relevance unless the industry can create value on a sustained basis. Now we took these two premises head on in 2016 when we reset our value proposition.

We understood that to win in a volatile business is critical to deliver consistent performance through the cycles, be resilient to the low prices and retain full exposure to the upside. Now as for regaining market confidence, the key is to know what matters to investors and for our sector what matters is discipline capital allocation, returns on capital, returns of capital to our owners and responsible execution. These two promises were top of mind in 2016 and they remain top of mind today.

Since 2016, we've delivered performance by consistently exceeds these promises and the plan you will see today premises demonstrates our ability to sustain this performance for a decade.

That's why we believe we can thrive in a volatile business and attract investors to ConocoPhillips for the long term. Since the time of the value proposition reset, our strategic objectives has been clear to deliver superior returns to our shareholders through the cycles and we've designed our strategy, our principles and our priorities to satisfy this objective. This strategy addresses three distinct challenges in our industry today price uncertainty, capital intensity and maturity. Now, these represent a challenging backdrop for any commodity business but we believe we offered an investment approach that is aligned with these realities.

We address price uncertainty by having a low cash flow breakeven price and maintaining financial strength. We know these are differentiators in a commodity business. We're in a capital intensive business to thrive and that reality, our strategy of framework includes having a world-class diverse low cost of supply portfolio, but that's not enough. Our strategy requires us to optimize our investments to lower our capital intensity. That's how we avoid getting trapped on that treadmill that has dogged our industry. Now for those that are paying attention, that's the first time I've mentioned cost of supply. We kind of like that term. So this is to thank you the over under is 70 if you want a bit of the action.

Now finally, we want to address maturity in the business by frankly acknowledging that it is mature. In any mature business is essential to stay disciplined and allocate capital to deliver strong free cash flow and returns on and of capital. In the middle column we show our principles that are foundational for our company there to keep a strong balance sheet, grow cash flow on a per share basis and generate peer leading distributions to our shareholders and financial returns are at the center because that's what matters over the long term. And on the right side there are five clear priorities for capital allocation they have not changed.

Our first priority maintain production and bear existing dividend which we raised by 38%. Then we want to grow our per share dividend at a competitive rate which we've done. Third is to have an A rated balance sheet that’s what we have and fourth to supplement our dividend with share buybacks in order to return more than 30% of our cash flow from operations annually which we have consistently exceeded.

And finally we will invest to expand cash flows but not at the risk at the expensive return. Now we believe our strategy, our principles and our priorities are the right ones for this business they are at the heart of our value proposition and they're what's guided us into an advantage E&P that we are today. We recall when we launched our new approach in 2016 that required a significant transformation inside ConocoPhillips to improve our underlying performance. Our efforts touched virtually every aspect of the Company.

Now this Slide presents our three-year transformation on a page. It compares with ConocoPhillips of three years ago on the left to the ConocoPhillips of today on the right. Our production base is smaller due to asset sales of about 20 billion but the high graded portfolio is now generating stronger underlying performance. Our free cash flow yield was zero in 2016. In 2019, we are estimated to generate a free cash flow yield of 9%, which is strong for any company in any industry. We also significantly strengthened our balance sheet, net debt in 2016 was $24 billion and is estimated to be roughly 6 billion by the end of this year. That's as strong a balance sheet as you'll find in this business today.

In late 2016 we activated our new return of capital program consisting of a more affordable dividend with buybacks. That year our total return of capital to shareholders was equivalent to $1.10 per share or about 28% of our CFO. In 2019, we expect to return $4.45 per share representing over 40% of our CFO. Over the timeframe our resource based has grown and gotten better. Despite production of 500 million barrels and asset sales, our resource with less than $40 per barrel WTI cost of supply is 50% bigger now than it was in 2016.

But the proof of our transformation shows up in our capital efficiency. From 2016 to now our return on capital employed has made a complete turnaround and it's not just from price it's underlying. The improvement from minus 4% in 2016 to the expected 12% this year significantly exceeds the implied impact from the price improvement over this period. Financial return is our North Star. The improvements across all these metrics set the stage for the 10 year plan you'll see today. We are stronger now than we were three years ago and we plan to get stronger over the next decade and will keep our focus on these drivers of value.

I would be remiss if I didn't recognize the significant efforts of our workforce over this time frame. Their commitment and dedication made our transformation possible. They did the heavy lifting and they delivered the results, as I said a moment ago, you need right strategy, the right principles, the right priorities for this business, but you also need a great workforce and we have one.

Now in a moment, I'll summarize our 10 year plan and then turn the meeting over to the other speakers. Before I do I want to take a moment to acknowledge the aspects of ConocoPhillips they really transcend the numbers. Yes, we believe, we have an important role to play in delivering affordable energy to all four corners of the world, but we must do that in a way that works for all stakeholders, for our investors, for our workforce, for our neighbors and for our partners, and that means doing things in the right way. At ConocoPhillips we take accountability for our strong financial and operational performance, but we also take accountability for greater responsibilities. Performance with a purpose is core to ConocoPhillips. We are widely recognized as a leader in environmental disclosure and performance. External recognition includes our standing in the S&P 500 ESG Index as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

We were the first E&P company to set an emissions, intensity reduction target. We also lead the pack on social and governance issues with support from an engaged and diverse Board of Directors. Our Board and management team recognize to compete against a broad market for investor attention, so we're adding the S&P Index to our performance peer group and we continue to up our game on disclosure.

Now addition to having a strong geo focus, we're going all-in on the digital transformation. For example, we're implementing robotic process automation in our back office functions. We're advancing artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning for emissions monitoring and seismic advancements. We're using predictive analytics across our operations and our planning processes and we're doing these in partnership with some of the most innovative companies in Silicon Valley and the top three global cloud leaders. But everything we're doing on the stage just like the plan you'll see today, requires a world-class workforce. When it is diverse, inclusive, engaged and has the skills for the future, at ConocoPhillips, we take pride in having a strong culture based on our spirit values, its safety, its people's, its integrity, responsibility, innovation and teamwork, and that's who we are.

So, today, we're showcasing a powerful plan that sets us apart from the industry. This is our plan on page it's about as simple as we can make it. The punchline that a reference price of $50 per barrel WTI real, we expect to generate $50 billion of free cash flow over the next 10 years, while staying resilient the downside and fully exposed to the cycles. Let me step you through the math. Over the planned period, we expect to generate about $120 billion of cash from operations that shown in the green bar on the left. Moving to next bar, we plan to invest $70 billion across our existing portfolio that's in that dark blue edge. On top of the capital, we show our projected dividend outlay of approximately $20 billion. Now, that reflects a 38% step-up in the ordinary dividend and assumes we grow the dividend rate in line with our cash flow growth and the dividend growth rate of the broader market.

On top of that, you can expect and see that we repurchase $30 billion in shares over the next 10 years, consistent with our commitment to return of capital greater than 30% annually. And after all that, based on our projections, we will even have some cash to spare. Also right, I've listed some of the key outputs of this plan for about 7 billion of CapEx per year we expect to grow our production 3% annually. We believe this rational for a mature industry that we're in.

The 10 year capital program can be funded at an average cash flow breakeven price of $35 per barrel WTI, which we believe is peer leading. Our balance sheet maintains an enviable leverage ratio of net debt to CFO of less than one turn and based on this plan we exceed our distribution targets over the next 10 years and most importantly, we expect to grow our return on capital employed by 1 to 2 percentage points each year that's a powerful plan for a company our size. And we challenge any other E&P company to show you a plan like this, now for us today it is a plan, it was built bottom-up by rigorous selection and investment phrasing of our existing inventory. So it does not include investments and resources we currently don't have captured in the portfolio.

Likewise it's based on a reference price that will no doubt cycle higher and cycle lower. So as opportunities arise to add resources that are accretive to our value proposition or as prices cycle. You should expect this plan to be optimized using the same principles that we laid out here today and only to make it better. Of course you know the future is full of uncertainties, but there's one thing you should be certain about and that's our commitment to long-term value creation. Our mission for today and for the next decade is demonstrate that across the cycles we have the strategy, the portfolio, the financial framework, the world-class workforce to be the best E&P investment for all of our stakeholders.

So now let me turn the meeting over to Matt. He is going to give you a deeper dive into our view on scenarios and our strategy as well as a deeper dive of the portfolio.

Matt Fox

Thanks, Ryan. Good morning everyone. So I am going to introduce the operating plan that results in the $50 billion of free cash flow that Ryan just described, but I’m going to start by explaining the underlying philosophy behind the strategic planning process, how we've chosen what we believe is the optimal portfolio for this business and I will finish with a look at the 10 year plan.

Now the planning process is designed to acknowledge and prepare for the inherent uncertainty in our business including testing strategy across a wide range of scenarios. Over the several years, the portfolio of choices that we have made have reshaped our asset base to focus on diverse, low cost of supply and low capital intensity assets. I'll describe the resulting portfolio and that forms of foundation of the plan.

I will finish by explaining our approach to capital allocation across the coming decades. How we intend to optimize the pace of development within our assets, how it will optimize that across the portfolio and why we believe this will result in the $50 billion of free cash flow. So let's start with our planning process, we see strategic planning in the context of an approach to managing business as a whole, that covers strategy, execution and accountability, because all three need to work together to consistently deliver superior returns. I'll start with strategy. Our whole strategy process is based on a recognition of strategy paradox and that paradox says that to have a differentiated, successful strategy requires commitment, but our commitment needs to be made under the face of very deeply unpredictable world. So, how do we resolve this fundamental paradox for business? Well, its starts with a thoughtful examination of the different external world, we could be facing. In other words, alternative scenarios. I'll get into that in more detail in the next two slides. The second fundamental underpinning of the strategy is a clear set of objectives and priorities. As Ryan said, our priority is to deliver to superior returns to shareholders through cycles and we have clear and consistent priorities that Ryan also just described.

We then consider a different set of coherent choices that could meet these objectives, and then how they will perform across the scenarios. To facilitate the process we have a proprietary planning tool that allows us to consistently and thoroughly model different portfolio and capital allocation choices and test them across these scenarios. We use cost of supply as the primary allocation decision criteria for capital that is no one use there but I'll refresh your memory in a few moments on what we mean by cost of supply.

And importantly, we discussed the uncertainties and alternatives in full collaboration with the Board all the way through the year. But great strategy is of little value without great execution and I won't dwell on the elements of this because they're pretty much self-evident and we have a strong track record of safe, consistent and environmentally sound execution that you're all familiar with.

And then finally, we need to hold ourselves accountable for the results of the strategy and execution, what we did right what we can learn from that, and importantly, what we got wrong and what we can learn from that. I'm going to give you an example of something very important we learned from one of these look backs later in the presentation. This is all done consistently and rigorously throughout the year with after action reviews, and formal look back processes for the Board and of course accountability is a key part of our compensation system. The whole cycle is highly integrated regulation embedded across the whole company, because we recognize it's critical to long-term success. So let's go back to the beginning and talk about resolving the strategy paradox, starting with how the world might play out over time and the associated implications for strategy. I don't need to tell you that the world faces an uncertain future, future data and changes in population, the size of the world economy, energy demand and carbon emissions have played out over the last 30 years and here a third-party projections probably may change over the 30 years. And we believe looking uncertainty over this time horizon has required for strategic planning, and these ranges represent some pretty profound uncertainty and some pretty fundamental variables for our industry. Now these are uncertainties that influence the outlook for all businesses and governments across the world and they could so raise your hands up in dismay, find that corner to crawl into but that's the reaction we try to avoid. We'd rather embrace this uncertainty and get insights into what decisions we should make to set the Company up for success in any future. But by themselves these sort of high level views of the world aren't particularly helpful for a strategic planning process because they're inadequately specific to our business.

So they don't provide enough granularity to help with decision making. So how do we develop our scenarios. We use a proprietary tool that allows us to view comprehensive ranges of scenarios, focused across the dimensions that we believe will have the biggest impact in energy supply and demand over the next couple of years and our view of those are trends in technology, government policy and consumer behavior. Examples of key technology trends include the cost of supply for oil and gas, nuclear and renewables. The cost and capacity of energy storage and the cost of carbon capture to name a few. Examples of significant government policy decisions includes OECD fiscal policies like a carbon tax and the pace of non-OECD climate action. And consumer elements include trends and urbanization, mass transit, ride sharing.

We then build a model using third party in terms of supply and demand projections and correlations that allows us to assess different rates of change and each of these dimensions and the elements within them and understand the interaction between them over time. We can then model specific combinations of parameters they could transpire. So for example, with the view of penetration of electric vehicles by 2015 will have a profound impact on demand for oil, we've modeled that range. The magnitude and adoption pace of carbon pricing could shape the future supply and demand for fossil fuel and renewables we modeled that range too. And if consumers fully embraced ride sharing then the current trends in urbanization continue that could significantly impact vehicle miles traveled. And we can model all of these ranges and many, many more and that can result in literally thousands of scenarios.

Now based on our current scenario range oil and gas remains a significant part of the energy mix through 2015 and over that period we see oil prices averaging between $40 and $70 a barrel. That range represents about 80% of the outcome so there's a chance it could average to be above are typically above 70 or below 40. But believe me this is a range of uncertainty and the average price that comes from a scenario model not the range of outcomes in any given year. Cycles and volatility will remain and the range could be significantly wider in any given year. Such a wide range of potential outcomes it's critical to have a system in place to tax trends and the individual elements within the technology policy and consumer dimensions because the details really matter. For example in addition to modeling carbon pricing we can model other carbon policy structures for example a ban on or restrictions on lower 48 unconventional reservoirs development. Now dependent on the case because higher cost of supply resources will be needed to replace US oil and gas. This could result in increases to the cost of supply the range from $10 to over $30 or $40 a barrel. Now beyond the negative implications this would have for the US and the world economy, it was actually be counterproductive from an emissions perspective because unconventional resources are not only low cost of supply, but also low carbon intensity too.

So this sort of granularity is important and as part of our scenario modeling capability and our scenario monitoring system gives us the ability to recalibrate and update the priorities and probabilities as we go through time. So these scenarios represent a wide range of future worlds that we could be operating in. So what do we do with them.

Well, the range of potential future outcomes drives our strategic choices and thankfully the answers to the fundamental strategic questions are consistent across all the scenarios. First, how should we manage uncertainty. Well across all the scenarios these answers work. Maintain a strong balance sheet and a low breakeven price, retain exposure to upside and price and proactively manage climate change risk. Second what portfolio should we choose? Again, there are several no regret answers here. How to maintain a diverse portfolio this low cost of supply, low base decline and low capital intensity. And then finally, how should we allocate capital. We must optimize the pace of our capital investments consistently execute our programs through the cycles and focus mercilessly on returns and generating free cash flow.

And you will see our strategy is designed to address all of these realities. Okay, so I'll just spend some time providing you some context on how we run our business and how we think about the choices to address the strategy paradox. So let's get into some of the meat in those starting with our portfolio. Reviews that phrase cost supply about half a dozen times now for those of you who have been keeping track or not been keeping track, because the fundamental tenet that we follow is that in any future world low cost of supply wins. So, when we say cost of supply what do we actually mean. It means that WTI price requires to get a 10% return after tax on a going forward basis and this is an illustrative example of what it includes.

Firstly on the left facilities in Wales capital. This is not capital cost per barrel this is capital cost per discounted barrel and that's important because the capital usually comes up front and the production comes later. In fact all of these measures on the slide here are discounted measures but the one that has the most significant impact by discounting impact is in capital.

Secondly, we add all elements of operating cost. Lifting cost, transportation to the hub and overhead cost both direct and allocated in other words fully loaded OpEx. The next two elements deal with the fiscal regime and obviously the characteristics of fiscal take vary across the world but we are predominantly in tax and royalty regime so that's sort of illustrated here.

Then we got to make an important assessment for the fact that we're typically not producing 100% oil and that adjustment is made not based on the heating parity, heating value parity but on monetary value parity in the relevant market. So for example, the price of gas in North America is converted to oil ratio of about 20:1 to reflect the value advantage that oil has over gas in the North American market.

Then finally, we adjust for the macro differential to WTI. In the case of Western Canada crude that would increase the cost of supply on a WTI basis for Alaska oil that would decrease the cost of supply on a WTI basis. We do this across 100 entities more than 100 entities across the portfolio and they all have to have a cost of supply below $40 a bottle after tax to make it into development plan. This approach does reviews and blessed by a corporate experts means that we have a consistent framework across the whole company that allows us to focus on the areas that we can tackle to continue to reduce cost of supply. It's independent of prevailing oil price and is the primary decision criteria in the Company.

So let's move on and look at the cost of supply distribution across the portfolio but first a quick piece of housekeeping to describe how the resource base has changed since we last published a supply curve in 2018. Around this time last year, we had 16 billion barrels of resource below $40 a barrel. Over the last year, we paused the sale of our UK business and announced the pending sale of our Australia West assets and of course, we've produces some of the resource. That will leave us with 15 billion barrels of resource. And this plan we're assuming one further significant portfolio change that will dilute our operated Alaska position and Kuparuk and Western North Slope from around a 100% equity to around 75% equity. Now we increased our position in these assets over the last couple of years at very favorable acquisition prices that allows us to get control of the investment phase and fully capture the value from our exploration success and the mineral acquisition. But we don't intend to proceed with a long-term development of these assets of 100% equity that will be inconsistent with our practice of managing large-scale projects. So, we've adjusted the resource base to reflect that this dilution is in our plan. We've also added resource through the year from a mixture of cost of supply improvements, exploration and acquisitions. That leads us to a total resource base at the end of 2019, including the impact future Alaska dilution of 15 billion barrels and the increased the percentage of this below $30 a barrel in the process.

Our current production rate, that's a resource for production ratio of over 30 years. So, what's the resource comprised of? First point I want to make clear is that, the 15 billion barrels is only 40% of our total resource base of 37 billion barrels and as I'll describe shortly, we have a great track record of converting resource from above $40 to below $40 a barrel. The reason we highlight the $15 billion barrels is because that's the resource that tracks capital in the plan. In fact the resource we plan to develop is an average cost of supply below $30 a barrel. And you can see we have diversified across these four megatrends. Just over half the resource is an unconventional assets and the big fee in Monteney, about third is in our conventional assets and the remaining is fairly evenly split between oil sands and LNG. Just a quick editorial point here. We've been disclosing our supply curve to the market for four years now. And we're still the only oil and gas company that does so. We think that's a great example of the transparency in our disclosures that Ryan referenced earlier. And the resources are not just diversify geologically, the diversify geographically shown in this chart. About 45% of the resource is in the lower 48, 20% in Canada, and 15% in Alaska, and the remaining 20% is spread across APME and Europe.

So that's the current resource base 37 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which we develop 15 billion barrels of because it has the lowest cost of supply. Of course, we're in the business where we deplete our resource base every year. So in the context of a 10-year plan, we thought it would be appropriate to explain how we think about adding resources to the plan over time.

There are really only three ways to address resources accessing more from within our existing portfolio, find more through exploration or add new resources inorganically. As you'd expect, we cover all three of these with consistent decision criteria to ensure that the new resource will be competitive within our existing portfolio. The primary decision criteria we use are the development of resource needs to be less than $40 a barrel cost of supply, and the all in lifecycle costs needs to be less than $50 a barrel.

Let me explain why we think of it that way. Before we bring any existing resource into the development plans there are typically technology development, engineering and pilot testing costs. We think of these as the cost to convert the resource from above $40 to below $40 a barrel. We call this the conversion costs. In the case of exploration the equivalent will be the only an exploration or appraisal force and the case of inorganic resource that will typically be the acquisition costs.

Now in the industry these are generally referred to on a cost per BOE basis. That's what's shown on the first waterfall bar I'm going to build up here in a moment. To transform this into a cost of supply equivalent, we need to follow a process consistent with a technique I showed a few slides ago, many of the slides our development costs of supply. So we adjust for all the facts if required to get those barrels into WTI equivalents basis like mix and differentials.

We'll then adjust for the time value of money because, again, these costs are encouraged before the production. And when we aggregate these, this gives us the conversion finding, or acquisition costs on a pre development WTI cost of supply basis. To that we add the go forward development costs to supply, which needs to meet the less than $40 a barrel threshold. And the aggregate of these components needs to be less than 50.

We also want resource possessions to be accretive to our value proposition consistent with our financial framework and provide an opportunity for us to bring our technical and expertise to bear to add value. That provides a consistent framework for all three sources of future resources sessions, resource conversion, exploration or inorganic additions.

And we have a strong track record in each of these categories as I'll explain now starting with replenishing the resource base from within our existing portfolio. When we launch the value proposition at 2016, we had 10 billion barrels of the cost of supply below $40 a barrel WTI. Since then we've added 5 billion barrels below $40 a bottle. 2 billion has come from the big 3, as we've driven down capital and operating costs increase the number of development wells and improved recovery per well.

1 billion has come from resource additions in APME. For example, cost of supply reductions in China and Malaysia, and 2 billion miles have come from ACE from seismic advances in Ekofisk, longer laterals in Alaska and improvements in Surmont cost of supply. We added these resources from within the portfolio at very low cost through technology development, pilot testing and creative engineering solutions.

We also added resource from exploration during this period. Our exploration strategy return within our existing regions is focused on business units where we see potential for meaningful resource adds. You are going to hear about each of those from the internal placement shortly. Our new ventures activity is currently focused in Argentina and Colombia and we had lower success in the exploration tunnel over the last two years, we added 2 billion bottles of resource dominated over this period by Alaska and the Montney.

All with development cost below $40 a barrel and we intend to continue this strategy with an annual capital spend of $300 million in the base plan directed towards pressing your prospects in place. And we've also been active in acquisition. Our inorganic conditions have been asset purchases of trades which over the last few years developing focused in North America.

Since 2016 for capital cost of less than $1 billion, we added 1 billion barrels with a development cost below $40 a barrel in the Western North Slope, Kaparuk, Montney, and the Permian and the Eagle Fort. These are great piece of the business and we will continue to pursue them. Now obviously difficult to forecast, so they're not reflected any new inorganic conditions are not reflected in the base plan.

No time for another editorial this time to address the elephant in the room. We know there's a lot of speculation about whether were going to do a major acquisition. So, we want to address that directly. Now, obviously, we can't and we shouldn't roll that out, but we can roll out doing a bad acquisition driven by the wrong reasons.

Today's in-depth review of the portfolio and 10 year plan will clearly demonstrate that we don't have a problem in this portfolio needs fixing. We have seen as aggressively reshape the portfolio mostly for dispositions. So, it should also be clear that we are not driven by a desire to get bigger. And after doing all the work together our balance sheet and shape, we're now going to do something that undermines our financial framework.

We are thoughtful, patients and value-orientated; and we can assure you that any acquisition would be premised on maintaining balance sheet strength, meeting our commitment to distribute at least 30% of cost from operations to shareholders and are being low cost of supply on an all-in price of less than $50 a barrel. Now, we considered calling the Houston Zoo to see, if we could have an actual elephant in the room, but we thought addressing this ahead and will be a less messy for all of you.

Okay, so that's the editorial over. Let me summarize how we've replenished low-cost of supply resource in 2016. We've added 5 billion barrels by conventional resources within the portfolio for less than $40 a barrel. We've added 2 billion from exploration, 1 billion from acquisitions. Over that period, we've sold some assets and we've produced some oil and gas. But the net effect is at the end of 2016, since the end of the 2016, we've grown our less than $40 a barrel resource base from 10 billion to 15 billion barrels.

So that's the first element of the right portfolio. It needs to be low-cost of supply and resourced add need to be low-cost of supply too. The next key portfolio attribute is low capital intensity and that's driven by the base decline rate. We have a differentially low base decline rates, and we sustain it through the decades.

Let me explain why that's the case. We can set the base decline rate, that's the rate of which all the wells we have on at the end of any given year, decline and production from there on out. So if we take all the wells that we'll have one at the end of this year, and just play them out through 2020 and beyond, base production will decline about 10% a year.

Within our new wells in 2020, this new production rose results an instantaneous decline rate in the first year of 20%. And as you can see in the bottom left here, that's one of the lowest per share declines in this group of 39 U.S. independents. This is because the new production we are adding isn't all high-decline unconventional. And by the way, the couple of bars to the left of us on this chart are smaller companies that don't have any unconventional assets.

Now by the end of 2020, if we just produced though all of the wells now online or base decline would be 10% a year. The same applies for next year and the next year and all through the decades as illustrated here for three discrete periods. So, how are we able to sustain such a low base decline rate compare to peers? Well for several reasons.

Firstly, our underlying base is supported over the decade by net zero decline assets in oil sands and LNG and very low-decline assets at Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk, for example. Secondly, as I explained earlier, the decline rate of our new production is lower than most of our competitors because it comes from diverse sources. And thirdly, although we are growing, we are not growing at such a pace that the base can keep up as I show you in a minute. And our optimize time we're growing an average of around 3% a year over the next decade.

But why does this base decline really matter? Well, because low base decline results in low capital intensity and high free cash flow. There's third-party data for 2019 shows that this combination places us first among our peers in free cash flow generation by quite a long way. And that's by design because of the portfolio choices we have made, several of our peers and particularly pee plays struggle to re-produce this because they don't have a balanced portfolio.

There is a lot more I could say about supply, our low cost of supply, low decline portfolio is a right one for our industry. We're going to get a much deeper dive into each of the elements of the portfolio from the regional presence in a few minutes. So, I'll move on. I'm now going to cover her we think about the ultimate pace of development within our asset, how that results in capital phasing across the assets and how that lease to significant free cash flow overall over the decade.

When we're determining the optimal development pace for our assets, we're trying to answer one long crucial question. On investment peace optimizing value and capital efficiency and leads to higher returns through the cycles. This question applies equally to conventional or unconventional assets. I'm going to use the generic example to explain how we think about this.

We start with view of plateau rate on the x-axis versus NPV on the left axis. Across a reasonable price range, the shift of this curve is pretty similar, pretty independent of price, so we've normalized the 100% of the maximum NPV on the y-axis. For unconventional reservoirs, you can also think of x-axis as a steady state rig piece. So, the answer is obvious, build to the plateau rate that maximizes NPV, right.

Well, not from our perspective because that ignores capital efficiency. If we're adding $1 billion dollars of capital to get a dollar of NPV, it has got to be uses of that capital. So we add a secondary access to deal with this capital efficiency issue. The metric we choose to use is incremental cost of supply. We could use other metrics like incremental profitability index, but in some of the most perspective of you might have picked this up as we've been obsessed with the cost of supply. So, that's what we use.

Now, typically the incremental cost of supply curve is a shape like this, increasing from left to right. In practice, especially for conventional projects that can be more discontinuous, more stair-stepping than this, but always has this underlying characteristic because more throughput capacity requires more infrastructures. Within the prior threshold of $40 a barrel cost of supply, it's important to note that this is the incremental cost of supply, the average would be below $40 a barrel.

This leads to a capital efficiency constraint plateau rate, but in all cases we've looked back across the portfolio everyone that captures more than 95% of the NPV. This results in resilient investments that will deliver returns above our capital throughout the cycle all the way down to $40 a barrel, but this is not the only benefit of this approach in a cyclic environment. Let's consider a world through we have price cycles like this without three year wavelength around some mid-cycle prices and put in the context of unconventional reservoir development.

So, most of industry think of the capital discipline is simply live within your cash flow and leave a bit over to distribute to shareholders. Taken that literally would have you running more rigs and higher prices, and fewer rigs in lower prices. There's already an obvious problem here. You're investing more capital in periods of high inflation and less capital in periods of deflation. But it's worse than that if you consider the incremental production associated with this approach compared to a steady state approach. Because the lag between drilling and producing the wells means you end up producing more oil in the low price environments and less oil in high price environments. This is not good.

Unfortunately, we know this because we did it. Earlier I mentioned, we have done something primarily really important from our look back process. Well, we looked back at what we did in Eagle Ford and Bakken from 2014 to 2017. We rejacked our rigs up and down to get through the cycle because we were managing the cycle using capital flexibility. I look back analysis showed us that had we run steady state and set through the cycle. Our economic return or rate of return would have been at least 5% points higher.

Now, if you apply that returns delta to a large scale capital program like ours over a decade. That's a lot of value our shareholders have been missing out. But even more advantages the best approach. By not jacking our activity around we're not confusing our workforce or carrying too high in a G&A burden. And we can continuously and consistently deliver a learning curve. Under health with a supply chain strategy with our contacts and relationships and really importantly, improves our safety performance, because we get to work consistently with the best tools in the industry.

That's why our definition of capital discipline know is optimized consistent through cycle execution of the capital program. In other words, have a strong balance sheet including cash and exercise balance sheet flexibility through the cycles, not capital flexibility. Exactly the same philosophy applies to our approach to build across averaging a buyback program, as Don will describe later.

So, I've just laid out a dozen reasons why this approach to capital discipline makes sense. Go back and in the transcript, so a dozen reasons. So now what I would like to do is go over this optimized approach results and for unconventional programs start in the current conventional portfolio.

Now, Dominic and Michael will cover these assets in a lot more detail shortly. But in summary, we will size our optimized platform and consistent regulatory philosophies to our Big three assets in Montney. As a result, our plan is that we will stabilize activity across the 3 assets around 20 weeks, and the unconventional will attract just over $4 billion a year on average through the decades.

We expect that result in production gross from 400,000 barrels a day to 900,000 barrels a day over these 10 years and this remaining growth become yet as Montney heads towards plateau in the early 2030s. The same optimized pace model has been applied to the conventional assets. This results and plans average capital of about $2.5 billion between the base development drilling and future projects that is stabilized production between 750,000 and 800,000 dollars a day from a conventional business.

Bill and Michael will get into the details of specifically where do, we plan to allocate this capital. So all the points I've made so far illustrate the fundamentals that drive the 10 year plan, so let me walk you through the plan and we have build this up like a sedimentary rock layer-by-layer. First, we expect LNG and oil sands to contribute a steady 250,000 barrels a day through the decade for almost none of the plans capital. We expect the conventional base to take about $300 million of maintenance capital annually and decline about 10% a year. On the unconventional base, we get a total base production of just under 1.1 million barrels a day in 2020 and the aggregate decline of this base is 10% a year as I discussed earlier.

Now we inject in the conventional growth for an average capital of $1.7 billion a year. And this results in a stable conventional production at the top of green edge between 750,000 and 800,000 barrels a day. Then the unconventional growth kicks in, the aggregate effect of the compound annual production growth rate of about 3%. And then finally we added in our exploration capital of $300 million a year and not get us to a total average capital of just under $7 billion.

Now, obviously, we're not assumed any production explicit for resource we haven't discovered yet. Now we exactly described the same time and the time dimension to give you another way to think about this. In the first part of the plan, capital averages is $6.5 billion as we add a few rigs for the Permian and invest in the prospect.

Over the period we expect production to grew about 4% annually. In the middle of the plan, the capital averages $7.4 billion, as we complete the railway infrastructure and continue to add rigs in the Permian and Montney to getting towards the optimal plots. Production growth over this period is also estimated to be about 4%.

In the last part of the decade, railroad infrastructure has commissions and we moved into the sustainable drilling phase and a ramp to rigs in the Montney is complete. Over this period we plan for capital to average less than $7 billion and the rate of growth to 2%.

Now another quick piece of housekeeping before I leave this slide, the plan you see today and what shown on this slides reflects the underlying capital and production to account for the depositions we have announced and the 25% dilution of the Alaska operated assets. For the simplicity, these charts assume that that all happens at the start of 2020.

But in reality, we might now complete the Alaska sale in 2020 and other dispositions might not close until the end of first quarter. So, a preliminary 2020 capital and production guidance will be a little bit higher than what on these graphs and the difference is shown very clearly in the 2020 guidance we provided in the appendix.

Okay. So that's a high level look at capital and production plan, but what you really want to know is. Well, what does it deliver? Well, it delivers the lower free cash flow. I'm going to build the free cash flow up from the geographic basis and hand over to Bill, Michael and Dominic to get into the details of how imply that shows up in each of their regions. All the free cash flow projections are done at $50 a barrel real WTI.

First, we expect the Asia Pacific the Middle East region to steadily deliver $15 billion of free cash flow through the decade. In fact, in the first third of the decade, APME delivers half of the Company's free cash flow for just 5% of the plans capital.

The Lower 48 is self-funding throughout the plan. We forecast free cash flow to grow from about 1 billion a year in 2020 to over 2 billion a year in the first five years, and then stabilized through the end of the decade. On this basis over the 10 year plan, Lower 48 delivers about $19 billion of free cash flow.

Finally, in the plan, Alaska, Canada and Europe region free cash flow growth is backend loaded because of investment in Willow and Montney. We expect each to contribute a total of 16 billion barrels and to be delivering $3 billion barrels a year of free cash flow by the end of the decade.

That results in the total free cash flow $50 billion that Ryan mentioned right at the start of the presentation. So what have we covered in the last 40 minutes or so, well, we've discuss how we resolve the strategy paradox, the paradox of needing to commit to a strategy in the face of profound uncertainty by answering three fundamental questions.

How should we manage this uncertainty? How portfolio should we choose to have? And how should we allocate capital? And we've given giving you a comprehensive answer to all three of those questions. Let me describe how our portfolio has 15 million barrels of low cost of supply resource and how our decline rates result in differential free cash flow generation.

And we've laid out a rational construct for the pace of capital allocation, leading to an optimized 10 year plan. We hope you agree that this is a cogent coherent strategy that's specifically designed to deliver superior returns through the cycles.

Okay. Now, I'm going to hand over to the Regional President to put some more flesh on the bones here, starting with APME that Bill will take you through. Bill?

Bill Bullock

Thanks, Matt, and good morning. I'm looking forward to discussing our Asia Pacific and Middle East region with you in detail this morning. So let's dive right in. As Matt has just shown the reason for low capital intensity, free cash flow machine, which we expect will provide $15 billion of cash flow over the plan period in a fairly reasonable fashion.

And importantly, under our plan, over 50% of ConocoPhillips' free cash flow will come from this region over the next three years. After our recently announced sale of Australia West business we're producing in five countries. We've LNG operations in Qatar and on the East Coast of Australia and these equities always provide steady production and reliable cash generation.

The quarter block in Indonesia is a significant gas producer. In China, we have multiple phases of ongoing development in the Bohai field, and in Malaysia, we have a solid stream of attractive future things of investments and a focus on growing through exploration.

The region contains about 2 billion barrels a resource or about 15% of the Company's resources under $40 a barrel with an average cost of supply of less than $20 a barrel. This is some of the lowest cost by resource in the portfolio. 70% of resource base as an LNG producing assets, both cutter gas and APLNG these are the orange bricks on the chart. The remainders and conventional assets including the quarter, PSE, Indonesia and multiple phases development in China and Malaysia. I will provide more insight into each of these businesses in just a moment.

We expect capital investment under region to average about $300 million per year or less than 5% of the Company's capital over the plan period. And all this while delivering 20% in the Company's production average around 300,000 barrels a day and importantly its high-margin with over 90% of our sales volume in the region indexed oil, whether through actual oil production oil linked LNG contracts or oil and gas contracts in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The combination of high margins low CapEx, stable production provides the platform for strong free cash flow generation. That's how APME delivers 30% of the Company's free cash flow over the next 10 years. So let me show you the details. I’m going to begin in Qatar where we have a 30% investment in Qatargas 3. Our Qatargas 3 is a fantastic asset.

It’s a 7.8 million tone for annum LNG facility producing from the Northfield, the largest continuous conventional gas field in the world. We expect it will produce over 80,000 barrels a day throughout the plan period all while requiring negligible additional capital. And we're pleased to have been invited to submit a bid proposal for participation in the Northfield expansion. Only a few companies have invited to do that.

Next I would like to discuss APLNG, our LNG asset in Queensland Australia. Like Qatargas 3 APLNG also provide strong production and reliable cash generation. We expect APLNG to provide about $500 million per year and net distributions ConocoPhillips with distributions increasing by $20 million per year for every $1 bill on our increase above $50 a barrel WTI. This venture has a very low distribution breakeven process less than $35 a barrel including all underlined capital and project finance obligations.

LNG facility itself is operating very, very well. We're routinely achieving over 99% reliability and can produce 110% of nameplate capacity. And we have a laser focus on reliability, particularly on turbines as there is a heart at LNG plant operations. In fact, we reduce trips on main turbine packages by almost 90% since our first full year of operation in 2016 and this is through predictive maintenance and rigorous defect elimination efforts.

Over the plan period, we APLNG to produce over 100,000 barrels per day next to ConocoPhillips, about 20% of this production is sold into firm domestic contracts. That's the dark wedge at the bottom of the chart, and it's worth noting that APLNG supplies about 30% of the East Coast Australia's gas market. About 70% is sold under 20-year LNG sales agreement into China and Japan, and the remainder is currently available to sell into the spot market and that's either to mystically or spot LNG.

Finally, I'd like to draw your attention to the yellow acreage showing a position in Queensland. We have a very large acreage position. It's about 4.6 million growth acres and we're differently position and some of the most productive portions of the Surat Basin. We have got line of sight to low cost of supply resource development programs that will enable us to fulfill our contracts and to capture additional market opportunities as they emerge.

Now, before we move to our next asset, I do want to pause just briefly remind you that we have a business inside our LNG business. And that's licensing our optimized cascades liquefaction technology. We license this technology globally and over the past 20 years have grown the business to become the second largest liquefaction licensor in the world, but that really doesn't tell the full story.

So 2015 projects using optimize cascade represent about 50% of global new build capacity. The business has been a significant cash contributor to corporate segment contributing over $1 billion in cash. Now we collect this revenues from new LNG transit commission so it's a lumpy income stream, but it is very good value.

Okay, I'd like to return back to our asset reviews. And next let's talk about Indonesia, where he's had an operating presence for 45 years. ConocoPhillips operates the quarter block in Indonesia providing natural gas to Jakarta, the jury team was other domestic customers and customers in Singapore. That currently produces about 5500 barrels a day and we've just signed a new PSP granting us the opportunity to continue on the quarter block for another 20 years this is after our current PSC expires December 2023.

We have a very strong track record in Indonesia, including superb project management. Our last two major projects, the Sumpal Compression and Suban Compression projects were executed 30% under budget and with an average cost of supply as less than $10 a barrel. And importantly, the business has one of our leading safety performances in the Company.

Next up is China, where we have a great legacy position in Bohai Bay. We're currently producing about 30,000 barrels a day from multiple deployments in Bohai Bay as shown on this map and its all oil production. It has some of the highest cash margin the Company at approximately $35 a barrel.

Phase 3 shown us the orange wedge on the graph and 2 wellhead platforms come on line in the fall of last year and will continue to ramp up with wellhead platform K expected to come online near 2020. You can also see that we have additional low cost of supply wedges planned which extended production plateau of Bohai Bay and offset the underlying base annual decline rate of about 50% like to highlight these for on the next panel.

One of the ways that we have lower cost the supply in China is by standardizing kit for development projects. We've collaborated very closely with our operators CNOOC, who's done an excellent job in repeatable, reliable execution. There is multiple aspects to this improvement.

For instance, optimizing and standardizing platform designs, increasing the use of local content and construction peer reviews and these efforts have resulted in significant platform weight reduction, casual improvements and notable cost savings. The future development phases really do match with the pictures on the timeline apply. The platforms are essentially cookie cutters. They're being built in the same yard some of the same project teams.

The capital cost reductions for platform J in Phase 3 shown on the bottom left will roll forward in the phases 4A and 4B. And not only does the capital costs improve with repetition, we're seeing reduce cycle times from FID the first oil by up to 6 months. So we're getting production more quickly and for less money, which all leaves an attractive portfolio of future development phases and the cost of the font of less than $30 a barrel.

Malaysia is up next and the story is much like China, it's a great legacy asset with multiple phases of elements. So we can added exploration focus. We're currently producing offshore from Malikai and SNP, Gumusut and the KBB cluster, and production is currently around 60,000 barrels a day. It has strong cash margins and we have several low costs of supply Phase 2 and Phase 3 projects, which I'll discuss in just a moment. Our focus in Malaysia is to build upon the solid foundation we've established and find new opportunities for future growth.

We've been picking up perspective acres on the shallow water shelf, and have recently begun a well exploration campaign on the acres shown on the slide. Now to give you a sense of scale, the 2 exploration areas have shown on a map or about 1 million acres each. That's equivalent to about 340 Gulf of Mexico blocks. So there is lots of room for prospects.

So back to our developments in Malaysia, we have Phase 2 and Phase 3 drilling programs for Gumusut, Malikai, SNP, and KBB. All the future phases have very low cost supply and attractive returns, just as you would expect from projects for the core infrastructure is already installed. For example, Gumusut Phase 2 came online in August and has the cost of supply of about $7 a barrel. Malikai Phase 2 is approaching FID and also has very attractive metrics. And in fact, the entire program averages less than $15 barrel costs of supply.

I'd also like to note that the PETRONAS floating LNG facility came online in May. The floating LNG facility supplements offtake at KBB adding about 7,000 barrels per day to our KBB production. Okay, go into exploration just briefly. We've used our proprietary 3D compressor seismic imaging. So for all of our blocks in Malaysia to help us enhance our prospect is unification. The image quality is significantly enhanced compared to conventional seismic and it's acquired at lower costs.

This is a 2D PSI slide. But of course, the geologic faults are occurring in 3 dimensions. And understanding them is critical for identification of prospects. It takes a significant amount of time to interpret those faults manually, particularly on blocks, largest ones in Malaysia. So we're recently been trialing using advanced analytics and machine learning to identify these false and that's what's shown on the right.

This method has proven to be incredibly accurate, reducing our interpretation time by a factor of 10. We're already looking at additional opportunity to apply machine learning to the interpretation of reservoir signatures and as we do this, this freeze our geo-science staff from the more tedious activities and allows them to spend more of their time on prospect identification and can dramatically accelerate the exploration timeline. So needless to say, we're really excited about this innovation.

So, that wraps up my asset-by-asset review, but I do want to just briefly discuss how the region addresses environmental and social and issues. You will hear about this from each of the regional presidents as that's core of every part of ConocoPhillips. We have strong programs across the regions. I'm just going to highlight two. Our APLNG facility is located on Curtis Island it's within the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage area. We've done a significant effort to ensure that the site is managed in an environmentally responsible manner.

For instance, we have an ongoing active marine turtle management plan at APLNG included a 10-year your monitoring program that helps to identify changes to turtle populations. And so far, the research shows that, Curtis LNG facilities have no impact on marine turtles or their habitat. In then in Indonesia, our business has been recognized with six corporate social responsibility awards in just the last two years that's from three ministries, three regional authorities and all for our efforts in helping local families becoming more independent and more self-sufficient.

Our workforce across the region is dedicated to long-term success through a focus on sustainability. So, let me take you back to where we started. The key takeaway is the reason the low capital intensity, free cash flow machine. Our LNG project at and Qatar provides significant reliable distribution throughout the plan.

Our conventional assets in China, Malaysia and Indonesia have excellent cash margins and the solid inventory of low cost of supply future phase of development, and of course we're always looking for opportunities to extend our success in the region. So, that's how over the next 10 years, we're going to deliver $15 billion of free cash flow at a $50 a barrel price.

So, thank you. Now I'd like to hand over to Michael, who'll tell you about our high-value investment opportunities in East region. Michael?

Michael Hatfield

Good morning. Thank you, Bill. I'm excited to talk with you about our East region. We can think about it as a microcosm of ConocoPhillips where we will make high-value investments that generate a lot of cash in the 10-year plan and beyond. This slide shows how ACE fits into the Company. Let's look briefly in each of these areas before we get into the details.

In Alaska, Matt mentioned the 25% sell down of our operated assets. With this sale down, we'll be producing over 180,000 barrels a day and have significant running room with these conventional assets.

In Canada, our Montney unconventional asset has a resource base of $2 billion barrels and Surmont is a large oil sand asset where we are making significant improvements to reduce the cost of supply 35%.

In Norway, we produced 130,000 barrels a day from these legacy conventional assets. Now in the next decade, we expect our ACE assets to generate $16 billion of free cash flow. This represents over 30% of ConocoPhillips' total free cash flow

So let's look at the resource base that's generating this cash. ACE has 6.4 billion barrels of resource which is 40% of ConocoPhillips' resources. These assets have an average cost of supply less than $30 a barrel. In rough numbers, Alaska has 2.5 billion barrels. Montney has about 2 billion, Surmont has 1 billion and Norway has about 700 million barrels.

Now let's look at the capital to develop these resources and the production will generate as we execute our 10 year plan. Over the decade ACE will attract about 40% of ConocoPhillips' capital and deliver one-third of our production. Capital averages about $2.5 billion a year. And we expect this investment will generate production growth of 5% per year, with a reason growing from 400,000 barrels a day in 2020 to exit the decade is around 600,000 barrels a day.

Our largest investments are in Alaska with $15 billion that will generate strong production in cash flow growth. We'll invest nearly $7 billion in Canada over the next 10 years and expect to grow production in Montney throughout the decade and beyond to over 250,000 barrels a day.

Our Surmont oil sands production grows from 65,000 to 85,000 barrels a day with modest sustaining capital and some debottleneck in activities. Our production in Norway declines modestly to exit the decade at about 90,000 barrels a day.

Now, let's take a deeper look at these assets. Let's start with Alaska where we've operated there for over 40 years. For those who aren't familiar, our primary assets are from East to West our non operated interests in Prudhoe Bay and our operated assets are Kuparuk in the center and the Western North Slope. We have established infrastructure in these areas an exploration opportunities in the West, where our Willow, where we have our Willow and Narwhal discoveries.

The timeline at the bottom knows a few milestones, including how we intend to grow these legacy assets with developments drilling from existing facilities, small projects within our core fields, large new projects, and exploration upsized. We'll touch on each of these activities in the coming slides. Let's start with our base production.

Over the last few years, we've reduced our base decline rate from 8% to 6%. The thumbnails at the bottom show a few of the ways we're mitigating our decline. On the left we're improving our waterflood management and enhanced oil recovery performance by optimizing the allocation of our water and miscible gas injection.

This improves the waterflood patterns and results in recovery in those areas, up to 60%. The middle thumbnails and example of how we're using data analytics to quickly identify opportunities where we can optimize our gas lift operations. This helps mitigate our base decline.

Lastly, by optimizing our maintenance activities, we've improved our uptime 4%. Going forward, we're using predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to minimize downtime on critical equipment. This drives further improvements in facility uptime. And we have a lot of growth opportunities to layer on top of this strong base.

Over the last 40 years in Kuparuk and Alpine, we've brought online 54 operated drill sites. We've added four new drill sites from the last five years even includes CD5 in Alpine and our initial development of the Northeast West Sak area in Kuparuk. We've invested over $2 billion growth in these four projects and have a cost of supply of around $30 a barrel. These products were delivered 7% under budget with 5% more resources than expected and represent 35% of our current operated production.

Now as we continue to leverage these areas around our core assets where we have several projects teed up in the next five years, which you can see on the right. The most significant is GMT2. It was finishing last year and had first oil in 2021 it will cost $1.4 billion have 48 wells and be producing to our existing Alpine facilities.

This development extends our infrastructure to the west and has a cost of supply of $18 a barrel. We also develop the new resources since we acquired earlier this year. This is a new addition to what we showed last year at the Alaska investor tour. And it comes online quickly will have first oil in 2022 with a tie back that leverages our existing Kuparuk facilities.

The Eastern NEWS area is a continuation of our successful West Sak development. We plan to develop this area with 20 to 25 wells from nuclear power drill sites, all of these wells will be multilateral, horizontals. At Narwhal production is slated to start in 2022 to our Alpine facilities and continues relatively flat for many years.

I'll discuss the details in our wall later. We also have several incremental projects at Prudhoe Bay, which will be executed in the near future. So in aggregate, these new projects have a cost of supply less than $25 a barrel. By the middle of the next decade, we expect these products to have peak oil production of over 50,000 barrels a day.

Now let's look a little deeper at our drilling, which is one of the key enablers of this performance. We have an exceptional track record in the last few of drilling challenging wells to deliver resources that would be inaccessible by traditional methods. At CD5 in the Western North Slope, we build the 10 longest wells in Alaska you can see several of the records on this graph.

The longest well is over 32,000 feet, the longest lateral ever drilled in North America is nearly 22,000 feet and we were able to reach our normal appraisal targets from an existing pad at a relatively shallow depth of a high sale angle of 83 degrees in a horizontal distance of over three miles. And we expect the first two records even further, because next year will take delivery of a new build extended reach drilling rig.

The CRD rig is the largest mobile land rig in North America. It has the latest and drilling technologies including manage pressure drilling, and the latest in rig automation. It incorporates a reflective drilling system that can automate repetitive tasks and improve performance significantly. These technologies will enable us to manage the challenges of drilling even longer and more complex wells to access additional resources.

This rig is capable of drilling more than 7 miles away from the pad compared to existing rigs it has three times the subsurface coverage. To put this in perspective, with the ERD rig centered in lower Manhattan, which can reach the other four boroughs covering an area greater than 150 square miles. Having a reach like this allows us to maximize resource recovery while minimizing the surface footprint.

Over the decade, we expect the ERD rig will access 100 million barrels at a constant supply of $25 a barrel. And our track record of execution has allowed us to economically develop these areas and will be keyed to continuing to unlock value in Alaska. So, that was a high level look at our prospect and development drilling programs across and adjacent to our existing fields.

Now let's take a look at our exploration and appraisal programs. Starting with our 2019 campaign at Narwhal, we discovered the Narwhal accumulation in the 2018 winter drilling season with 2 wells and an appraisal sidetrack drilled from ice pads. This year we drilled an extended reach horizontal well to Narwhal which is shown in red from our existing CD4 pad.

You can see at the bottom right graphic, on the geosphere image, we encountered consistent thick oil bearing sand along the full length of the horizontal lateral. The well test established high productivity with a peak rate of over 4,500 barrels a day. As a result of these encouraging wells today, we're increasing the Norway resource range to 150 million to 400 million barrels, that's a 50 million barrel increase compared to the midpoint of our previous range. So, we've been very encouraged by the results of this year's appraisal at Narwhal.

Now, let's take a look at what we've learned at Willow. In the last winter drilling season at Willow, we completed two horizontal and four vertical appraisal wells to further delineate the reservoir and increase our confidence in our resource estimate. The two horizontal wells averaged over 2,500 barrels a day this exceeded our expectations. Because of the limited drilling season within the limits on the test equipment, these wells only had 2,000 foot laterals. This is only about 20% of the lateral length of the future development wells.

In the full development scenario, the longer laterals will clearly translate into higher rates. We also conducted two interference tests from the new vertical wells which are 1,800 feet away from wells that we previously drilled. This involved injecting water in the new wells and monitoring the pressure responses in the existing wells. We chose 1,800 feet, because that's the wall facing in development and we wanted to test transmissibility across that distance. The results of this test programs can be seen on this graph.

The dynamic production and injection test achieved an excellent response. These interference tests have clearly demonstrated that water flooding will economically increase recovery. So, we've established high productivity and good inter-well conductivity. This information will inform our well spacing and facility sizing. As a result of these tests, we're increasing the EUR well to 450 to 800 million barrels, that's a 50 million barrel increase from the midpoint.

We have one more winter drilling season ahead to finalize appraisal at Willow and Narwhal. So, let's look at those plans. At Narwhal, we're currently drilling an injection well, which is the easternmost dot on this map. It is 1.800 feet away from the production well we just tested from the same Alpine pad. Later this year, we expect to complete this injection well the test reservoir connectivity much like the interference test that we run at Willow.

We're also in midst of planning our upcoming winter drilling programs further west. This program will consist of four appraisal wells at Willow and three exploration wells at Harpoon which is a large new prospect. It's a large orange area, 25 miles Southwest of Willow. These seven wells are shown in red on the map. The Willow well will help to further define the resource range because we have yet to encounter gas or water contacts. These wells will also help to optimize the placement of our pads.

Now, it could appear that we are drilling a lot of appraisal wells at Willow, but bear in mind, Willow is 25 miles long and 10 miles wide. So, the appraisal well density is not out of line. The 2020 appraisal season will collect the data we need to finalize our design for Willow and Narwhal. Now on acreage, 75% of the exploration portfolio is undrilled.

Harpoon is the next in the series of prospects to drill -- Harpoon has a similar seismic signature to Willow and Narwhal, but the seismic suggest this area has the potential for stacked pay horizons. So going back to Willow and Narwhal, let me show you what our technical teams are working on for these developments.

To develop Narwhal, nearly half of the development wells will be drilled from our existing CD4 pad. And we expect production into our existing Alpine facilities in 2022. We'll also build a new pad, CD8 to access the remaining Narwhal inventory. We plan to start production from that pad in 2025. The Narwhal development wasn't in our plan last year, but is now based on the encouraging results we've seen.

Now at Willow, we already know that Willow will be a new hub for the North Slope with a conceptual pad layout something like this with 3 to 4 drilling pads, a central facility and other supporting infrastructure. We're using this plateau optimization model that Matt mentioned to size the development. We expect to FID the project in 2021 and have first production in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe.

In the 10-year plan for Willow and Narwhal for the Willow and Narwhal developments we have $6 billion of capital with total peak oil rates of 70,000 barrels a day net. Our engineering teams are working options now on facility sizing, module construction and transportation. However, the details of this configuration and the facility sizes are yet to be fully landed.

For example, we're considering an alternative that would increase capacity and redirect GMT 2 to Willow. This would open up capacity at all time for incremental Narwhal and ERD production. Our total overall resource range from Willow and Narwhal has increased to 600 million to 1.2 billion barrels with a P50 of 900 million barrels. And the cost of supply the base plan of $35 a barrel. So here's the punch line.

The Narwhal and Willow discoveries are bigger and better than we originally thought. Our engineering teams have working options now to optimize these developments using available capacity and existing infrastructure across the North Slope and optimally design the new facilities to lower the cost of supply even further across all of these developments.

And there's a possibility to make these developments even more attractive as we learn more from our phrasal activities and engineering studies, so more to come next year. This is an aggregate view of our Alaska production over the next 10 years. It starts with maintaining the technical and operational discipline to optimize our base operations. We build on the base with continue development drilling in our core area along with the other projects that will be executed in the coming years. Compared to last year Narwhal is in the plan, and will it was better than expected.

Willow is the step change of our long-term growth story when it comes online in the middle of the decade with significant in high margin production and with additional exploration prospect to drill across our acreage in the coming years. There's considerable resource upside. Remember 75% of our exploration portfolio is undrilled. And just a reminder on the right, our Alaskan production is roughly 95% oil. It typically trades at Brent not WTI and today receives a premium to Brent, which helps drive these compelling financials.

Now lastly in this 10-year period, across our Alaskan asset, the total gross investment is about $25 billion. These investments increase production for more fields and more than mitigate the current decline through taps. In fact, as a result of these investments, we believe production through taps will increase. This will create a very economically advanced future for the state of Alaska.

With that let's move south to Canada. We have been on a relentless drive to improve our oil sands business at Surmont. Over the last few years, we reduce our cost of supply from $46 to $30 a barrel, this 35% reduction has come about from innovation such as improving our netbacks through commercial activities like the dual diluents project which we recently started up at CPF2. This give us the ability to switch between commend state or synthetic crude or the combination of the two to blend the bitumen. This is turning Surmont in one of the most flexible commercially advantage oil sands plants in Canada.

We reduced the capital cost of our drilling completions and well pad by optimizing the designs of our wells and reducing the size of our pads. Through activities like using data analytics to optimize our steam allocation, we reduced our listing cost 13%. Additionally, over the last three years we've improved our operating performance and reduce our emissions intensity by 16%.

This is largely driven by the implementation of our innovative non-compensable gas injection process with this process we inject gas, along with the steam to form a thermal blanket over the steam chamber and reduce the heat loss to the overburdened rocks. We're continuing to expand implementation of this technology across the field.

Our Surmont development area is highlighted in the northern part of this map. This area contains 1.1 billion barrels in that resource with an average cost of supply of $30 a barrel. As you can see their significant resource upside, this resource is similar in quality to the current development area and is accessible with current technology from our central processing facilities.

From these existing locations, our evaluation indicates that we can access billion barrels of net resource as shown to the south of the development area. We're looking at potential low-cost supply options to access these additional resources. This is upside to our current plan.

Now in Northeastern British Columbia, our Montney unconventional asset is entering an exciting phase of growth. Let's look at that now. Over the last five years we have leased bottom traded into a position of more than 150,000 acres at an average cost of $1500 an acre and on our acreage we now see 1.8 billion barrels of resource.

As Montney grows, we expect one day be talking about the big four, not just the big three. Montney cost of supplies is around $30 a barrel. One of the drivers of Montney competitiveness is the quality of the liquid stream, liquid on our acreage are half of the production mix, 55% of the liquids are condensate. Our condensate is 52 degree API and there's demand from Canadian bitumen producers to use this high-API product as diluents.

Over the long-term we expect condensate to trade relative parity to WTI in Canada. This is one of the reasons our Montney position has such a low cost to supply. Another important aspect is the high productivity of our Montney wells, Montney's well EUR is over 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, this helps drive down the capital and operating components of the cost to supply stack.

The resulting effect is a cost of supplying in this part of the Montney is competitive with the best unconventional place in the lower 48. This plus the scale of our resource position is why we expect to soon to be talking about mining as part of the big four. Our first phase of development is well underway as you can see on this next slide. We finished drilling and completion activities in the first 14 well patterns, finish drilling on our second nine well pad.

With the graph on the right, you can see our drilling and completion execution on these early pads is demonstrating that we can achieve our manufacturing mode cost to targets. We’re testing spacing and staffing in our completions across three and four layers bringing in and learning from our lower 48 shale developments.

Our Montney gas plant has delivered on schedule and under budget. We’ve commissioned the plan and our currently waiting on the third party pipeline before ramping up production. We expect the pipeline to be completed in mid January in the first half we’ll start up immediately thereafter, reutilizing our plateau optimization model which Matt described to determine the optimal rig level to this asset.

As a result in our plan we added second rig and 2023 and the third rig in 2027, this will allow us to match the pace of the development with our infrastructure build out and off take commitments. We expect Montney to grow significantly into the next decade. We expect the plateau in the mid 2030s with just three rigs over 250,000 barrels a day.

So let’s move over to Norway, after 50 years is still legacy asset in the portfolio and has additional upside. Although these are well established assets, we’re still finding opportunities to add value several examples are shown in the top of this slide. Our development drilling program utilizes technology, but the ultra deep freezes activity tool it has a depth of investigation about 10 times of conventional tools and allows us to more effectively place our horizontal wells driving down their cost of supply.

The second thumbnail shows a 50% reduction we’ve achieved with our drilling and completion cost as a result of renegotiated rig contracts and improve drilling execution. In today’s plan our ongoing drilling campaign at Ekofisk and Eldfisk provides over 100 million barrels of resource at a cost of supply of around $30 a barrel. The third thumbnail depict, how we’re significantly reduced our emissions and operating cost over the last couple of decades.

We’ve implemented projects such as installing subsidy electric power cables between platforms, electrification occurring and installation of hybrid power systems for supply boats. Deliberate actions like these have made our Norwegian operations the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the portfolio.

When we combine our development drilling program at the low cost to supply project to near our infrastructure are basic line rate of 14% is offset to an aggregate decline rate of 4%. So let’s look at these upcoming projects. We have four projects lined up over the next decade Tor II, Eldfisk North, Tommeliten Alpha and some additional satellite tie backs. We use innovative minimal structures either subsea or unman to cost effectively deliver these attractive opportunities.

These four projects have a combine resource of 100 million barrels, these projects are great example of the work that has gone into reducing cost of supply, several years ago these projects did not compete in the plan, but after achieving capital and cost improvements they now have a cost of supply of $20 to $30 a barrel.

In Narwhal, we also see exploration potential. We’ll drill three operated exploration wells in the prolific uteri high areas of the North Sea through the remainder of this year and into next. The first well in the program was a buster well and it was a discovery in October. We’re still evaluating the data we collected but we logged 80 feet of high quality net pay. Initial results indicate the potential for a gas condensate play in the Brae formation. This is an area that's easily accessible via tie back to existing infrastructure, more to come on this opportunity.

Next up is the Enniberg prospect which is near Busta and is targeting Jurassic Statfjord formation. We recently spud this well and expect to reach TD in January. The third well in the program is a Hasselbaink prospect, and it targets a tertiary-age Boulder formation. We've expect to spud that well in January. We also continue to evaluate exploration acreage in the annual license rounds. We were recently successful in adding several attractive opportunities which we expect to drill in the coming years within our $300 million corporate exploration program.

In closing, I want to take a moment to emphasize our strong commitment to sustainable development across ACE. In Alaska, we we're a leader in environment stewardship with decades of relationships and extensive environmental data to help us adapt and inform our work. For example, we utilized scientific environmental data that we gather to inform our engineering designs in order to minimize our impact on the ecosystem.

In Canada, we're a founding member of the Faster Forests consortium. In the last 10 years, this group is planted over 5 million trees in the Bohai forest. And in Norway, I've already mentioned the excellent work we're doing to reduce emissions.

So in summary, ACE is microcosm of ConocoPhillips. In Alaska and Norway, we have large legacy conventional businesses with development drilling, project opportunities and exploration. In Canada, we have a stable profitable oil sands operation with low sustaining capital and an emerging unconventional development in the Montney that we expect to offer significant long term growth.

And across the whole ACE portfolio, there's upside from exploration, additional resource conversion and further optimization. In our plan, these assets grow at a compound rate of 5% a year, but more importantly in the second half of the decade, generate strong cash flow growth and deliver total free cash flow of $16 billion.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Ellen.

Ellen DeSanctis

Well done, gentlemen. We're going to take a break. We'll resume at 10:15 in the morning. Thank you very much for your attention so far and we will see you promptly at 10:15.

[BREAK]

Ellen DeSanctis

Welcome back, everybody. Thank you very much for being on time. We're going to start promptly now and it's my pleasure to introduce Dominic Macklon, who will cover the Lower 48 region.

Dominic Macklon

Thank you, Ellen, and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to complete our regional overviews today with the Lower 48. Now all of you understand that the shales have changed the game for our industry. What we're going to describe today is how we apply a very different approach to the plays that we believe continues to set us apart. So, as I cover the material today, you'll hear three consistent messages.

First, we're developing our high quality unconventional assets at an optimized space that delivers exceptional returns and free cash flow and resilient returns through the cycles. Second, our outlooks are based on prudent and proven assumptions around costs and well spacing and stacking, our reliable and predictable outlook. And third, we have line of sight to resource upside not yet factored in. So we expect more upside the head.

Now our Lower 48 assets are already performing well and delivering strong free cash flow. We anticipate a growing wave of free cash flow ahead. At our reference price, expect the Lower 48 to generate approximately $19 billion over the plan, 90% of which will come from the Big 3. In the Eagle Ford, we are a leader and what is the premier unconventional basin with tremendous running room ahead.

And that's because from the start, we focused on doing it right not doing it fast. In the Bakken, we are outperforming our expected plateau rates. And in the Permian unconventional, it's still early days for us, but today will show you a plan where this asset grows to become even larger than Eagle Ford in the next decade.

And finally, our conventional legacy assets primarily in the Permian basin and also in the Gulf of Mexico, in today's plan, they provide low decline, strong supporting free cash flow. Now, once they tell about those assets today, my focus will be on the Big 3, where we have a growing, low cost to supply resource.

We now has 6.5 billion barrels less than $40 cost supply in the Lower 48, 6 billion barrels of that is in the Big 3 and that strong by about 1 billion barrels since the last Analyst Day in 2017, now greater than 97% of those increases have been organic driven, primarily by successful results and additional benches in a Delaware and improved well performance in the Southwest area of Eagle Ford.

Now looking in the chart, you see the significant resources in Eagle Ford and the Permian unconventional, over 2.5 billion barrels in each case, and this is the very high quality resource position underpinning a high return, growing free cash flow outlook for the decade. In the plans we have seen today, the Lower 48 is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Company. We plan to employ about 50% of the capital, which will increase our production from approximately 500,000 barrels a day to around 800,000 barrels a day by the end of the decade. And with very strong cash margins around $25 a barrels at $50 to WTI. And, I want to make a really important point here. We are not driven by production targets, rather we are driven by capital efficiency, returns and free cash flow and as Mike discussed earlier, we have developed an investment criteria to optimize development for every assets in our portfolio and we have applied that directly to our unconventional assets. So, I'd like to briefly explain now how we've done this.

So, in 2017, you'll recall, we set out a three year growth plan as part of our strategy to expand cash flow and we are successfully delivering on that plan with an expected compound annual growth rate of 22%, projecting we will generate around $3.5 billion of free cash flow during the same period. So the question is, what should our future investment pace be, and this is where we've applied the optimization methodology described earlier.

So for each of the Big 3, we have built integrated models that honor the unique aspects of our fields and allow us to create assets specific NPV curves and incremental cost to supply curves. Now, it's interesting to note that the important variables that influence the shape of the cost of supply terms include infrastructure capacity, well inventory by type curve area and simultaneous operations constraints that is how many rigs and front cruise you can run simultaneously in close proximity.

So as an example we can see how this looks for Eagle Ford. So here again you can see the NPV and incremental cost of supply curves plus again plate rate or an in unconventional case, rig count. And just as Matt explained earlier this specific example for Eagle Ford reinforces two really important insights.

First even though we are applying less than $40 cost of supply threshold with fill capturing 96% of the NPV. The second difference in optimal rig count between the maximum NPV place and less than $40 pace is very material, its four rigs. So with corresponding infrastructure this require around a $1 billion of additional capital per year or 10 billion over the next decade for very little value.

So by using this methodology we have defined plateau rates for our big three assets that we project will allow us to deliver exceptional returns and free cash flow and maintain consistent, resilient investments through the cycles. And we are still capturing more than 95% of the NPV. This is an approach that is clearly very supportive to our company value proposition and I'd like to turn now to our asset overviews beginning with Eagle Ford.

So Eagle Ford continues to be a primary asset, we believe with decades of free cash flow ahead you project $12 billion in the next 10 years alone and the modeling I just described determined our optimal plateau rates to be approximately 300,000 barrels a day with eight rigs. So that’s up from our current rate of approximately 215,000 barrels a day with seven rigs, we plan to add eight rig early next year.

So, more growth ahead for Eagle Ford, now it's really important to note that we still have only drilled 25% of our identified inventory and after successful results from our refrac programs we have added 300 re-fracs to our base plan. On top of this we have recovery enhancement pilots underway that provides further upside potential, not yet built into our regional space.

So Eagle Ford is an asset that still has significant remaining running room and its not just quantity of remaining well locations, its also the quality. So for those of you that followed our Eagle Ford development over the years, you are very familiar with the relatively moderate pace we have taken, focused on learning and technical optimization.

And this leads us not only with differential remaining running room, but also differential quality through optimize spacing and second. So if you look at competitive acreage offsetting us, you will typically see a single layer development strategy that was executed at very rapid pace, particularly during the 2013 to 2015 period. This is resulted in the vast majority of the offset operators remaining well locations being subject to significant degradation more than 20%.

In contrast, we have developed an optimized spacing sucking approach. There are different solutions for different parts of the field, but a typical example is this triple stacked multilayer co-development. So as a result, we have preserved the majority of our remaining inventory with minimal degradation that is the majority of our remaining inventory at Eagle Ford our parent like wells.

Now, it's also important for me to emphasize that for those child wells that will be in the degradation zone. We have modeled in appropriate degradation factors. So you should not expect downside surprises. In fact with the refrac and the vintage strive completion technologies I will talk about shortly. We see upside in further mitigating child world degradation. Now you might be thinking okay, they’ve done a good job minimizing future degradation but ConocoPhillips world’s facing stacking strategy delivering competitive recoveries and cost per barrel, well the answer is yes and I can demonstrate that with our updated benchmarking analysis.

Now you will see many different metrics being used for benchmarking many highly curate and many that focused on very strong term IP range. But the metrics that we regard is most meaningful to assess our competitive performance when it comes to investment returns our 12 months cumulative oil production, so we consider the first 12 months as the first significant economics period not 24 hours or 60 days for example.

Estimated ultimate recovery which of course strongly have informed from the 12 months decline curve, and finally well CapEx per BOE, and we have plotted this here for EUR, but you can observe you would have similarly competitive results if proceeds on a 12 months basis. So we continue to pay close attention to this data and you can see we continue to be a leader in the basin.

Now also of significance is that we’re achieving greater than 20% recovery factor, greater than was historically ever full possible from the shale reservoirs. But a key message today is that we believe we can do even better. Economically increasing recovery factors remains a significant opportunity for us to add local to supply resource organically.

And in the next few slides I’m going to show where we’ve had some recent success along with an update on the recovery technologies that represent pure upside to our plan. So that we have made significant progress proving up our mechanical isolation refracs. Now looking at the top left hand side of the graphic illustrates the concept simply that we are recompleting all vintage one and two wells with much more intense vintage for completion.

Now, it's important to understand that these are mechanically isolated, meaning that we are installing a casing liner within the original lateral we’re cementing and recompleting and this is key to their success. So now we have 15 refracs online with an average 75% increase in forecast well EUR. Our base plan includes 300 refracs with the cost supply less than $30 per barrel which further upside beyond the plan.

Now another important feature of these refracs is that 80% of them are on parent wells that will be stimulated at the same time as they neighboring child wells. And this will significantly reduced degradation by achieving a much more symmetrical frac pattern in the wells. And RS Energy recently published the paper recognizing our success year called the Kids Are Going to be All Right. So our refracs will help drive up our recovery factor, but on the other ways we are looking at upside that not yet build into our plan.

So in July this year our reservoir engineer published a technical paper that is summarized in this slide. At the top of the graphic, we illustrate a small section of horizontal production well with two corporation trustees. In our Eagle Ford stimulated Rock volume pilot which you’ve heard about this talked previously. We gather horizontal pore data parallel to the well bore about 70 feet away and there are two key insights we discovered. First, we observed many hydraulic fractures actually many more than we expected. And these are represented by the ellipses on the core diagram.

Second, while we were able to observe proppant drains and the related embedment pits in fractures adjacent to the perforation clusters and those are the sand-color ellipses. The fractures between the clusters had little to no proppant. And those are the gray-colored ellipses. So in essence, our stimulation design at the time is creating a lot fractures, but not allowing proppant to travel to fractures in between the clusters, certainly a more torturous path. And this results in a lot of unpropped fractures and we know that unpropped fractures close up as pressure depletes.

So building this knowledge into our simulation models demonstrates the impact this will have on recovery factor, highest recovery from prop fractures adjacent to the preparation clusters, and lower from unpropped branches in between the clusters, which provides the design basis for our next vintage or legal for completion Vintage 5. So with V5 our primary goal is to improve proppant placement.

And important second secondary objective is to increase the testalation of the frac plant. Now, as I'm sure you all know, a well saturated proppant has no overlap and no gaps. The illustrations going to neighboring wells demonstrates the concept between V5 versus V4. You see more prop fractures, less overlapping gaps in the fracture button between neighboring wells.

Now also worth noting that a more tech related fracture pattern would also help to reduce child well, the parent world degradation factors. Now it's important to say for various reasons, including pressure related fracture behavior, we are not expecting dramatically higher IP rates with V5 rather the Vintage 5 wells are all about driving a material improvement in recovery over time.

So our V5 pilot tests are progressing well. We have 10 pads planned in total with Eagle Ford with three pads online to date and a forced by year end. We will also have a V5 pad coming online at Delaware early next year. And the chart shows the average performance of the Eagles Ford pads so far.

So we are beginning to see separation and improve performance. But it's still early days. We expect to have the data to make a full field decision on V5 application by early 2021. A reminder, this upside is not yet built into our outlook. When it comes to economics, our V5 designs could impact full well costs by about 5% to 10%. And we're targeting a 10% or greater improvement in recovery to go to school implementation.

And finally, for Eagle Ford, a brief update on our further -- and further upside recovery technology not yet built into our plant and that is enhanced oil recovery. Now unlike some of our competitors in Eagle Ford, 60% of our acreage is naturally high volatility and does not require EOR. However there is opportunity for increased recovery on the remaining acreage.

So we're progressing three natural gas injection or half and past pilots with encouraging early results and indications of long term low cost supply increase in recoveries. We expect to see conclusive recoveries in 2020, after which we would build a program into our long term development plan.

So this wraps up Eagle Ford. A premier asset that we expect will deliver exceptional free cash flow over the plant. And we believe we have significant remaining running room with further organic resource upside that can drive value for ConocoPhillips for years to come.

So now on to Bakken, the most mature of our big three unconventional assets. Yet still we project a very strong decade of free cash flow ahead. Bakken is in the plateau phase and if I asked you to cast your mind at November 2017 and our last Analyst Day, you will call or expected plateau rates were in the 70,000 barrels a day range.

Well, as you will notice from our results, year-to-date backing is outperforming expectations with a plateau rates outlook now of between $90,000 and $100,000 barrels a day. So this is a fed change in expectations in part driven by our completion design and execution efficiency over the past 18 months. Now, of course, approximately 40% of our back end production is operated by others. And we have also seen improvements in our key partner's completion performance.

To anticipate that Bakken will contribute about $3 billion of free cash flow over the next decade and we have further resources outside from an emerging refrac program that is not yet built into our outlook. So using the very same methodology, we have successfully applied it Eagle Ford, we're about to bring on our first 3 refrac pilots in Bakken this quarter. And we have approximately 300 candidates identified at Bakken.

Now just as for Eagle Ford, we keep a very close eye on our competitive performance. You can see we continue to do well on the Bakken. However, we do have opportunity to improve an underlying result. As more of our new well completions that are come online over the coming year, we do expect to further improve our ranking.

So next, I'd like to share more about the breakthrough we've had in our completion design in the Bakken. So in 2017 and early 2018, we performed multivariate analytics on relevant industry world data, to seek to understand the sweet spot in completing design and our primary zones, the middle Bakken and the Three Forks.

Now unlike recent trends and other basins were more intensive completions has still been successful in driving high returns. We go indications that less intensive completions might drive high returns in the Bakken, particularly given it's relatively higher probability versus the unconventional ways.

Now, in fact, it was more complex than this. Some aspects were less intense, and others more sure. We found 3 drivers that really matters, tighter cluster spacing, lower proppant and lower proppant to fluid ratio, suggesting an opportunity to improve recovery factors near the wellbore. So we make these insights into our design and the results really have been tremendous. With less proppant, our completion time and cost has fallen. And yet our well productivity has increased, all resulting in a $2 a barrel costs of supply improvement.

So improve production and fastest completions is the primary driver for our outperformance on plateau rates in the Bakken. And Bakken really is a model of how we're approaching the unconventional. Get the optimal plateau, generate strong returns and free cash flow. Keep learning find outside and increase the value. And that's a great segue to the Permian.

So finally for us it over us I'll cover our Permian on unconventional portfolio. Now typically, we've only talked about the Delaware. And while still certainly the largest of our Permian unconventional resources. We are also today including our high quality Midland Basin and North West Shelf acreage.

And together, we expected that the Permian unconventional will become the largest producer of the Big 3 assets over the next decade, eclipsing even Eagle Ford. So the Matt here highlights our core development acreage in the Delaware around 90,000 net acres, North West Shelf where we have around 20,000 net acres and 60,000 net acres in the Midland Basin.

So for the Delaware, our plateau modeling work has identified in an optimal investment pace of 6 rigs. This compares to our current 2 to 3 rigs and then we have a further 4 rigs split between the North West Shelf in the Midland Basin from the middle of next decade. Now along with the rest of industry in the Delaware, we are still very much on the steep part of the learning curve and particularly around well spacing and stacking.

This is the primary reason we've elected to pursue a moderate ramp up pace in the Delaware, so we get it right. And we believe that Permian will be our next high margin growth engine and we expect this asset to contribute around $4 billion of free cash flow over the next decade and with Delaware already producing over 50,000 barrels a day it's $50 WTI non-conventional should be free cash flow positive now almost.

At this point our current relatively lower activity, we already benchmark competitively across the three centric key metrics we looked at three different Bakken and this is usually a very high quality acreage position in the Delaware along with our ability to learn not just from our own operations, but all of industry operations around us.

And we expect to be invested our competitive positioning as we approach through manufacturing mode in the coming years. So it up to 12 ventures across 4,000 feet of productive interval the resource density and rock quality in the core areas of the Delaware is unquestionable.

But honestly industry analysts are intensely focused right now on the optimal development strategies, optimizing wealth facing stacking within debentures and the simple thing is development of debentures are crucial for sustained strong returns for free cash flow. So, this is we have done in all our unconventional plays, we are taking a very methodical approach to this.

So, first I'd like to highlight that while we are optimistic about all these ventures, indeed we have already tested 11 of them on our own acreage. We project that 90% of our Delaware production over the next decade will be derived in primary zones in which we have a very high confidence as the Wolfe Camp A and China's drill and the Wolfe Camp A and C at China Draw, and the Wolfcamp A and Bone Spring second sand at Zia Hills.

This confidence is based on around 800 existing industry worlds close to our core positions with at least 12 months of production history. The fact that there is 800 wells are all within this math 798 to be precise. And you will be well aware that other operators have been piloting different ranges as facing assumptions in this part of the basin including some pretty aggressive test of more than 20 wells per section in the Wolfcamp A.

Well, we do have experimented with spacing and stacking, that our results indicate for our core acreage optimal facing is in the range of 12 to 16 wells perception and that's the range we're in. Now we will continue to hone in on this, but we believe we can deliver this 10 year production and free cash flow profile anywhere within that range of spacing. So we have high confidence in the resources and the spacing and stacking premises for these primary zones.

For many other ventures across the stack, we are bringing our full array of proven subsurface technologies to efficiently evaluate and design optimal development we call it solving the stack. And this slide is a great example of how we transfer knowledge and technology between our unconventional plays.

Now, given the multiple zones in the Delaware, technologies that help accurately characterize internal zonal pressure communication are particularly valuable. So I'd like to highlight the two on the left hand side timelines geochemistry and micro seismic both of which are really helping in this regard. So with time-lapse geochem by sampling hydrocarbons and analyzing geo chemical fingerprints we can allocate produce fluids to specific zones using reference data from local or cuttings and this is highly valuable data and understanding zonal contributions.

Below that is the microseismic example. This shows data recorded from two Wolfcamp C wells on the same pad while being stimulated, dark blue dots from the first well and the overlying purple dots from the second well, a very similar pattern on both wells.

Now to briefly explain, microseismic geophones record the sound propagated when the rock is fractured. The dots are indicative of fractured geometry within the Wolfcamp reservoir interval. This can then be interpreted as stimulated rock volume, or SRV. And what we have seen from this is that the majority of the fracture events stay within the Wolfcamp C that's the lower cloud of dots, but we can also see a smaller upper cloud of dots and that is located in the Wolfcamp A above 500 feet above.

So these indicate fractures have the potential to create short and long-term pressure communication between the Wolfcamp C and Wolfcamp A. And that could very well lead to significant parent-child well-type degradation, if not simultaneously developed. So early understanding of these interactions enables our teams to optimize simultaneous loan development and minimize degradation losses.

And we are integrating all these aspects of applied science with actual well performance data to ensure we optimize development planning as we prepare to run towards manufacturing mode in the Permian. So this completes our asset overview to Lower 48 today, but I'd like to now turn briefly to cover what we're doing across the business to optimize our margins.

Starting first with the sort of cost side, we take a license field view of the development of our unconventional assets with a clear mission to ensure our field design and operating philosophy a structured to maintain the most competitive costs and margins that we can. And we really have developed a clear ConocoPhillips' way of doing things that can be fairly simply described in three key areas.

First, we want to minimize the number of moving parts and our facilities, this minimize its maintenance costs, maximizes reliability. In this regard gas lift has huge advantages over rod pumps and other mechanical artificial lift systems. So we've implemented gas lift across the big three.

We are also an industry leader in the application of digital technologies to maximize remote monitoring and control, very recently advanced with a successful field testing of new low cost wireless conditioning monitoring IoT devices. So these allow us to significantly expand condition monitoring data across our plans and equipment at very low cost, in a similar way that wireless devices have had a profound impact from the cost and ease of installation of building alarm systems.

And more data means more insight and the opportunity for greater operating efficiency. Of course, we already gather vast amount of data across our operations, which is immediately accessible by our engineers and data scientists, we are integrated data warehouses. And we continue to advance our analytics capabilities to increase the effectiveness of our maintenance and reliability programs.

Automation and machine learning applications are also developing rapidly. As an example, we are working to create a machine learning capability that will automatically optimize distribution of gas lift across thousands of Eagle Ford wells. Now bringing this all to the bottom line based on existing proven technologies our lifting cost outlets for the big three, already averages less than $4 per barrel over the decade.

And we expect to leverage technology to continue to chip away at these costs. But it's not just about costs, it's also about price realizations, and we have robust commercial strategies in place to capture advanced netbacks. Now as you know, we have a very strong heritage and capability in both our jacks and crude marketing from odd days as an integrated company.

We are advancing the process of implementing a well-defined long-term U.S. crude marketing strategy that will deliver the majority of our production toward the Gulf Coast and onto international markets. We are developing a portfolio of long-haul pipeline capacity positions with inter-connectivity between the main basins along with a diversified position of those facilities along the Gulf Coast.

Our export capacity will be more than 200,000 barrels a day by 2021 and our existing global marketing presence provides us with options for direct to customer access. It's also worth mentioning, we remain a top five North American gas marketer, which is continuing to improve our strategic value in securing off-take into basins, including the Permian, all of which contribute to enhanced realizations.

Now as I wrap up, now I'd like just as Bill and Michael did, I'd like to make a few comments on our commitments beyond the numbers. So based on our spirit values as a company, we are committed to responsible and sustainable development across each of the societal, economic and environmental pillars. Among the many stakeholder health, safety and environmental actions we are taking, there are three key areas I'd really like to highlight.

First, water, across the Company, almost 90% of the water we use is either non-fresh ground water, sea water or recycled produced water, and a great example of our recycling efforts is in the Delaware basin. Where by Q3 next year, we will be using recycled water for 90% of our operations requirements there. Secondly, and on a matter of particular importance to our industry, we are among the leaders in methane detection and capture.

We have completely eliminated high greed gas pneumatic devices across the Lower 48 and have been conducting voluntary lead detection and repair or LDAR programs for several years using handheld optical gas imaging cameras. We're advancing a range of additional initiatives to further increase gas capture and reduce emissions. One example we successfully pilot tested this year on drones equipped with onboard gas analyzers. This technology holds great potential as an addition to our arsenal of LDAR tools.

So, our goal here is to advance this towards the facility-based drone system which would automatically deploy to conduct regular flight path routines, transmitting data back towards our integrated operating expenses. This concept offers a breakthrough in real time cost-effective detection and subsequent repair of physical emissions.

And finally, reducing traffic, not only does investment in gathering infrastructure for oil and water we used our lifting costs. We will have eliminated more than a 100,000 per year across back in Eagle Ford reducing traffic improving road safety, something of great importance to our local stakeholders, as well as reducing emissions. So, across the Lower 48 region just as across all of ConocoPhillips, we embraced our responsibility to perform with purpose.

And this brings me to my final slide. And I'd really liked end, how I began, with the three key messages I'd likely to take away from Lower 48 Big 3 business. First, we're developing a high-quality asset at an optimized pace that delivers exceptional returns and an anticipated $19 billion of free cash flow over the decade and returns are resilient through the cycles.

And second, our outlooks are based on prudent and proven assumptions around costs and well spacing and stacking. So I believe we're giving you a reliable and predictable outlook. And third we have line of sight to result subside not yet factored into our plan. So we anticipate there is more resource and financial upside beyond our base plan.

We believe our acreage positions and differential execution strategy in the big three offers unmatched value creation for our owners. That supports our company commitments to free cash flow, returns on and off capital, and sound stewardship of the business.

So, thank you very much, and I'll hand over to Don now to cover the financial plan.

Don Wallette

Dominic, thank you. Since I’m the in charge of the accounts of the Company, I would like to report the final official tally of the number of times we said the term cost and supply today, it's 85 times. So congratulations to those who have the over on that. Now you are not going to hear me say, cost of supply, because it’s a non-GAAP measure, so far we're working on it, 86.

We're going to conclude this morning's presentation with the review of a powerful financial plan, the results from the investments that you've heard our previous speakers described. We believe this plan clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the shareholder oriented value proposition we laid out three years ago and one that sets us apart from other energy investments.

I will talk about our financial plans in three ways. First, on the left, I will describe in more detail. The most compelling aspects of our 10 year plan. They are listed here, a projected free cash flow of about $50 billion over the 10 years, strong and growing returns on capital and distinctive returns of capital to our shareholders.

In the middle column, we recognized the prices could be lower at lease at times than our reference price. I will describe our position for the down cycles with the top-tier breakeven price and a strong balance sheet. These are what allow us to maintain consistent execution through downturns. We also routinely stress test the resilience of our plans and I will show you an example of a stress case that demonstrates how we perform in an extreme low price event. And on the far right our plan has significant upside exposure to high prices.

Cash flow sensitivities are provided in the appendix, so you can estimate this upside within a range of prices. I will lay out our framework for how we think about allocating cash above our base plan. Our goal today is to demonstrate that we have a proven track record of value creation and we are well aligned with shareholder interest across the cycles.

This slide will serve as the agenda for our financial plan discussion and we will begin with a review of our 10 year plan. Ryan spoke to this summary earlier, so I’m not going to linger on it, but it captures the key results of our 10 year plan.

Based on a $50 Oil price, we anticipate generating about a $120 billion of cash from operations, using about $70 billion of capital and generating $50 billion of free cash flow. The attributes of the plan are listed on the right. This is a viable balanced shareholder friendly plan that should appeal to energy investors and non energy investors alike.

Next we’re going deal more deeply into the financial merits of our plan beginning with our strong free cash flow generation. We made an early and sustain commitment to free cash flow generation. As Ryan described we did this by attacking the underlying drivers of profitability and financial strength, not just by cutting capital and growth.

We’ve been free cash flow positive for the past three years, which is well ahead of most of energy. The chart on the left shows our recent four quarters financials. And you can see that over this period, we’ve delivered free cash flow represented about half of cash from operations. On the upper right, we see a free cash flow as a percentage of CFO for the trailing four quarters on a relative basis.

And Matt describes how our low capital intensity provides us a competitive advantage when it comes to free cash generation. We’re in the top quartile versus competitors. And as the lower right chart shows, we have one of the highest forward-looking free cash flow outlooks. As you can see in both charts, we’re competitive with the integrated companies and quite distinctive compared with the independence. So, we were early to get free cash flowing for in the top quartile today and we retain a strong position on a forward-looking basis.

Next, I want to cover the expected financial returns for our plan. As Ryan said, our North Star is financial returns. The chart on the left represents the 2019 consensus view of return on capital employee. We’re differential versus industry competitors at consensus prices. We’ve lag the S&P, but we believe it's important to compare ourselves not just to industry, but to the broad market. We’ll win back sponsorship over the long-term by offering discipline, capital allocation with returns to compete across the industries and that is our goal.

On the right side of the slide, we have two charts that describe the earnings growth and financial returns that we expect our plan to deliver. On the top chart, we estimate earnings to grow from around $2 billion in 2020 to north of $6 billion by the end of the decade. So, that’s 12% earnings CAGR over the 10 year period. Of course on a per share basis, earnings growth is compounded by our plan buybacks. That earnings growth fuels the growth and return on capital employed over the plan period. That's shown in the bottom right chart.

We project 2020 ROCE to be around 7%, but we expect to grow this by 1% to two percentage points a year over the decade. Our projection for 2029 is about 20%. So we’ve covered free cash flow generation and we’ve covered our outlook for profitability and returns on capital.

Now let's talk about returns of capital and the underlying distributions philosophy that is central to our 10 year plan. A core aspect of our value proposition is returning a significant portion of the cash generated to our owners, not only does this represent a proxy for discipline, it helps drive superior shareholder returns over time. This slide describes how we think about the level of payout as well as the mix of distributions.

As for the overall payout level, our philosophy is the standard target that is competitive with the integrated companies and distinctive compared to the independence. The chart on the upper left says, we are very well positioned amongst our peers. Our stated target is to return at least 35% of cash flows owners, but importantly we aim to meet or exceed that target on a consistent through cycle basis.

That's where our mix of distributions comes in. We believe we said a prudent mix of dividends and buybacks that offers a competitive distribution yield with a return of capital that grows over time. Our four year trend is shown on the lower left chart. As for the dividend, we set a level that is affordable that the low end of the price cycles that's step one.

Our recent 38% dividend increase reflects a high level of confidence that we can sustain a new dividend because of our improved underlying financial strength. Once we set the dividend, we intend to grow it, that’s step two. Our goal is to grow the dividend at a rate that is competitive with the S&P, which generally averages between the mid to high single digits. We've done this since 2016, and in today's plan, we continue to do it for another 10 years.

As for buybacks, we believe they play an important role in our approach towards distributions as a supplement to dividends. Before initiating our program in 2016, we rigorously evaluated buyback performance, across a long period of time and across many industries. Our conclusion was that dollar cost averaging creates the most value over time, and is especially important for cyclical industries.

And that's how we've approached this distribution channel. The lower left sorry shows our track record. We revisit the level and mix of our distributions on a routine basis. Today's plan assumes we maintain a consistent approach over the 10 years.

I'll wrap up our base plans discussion with a summary of the key financial metrics our plan is expected to deliver. First, our strong free cash flow generation. Our base plan is free cash flow positive in all years. This chart shows that our free cash flow grows from $3 billion in 2020 reached%5 billion by mid-decade and finishes in a decade at $7 billion. Cumulatively we expect to generate $50 billion over the decade or an average of about %5 billion a year.I'll highlight our balance the strength.

Over the life of the plan or leveraged is not exceed one times net debt to CFO and our reference price. You'll note that from 2020 to 2025, the leverage does increase slightly. This reflects the fact that we use cash on hand to consistently fund our plan capital and distribution programs. I already addressed our financial returns outlook. So I'll just remind you that it is our primary objective.

Returns are expected to grow and that's one of the reasons we can deliver distinctive returns of capital. Our plans provides for distributing around $6 billion a year by the end of the decade via dividends and buybacks. That includes a consistent 3 billion attention on buybacks as well as growing dividends. We've seen our payouts are going across the plan and expect to maintain a highly competitive position amongst in the industry competitors.

So you can see how powerful this financial plan really is and why we believe this sets ConocoPhillips apart, but we know that plans in our business must also be robust at lower price scenarios. So, let's talk about how we're positioned to deal with lower prices. The middle column describes the characteristics that position us to win even with lower prices. That's what I'll cover in the next few slides.

Recall one of Ryan's opening premises, we must embrace the inevitable cycles of our business. To us that means working in all parts of the cycles even the lower price points. Shown on this page are some of the downside case differentiators. We have the recipe and we share freely because it's incredibly difficult to replicate. Low cost of supply, 87, low capital intensity, low breakeven price, and a strong balance sheet, that's all you need. It's only four ingredients, but they're really hard to find in one place.

We talked earlier about our definition of discipline in the context of consistent capital programs. Here we extend the definition to also include our distribution programs. That's shown on the banner on the upper left. We used to think about discipline like most of industry, conservative, when times are tough, flesh capital when necessary. Now, we think about discipline differently. Our plan aims to take the boom and bust out of our business for good. That's how you generate better returns.

Now quickly cover these aspects of our resilience, starting with our low breakeven price. We believe our low breakeven price is a key differentiator. On the chart on the left, we lay out the breakeven prices required to cover our plans uses of cash over the period. Looking at the colored wedges, at the bottom is the WTI price needed to cover our capital program. This is what we call free cash flow price.

This starts the decade at around $40 WTI has steadily improves with cash flow growth to sub-30 by the end of the plan. The dividend breakeven is shown by the middle edge and the buyback breakeven is shown at the top. Together, the distribution wages represent about $17 per barrel returns to investors on average across the decade.

Our $50 reference prices indicated by the red dotted line, as you can see at this price, we anticipate being free cash flow positive and able to fully fund the dividend across the January period. However, operating cash flow at $50 all doesn't fully cover our plan buybacks for the first five years of the plan.

That's one of the reasons for maintaining the healthy amount of cash on hand to provide for the consistent execution of the buyback program. On the right of the panel, you can see how we stack up on capital breakeven versus our largest competitors. Again, we're differential and this is something you can wish or even engineer, it's all about the quality of the portfolio we have and how we choose to allocate capital.

Next, I want to talk about our balance sheet role in downside protection. The title on the slide says it all. In a cyclical business a strong balance sheet is a prestigious asset and you can't possibly win without a strong one. I won't spend too much time on this slide but given that we've mentioned the strength of our balance sheet several times already, I do want to put some context to it.

Our debt levels shown on the left of the panels has been reduced by $12 billion that's a decrease to 45%. In the middle chart our leverage ratio and right now we barely have one is amongst the lowest in our industry but it's not just debt reduction has improved. Like every other part of our business, we've attacked underlying metrics and line items to make our balance sheet stronger.

Our interest expense is 35% lower, which has contributed to the improved income and cash flow. And we reduced our asset retirement obligations by $2.5 billion or about 30% over the past three years. In total fees and other actions represent about 15 billion of balance sheet improvements which should put this in a very strong position. And our debt is now A-rated by the credit rating agencies, but the debt capital markets for your company quite a bit stronger. Our debts raise much closer to double life then to A which is really remarkable for an E&P company.

On the next slide, I want to address the role of cash business source of resilience and also described the stress test we've applied to our balance sheet that give us confidence in today's plan. First, I want to share with you how we think about cash on the balance sheet. And we think about three tranches of cash each for the specific purpose and time horizon.

The first two tranches are purely tactical and focused on running the business. We need about $1 billion of operating cash to turn on the lights and settle accounts on a daily basis. The next layer we call reserve cash. Here we're looking at 6 to 12 months and our operating plan the sources and uses of operating plan based on script pricing.

This could be either a deficit or surplus, but generally it's a small number because we're generally balanced well balanced. Because the strip is going to be wrong, we also consider price volatility over this time period. We use options-implied volatility at the 95% confidence level. And that results in reserve cash usually between $2 billion and $3 billion.

In other words, we have 95% confidence, there are reserved cash will not be depleted over this time period. We recalculate this each quarter because outlooks and volatility change and also because our cash investment decisions are informed by the amount and time horizon of each tranche of cash. As fascinating as that was, it gets even more interesting from here. Our final tranche, we call strategic cash, we call the strategic cash because there to support our strategy. And we spelled out the rationale here.

For example, continuity of our buyback program is strategically important to us. So we showed earlier that $50 oil will only be able to do that from cash flow after about five years. So we'll pre fund those buybacks by holding cash. We also want to maintain continuity in both our capital and distribution programs, not only with respect to short-term volatility, but also in the event of an extended down cycle.

And finally, operating opportunities may arise that are outside this plan, whether they be the development of exploration success or participation opportunities or resource acquisitions, and we'll prefer to fund those with the cheapest source of capital available cash. Given our definition of discipline, and our desire to execute a consistent plan, we view cash is an important part of our value proposition. We plan to hold healthy balanced, cash balances, and we have a specific rationale for doing.

To demonstrate just how much resilience our current cash balance provides, let me turn to the right side of this chart. On this chart, we're going to stress test the base plan in the years 2023 through 2025. We chose that time period because it's the most inopportune time in the plan when capital is rising primarily due to our investments in Willow and our gross in the Permian.

Here's our base plan at $50. You can see we retain a leverage ratio of less than one across the entire 10 year period. Now, this is the most simplified version of a rigorous stress test we conduct, which are based on Monte Carlo price simulations and rating agency models that have multiple metrics. The simplification we make here is to use a single financial metric leverage ratio as a proxy for credit rating.

Our aim is to maintain a solid investment grade rating at the bottom of the cycle. And that loosely corresponds to not assuming the leverage ratio of three times. Within stress test the plan by assuming the prices fall the $40 WTI and stay there for a three year period. Now, this was a more severe scenario than any of the down cycles we've seen in the past 20 years, buy it shows just how well positioned we're to deal with adversity in the commodity markets.

In this scenario, we take on a modest amount of debt about $3.5 billion and you can see that the leverage ratio peaks in 2025. However, we don't even breach the two times level. So, we could withstand even lower prices before reaching our notional three times threshold. The important thing to note is that, while all this is going on, we're still executing our plan.

We're continuing to execute our full capital program. We're continuing to increase our dividend. We're continuing the buyback $3 billion of shares. And by the way, those years will be a great value for investors. Who has the combination of assets and financial strain to do this? Well, you know that's a rhetorical question.

In this final section, I'll highlights our significant exposure price upside and then discuss how we think about uses for cash flows beyond today's base plan. Many competitors in our industry protect downside risk by capping upside exposure. We believe we positioned ourselves for success through downturns but without limiting our investors' exposure to price upside.

Shown on the right of this chart are some of the drivers of differential upside. Our portfolio is oil weighted. About 70% of our cash flows are linked to Brent pricing. We're unhedged because unlike many E&Ps we don't have to be. We are unencumbered by debt covenants that would that would require us to hedge.

And given the freedom to choose, we chose to not limit our investors upside to price. We have a fuel production sharing contract but we operate predominantly in tax and royalty regimes, where we proportionately share in the upside and just like in the downside discussion, we keep a close eye on our underlying cost structure. We're not going to lose financial or cost discipline in an up cycle.

Now let's talk about what would happen if prices turn out to be higher than our reference case. What choices and options could we consider? And how do we think about the relative merits of those choices? It doesn't take much price upside to imagine that we might have significantly more cash over the next 10 years. So, how do we think about creating value above our base plan?

The choices we have for allocating incremental cash for straightforward. There are three basic uses. We can return more capital to owners. We can add resources organically or inorganically, or we can further strengthen our balance sheet. We know there is a wide range of opinions on what we should do if we find ourselves with incremental cash.

We also know that everyone would like us to provide a clear formulate answer as to how we would allocate cash above the base plan, but the truth is it depends. We can't spell out a precise formula for every possible situation, but we can describe the framework for how we think about allocating incremental capital and I'll describe that on the next page.

This framework describes several alternatives in each of the three allocation buckets I just described. It also describes the considerations and criteria that go into our thinking on each of the buckets. I will cover these one by one, starting with additional returns of capital in the blue line. In this category there are number of ways we could think about increasing shareholder distribution.

We could accelerate dividend growth, we can increase our buybacks above the $3 billion in our plan or we can consider special dividends, perhaps contingent on cash flows or cash balances. If we were to generate significantly more cash than what we described in the plan than each of these options would be considered. Our choices will be shaped by our understanding of the reasons for the increased cash flows.

Significant increases to the dividend or the dividend growth rate would need to be accompanied by a view that there has been a structural change in our ability to generate cash flow is sustainable. For example, if we became convinced that our long-term reference price should be adjusted upward. If on the other hand, we found ourselves with a windfall of cash because the oil shot to $100, but we believe that could be unsustainable then we wouldn't want to make structural changes to the dividend and we also want to avoid pro-cyclical buybacks.

This is where contingent dividends become more interesting, but clearly we are not currently in those circumstances. So, it's not possible to the perfectly prescriptive. Our decisions will depend on the circumstances, but this is how we think about the various options. In the green middle lane, we could also consider investing incremental cash to increase our resource base. Here we also have several alternatives.

We could increase investment pace across the assets currently developed in the plan, but as Matt explained, we believe are investing in optimal place already. So that's unlikely. That means the incremental investment would be associated with incremental resource additions, and that could come from development of any expiration success we have over the next 10 years or by finding a way to lower the cost of supply of resources we've already captured but aren’t in the plan today or through acquisitions. And as we explained, we applied a consistent set of criteria for investment decisions for all forms of resource additions.

Finally, we can further strengthen our balance sheet as described in the gray lane on the right. The options here are to build cash, reduced debt or refinance debt. We've already emphasized the strategic role the cash places in our approach to run the business in a consistent manner. So are likely to maintain healthy cash balances knowing cycles are inevitable. We routinely evaluate opportunities to optimize our capital structure.

Given our advantage leverage ratio we don't currently see any reason to reduce our debt balance, but we do recognize the opportunity to lower our cost of debt by refinancing the portion of our debt portfolio. Given historically low interest rates, this could be a good use of cash if the timing and economics work.

Now having discussed these three broad alternatives for unallocated cash, we wouldn’t want to leave you with the impression that these are mutually exclusive or even have a priority order to them. The fact is that they are likely there are likely to be good value adding opportunities within each of these categories and that’s what you’ve seen us do over the past few years is executing simultaneously in each of these areas. We do know had a walk and – blow bubbles at the same time you’ve seen us do it. And we like checking all of the boxes.

The bottom line is this, our plan works based on what we’ve captured today they worth of $50 of oil and it works across the cycles and we expect it to continue working for the next decade. Any allocation of cash above our base plan must clear a high bar whether it goes to additional distributions or to the balance sheet or to add high quality resources. We worked hard to position ConocoPhillips to deliver superior returns to the cycles and any incremental investments must be consistent with that objective.

Now back to where we started with our agenda. At this time at the summary, I’ve said to what we believe is a powerful financial plan that sets us apart. Our base plan is robust, balance and responsive to shareholder interest and delivers on our targets. We can thrive across cycles, this is what investors want from energy and this how we’ve positioned our company for long-term success.

So, at this point, I’d like to the meeting back to Ryan for a few closing remarks.

Ryan Lance

Well, thank you for your patience. Let me wrap up the formal presentation with the slide to bring this back to where we started this morning and that’s our 10 plan on a page. So, our goal today was pretty simply, it was just to establish the ConocoPhillips as the leader in a sustained long-term approach to the E&P business they can drive across the cycles, and we laid out the details of that plan to do four things.

We delivers strong consistent free cash flow generation, leading returns on capital and off capital, resilience with upside and a commitment to sound responsible execution of the business. We believe we’ve got the strategy, the portfolio, the financial framework and the world-class workforce to be the best E&P investment for all of our stakeholders.

So, let’s move to the Q&A, I’ll invite Don and Matt to come back up to the podium for your questions. If anytime we’ll have Jonathan and Mark will be working both sides of the room, I am going to let them go to the people with their hands up and we’ll start with your questions. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

And for benefit of those taking part via webcast today, please state your name and your firms name before posing your question and we’ll get to all of you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Gresh

Hi, good morning. Phil Gresh of JP Morgan. First of all, thanks for such a thorough presentation. I don’t think that I’ve ever seen something so detailed from a bottoms-up standpoint from an asset basis and a high level basis as well. So thank you for all this effort you guys have put in. My first question is just the elephants in a room, the M&A side. I think you guys did a pretty thorough job of answering the question, but I guess I want to ask you to slightly different way. Don, if you look at the, the way you kind of framed out the balance sheet protections, the downside case and the advantage of that provides ConocoPhillips. It would seem like it would not make a ton of sense to do a "significant acquisition" because then that would, that would change the way that downside case will look. I'll say significant at $10 billion plus type of acquisition. You guys have done a $1 billion or less worth of deals and they've been very accretive, but is it fair to say that doesn't make sense both for downside protection as well as, if we look at the return profile, trying to get to a 20% ROCE that it doesn't make sense for that either? Just curious how you'd answer that?

Don Wallette

Well, good question, Phil. Look, I think it'd be impossible to rule out any -- we've been, what $400 million of acquisitions a year or two years ago and maybe $300 million this year. There are different sizes that we could look at. I think it would be inappropriate to rule out all types of acquisitions or all sizes of acquisitions. What Matt did, clearly layout was, our criteria for considering acquisitions of any scale. And one of those criterion was it has to fit within our financial framework. We're not going to bust our financial framework to do that. So, I think you're right in the sense that you just got to be consistent with the strategy that you're seeing today.

Ryan Lance

And I'd add Phil, I think what you see here what we believe is a pretty compelling based plan and we don't have to do anything. We've got something that works. And but we also have a financial framework that we described how we think about the whole piece of the business, the resource additions, expiration, and the transfer of resources in our portfolio. So, we're pretty pleased with where we're at.

Phillip Jungwirth

Just a quick follow up question, I guess unrelated to this. If you go back a couple years, one of the components of your Analysts Day was not just volume growth, but also margin improvement potential 5% margin improvement potential. I presume all the margin proven potentials there's an underlying element to that plan from that, but it wasn't maybe specifically talk to you. So Matt, I wonder if you can maybe comment on that. Thanks.

Matt Fox

Yes, sure. Thanks. So we still see margin improvement through the plan, but frankly, the 5% margin improvement with the significant margin improvement. A lot of that has already occurred. I mean margins continue to grow through the plan, but not at the same rate. So the cash flow growth is higher than the production growth. But it's not a particular feature because the underlying characteristics of what's going to accrue are already a significant part of the portfolio. So concentration of it's a combination of both but the margin growth is less significant than it's been over the last few years.

Ryan Lance

I guess Doug.

Doug Leggate

Thank you, Ryan. Doug Leggate from Bank of America. Again, I want to reiterate also the thanks for the detailed presentation. There's obviously a number happy all the details. I've got a couple of granular questions, if I may. Maybe to Matt, that looks like if we look at Slide 35. The unconventional is gone from about a third for the production today is over 60% of the portfolio by 2029 in that 10 year plan. What happens to you underlying decline rate? And what is the sustaining capital? How does that evolve over the period given the shift towards harder declining assets?

Matt Fox

Doug, I think try to point out the one of the slides of them to remember the numbers of all of them, but the underlying basically, I mean actually it doesn't change through the plan even as productions growing. Because the new resources of productions here there's a bunch of it this unconventional, but there's also often the claim in the underlying basis alone conventional production to. And some growth in the oil sands as well.

So they base the claim, we actually doesn't change over the plan is base of about 10% from year-to-year-to-year. In terms of the sustaining capital, we didn't emphasize that that year. We've done that in the past and the reason we did that is with the feedback from investors, but that's a really difficult number for them to reproduce, really difficult number to understand. Now the underlying sustaining capital was still 3.8 billion.

The underlying sustaining phase is still below $40 a barrel. Before we wanted to do this is sustain of production for the next decade in the current level. We could do that at that level. We concluded this was value added with to develop the resource. And we have also decided to focus on metrics that you guys can reproduce so breakeven prices and so on. But the underlying characteristics of the portfolio are unchanged from that perspective.

Doug Leggate

So just to be clear, I the standard three year, I know it'd be important for a lot of people, but it's important the way we look at it. So when the portfolio is so much bigger in 2029, what does that three-year look?

Matt Fox

It grew up at the same rate as the production costs.

Doug Leggate

Okay.

Matt Fox

So, sustain -- as we grow production, the sustaining capital required to sustain that new production just gradually grows. But the thing that we focused on is for us the thinning capital is a means to an end, is the means for understanding sustaining price. The sustaining price continues to decrease all the way through that period. So the source of any capital gradually increases by was offensive, the key point here was if we wanted to hold to the production for a decade, that's what we will take to that, but as we grew and pain and sustaining capital gradually grows, but not, nowhere, no complicated math here.

Doug Leggate

My follow-up is maybe to Don. Don, I just want to be clear the $7 billion of free cash flow at the end of the period, I assumes inflation on the oil price was like universe $61 WTI. Can you just walk us through what the sensitivities would be it was 50 flat? What does that 7 billion free cash flow look like? I'll leave you there?

Don Wallette

You're right, Doug. It does, those $50 WTI, it needs to be incited 1.5% to 2%, whatever it is, toward over the 10-year period. We're providing sensitivities, one year at a time, so I can't tell you what it is in that 10 here, we'd have to go back and look at that.

Matt Fox

But one of the things to bear in mind, of course, as we're estimate in a capital costs, and operating costs at the same rate. So, both of these things are happening. If you really were in the world of flat prices, you probably would expect to see limited inflation within our industry as well. So the system sounds from that perspective.

Doug Leggate

You've outlined, I think if I heard you right an outlook which is essentially $50 oil with a range of 40 to 70. You committed to rise in dividend that between 5% to 10% over the entire period with a rated $3 billion a year buyback, that is a bit behind the curve in terms of breakeven for the next couple of years but then becomes more than manageable. It's a bit of a damned if you do damned if you don't question, but I wonder, if that's going to be just simply rated for the next 10 years that buyback it obviously amounts to a dividend, but won't get the same rating in the market as it would if you did just put it into the regular dividends. So could you talk a little bit about perhaps that's going to overtime become more part of the regular as opposed to the buyback dividend, does, I guess, we see it sustained? I think I'm on the right track here in terms of what you've outlined and so correct me, if I'm wrong? Thank you.

Ryan Lance

I think you're right, Paul I think as we think about it again, you it's easy when you put a flat reference price of $50. But remember it's going to be highly volatile. So as we think about the dividend and Don described this a little bit is we think about what's above affordable through the cycle. So, I've heard it before the dividends like marriage, and I've actually like dating, so we want to make sure that we can fund that dividend through the cycle.

So that's why we've established what we think is an affordable dividend the bottom of the cycle that grows over time and grows competitively with our cash flow growth as well as the broad market growth. And then we supplement that because we have a goal to return greater than 30% of our share back to our shareholders. So we want to supplement that dividend with the buybacks, but we want the dollar cost averaging buyback because we can't predict what these volatile cycles are going to be.

I don't think you'll see us at some point in time waking up and saying $3 billion a buyback, if it's readable can we sell half or for more than back into the dividend channel we're comfortable with a split in the way that we're returning cash to the shareholders as represented in this space lines.

Doug Leggate

And then the follow-up on the acquisition elephant, we've seen obviously a significant downturn in equity values. Is that major acquisitions out there that meet your criteria right now? Or could you set the bar high enough, let's say that really there is nothing of interest for you because there is really no need to do anything?

Ryan Lance

Well, I'll let Matt Chime as well. I mean we look at we look all the things that are in the market. I mean we're paying attention to what's going on with our fence line neighbors, what's going on in the industry and what's going on right now. And so, we look at a lot of things, but it's got to fit our financial framework as we said and that's difficult in the kind of market that we find ourselves it's not impossible, but difficult.

Neil Mehta

Neil Mehta here with Goldman Sachs, thanks again for the presentation. A couple of asset level questions for the team. The first is around Qatar and just how you're thinking about the Northfield expansion in terms of timing I know it's been a moving target, but also desire to participate, any incremental color you can provide as we think about that opportunity? And as we think about Qatar, specifically whether if you ultimately move forward with it that would be incremental to the base case? Or would you substitute something else out in the base case to finance it?

Matt Fox

So tariffs is running through a process that's been managed by Qatar petroleum and we've been in control of the pace and we will move at the pace that they want us to move. I can't really say much more on what's going on with it from that perspective. In terms of incremental or substitute it's more likely to be incremental frankly to this plan.

We would not choose assuming or further opportunity, we would not choose to participate in any projects Qatar expansion or anything else if it doesn't meet our cost of supply thresholds and if we didn't believe the bigger investment for the portfolio, but assuming those things are true then it would be an improvement to the plan and we would find the capital to fund it.

Ryan Lance

And you've seen from the current portfolio the power that the old sands and some of the LNG the low decline assets have on capital intensity is then as a forward on impact to free cash flow generation. So those assets have a role in the portfolio and I think it what it is partly what distinguishes our company from our peers and our competitors.

Neil Mehta

Thank you. The follow-up is on Alaska. In the press release you indicated the potential for 25% farm down in 2021. Can you just provide a little more color around that, it's just that to be more consistent with your position for other global assets, and just any thoughts on regulatory risk in Alaska as well, both around changes to federal lands rules or around the ballot initiative would be appreciated?

Ryan Lance

So, we have a proven policy in place of not investing in large scale projects 100% equity. We're not the only ones in the industry that do that almost no one chooses to do it 100%. So it's consistent with the past practice and it was really, that's what we're trying to explain. We have done a good job, I think of capturing the value associated with having 100% equity there. We increase the position in the Western North Slope and in the Kuparuk, very, very reasonable acquisition costs. And we've since crystallized the value in the exploration portfolio.

And I wouldn't underestimate that Nuna acquisition. That was a very valuable acquisition, too, that we've captured essentially 100% or close to. So the strategy we made a lot of sense for us. But going forward, to be consistent with our policy and to be prudent in how we balance risk across the portfolio, I think it make sense to dilute some. And because that's part of our plan and because we want to be transparent with the market result okay, well, let's just explain that's what we intend to do.

We're pretty confident we'll have a lot of interest in the, I mean the Alaska, I think we've made the scope there as one of the best few exploration plays in the world just now. So I think we're going to have a significant interest here. And in terms of the permitting process, the permitting is underway. We're just going through an EIS comment period. So that is progressing very well. In terms of the Alaska, their Citizens initiatives, which many of you may be familiar with, there's the potential for a ballot measure being on the November 2020 ballot in Alaska.

This called the citizens initiative it requires signatures and then, it's not certainly not for sure that will be on the ballot. But it's a proposal to change the some of the characteristics of the fiscal regime in Alaska. And they've been mostly focused on changing increasing the severance tax there. And so we don't know for really get on the ballot. But if it does, then we have the conversation with the people of Alaska but it does that make sense. I mean we know that Alaskans are smart. Ryan and I both worked there.

They understand their industry. They understand it's the lifeblood of the state's economy. They will see what Michael said was, 25 billion of capital, and this plan being invested just across the three assets we are involved in possibly the same again and operating costs. That's going to turn around the production in Alaska and actually make it increase again.

So our sense is that once the whole, dust has settled then everybody understands what's at stake, Alaskans will understand that short-term revenue again is a risky proposition, if you're going to give up all this long-term potential because our investment plans would need to change if there was a change in the fiscal regime.

Matt Fox

And this is our fourth go at it, Neil. I mean we've been through this. We've been in this game before with the Alaskans. So it's nothing new. Who's next?

Paul Cheng

Thank you, Ryan. Paul Cheng, Scotiabank. I have two questions. One, two years ago, ConocoPhillips decided to exit deepwater, but since then that you were looking at both the Company financial position as well as the industry, it seems like the supply costs over there continue to talk. So is it enough change both with the Company and the industry for ConocoPhillips we consider whether that you want to enter into that business on a longer-term basis, I mean, if it's a counter cyclical investment opportunity seems like deepwater is at least one of them today?

The second question is that, if we look at Eagle Fort your remaining reserve today is about 2.5 billion barrel according to the Company and you already have 270,000 barrels a day and you expect to it about 300,000 somewhere in the 23, 24 years. In Permian you also identified resource today about 2.6 billion barrels but you're targeting our peak production around 400 and currently you're talking about 50, 55 so by the time you get to close to peak production, your remaining reserve profit is somewhere in the 2 billion if there is no testimony increase. So, you're talking about maybe somewhere in the 15 years.

So, why that such a big discrepancy between the two resources, are you either overly conservative in your peak production estimate in Eagle Ford or overly aggressive in the Permian? Thanks.

Matt Fox

So, I will deal with the Eagle Ford and Permian question first and then you can remind me about the deepwater question, if I forget. But it's actually, Paul, a fantastic illustration of the importance of having a consistent approach to the development of the unconventional because an optimized plateau is not the same across these assets. The Eagle Ford, the plateau duration is a bit longer than as in the Permian and that's because the incremental infrastructure that would be required in Eagle Ford and a new civilization in particular.

It comes up in different sizes, different tranches and different course and it does in the Permian. The Permian generally can be more just-in-time and is likely to be an overbuilt of capacity in the Permian. So, we didn't intentionally have a slightly shorter duration in the Permian than we do in the Eagle Ford and we have a longer duration in the Montney because of the nature, the timing and the commitments required get in perspective in place. It's actually illustrates a great example of how having a consistent view like this.

It doesn't result in consistent answers, 10 years or 15 of plateau. It results in the consistent approach to incremental cost of supplies and across the different assets. So, that's a good example for that one. And in terms of deepwater, we have absolutely no regret of existing deepwater and absolutely no intention of returning. We believe they are better lower cost of supply opportunities in other megatrends. Now surely, there're going to be successes and there have been success fairly cost of supply go forward for deepwater looks very attractive.

But that's not the way we have to look at the deepwater exploration portfolio. We have to look at across the cycle. We have to recognize the drill three dry holes for every one of those great discoveries we get. We have to recognize the confines of self appraisal well. We have to recognize big bonus to get. When you look at the cost of supply of the lifecycle of people from their perspective and others draw a different conclusions obviously. From their perspective, it doesn't compete with the oil for example and we could play the oil versus we could So, I think it is very unlikely that we would be making any reasons to enter deepwater.

Ryan Lance

And I would add the incremental G&A you got to carry for the deepwater is considerable. So, on top of it everything and G&A everything, it's the cost of supply that we don't compete in this portfolio even with the reductions that you site for.

Michael Hall

Hi, it's Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy. Appreciate the time today and all the detail. I wanted to come back I guess first as a micro level in the Permian and then little up a little on the macro, but in the Permian as we look at things there has been quite a bit of variability across the basin and in particular in the Delaware. I’m just wondering if as you look at the basin as a whole, part of your portfolios does that variability constrain or just limit the amount of capital you are willing to put toward the basin and as you think about potentially expanding its role in the portfolio with any sort of A&D. Does that on its own limit the ability of that to represent a bigger portion of the portfolio?

Matt Fox

I don’t think so. We've been making a very important point actually and ten Dominic alluded to in his presentation. The Delaware is not all created equal as the Midland Basin is not all created equal. In fact over the last several years, we sold a bunch of acreage in the midland and the Delaware because our philosophy as if you know in the sweet spot, you shouldn’t be playing and other people wanted to have a Permian sample in their portfolio.

So, we were happy to take money from them to allow them to have that. When we are looking at our Delaware position Dominic mentioned that we passed 11 of the 12 layers in the stack in the areas that we went and we know that across as stay lined in we're in for the full stack, as you move around different parts of the of the stack become disappear or become more gas or become less productive.

So, that understanding our variability is really critical before you commit to development plans. So therefore also be just like it was in the Eagle Ford and the Bakken is understand the rocks, understand how best to develop those rocks and then start to implement a development plan that underlying variability we point that as a big part of that.

Ryan Lance

The other piece I would add to that is. The growth rate in production is an output its not an input. So we're not trying to hit a certain growth target, or growth rate. We're trying to optimize the development and it's really an output making sure that we optimize on return on capital that’s the driver.

Michael Hall

You opened up with all the macro planning that you have been doing. I’m just curious as you look at the U.S unconventional on the macro level. How did you see that playing out during your time, you're planning horizon? When does it peak? Does it peak? Just curious what you guys see there.

Matt Fox

It varies across the scenarios, frankly, and there are some scenarios. Let's put political risk to one side and little flow rate from it. There are some scenarios where the Permian piece in five years, there are some where it is still growing 15 years from that, it all dependent upon really mostly have the cost supply evolves over time and for the oil prices overtime and then there are sort of entertained in the scenarios that we look at. So that might not be a very interesting answer but has the advantage of being true. This play uncertain as to exactly when these will, when the Permian will peak and there are lower parameters that will influence that.

Ryan Lance

And that’s why our scenario monitoring process is so important to us, as we look out. We try to look out two or three years to see the main drivers that are influencing range of outcomes. So, we have informed view about what's going to happened over the next two to three years, as we put our plans in place over those discrete periods of time.

Douglas Terreson

Doug Terreson from Evercore ISI. So, you guys have outlined a pretty competitive business model and value proposition today and I got a couple of questions about that. First, it looks like your incremental returns on capital are kind of mid to upper teens which should be really good. So, first of all is that correct? And the second, can you provide a little bit more specific on the sources as we gain any particular area that you’re really enthusiastic about that you want to comment on?

Ryan Lance

Sure. I’ll start in and it's really broadly across the portfolio. but Matt can talk a little bit about the specifics geographic system.

Matt Fox

Most of those system earnings are coming from Lower 49 and ACE, those two regions because as Bill showed you, APME is a fantastic region throwing up a bunch of prospects. There is not a huge amount of investment going in there to change the underlying return's characteristics. Those are times agreed already but they’re not growing, it's really coming from ACE and the Lower 48. And it's coming from all the areas that Dominic and Michael outlined there.

If you think about it from return's perspective, so the average cost of supply what we’re developing is $30 a barrel. If the oil price is $50 a barrel and the reference case that we have then yes that will be high teen returns and in some cases higher than that. So, in the Lower 48, it's in Alaska. I mean they said and Norway. I mean, it's across the portfolio.

This is one of the beauties of having a consistent investment decision criteria because cost of supply levels are playing field for everybody picks a $10 of your money and it can picks the split between oil and gas and NGOs and the accounts takes time for producing cost, takes tactical regimes, test the level of playing field. And you can very confident that few investment were fully with that has an average cost of supply started, less than in our case, you’re going to be generating some pretty good returns of the oil price averaging 50.

Ryan Lance

And that’s going to deliberate efforts of ours over the last three to four years to get the portfolio in this shape, to drive the cost to supply down across all our investments. And so now the intramural sort of knife fighting that goes on during budget time. Everybody is trying to drive their cost supply down, so they can get a portion of capital that we’re willing to commit. And we’re going to be very constrained in the capital that we’re willing to pick because one will generate free cash flow, pay the dividend, pay our returns back to shareholders and keep some cash on hand for down turn protection.

Douglas Terreson

Okay, good. And then also Ryan on corporate governance, it sounds like use of S&P 500 is appeared compared to for us, for executive type which is the primary approach in the non-energy cyclical areas, the other three is being implemented at the Company. And so my question is. Is this change driven by the confidence in today’s plan you belief that you guys can compete four capitals with the other cyclical sectors? Or is there different method here?

Ryan Lance

No, absolutely I guess the other three cyclical sectors. We deliberately put the S&P 500 on many of the charges filed today, some on math section and some on down section. So, we recognized with and is factored as slide that I showed were 4% overall market today and drifted down from 12% just four, five, six years ago. And for us the investors back and we’ve got to compete against those other cyclical markets. So we’ve got the other free cash flow generation, we got to show improving returns, we got to good money back to the shareholders.

And then we have portfolio that allows you to grow at a capital intensity which is not so significant consuming all your cash flows. And then on top of it the balance sheet. We’ve got the have the strong balance sheet because the change and fluctuate from the volatility of this market and you just can’t predict. We just no one can predict. So you’ve got to be able to have that resilience to the downside and still keep your capital ongoing and keep your money going back to the shareholders. That’s all we committed to do.

Douglas Terreson

Got it. Thanks.

Ryan Todd

RyanTodd at Simmons Energy. Maybe one first of all on the resource base. You guys if you look at what you were able to do year on year in terms of the cost of supply numbers, you migrated thus pretty significant amount of resource from down in the $30 barrel bucket. If we think about, is that from a primary driver point of view -- is that primarily driven by cost reductions and efficiency gains? And if we think about looking forward, you've got 22 billion barrels of resources is under the $40 cut right now. How do you think about the potential to migrate some of that into the bucket? And maybe what are some of the most efficient opportunities to do that?

Matt Fox

So that conversion as we call it from a higher cost of supply to a developable cost of supply, there's been a whole host of reasons I've done that. Certainly, there's been some cost reductions and capital reductions tightening available. There's been a huge amount of technology that's been part of the change as well over time, the whether it's new completions of things in the well 48. There's been a bunch of sort of completely rethinking going on across the Company, like Michael talked about is developments in Norway.

They were not competitive because we were going to do them the traditional way, man's wellhead platforms and this sort of thing. So it's been a combination of a whole host of different actions across the Company. Because of this focus, that Ryan mentioned the cost of supply against the organization. And they want to compete for capital, engineers want to build things but we know they have to be able to do that against a very competitive portfolio. So when you get a printing capital and we may come up with new technologies need to have a better idea. We make sure that those are all addressed consistently across the portfolio.

Our achieve score and make sure of that everything has been a consistent then we make our capital allocation decisions. So it's been a bunch of different things. It is reasonable to expect over the next few years who can verify million barrels of resource? We did not expect to convert 5 billion over the last few years. So I will be surprised if we can do that, again, exactly we remaining there we could, but we will set into the convention some just exactly how much as we have to tell. People all over the Company working on that right now to try to try and make that happen.

Ryan Todd

Thanks. And maybe one follow-up on the Permian, we're probably more familiar with your Delaware for this in a little bit less so with the Midland and in the North West Shelf. It looks like from an activity point of view, is it fair to say that most of the activity in those areas is post 2025? And if that's the case, does it what reflects that? I guess the face there that of your relative competitiveness between the middle and the Delaware currently? Is it an assumption of improved cost structures in the North West Shelf and Midland? Or how should we think about where that fits within the Permian portfolio?

Matt Fox

It's partly driven by where we are on the learning curve from across the different parts of the Permian where we're more advanced in our learning curve in the Delaware. We have a very nice consolidated position in the North West Shelf. And we have been testing some wells there earlier than the lifecycle there and the same thing applies in the Midland. So we don't really did see any significant. I think the Permian was going to say six rigs to get to a plateau the Delaware -- sorry, to get to a plateau this probably around 300 from the Delaware. And then the Midland and the North West Shelf for a fact maybe four rigs and gradually add up to another 100,000 barrels a day . So that's more a question of maturity and the lifecycle of our understanding of them.

Unidentified Company Representative

And in the beauty of it is. We've got a lot of all set operators. So there's some great data being developed. So Dominic described what we did in around the core position in the Delaware, 600, some wells drilled. We can interrogate the data in some jump start-up to what people are finding to be the most effective simulation the most stalking is facing. And then we can start to apply that to our particular acreage as well. And that's similar to what we're doing in the ACE or the North West Shelf and the Midland Basin as well.

And again, we're not driven by the need for speed, not driven by, trying to manage to a certain growth because. We could accelerate a lot of things grow a lot more, which I think will be the key differentiator in our value proposition we thrown out today. A lot of people don't believe that a lot of people believe you got to a ramp the growth, spend a good amount of capital you can and you'll get paid for that. We don't believe that's the right formula to, in this environment, and we'll see we'll see how this plays out in the next few years.

Bob Brackett

Bob Brackett at Bernstein here. Question on the scenario planning process, we spent a lot of time talking about the $50 WTI base case and sort of the bumpers around that. Can you talk about the embedded differentials in that analysis? And I'm particularly curious about your long-term view of natural gas both Henry Hub and maybe LNG pricing?

Matt Fox

So the differential, I'll answer that one. We basically set that wherever the differentials were a few months ago from the plan together sort of pretty much consistent with current differentials. The Henry Hub price that we used was $2 lately. So that's what the close to supply is calculate the based on the cash flow projections. In terms of LNG prices, so view in our basically certainly that long-term LNG prices will probably be set by Henry Hub prices. And the cost of liquefaction transportation regasification, so that's the basis upon which we think about long term LNG prices.

Bob Brackett

A follow on would be around Harpoon. What size would you need to have an economically viable development out of Harpoon? And what sort of size are you chasing?

Matt Fox

We tend not to pretend not to think or exploration prospects by picking a range of resources before we tell them. We have a range of resource, but I'm not going to share that because there's never a good thing to do. We are needless to say, as Michael said, this is the same seismic, signature as Willow and Narwhal. And looks like that could be potential from more than one stack over the real estate stuff on the seismic imaging.

So it can be quite substantial resources. Now it could be gas and it could be water. It's almost certainly reservoir, because we're pretty sure that's what the seismic signatures telling us. So we don't want to count our chickens before, or whether they have seen this. The, so, but it could be pay a substantial resources doesn't have to be huge for to be a tie back to the Willow Hub.

Ryan Lance

That's right minimum economic size is a little bit different. Bob, when you think about anything, if it's a drill site development that can tie back to the Willow Hub. It's a lot different than it needs to be a standalone processing facility. Well, we'd like it to be big enough to be a standalone processing facility obviously because a lot more resources in a 30 mile radius around that become much more economic and competitive on a cost supply basis. So it's a little bit hard to say exactly what a minimum size to develop might look like because it depends.

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold with RBC. Can I go back to the discussion on the conversion costs? On page 18, you do really good job of breaking down the various components of that of your cost of supply. Can you talk about the conversion cost to get it there if you were to look at it in all in full cycle for your portfolio where do you think that is and where did it go going forward on some new opportunities?

Matt Fox

And I'm going to ask that question actually because I don't think I covered it clearly enough in that respect. And so, we've consistently been talking about our development resource base of less than $40 a barrel costs of supply. Sometimes when we've talked to investors about, so that's all well and good but that's the point forward thing and we've been given a clear yes a point over thing because of the decision making too. But we've asked to -- I think instead of the full cycle.

So of course, the natural context of the of the convention cost or the finding cost of the acquisition cost as we have to be taking that view hopefully the portfolios of all because we know that there are costs associated with getting resource ready for development, which ever those might be the different sources of that. And that's why the $50 a barrel thing it's really important thing to bear in mind.

Because we want to be absolutely confident that our reference price regardless of what we invest in and including the what was going on in the background or new resources that are coming in that we can deliver returns above across the capital at that reference price. So I mean I wouldn't quantify some of these condition costs incredibly low, really very little a buck.

But the some of them are bit longer because we take a bit more time to develop so that distinction between the $40 of our own to attract development money getting the plan and the fact that we recognized that there are costs associated with that and full cycle costs and we need to be cognizant of that element of it, that's really what we were trying to convey with that distinction between 40 and 50.

Ryan Lance

And it's quite variable to think about the commercial advantage that we created at Sermon by investing a little bit of money to make that plant a dual duty one plant. All of a sudden that decrease the cost of the supply the things that we're developing at Sermon because it increased the net back obviously it made more resource, now economic at a $50 or even on a full go forward basis at a $40. So, there's many different elements to it, it's technical, it's technology, it's commercial, we're trying to track every bit of that waterfall that Matt showed in order to keep driving the cost of supply down on a full cycle and point forward basis.

Scott Hanold

And as a follow-up. Can you talk about asset dispositions obviously can be a sensitive subject when you look at your existing portfolio, but you've done a fantastic job over the last several years of really putting it down to your best stuff? When you look portfolio right now, can you just discuss are there opportunities to further put it down without being specific to the understanding sensitivity?

Ryan Lance

Yes, we don't see any significant or large other than what we've outlined here today we don't see any significant or large kinds of things that we're doing. But with that said, we're constantly putting the portfolio we're constantly looking for opportunities. When stuff doesn't compete for capital the exploitation doesn't compete for capital, where we've demonstrated that we're willing to try to monetize that in other areas. If other people find that those investments are competitive we're willing to make those kinds of portfolio moves. It's better very deliberate effort over really since the spin in 2012. It's been a very deliberate effort to get through the kind of portfolio that we're showing you here today.

Matt Fox

And just to be absolutely crystal clear, the only largest significant further disposition that we have premise in the plan is the dilution in Alaska. It could be small ones here and there. But in terms of large strategic significant reshaping of the portfolio as Ryan said, that's a strategic thrust that we've had. For the most part is now behind us, we have a portfolio that we like.

Ryan Lance

We probably have time for just two more here more here so Josh?

Joshua Silverstein

Thanks Joshua Silverstein from Wolfe Research. Don, you laid out a stress case before where it went down to 40, but you didn't really change your activity levels. It seemed like the buyback was coming down. So, I just wanted to see if that was the case. And where in a downside scenario capital could be adjusted from an activity standpoint?

Don Wallette

Thanks for thanks for the question because I wanted to be sure that we were crystal clear on what was happening during this stress test. So, during that three year period where prices fell to $40, and stayed there, we didn't change our capital program at all from the base plan, we didn't change our distributions at all. So. we were continuing buyback fully $3 million a year for each for those three years and that's the main point we were making is that we think there's a lot of value in that continuity and our balance sheet. And our financial strain gives us that that ability. And also to address what, some people think we've got a high level of cash on the balance sheet and I think well, no, I don't think we have a high level of cash on the balance sheet, I think we have an appropriate level of cash on the balance sheet given the strategic intent for each of those layers of cash.

Ryan Lance

And now with the capital program, I mean, if we saw $40 for extended period of time, three years in the stress test, we would expect some deflation, we'd expect the scope that we're executing to probably cost a bit less. The important part is we want to execute the scope. We want to execute that scope through the cycles.

Joshua Silverstein

Just a follow-up, you mentioned at least from the Eagle Ford presentation about the parent-child impact. In the Lower 48, are you guys assuming that you're drilling the same well 10 years from now that you are today or there changes because the degradation of that that parent-child impact?

Ryan Lance

The degradation effect as we believe, we believe we have that pretty well calibrated. And as Dominic laid out, the core development approach that we have, that's already baked into the plan. We do not expect it to get worse over time because of the nature of how we're laying the plan out. And Dominic also showed there's quite a bit of potential for us to get better with these, the, what we sometimes call defensive fracs where we're refrackng defensive refracs, refracking an older vintage well at the same time as refracking the child well. So there's potential for it to become less as we think we've built in a reasonable expectation of what it should be, absent new technology to help us mitigate.

Unidentified Company Representative

So last one.

Muhammed Ghulam

Yes. Muhammad Ghulam from Raymond James. Thanks for taking the question. So we've seen a lot of your peers put a significant amount of capital behind renewables and sustainability. Can you guys talk about how you think of such investments?

Ryan Lance

Yes. So I think first and foremost is Matt laid out in our scenario. And as we think about the long-term future, we think hydrocarbons and fossil fuels will be a significant part of that fuel mix for quite some time well in the 2050 and beyond. So our focus today is just being on the best lowest cost to the Company that we can be. We are not making investments today in any renewables when our solar, but that doesn't mean we roll that out down the road.

Again, we look at our scenarios. We look at our center and our monitoring process. We think about where the Company is out today. But our job is to be an E&P company that's the best we can possibly be. But we don't rule it out in the future. But today, we're not making any investments in those channels.

Muhammed Ghulam

Clearly in the Permian remains a significant issue. Can you guys discuss the latest on that and the outlook for flaring and takeaway for your assets there?

Ryan Lance

I can let Matt get into the specifics. But yes, we recognize that the flaring gas in the Permian is not a good thing for the industry. So, we are trying to be a partner. We're not routinely firing in the Permian and we keep that to very low percentage of the gas production that we are producing today, but that's not ubiquitous across the basin and we realize industries has got an issue to deal with your. We're addressing that, as Dominic said, through a lot of our LDAR, methane and fugitive emissions and keeping our flaring at a non-routine flaring down to zero.

Matt Fox

And if you look at the state data that's published, you will see that we are -- we're not source of significant and fleeting in the Permian. We've very, very high catch level, high 90%. That is because we don't have takeaway issues in the Permian. As Dominic mentioned, we're one of the top gas marketers in the United States, so we have lots of evacuation routes out of the Permian. In fact, we move a lot of third-party gas out of the Permian. So...

Ryan Lance

All right. Well, thank you all. Thank you very much. That concludes our meeting for those in the room they can join us. Me and my leadership team, we will be in the Forest Room for lunch. Please come and join us, if you can go do that. So, thank you very much. That concludes the meeting. Let's do this again in 10 years.