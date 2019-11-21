Why You Should Ignore That AT&T Downgrade

AT&T’s (T) nearly 4% drop on an analyst downgrading is irrational. According to Tipranks, this analyst is ranked #2,567 out of 5,689 analysts (1-year period). The telecom giant has two major catalysts ahead that will keep its stock price headed past $40. First, interest rates are under pressure, so the stock’s 5.15% dividend yield will attract income investors. Second, WarnerMedia will perform even better, allowing the company to apply the cash flow to pay down its debt. Why else should investors buy the dip in AT&T's stock?

MoffettNathanson cited valuation and weakening fundamentals as reasons to downgrade the stock. At a P/E of around 18 times and a forward P/E of just 11 times, the stock is hardly expensive. Even Verizon (VZ) trades at a forward P/E of 12 times, ahead of AT&T, albeit its P/E is lower. Still, AT&T is committed to its dividend and has a higher yield than most of its peers. SA Essential readers may compare AT&T to their peers here.

Do Not Bother Selling AT&T's Stock

For argument’s sake, the downgrade may have some merit. AT&T's shares enjoyed a rally for much of the year. Investors are up 25% excluding the dividends, so at the $40 level, a technical pullback is expected. Long-time shareholders may consider selling some shares to lock in profits. This strategy requires investors believing the stock does, in fact, pull back and will turn higher after the selling pressure ends. One problem with relying on the analyst downgrade to justify the selling is his track record.

Craig Moffett downgraded AT&T's stock in 2018 when shares were around $32. Conversely, on my marketplace service, DIY Value Investing, we happily bet that AT&T's stock was a great dividend-income growth investment. That call paid off last year.

So, selling AT&T's shares, even some of them, creates a capital gain and could run the risk of investors missing out if the stock rebounds tomorrow. Fundamentally, the company has a strong online streaming strategy, consistent cash flow growth from its mobile division, and is poised to beat investor expectations with WarnerMedia.

HBO Max

AT&T did not fall in the same trap as Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) with cheap monthly streaming rates. Both Apple TV+ and Disney+ charge next to nothing, in a bid to grow subscriptions immediately after launch. By baiting and switching and raising rates later, both companies run the risk of losing subscribers immediately after the price hike. HBO Max priced the service at $15 a month. If it achieves 80 million global subscribers by 2025 at higher rates, AT&T will enjoy strong revenue and increasing profit margins. In the near term, the company will make incremental investments in HBO Max in 2020. Strong growth in equipment revenue, driven by the 5G upgrade cycle, will result in a net EBITDA margin expansion. Management forecast a 200 basis point increase in EBITDA margin expansion by 2022.

Cost synergies from WarnerMedia, increasing wireless business ahead, and continued EBITDA growth at AT&T Mexico would justify the year-long uptrend in AT&T's stock. And by applying 50-70% of its cash flow to pay down debt, it expects lower debt going forward. By 2022, the ratio of net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA will be between 2 and 2.25 times. It will cut debt further through non-core asset sales of $14 billion this year and another $5 billion to $10 billion next year.

Headwinds

AT&T succeeded in bringing back top-line growth in its wireless business. Year-to-date, wireless services revenue rose ~2%. With that accomplishment in mind, management will likely stabilize its Entertainment Group EBITDA. Reversing the top-line pressures from DIRECTV is a top priority. Selling some or all of the units, establishing a partnership, and maximizing ad opportunities are some of the options AT&T has.

Valuation And Your Takeaway

If AT&T's stock sold off and fell to $30, I would quickly alert DIY subscribers to average down and to buy this stock. But the chances of a drop of this magnitude are unlikely. Revenue growth would need to stop from FY 2021 through to FY 2023 in this 5-year DCF growth exit model here.

Given AT&T’s strong revenue potential with HBO Max that positions it competitively against Disney and Netflix (NFLX), chances are very low the stock will fall by much.

