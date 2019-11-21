CIT Group: Its First Publicly Traded Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by CIT Group Inc. (CIT). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by CIT Group Inc. - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 8 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $200 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CIT Group Inc 5.625% Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (NYSE: CIT-B) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new preferred stock has a "B+" Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades quite above its PAR at a price of $25.79 and has a 5.45% Current Yield and YTC of 4.92%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

CIT Group Inc. is a bank holding company ('BHC') and a financial holding company ('FHC'). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company's segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions: Commercial Finance, Rail, Real Estate Finance, and Business Capital. The Consumer Banking segment includes Retail Banking, Mortgage Lending, and SBA Lending (together referred to as Other Consumer Banking), and Legacy Consumer Mortgages (LCM). The Company's products and services include account receivables collection, acquisition and expansion financing, asset management and servicing, asset-based loans, debt underwriting and syndication, deposits, enterprise value and cash flow loans, equipment leases, factoring services and financial risk management.



Source: Reuters.com | CIT Group

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CIT:

Source: TradingView

The dividend of the common stock has been on the rise for the past several years, from $0.50 in 2014 to $0.82 in 2018. Also, for 2019, the common stock is expected to have paid а $1.20 yearly dividend. With a market price of $44.50, the current yield of CIT is at 2.70%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $113.70 million in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock) of the company is around $30 million.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $4.26 billion, CIT is one of the relatively large companies in the "Credit Services" sector (according to Finviz).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of CIT Group Inc's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, CIT had a total debt of $6.88 billion ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, the Series A Preferred Stock which total $335 million.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of CIT but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks:

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 4,260/(6,880 + 525) = 0.62 , which is not the best coverage we can hope for, as the company is quite more leveraged.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 4,260/(6,880 + 525) = , which is not the best coverage we can hope for, as the company is quite more leveraged. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also a quite easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 470/(310 + 30) = 1.30, which looks better from the previous, and despite the high leverage, the cost of that leverage is relatively low.

The CIT Group Family

Except for one fixed-to-floating preferred stock, CIT Group Inc. 5.80% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, that is on listed on any National exchange, there are 13 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For the purpose of this comparison, I choose the 2025 bond, CIT4608106, that has the closest maturity to the call date of the newly issued preferred stock. CIT4608106, as it is the FINRA ticker, matures three months later than CIT-B becomes callable and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.21%. This should be compared to the 4.92% Yield-to-Call of CIT-B, but when making that comparison, do remember that CIT-B's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. That translates into a yield spread of 1.70% between the two securities.

Some more information about the bond can be found in the chart below.

Source: FINRA | CIT4608106

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a "Credit Services" company (according to Finviz), with a par value of $25, regardless of their type of dividend rate:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

Since all issues are trading close and above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So let's see how the yield curve looks like, excluding the callable ones:

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, and a "B", "B+", or "B-" Standard & Poor's rating. The chart is presented by the securities' % of PAR value and their Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

The Series B Preferred Stock may also be redeemed at our option in whole, but not in part, within 90 days following the occurrence of a “regulatory capital treatment event,” as described under “Description of the Series B Preferred Stock—Redemption” in this prospectus supplement at a redemption price equal to $25 per share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends. The holders of the Series B Preferred Stock will not have the right to require us to redeem or repurchase their shares of Series B Preferred Stock.



Source: 424B5 Filing by CIT Group Inc

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance a portion of the cash consideration expected to be paid in connection with the consummation of the Merger and to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.



Source: 424B5 Filing by CIT Group Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $200 million, the new IPO is a possible addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's summer rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600 million used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow each preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, CIT-B is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's ratios are satisfying but definitely cannot be defined as exceptional. CIT has quite more debt + preferred stocks than equity (market capitalization), despite the fact that the net income for the TTM is enough to cover all the bondholders and preferred stockholders' payments.

As for the yields, there aren't any listed securities in the CIT Group's capital structure. There are one more fixed-to-floating preferred stock and a dozen corporate bonds that can be checked in FINRA. Unfortunately, not all brokers provide the ability to trade these instruments, so we use them mainly for informational purposes. Although, despite the small number of preferred stocks in the sector, CIT-B has one of the highest Yield-to-Worst with its Yield-to-Call of 4.92%. Along with CIT-B, there are a few other issues with a Yield-to-Worst close to the 5%, AGM-D, COF-I, and SYF-A. SYF-A is another recently issued preferred stock that is still trading on the Grey market, under the temporary ticker symbol SNFI. It is currently trading at a price of $25.28 that translates into a Yield-to-Worst of 5.65% and a similar call date as CIT-B. The difference between the two, however, is that SYF has a lot better financials than CIT, paying a lot more dividends on its common stock than its preferred stock, which is the only issued by the company. Generally, I would prefer SYF-A - getting the highest yield in the sector, with much less credit risk - than CIT-B, which has already reached a premium of 3%.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.