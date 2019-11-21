Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 1, 2019

Seeking Alpha
Summary

27 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 24 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Biotech leads, while senior loans lag.

MLPs remain the highest-yielding sector.

Author's note: This article was first released to members on November 4, 2019.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 1st, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

27 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week), and the average price return was 0.82% (up from 0.51% last week). The leading gainers were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.41%), Emerging Market Equity (+1.92%) and Asia Equity (+1.88%), while Senior Loan (-0.90%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

24 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.51% (up from 0.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.97%), Latin American Equity (+1.82%) and Emerging Market Equity (+1.41%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were MLPs (-0.73%) and Senior Loan (-0.20%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were U.S. Utilities (+3.85%), Emerging Market Income (+3.77%) and Preferreds (+3.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.71%). The average sector discount is -5.16% (up from -5.46% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.58%), while U.S. Growth & Income (-0.60%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.31% (up from 0.09% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.22%), Global Equity Dividend (9.69%), Global Growth & Income (9.33%), Emerging Market Income (8.93%) and Senior Loan (8.79%). Discounts for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.97% (down from +7.02% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount are potential buy candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D decrease

Yield

P/D

Z-Score

Price change

NAV change

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund

DDF

-7.46%

7.71%

28.66%

0.9

-4.27%

1.29%

Eagle Point Credit Company LLC

ECC

-4.71%

16.00%

31.00%

0.7

-3.47%

0.00%

OFS Credit Company Inc.

OCCI

-2.90%

12.58%

-5.96%

0.1

-3.02%

0.00%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

OPP

-2.69%

12.86%

-3.33%

1.8

-2.51%

0.23%

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

BGX

-2.44%

9.49%

-2.46%

0.5

-2.59%

-0.13%

Blackstone / GSO Sr Float Term

BSL

-2.33%

8.16%

-2.72%

-0.7

-2.42%

-0.06%

PIMCO NY Municipal Income

PNF

-2.20%

4.56%

14.44%

0.8

-1.41%

0.49%

AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert

ACV

-2.12%

8.65%

-1.32%

-0.4

-0.69%

1.47%

Calamos Global Total Return

CGO

-2.01%

9.87%

3.41%

-0.2

-0.74%

1.21%

Brookfield Real Assets Income

RA

-1.95%

10.63%

-3.98%

2.5

-1.96%

0.04%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium are potential sell candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D increase

Yield

P/D

Z-Score

Price change

NAV change

Barings Participation Investors

MPV

5.90%

6.32%

22.68%

1.3

5.41%

0.36%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

EDF

5.29%

15.72%

49.02%

1.8

4.01%

0.33%

First Trust MLP and Energy Inc

FEI

4.27%

10.45%

-2.05%

-0.8

3.05%

-1.43%

Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc

PSF

4.05%

6.73%

13.14%

-1.9

3.69%

0.00%

Nuveen MO Quality Muni Income

NOM

4.01%

3.64%

0.91%

1.5

4.42%

0.29%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

RFI

3.83%

6.15%

8.10%

2.4

3.51%

-0.14%

Delaware Invest CO Muni Income

VCF

3.64%

3.52%

0.85%

2.4

4.07%

0.33%

Flah&Crum Preferred Income

PFD

3.49%

5.77%

8.40%

1.3

3.31%

0.00%

Flah&Crum Tot Return

FLC

3.41%

5.95%

6.37%

2.2

3.34%

0.05%

Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2

NCB

3.18%

3.06%

2.98%

0.7

3.49%

0.31%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information, as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories: cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

Z-Score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

JH Preferred Income

HPI

-11.8%

0.14

0.1235

6.49%

5.11%

-0.5

83%

10/1/2019

10/10/2019

JH Preferred Income II

HPF

-11.8%

0.14

0.1235

6.70%

3.51%

-1

84%

10/1/2019

10/10/2019

Invesco CA Value Muni

VCV

-10.6%

0.0481

0.043

4.13%

-6.66%

-0.2

111%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du

MNE

-10.0%

0.04

0.036

2.98%

-7.00%

0.8

83%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

JH Preferred Income III

HPS

-10.0%

0.1222

0.11

6.91%

0.47%

-0.5

84%

10/1/2019

10/10/2019

FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA

FIV

-8.3%

0.0303

0.0278

3.71%

-4.56%

7.8

145%

10/21/2019

11/1/2019

EV CA Municipal Bond

EVM

-7.3%

0.0395

0.0366

3.89%

-10.03%

1.2

113%

10/1/2019

10/23/2019

EV NY Municipal Bond

ENX

-6.0%

0.0415

0.039

3.86%

-9.75%

0.5

114%

10/1/2019

10/23/2019

Templeton Global Income

GIM

-5.8%

0.0276

0.026

6.79%

-9.94%

0.6

135%

10/3/2019

10/11/2019

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

-5.8%

0.026

0.0245

6.10%

-9.57%

3.6

102%

10/1/2019

10/9/2019

Invesco Quality Muni Income

IQI

-5.6%

0.0516

0.0487

4.69%

-8.18%

0.3

101%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

Invesco Municipal Trust

VKQ

-5.4%

0.0517

0.0489

4.75%

-8.04%

0.3

101%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

Clough Global Equity

GLQ

-2.8%

0.1106

0.1075

10.87%

-9.32%

2.6

2%

10/11/2019

10/18/2019

Clough Global Dividen and Income Fund

GLV

-2.5%

0.1026

0.1

10.91%

-9.98%

0.5

19%

10/11/2019

10/18/2019

EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term

EFL

-2.2%

0.046

0.045

5.71%

1.07%

1.8

93%

10/1/2019

10/10/2019

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund

VAM

-0.6%

0.118

0.11725

9.58%

-3.44%

-1.6

-10%

10/25/2019

11/6/2019

MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MIN

-0.6%

0.02893

0.02876

9.18%

-6.93%

0.2

30%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MGF

-0.5%

0.02927

0.02912

7.56%

-3.24%

1.8

33%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

FTF

-0.5%

0.0852

0.0848

11.00%

-7.50%

0.4

51%

10/21/2019

10/30/2019

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund

ERC

-0.1%

0.09904

0.09892

9.41%

-4.83%

1.3

67%

10/25/2019

11/12/2019

Clough Global Opportunities

GLO

-0.1%

0.0874

0.0873

11.28%

-13.01%

-1.3

0%

10/11/2019

10/18/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

Z-Score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund

DEX

0.1%

0.0914

0.0915

11.06%

-10.22%

1

40%

10/1/2019

10/17/2019

MFS Charter Income

MCR

0.3%

0.06019

0.06038

8.64%

-6.88%

1.7

48%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

MFS Multi-Market Income

MMT

0.3%

0.04251

0.04265

8.46%

-5.17%

2.2

53%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund

DDF

0.6%

0.0903

0.0908

7.71%

28.66%

0.9

37%

10/1/2019

10/17/2019

MFS Intermediate High Income

CIF

0.7%

0.02024

0.02038

8.99%

5.84%

1.7

57%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

MFS Special Value Trust

MFV

1.2%

0.0462

0.04677

8.59%

16.19%

3.3

29%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

Templeton Emerging Mkts Income

TEI

1.9%

0.0568

0.0579

7.63%

-8.17%

0.3

107%

10/3/2019

10/11/2019

BlackRock NY Municipal Income

BNY

3.4%

0.0445

0.046

3.97%

-8.06%

0.9

100%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund

EFF

3.7%

0.082

0.085

6.32%

-7.42%

3.2

97%

10/1/2019

10/23/2019

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

DSU

3.8%

0.0685

0.0711

7.91%

-10.90%

1.2

91%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

Invesco Senior Income

VVR

4.3%

0.023

0.024

6.86%

-9.29%

1.7

85%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income

NUO

5.3%

0.0418

0.044

3.36%

-8.67%

1.4

105%

10/2/2019

10/14/2019

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income

BIT

6.0%

0.1167

0.1237

8.69%

-4.95%

1.7

75%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

BlackRock Corp High Yield

HYT

8.2%

0.072

0.0779

8.54%

-7.05%

2.2

82%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

EV Senior Income Trust

EVF

8.6%

0.035

0.038

7.38%

-10.56%

1.7

86%

10/1/2019

10/10/2019

EV Senior Floating Rate

EFR

9.1%

0.077

0.084

6.99%

-11.23%

0.6

88%

10/1/2019

10/23/2019

EV Floating Rate Income

EFT

9.1%

0.077

0.084

6.77%

-11.10%

0.9

89%

10/1/2019

10/23/2019

Nuveen Real Asset Inc & Growth

JRI

10.4%

0.106

0.117

7.80%

-9.00%

1.8

72%

10/24/2019

11/14/2019

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities & High Income Fund

ERH

11.6%

0.0784

0.0875

7.37%

9.54%

3.1

114%

10/25/2019

11/12/2019

BlackRock Core Bond

BHK

12.7%

0.06

0.0676

5.59%

-6.33%

0.7

81%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

BlackRock Float Rate Strat

FRA

13.4%

0.0695

0.0788

7.41%

-11.33%

1.1

88%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BGT

14.4%

0.0668

0.0764

7.35%

-10.54%

1.8

86%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps

VTA

15.4%

0.065

0.075

8.12%

-9.76%

2

65%

10/1/2019

10/15/2019

BlackRock Limited Duration Inc

BLW

23.4%

0.0795

0.0981

7.36%

-5.72%

2.8

82%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

BlackRock Credit Alloc Income

BTZ

25.2%

0.067

0.0839

7.42%

-9.11%

1.1

79%

10/1/2019

10/11/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.