Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 1, 2019
27 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 24 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.
Biotech leads, while senior loans lag.
MLPs remain the highest-yielding sector.
Author's note: This article was first released to members on November 4, 2019.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 1st, 2019.
Weekly performance roundup
27 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week), and the average price return was 0.82% (up from 0.51% last week). The leading gainers were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.41%), Emerging Market Equity (+1.92%) and Asia Equity (+1.88%), while Senior Loan (-0.90%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
24 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.51% (up from 0.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.97%), Latin American Equity (+1.82%) and Emerging Market Equity (+1.41%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were MLPs (-0.73%) and Senior Loan (-0.20%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The top 3 sectors by premium were U.S. Utilities (+3.85%), Emerging Market Income (+3.77%) and Preferreds (+3.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.71%). The average sector discount is -5.16% (up from -5.46% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.58%), while U.S. Growth & Income (-0.60%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.31% (up from 0.09% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.22%), Global Equity Dividend (9.69%), Global Growth & Income (9.33%), Emerging Market Income (8.93%) and Senior Loan (8.79%). Discounts for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.97% (down from +7.02% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund
|
-7.46%
|
7.71%
|
28.66%
|
0.9
|
-4.27%
|
1.29%
|
Eagle Point Credit Company LLC
|
-4.71%
|
16.00%
|
31.00%
|
0.7
|
-3.47%
|
0.00%
|
OFS Credit Company Inc.
|
-2.90%
|
12.58%
|
-5.96%
|
0.1
|
-3.02%
|
0.00%
|
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
|
-2.69%
|
12.86%
|
-3.33%
|
1.8
|
-2.51%
|
0.23%
|
Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
|
-2.44%
|
9.49%
|
-2.46%
|
0.5
|
-2.59%
|
-0.13%
|
Blackstone / GSO Sr Float Term
|
-2.33%
|
8.16%
|
-2.72%
|
-0.7
|
-2.42%
|
-0.06%
|
PIMCO NY Municipal Income
|
-2.20%
|
4.56%
|
14.44%
|
0.8
|
-1.41%
|
0.49%
|
AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert
|
-2.12%
|
8.65%
|
-1.32%
|
-0.4
|
-0.69%
|
1.47%
|
Calamos Global Total Return
|
-2.01%
|
9.87%
|
3.41%
|
-0.2
|
-0.74%
|
1.21%
|
Brookfield Real Assets Income
|
-1.95%
|
10.63%
|
-3.98%
|
2.5
|
-1.96%
|
0.04%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Barings Participation Investors
|
5.90%
|
6.32%
|
22.68%
|
1.3
|
5.41%
|
0.36%
|
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|
5.29%
|
15.72%
|
49.02%
|
1.8
|
4.01%
|
0.33%
|
First Trust MLP and Energy Inc
|
4.27%
|
10.45%
|
-2.05%
|
-0.8
|
3.05%
|
-1.43%
|
Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc
|
4.05%
|
6.73%
|
13.14%
|
-1.9
|
3.69%
|
0.00%
|
Nuveen MO Quality Muni Income
|
4.01%
|
3.64%
|
0.91%
|
1.5
|
4.42%
|
0.29%
|
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
|
3.83%
|
6.15%
|
8.10%
|
2.4
|
3.51%
|
-0.14%
|
Delaware Invest CO Muni Income
|
3.64%
|
3.52%
|
0.85%
|
2.4
|
4.07%
|
0.33%
|
Flah&Crum Preferred Income
|
3.49%
|
5.77%
|
8.40%
|
1.3
|
3.31%
|
0.00%
|
Flah&Crum Tot Return
|
3.41%
|
5.95%
|
6.37%
|
2.2
|
3.34%
|
0.05%
|
Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2
|
3.18%
|
3.06%
|
2.98%
|
0.7
|
3.49%
|
0.31%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information, as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories: cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
Z-Score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
JH Preferred Income
|
-11.8%
|
0.14
|
0.1235
|
6.49%
|
5.11%
|
-0.5
|
83%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
JH Preferred Income II
|
-11.8%
|
0.14
|
0.1235
|
6.70%
|
3.51%
|
-1
|
84%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
Invesco CA Value Muni
|
-10.6%
|
0.0481
|
0.043
|
4.13%
|
-6.66%
|
-0.2
|
111%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du
|
-10.0%
|
0.04
|
0.036
|
2.98%
|
-7.00%
|
0.8
|
83%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
JH Preferred Income III
|
-10.0%
|
0.1222
|
0.11
|
6.91%
|
0.47%
|
-0.5
|
84%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA
|
-8.3%
|
0.0303
|
0.0278
|
3.71%
|
-4.56%
|
7.8
|
145%
|
10/21/2019
|
11/1/2019
|
EV CA Municipal Bond
|
-7.3%
|
0.0395
|
0.0366
|
3.89%
|
-10.03%
|
1.2
|
113%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
EV NY Municipal Bond
|
-6.0%
|
0.0415
|
0.039
|
3.86%
|
-9.75%
|
0.5
|
114%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
Templeton Global Income
|
-5.8%
|
0.0276
|
0.026
|
6.79%
|
-9.94%
|
0.6
|
135%
|
10/3/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
-5.8%
|
0.026
|
0.0245
|
6.10%
|
-9.57%
|
3.6
|
102%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/9/2019
|
Invesco Quality Muni Income
|
-5.6%
|
0.0516
|
0.0487
|
4.69%
|
-8.18%
|
0.3
|
101%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Invesco Municipal Trust
|
-5.4%
|
0.0517
|
0.0489
|
4.75%
|
-8.04%
|
0.3
|
101%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Clough Global Equity
|
-2.8%
|
0.1106
|
0.1075
|
10.87%
|
-9.32%
|
2.6
|
2%
|
10/11/2019
|
10/18/2019
|
Clough Global Dividen and Income Fund
|
-2.5%
|
0.1026
|
0.1
|
10.91%
|
-9.98%
|
0.5
|
19%
|
10/11/2019
|
10/18/2019
|
EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|
-2.2%
|
0.046
|
0.045
|
5.71%
|
1.07%
|
1.8
|
93%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
Vivaldi Opportunities Fund
|
-0.6%
|
0.118
|
0.11725
|
9.58%
|
-3.44%
|
-1.6
|
-10%
|
10/25/2019
|
11/6/2019
|
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
|
-0.6%
|
0.02893
|
0.02876
|
9.18%
|
-6.93%
|
0.2
|
30%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
|
-0.5%
|
0.02927
|
0.02912
|
7.56%
|
-3.24%
|
1.8
|
33%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|
-0.5%
|
0.0852
|
0.0848
|
11.00%
|
-7.50%
|
0.4
|
51%
|
10/21/2019
|
10/30/2019
|
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund
|
-0.1%
|
0.09904
|
0.09892
|
9.41%
|
-4.83%
|
1.3
|
67%
|
10/25/2019
|
11/12/2019
|
Clough Global Opportunities
|
-0.1%
|
0.0874
|
0.0873
|
11.28%
|
-13.01%
|
-1.3
|
0%
|
10/11/2019
|
10/18/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
Z-Score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund
|
0.1%
|
0.0914
|
0.0915
|
11.06%
|
-10.22%
|
1
|
40%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/17/2019
|
MFS Charter Income
|
0.3%
|
0.06019
|
0.06038
|
8.64%
|
-6.88%
|
1.7
|
48%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
MFS Multi-Market Income
|
0.3%
|
0.04251
|
0.04265
|
8.46%
|
-5.17%
|
2.2
|
53%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund
|
DDF
|
0.6%
|
0.0903
|
0.0908
|
7.71%
|
28.66%
|
0.9
|
37%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/17/2019
|
MFS Intermediate High Income
|
0.7%
|
0.02024
|
0.02038
|
8.99%
|
5.84%
|
1.7
|
57%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
MFS Special Value Trust
|
1.2%
|
0.0462
|
0.04677
|
8.59%
|
16.19%
|
3.3
|
29%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Templeton Emerging Mkts Income
|
1.9%
|
0.0568
|
0.0579
|
7.63%
|
-8.17%
|
0.3
|
107%
|
10/3/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|
3.4%
|
0.0445
|
0.046
|
3.97%
|
-8.06%
|
0.9
|
100%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund
|
3.7%
|
0.082
|
0.085
|
6.32%
|
-7.42%
|
3.2
|
97%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
|
3.8%
|
0.0685
|
0.0711
|
7.91%
|
-10.90%
|
1.2
|
91%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
Invesco Senior Income
|
4.3%
|
0.023
|
0.024
|
6.86%
|
-9.29%
|
1.7
|
85%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income
|
5.3%
|
0.0418
|
0.044
|
3.36%
|
-8.67%
|
1.4
|
105%
|
10/2/2019
|
10/14/2019
|
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income
|
6.0%
|
0.1167
|
0.1237
|
8.69%
|
-4.95%
|
1.7
|
75%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Corp High Yield
|
8.2%
|
0.072
|
0.0779
|
8.54%
|
-7.05%
|
2.2
|
82%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
EV Senior Income Trust
|
8.6%
|
0.035
|
0.038
|
7.38%
|
-10.56%
|
1.7
|
86%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
EV Senior Floating Rate
|
9.1%
|
0.077
|
0.084
|
6.99%
|
-11.23%
|
0.6
|
88%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
EV Floating Rate Income
|
9.1%
|
0.077
|
0.084
|
6.77%
|
-11.10%
|
0.9
|
89%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
Nuveen Real Asset Inc & Growth
|
10.4%
|
0.106
|
0.117
|
7.80%
|
-9.00%
|
1.8
|
72%
|
10/24/2019
|
11/14/2019
|
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities & High Income Fund
|
11.6%
|
0.0784
|
0.0875
|
7.37%
|
9.54%
|
3.1
|
114%
|
10/25/2019
|
11/12/2019
|
BlackRock Core Bond
|
12.7%
|
0.06
|
0.0676
|
5.59%
|
-6.33%
|
0.7
|
81%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Float Rate Strat
|
13.4%
|
0.0695
|
0.0788
|
7.41%
|
-11.33%
|
1.1
|
88%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
|
14.4%
|
0.0668
|
0.0764
|
7.35%
|
-10.54%
|
1.8
|
86%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps
|
15.4%
|
0.065
|
0.075
|
8.12%
|
-9.76%
|
2
|
65%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
BlackRock Limited Duration Inc
|
23.4%
|
0.0795
|
0.0981
|
7.36%
|
-5.72%
|
2.8
|
82%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Credit Alloc Income
|
25.2%
|
0.067
|
0.0839
|
7.42%
|
-9.11%
|
1.1
|
79%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
Alpha Gen Capital presents Assessing If The Time Is Right To Get Into Floating Rate (Oct. 28)
Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Is Close To Its Highest Annual Levels (Oct. 29), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Focus Is Again On The Decision Of The Fed (Oct. 31)
Arturo Neto presents The Climate Is Good For GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Oct. 28)
BOOX Research presents Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund: Caution With Premium To NAV (Oct. 29), Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund: Recent Weakness Represents A Buying Opportunity (Oct. 30)
Closed End Fund Tracker presents Insiders Keep Buying FUND, But Mr. Market Keeps Ignoring (Oct. 30)
Dividend Seeker presents PCM: Underlying Holdings Could Justify Premium Price (Oct. 30)
George Spritzer presents Swiss Helvetia Fund Will Likely Use An Activist Investment Strategy Soon (Oct. 28)
Juan de la Hoz presents CEN: Excessive Leverage And Expenses, Disastrous Performance, Unsustainable Dividend (Nov. 1)
*Nick Ackerman presents SPE: An Investor's Opportunity (Oct. 31)
Power Hedge presents CEN: High Yield Driven By Leverage For This MLP Fund (Oct. 29)
Samuel Smith presents Why I Like JMLP More Than AMZA (Oct. 29)
*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: September 2019 (Oct. 28), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 11, 2019 (Oct. 29)
*To subscribers: These link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: In The New 'Normal', New Highs Aren't Celebrated, They Are Questioned (Nov. 3)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: A Time For Investors To Act (Nov. 3)
Lance Roberts presents Fed Gives Up On Inflation, Welcome To The U.S. Of Japan (Nov. 3)
Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.