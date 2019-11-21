Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 1, 2019

27 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 24 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Author's note: This article was first released to members on November 4, 2019.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 1st, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

27 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week), and the average price return was 0.82% (up from 0.51% last week). The leading gainers were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.41%), Emerging Market Equity (+1.92%) and Asia Equity (+1.88%), while Senior Loan (-0.90%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

24 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.51% (up from 0.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.97%), Latin American Equity (+1.82%) and Emerging Market Equity (+1.41%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were MLPs (-0.73%) and Senior Loan (-0.20%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were U.S. Utilities (+3.85%), Emerging Market Income (+3.77%) and Preferreds (+3.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.71%). The average sector discount is -5.16% (up from -5.46% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.58%), while U.S. Growth & Income (-0.60%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.31% (up from 0.09% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.22%), Global Equity Dividend (9.69%), Global Growth & Income (9.33%), Emerging Market Income (8.93%) and Senior Loan (8.79%). Discounts for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.97% (down from +7.02% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund DDF -7.46% 7.71% 28.66% 0.9 -4.27% 1.29% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC ECC -4.71% 16.00% 31.00% 0.7 -3.47% 0.00% OFS Credit Company Inc. OCCI -2.90% 12.58% -5.96% 0.1 -3.02% 0.00% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund OPP -2.69% 12.86% -3.33% 1.8 -2.51% 0.23% Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund BGX -2.44% 9.49% -2.46% 0.5 -2.59% -0.13% Blackstone / GSO Sr Float Term BSL -2.33% 8.16% -2.72% -0.7 -2.42% -0.06% PIMCO NY Municipal Income PNF -2.20% 4.56% 14.44% 0.8 -1.41% 0.49% AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert ACV -2.12% 8.65% -1.32% -0.4 -0.69% 1.47% Calamos Global Total Return CGO -2.01% 9.87% 3.41% -0.2 -0.74% 1.21% Brookfield Real Assets Income RA -1.95% 10.63% -3.98% 2.5 -1.96% 0.04%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Barings Participation Investors MPV 5.90% 6.32% 22.68% 1.3 5.41% 0.36% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund EDF 5.29% 15.72% 49.02% 1.8 4.01% 0.33% First Trust MLP and Energy Inc FEI 4.27% 10.45% -2.05% -0.8 3.05% -1.43% Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc PSF 4.05% 6.73% 13.14% -1.9 3.69% 0.00% Nuveen MO Quality Muni Income NOM 4.01% 3.64% 0.91% 1.5 4.42% 0.29% Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund RFI 3.83% 6.15% 8.10% 2.4 3.51% -0.14% Delaware Invest CO Muni Income VCF 3.64% 3.52% 0.85% 2.4 4.07% 0.33% Flah&Crum Preferred Income PFD 3.49% 5.77% 8.40% 1.3 3.31% 0.00% Flah&Crum Tot Return FLC 3.41% 5.95% 6.37% 2.2 3.34% 0.05% Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 NCB 3.18% 3.06% 2.98% 0.7 3.49% 0.31%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information, as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories: cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount Z-Score Coverage Announced Ex-date JH Preferred Income HPI -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.49% 5.11% -0.5 83% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 JH Preferred Income II HPF -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.70% 3.51% -1 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Invesco CA Value Muni VCV -10.6% 0.0481 0.043 4.13% -6.66% -0.2 111% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du MNE -10.0% 0.04 0.036 2.98% -7.00% 0.8 83% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 JH Preferred Income III HPS -10.0% 0.1222 0.11 6.91% 0.47% -0.5 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA FIV -8.3% 0.0303 0.0278 3.71% -4.56% 7.8 145% 10/21/2019 11/1/2019 EV CA Municipal Bond EVM -7.3% 0.0395 0.0366 3.89% -10.03% 1.2 113% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV NY Municipal Bond ENX -6.0% 0.0415 0.039 3.86% -9.75% 0.5 114% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Templeton Global Income GIM -5.8% 0.0276 0.026 6.79% -9.94% 0.6 135% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 6.10% -9.57% 3.6 102% 10/1/2019 10/9/2019 Invesco Quality Muni Income IQI -5.6% 0.0516 0.0487 4.69% -8.18% 0.3 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust VKQ -5.4% 0.0517 0.0489 4.75% -8.04% 0.3 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Clough Global Equity GLQ -2.8% 0.1106 0.1075 10.87% -9.32% 2.6 2% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 Clough Global Dividen and Income Fund GLV -2.5% 0.1026 0.1 10.91% -9.98% 0.5 19% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term EFL -2.2% 0.046 0.045 5.71% 1.07% 1.8 93% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund VAM -0.6% 0.118 0.11725 9.58% -3.44% -1.6 -10% 10/25/2019 11/6/2019 MFS Intermediate Income Trust MIN -0.6% 0.02893 0.02876 9.18% -6.93% 0.2 30% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Government Markets Income Trust MGF -0.5% 0.02927 0.02912 7.56% -3.24% 1.8 33% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust FTF -0.5% 0.0852 0.0848 11.00% -7.50% 0.4 51% 10/21/2019 10/30/2019 Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund ERC -0.1% 0.09904 0.09892 9.41% -4.83% 1.3 67% 10/25/2019 11/12/2019 Clough Global Opportunities GLO -0.1% 0.0874 0.0873 11.28% -13.01% -1.3 0% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount Z-Score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund DEX 0.1% 0.0914 0.0915 11.06% -10.22% 1 40% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Charter Income MCR 0.3% 0.06019 0.06038 8.64% -6.88% 1.7 48% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income MMT 0.3% 0.04251 0.04265 8.46% -5.17% 2.2 53% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund DDF 0.6% 0.0903 0.0908 7.71% 28.66% 0.9 37% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income CIF 0.7% 0.02024 0.02038 8.99% 5.84% 1.7 57% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Special Value Trust MFV 1.2% 0.0462 0.04677 8.59% 16.19% 3.3 29% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income TEI 1.9% 0.0568 0.0579 7.63% -8.17% 0.3 107% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Income BNY 3.4% 0.0445 0.046 3.97% -8.06% 0.9 100% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund EFF 3.7% 0.082 0.085 6.32% -7.42% 3.2 97% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund DSU 3.8% 0.0685 0.0711 7.91% -10.90% 1.2 91% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco Senior Income VVR 4.3% 0.023 0.024 6.86% -9.29% 1.7 85% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income NUO 5.3% 0.0418 0.044 3.36% -8.67% 1.4 105% 10/2/2019 10/14/2019 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income BIT 6.0% 0.1167 0.1237 8.69% -4.95% 1.7 75% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Corp High Yield HYT 8.2% 0.072 0.0779 8.54% -7.05% 2.2 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Senior Income Trust EVF 8.6% 0.035 0.038 7.38% -10.56% 1.7 86% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate EFR 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.99% -11.23% 0.6 88% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income EFT 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.77% -11.10% 0.9 89% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Nuveen Real Asset Inc & Growth JRI 10.4% 0.106 0.117 7.80% -9.00% 1.8 72% 10/24/2019 11/14/2019 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities & High Income Fund ERH 11.6% 0.0784 0.0875 7.37% 9.54% 3.1 114% 10/25/2019 11/12/2019 BlackRock Core Bond BHK 12.7% 0.06 0.0676 5.59% -6.33% 0.7 81% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Float Rate Strat FRA 13.4% 0.0695 0.0788 7.41% -11.33% 1.1 88% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust BGT 14.4% 0.0668 0.0764 7.35% -10.54% 1.8 86% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps VTA 15.4% 0.065 0.075 8.12% -9.76% 2 65% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Limited Duration Inc BLW 23.4% 0.0795 0.0981 7.36% -5.72% 2.8 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Credit Alloc Income BTZ 25.2% 0.067 0.0839 7.42% -9.11% 1.1 79% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents Assessing If The Time Is Right To Get Into Floating Rate (Oct. 28)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Is Close To Its Highest Annual Levels (Oct. 29), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Focus Is Again On The Decision Of The Fed (Oct. 31)

Arturo Neto presents The Climate Is Good For GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Oct. 28)

BOOX Research presents Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund: Caution With Premium To NAV (Oct. 29), Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund: Recent Weakness Represents A Buying Opportunity (Oct. 30)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents Insiders Keep Buying FUND, But Mr. Market Keeps Ignoring (Oct. 30)

Dividend Seeker presents PCM: Underlying Holdings Could Justify Premium Price (Oct. 30)

George Spritzer presents Swiss Helvetia Fund Will Likely Use An Activist Investment Strategy Soon (Oct. 28)

Juan de la Hoz presents CEN: Excessive Leverage And Expenses, Disastrous Performance, Unsustainable Dividend (Nov. 1)

*Nick Ackerman presents SPE: An Investor's Opportunity (Oct. 31)

Power Hedge presents CEN: High Yield Driven By Leverage For This MLP Fund (Oct. 29)

Samuel Smith presents Why I Like JMLP More Than AMZA (Oct. 29)

*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: September 2019 (Oct. 28), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 11, 2019 (Oct. 29)

*To subscribers: These link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: In The New 'Normal', New Highs Aren't Celebrated, They Are Questioned (Nov. 3)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: A Time For Investors To Act (Nov. 3)

Lance Roberts presents Fed Gives Up On Inflation, Welcome To The U.S. Of Japan (Nov. 3)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.