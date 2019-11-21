Evaluating Noble Corp., Diamond Offshore And Pacific Drilling Without Cold-Stacked Rigs

This is the final article in the series dedicated to cold-stacked fleets. In previous installments, we looked at Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Seadrill (SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (SDLPF). This time, we turn our attention to Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO) and Pacific Drilling (PACD), as well as the big picture for the whole industry.

Noble Corp.

Bassoe Offshore values Noble Corp.’s fleet at $2.8-3.2 billion. The company currently has three cold-stacked rigs: drillship Noble Bully I and semi-subs Noble Danny Adkins and Noble Jim Day. The semi-subs are valued at scrap value, while Noble Bully I still has some value assigned to it ($43-52 million). I believe that this is too optimistic. Also, we have recently learned that Shell (RDS.A) was ready to buy out the contract of Noble Bully II in order to get rid of the rig’s services. Noble Corp. will be free to market the Bully II, but it’s hard to believe that this will lead to success in the current market, which is full of more capable rigs. It is highly likely that Bully II will follow Bully I into the cold-stacked state and, later, to the scrapyard.

On the balance sheet front, Noble Corp. is weaker than its peers. The company has a negative working capital of -$325 million, so it will have to use the credit facility to cover its short-term needs. This fully explains why the stock is near $1.00 again - the recovery is slow, while the balance sheet is weak, so the market fears that Noble Corp.’s story might ultimately end in a bankruptcy. The company also carries long-term debt of $3.6 billion. In short, its current fleet value is less than the size of the long-term debt, while the working capital is negative. Noble Corp. needs a material increase in dayrates, utilization and, therefore, asset values to improve its situation. The company’s main positive catalyst is the employment status of its rigs - its current fleet value is unlikely to be seriously corrected to the downside, and its rigs are lined up for future dayrate increases should they occur, especially on the jack-up side.

Diamond Offshore

Bassoe Offshore values Diamond Offshore’s fleet at $1.6-1.8 billion. However, Bassoe assigns little to no value to the company’s refurbished moored semi-subs like Ocean Endeavor, Ocean Onyx and Ocean Apex. I believe that the true value of the fleet should be $200-300 million higher. At the end of the third quarter, the company had working capital of $235 million and long-term debt of $1.98 billion. Currently, it has three cold-stacked rigs: semi-subs Ocean Confidence, Ocean Rover and Ocean America. They are all given scrap value by Bassoe, and I agree with this decision - these semi-subs are unlikely to work due to the current market situation and the fact that Diamond Offshore invested in other rigs and does not have more money for investment.

The maturity schedule is on Diamond Offshore’s side, so I maintain my view that the company is a primary candidate for survival with the current capital structure. The practical conclusion for Diamond Offshore shares is the same as for other offshore drillers - it’s hardly a choice for a buy-and-hold bet but a great tradable stock.

Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling’s fleet is valued at $1.35-1.5 billion. The company has seven drillships, and three of them are cold-stacked (as per Bassoe database) or “smart-stacked” (the company’s term which implies that it will be easier to put the rigs into the ready-to-work state). These three drillships (Pacific Meltem, Pacific Mistral and Pacific Scirocco) are valued at $500-550 million. At the end of the third quarter, the company had working capital of $377 million and long-term debt of $1.06 billion. At Pacific Drilling’s current capitalization, the market completely discounts all cold-stacked rigs and a potentially favorable outcome of Zonda arbitration which can bring $200+ million if the company prevails in the court against the yard.

On the other hand, the company’s previous-era drillship contract came to an end, and the main task for the upcoming few quarters is to contain the cash burn. For those willing to make a buy-and-hold, all-or-nothing bet on the offshore drilling recovery, Pacific Drilling is the best choice. For those who are not willing to risk the whole principal, the stock remains an interesting speculative play when it attracts some momentum.

Conclusion

We haven’t discussed Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) and Borr Drilling (BORR) (Q3 report coming soon), since cold-stacked rigs are immaterial for the evaluation of these companies. It is obvious that the industry is in a challenging situation; for many companies, the fleet value is below or close to the size of their long-term debt, while the potential scrapping in their cold-stacked fleets makes the situation even worse. From a practical point of view, the whole industry remains highly speculative and suitable for trading rather than investing. Diamond Offshore appears to be the safest company due to lower debt, good contract coverage and a favorable maturity schedule. However, “safest” does not mean “bullet-proof” in the current market conditions.

Those willing to make a bold bet on the ultra-deepwater recovery can choose Pacific Drilling, which is undervalued right now if you assume that it’s a going concern. Borr Drilling serves those who want to make a bet on the jack-up market recovery, while Awilco is a good bet on the harsh-environment segment. The problem with these bets is that they have to be “all or nothing,” due to the high volatility of the sector. You will either have to sit through thick and thin for some years to find out whether the thesis played out or not, or use the trading tools and risk management techniques to play momentum at opportune times - there’s simply no middle ground in this situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.