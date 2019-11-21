ConocoPhillips' 10-Year Plan: Where It Hits The Bull's Eye, And Where It Misses The Target

However, shareholders should be concerned about the continued over-emphasis on share buybacks as compared to the dividend.

Given COP's demonstrated FCF generation since 2016 and low cost-of-supply asset base, the plan looks rational, executable, and will make it a standout performer in the energy sector.

ConocoPhillips (COP) presented its highly anticipated Analysts and Investors Meeting Tuesday. What made it highly anticipated was because COP is the largest independent E&P in the world and had previously indicated it would unveil a 10-year strategic plan. That made this particular presentation of extreme interest to not only shareholders and energy analysts but to other energy companies as well.

CEO Ryan Lance began the presentation with a pragmatic view of oil prices in the new era of energy abundance and two charts that cannot be ignored:

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

My followers should be familiar with the first chart because it is something I have been writing about for a few years now: we live in an age of energy abundance with too many producers producing too many molecules with plenty of global reserves the world over. The impact is clear: lower prices. And while WTI has dropped from a range centered around ~$100/bbl to a range centered around $50/bbl, the price declines in natural gas and NGLs have been just as drastic, if not more so.

The impact energy abundance has had on the energy sector has been brutal, and is depicted on the right side of the panel. The energy sector weighting within the S&P 500 - 12% in 2012 - has dropped to a mere 4%. And that massive drop in energy sector capitalization has come despite a huge increase in the production in oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Indeed, one could argue that the drop was because of that huge increase in production.

Management then went on to describe its strategy on how it plans to deal with the new era of energy abundance, low prices, and significant price volatility. Luckily for COP, after high-grading the portfolio for years with non-core asset sales and choice acquisitions, it has arguably the lowest cost-of-supply in the business. That fact, combined with a A-rated balance sheet and tons of cash-on-hand, puts the company in an enviable position going forward.

At one point, EVP & COO Matt Fox - obviously one of the best minds in the business - commented on why would a company openly unveil its strategic plan to its competitors? The answer was, and I am paraphrasing here since the transcript has yet to be released, because its competition can't replicate the strategy because they don't have the diversified low cost-of-supply resource base necessary to do so.

$50 Billion In Free-Cash-Flow Generation

I won't go through all the details (yet I encourage all energy investors to listen and view the 3 hour+ presentation and slide show), but in a nutshell, COP plans to generate $50 billion in FCF over the next decade - assuming WTI=$50/bbl - by optimizing exploitation in its three segments while keeping annual cap-ex at or below ~$7 billion annually:

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

The three segments are:

Alaska, Canada, and Europe ("ACE")

The Lower-48 ("L-48")

Asia Pacific & Middle East ("APME")

Currently, the APME segment is the company's primary cash cow. At the end of the 10-year plan, the company expects to generate $7 billion in annual FCF with the ACE region in the lead, followed by the L-48 segment, and then APME. So this is somewhat of a transformation in the company's FCF generation by region.

The goal is certainly within reach. After all, COP has generated $6 billion in FCF over the first three quarters of this year with crude averaging ~$57/bbl.

Surprises

Investors may have been surprised by a couple of developments. For me, the first was that growth in the ACE segment won't be coming from Alaska as much as it will be from the Montney shale in Canada. Alaska will be managed for a ~6% decline rate. Instead of production growing in Alaska, it will drop from ~175,000 bpd in 2020 to ~100,000 bpd in 2029. In fact, management said it is looking to sell a 25% equity stake in Alaska in keeping with the company's policy of not holding a 100% equity stake in new discovery development - which was news to me.

In the meantime, the Montney shale will come on strong and, as the company said, we will soon be referring to the "Big 4" instead of the "Big 3" (Bakken, Permian, and Eagle Ford):

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

As can be seen by the graphic above, production from the Montney is expected to grow from ~25,000 boe/d in 2020 to more than 175,000 boe/d in 2029.

Permian Takes Over

L-48 production in the Big 3 is expected to grow from just under 500,000 boe/d in 2020 to ~800,000 boe/d by 2029. What is surprising - at least for me - is that the Permian is going to take over production leadership from the Eagle Ford, where COP plans to plateau at ~300,000 boe/d during the coming decade.

The company is obviously nearing the end of its learning curve in the Permian and starting around 2022 COP will go into serious "manufacturing mode" in the play. As a result, the company plans to end the decade with Permian production reaching 400,000 boe/d:

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

To summarize the L-48 plan, by the end of the decade COP expects Big 3 production to be ~800,000 boe/d with the split as follows:

Bakken: 90-100 boe/d (3-4 rigs)

Eagle Ford: 300,000 boe/d (~8 rigs)

Permian: 400,000 boe/d (10 rigs)

Hitting The Bull's eye

Management is to be congratulated in delivering such a comprehensive, long-term, strategic plan. It is right to stress capital discipline and keeping an investment grade balance sheet. It is right not to put production growth for the sake of growth as a high priority. It is right to put a premium on return on and of capital.

Its scenario and analytics-based proprietary optimization tool has obviously delivered excellent results the last few years and there is no reason COP cannot continue it while ramping up exploitation of the L-48 Big 3 shale plays going forward. My opinion is that COP has proven itself to be the best-in-class shale operator.

Missing The Target

All that said, the plan misses the mark in at least two areas. First, investors should question the company's plan for ramping up Montney shale production in Canada. The slide below clearly shows why there is reason for concern:

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

Clearly, the Montney is a gassy play, with roughly half of production being dry-gas and another 15-20% of production being NGLs. The Canadian energy sector is perhaps the only sector of the broad market that has performed worse than the US energy sector. There are two primary reasons for this underperformance:

A lack of pipeline exit capacity. Too many producers producing too many molecules.

As a result, the Canadian oil sector recently found it necessary for the Alberta government to mandate production cuts just to save itself from extremely low prices for Western Canadian Select crude ("WCS" or, basically, oil sands production). Meanwhile, there is an abundance of natural gas production in Western Canada and the price of dry gas (despite its recent rally) has been decimated:

Source: Natural Gas Intel

So while COP is touting the value of the Montney's condensate production because it realizes roughly the price of WTI due to its value as a diluent for oil sands producers, condensate only amounts to roughly 25% of Montney's wells' production split. The rest is gas, and that's a big problem in Canada now, and for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line: I don't understand the company's rationale for selling a 25% stake in Alaska while simultaneously ramping up activity in the gassy Montney. After all, over the first three quarters of this year Alaska delivered $1.15 billion in earnings. Alaska is a cash cow. The Montney shale is questionable at best. At worst, and with COP's decision to accelerate production in the play, it could be an example of malinvestment.

Buybacks, Buybacks... and Yes, More Buybacks

But where COP really blew it was in how to allocate FCF rewards for investors, which - after all - should be the easiest part of the plan. The company has done the heavy lifting of upgrading the portfolio and optimizing its diverse operations across its asset base. But the following slide shows how the company has over-emphasized stock buybacks in the past, and its base plan is to continue to do so in the future:

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

As my followers know, I have been critical of COP's hesitancy to share more of it massive FCF generation with shareholders in the form of dividends directly to them (see: What COP Is (And Is Not...) Doing With Its Massive FCF Generation). I was hoping the 10-year plan would reduce the over-emphasis on buybacks over dividend to at least 1:1. No such luck. Management says that over its 10-year "base plan," it will continue its $3 billion annual stock buybacks. The result, after 10 years, is $30 billion allocated to buybacks and $20 billion for dividends, for a 3:2 ratio in favor of buybacks.

As I noted in my last article on COP, the company ended Q3 with a massive $8.4 billion in cash-on-hand. I opined at the time that there is no reason for a company with an A-rated balance sheet, arguably the lowest-cost production base in the business, and currently generating tons more of FCF - to have such a massive cash-hoard and not allocate more to investors in the form of direct ordinary - or even a special - dividend.

Management's response to this question was, first of all, make sure investors are confident it won't blow it on a big acquisition that will upend its low-cost portfolio and strong balance sheet. Great and to be expected. But it addressed its need for such a big cash hoard with the following slide:

Source: COP 10-Year Strategic Plan Presentation

It said the cash-on-hand was needed to "maintain near-term distributions." However, the only reason it needs the current cash hoard to maintain distributions is because of the arbitrary decision to fund $3 billion in annual buybacks. As the chart shows, it won't break even on that decision until ~2025. So the basic question for investors is, why enforce the $3 billion buyback decision now, and why not instead reduce the buyback allocation and give more to investors directly as dividends until 2025 and then pick up the pace of buybacks if, indeed, it is affordable to do so?

So it looks like the recent 38% increase in the dividend was somewhat of a smokescreen to get investors to look away from the fact that management is going to continue to over-emphasize stock buybacks over dividends. It now says it will grow the dividend in line with the S&P 500 (~7%/year).

Let's look at how this might play out over the course of a decade, using the current dividend, share count, and stock price as the starting point:

current annual dividend: $1.68/share

current share count: 1.131 billion

current share price: $57.82

Share Count ($3 billion/year) Dividend (7%/year) Total dividend Obligation Current 1.131 billion $1.68 $1.91 billion 2020 1.079 billion $1.80 $1.94 billion 2021 1.027 billion $2.06 $2.12 billion 2022 975 million $2.21 $2.15 billion 2023 923 million $2.36 $2.18 billion 2024 871 million $2.53 $2.20 billion 2025 819 million $2.71 $2.22 billion 2026 767 million $2.90 $2.22 billion 2027 716 million $3.10 $2.22 billion 2028 664 million $3.32 $2.20 billion 2029 612 million $3.55 $2.17 billion

NOTE: This analysis is based on a static share price - which we know won't happen. But those of you with Excel skills can run some various scenarios on that.

Some observations on the chart above. Note that if the current dividend grows at 7% a year it will be an estimated $3.55/share by the end of the decade. Note that prior to the big quarterly dividend cut in Q1 2016 (from $0.74 to $0.25), the annual dividend was $2.96/share. That level is now not expected to return until around 2027.

Note also that despite a 7% CAGR in the dividend, the overall dividend obligation in 2029 isn't considerably higher than that of 2020 because of the ~3:2 over-emphasis on share count reduction due to the $3 billion buyback plan and less than $2 billion dividend obligation at the outset. In other words, management is keeping the overall dividend obligation relatively static over the next decade.

In my opinion, COP fumbled the ball with its FCF allocation plan because it was, once again, buyback-heavy and dividend-light.

Summary & Conclusion

COP has established itself to be the best-in-class E&P. It has arguably the best management team in the business and - in consideration of all those energy companies currently shopping asset sales (are you listening Occidental Petroleum (OXY)?) - was way ahead of its time in upgrading its portfolio to deal with the new era of energy abundance. And while the company holds out some (minor...) hope for increased dividend obligations as compared to buybacks, the truth is the "base plan" is heavily biased in favor of executive management compensation because it is heavily biased toward buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders - who won't reach prior "dividend par" until around 2026-2027. Meanwhile, the company's strategy of increasing Montney production is questionable given the gassiness of the play and the very low value of dry-gas and NGLs in Western Canada. I've raised the same "gassy alarm" with Permian producers and COP peers Apache (APA) and Occidental Petroleum. Both those stocks have been decimated as the price of dry gas and NGLs has cratered. Producing dry gas and NGLs in Canada could prove to be a bad move. If so, hopefully COP management will make a quick course correction and greatly reduce its plans for the Montney until conditions are more favorable.

In the meantime, I was a bit disappointed that COP announced no plans to begin investing in renewable wind, solar, and battery backup energy systems.

All that said, COP is still significantly undervalued and I maintain my BUY rating and $70 price target based on the company's low-cost Brent based production profile (~70% liquids), ~$7.40/share in cash (at the end of Q3), and massive free-cash-flow generation potential even at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.