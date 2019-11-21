Kibar: Exciting Chart Patterns Developing In Global Equity Markets

The chart pattern set up shows the Euro Stoxx 600 Index is on the verge of a significant breakout, which would be very positive for the European equities, says Aksel.

Breaking horizontal resistance, especially when combined with ascending triangles or head-and-shoulder patterns, is a reliable signal for identifying when a breakout is taking place, Tech Charts Research & Education Services founder Aksel Kibar told Real Vision’s Technical Trader.

Euro Stoxx 600 Index is very close to a significant breakout from a two-decade long consolidation. If that takes place, it's going to be very positive for the European equities, he said.

Additionally, the weekly scale price chart of Denmark OMX 20 Index is showing clearly that after several tests of the horizontal boundary, the breakout is taking place. Over the past few weeks, a clear breakout is continuing higher, which means a great upside potential for this index as well.

Kibar says US small-caps and mid-caps are also looking exciting from a chart pattern setup perspective.

“When we have these type of setups, well-defined chart pattern boundaries, horizontal, this increases the conviction that we're dealing with a reliable chart pattern,” he said. “And when it completes on the upside, it gives great conviction that something is likely to take place in this segment of the market.”

Source: TechCharts

