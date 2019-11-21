Brazilian Financial Services Firm XP Begins U.S. IPO Process

XP has grown quickly but the Brazilian economy has been plagued by recession in recent years and the currency continues to devalue against the U.S. dollar.

The firm provides a range of financial services to consumers and institutions in Brazil.

XP has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

XP (XP) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a technology-driven consumer debt financing solutions platform with offices in Brazil, New York, Miami, London and Geneva.

XP has grown quickly and has positive cash flow from operations, but the Brazilian economy is unpredictable and the currency continues to depreciate against the U.S. dollar, a negative for U.S. investors.

Company and Technology

São Paulo, Brazil-based XP was founded in 2015 and provides debt financial services through its operating channels, branded as XP, Rico and Clear, which operate as a debt marketplace - offering services of both XP’s partners and its competitors.

Management is headed by CEO and Chairman Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics.

XP offers a suite of solutions, including advisory solutions, such as XP Investimentos for retail clients, XP Private for high-net-worth individual clients, XP Investments that is focused on international clients; as well as XP Issuer Services, for our corporate and institutional buyers.

Management says that the Brazilian investment industry is ‘generally inefficient,’ expensive by global standards and often results in poor client experiences, primarily due to the landscape being dominated by five traditional financial institutions with assets worth about $1.5 trillion.

XP has a network of retail investors, institutions, and corporate issuers, accounting for about 1.5 million active clients and 125 billion Brazilian real (R$) in net in flows of “new money year-to-date as of September 2019, up 101% year-over-year and 148% year-over-year, respectively.”

Investors in XP included Actis and General Atlantic. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its offerings through a variety of marketing campaigns, including advertising through traditional media, such as magazines, television, and newspapers, as well as online and offline advertising, primarily digital media, such as social media accounts, social media influencers, online videos and sponsored blogs.

The firm also has digital content and marketing operations, that consist of Infomoney, an investment portal in Latin America, XP Educação, an online financial education portal in Brazil, XP Research, a digital platform with over 500,000 monthly unique visitors, EXPERT, a large investment event in Latin America, as well as the company’s digital Influencers program, with over 3 million followers on social media.

Management also notes the firm operates Leadr - an investment-focused social media network, downloaded over 465,000 times and operates by 150,000 monthly active users.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 2.4% 2018 3.2% 2017 1.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a high 16.4x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 16.4 2018 11.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by Trading Economics, consumer credit in Brazil increased to BRL1.93 trillion in September 2019, an increase over the previous month's BRL1.91 trillion.

Below is an overview graphic of the market growth between October in 2018 and 2019:

In September 2018, year-over-year growth consumer loan growth in Brazil reached 22.6%, representing more than triple the industry average of 7%.

Competitive firms include:

Itau (NYSE:ITUB)

Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Caixa (OTCPK:CAIXY)

Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY)

Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Guide

Modal

Genial

Easyinvest

Financial Performance

XP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in top-line revenue

Increasing operating profit but slightly decreasing operating margin

Uneven but now positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 825,000,000 65.8% 2018 $ 711,000,000 55.3% 2017 $ 457,680,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 556,000,000 67.4% 2018 $ 485,000,000 68.2% 2017 $ 318,480,000 69.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 168,000,000 2018 $ 112,000,000 2017 $ 101,760,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 18,421,000 2018 $ (109,619,280) 2017 $ 62,968,080

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $16.9 million in cash and $155.1 million in borrowings. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($154.5 million).

IPO Details

XP has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure will likely differ.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, who include existing shareholders, will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to meet our anticipated increased working capital requirements resulting from the expected growth in our business to accelerate customer acquisition through increased investments in marketing and advertising; to invest in personnel that complement our existing business units; to invest in new financial services verticals that we plan to enter or have recently entered into, such as digital banking, payments and insurance; to fund potential future acquisition opportunities; and to fund other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), XP Investments, Itau BBA, BofA Securities, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), and UBS Investment Bank.

Commentary

XP seeks U.S. public market investment to fund its growth and expansion plans in a still-inefficient market with high smartphone penetration.

The firm’s financials indicate it has grown rapidly and is generating cash flow from operations.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been low but uneven and its selling efficiency is quite high.

The market opportunity for its various services is growing but subject to the Brazilian economy, which has been plagued by recession in recent years.

For U.S. investors, exposure to the depreciating BRL currency is a negative.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 48.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

