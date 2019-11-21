Home Depot: Another Winning Trade That We're Eyeing Again

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has just reported earnings, and the stock has continued its run higher after hitting 2018 lows back in the spring. We believe that as investors continue to absorb the news, the stock will continue its run higher. This is evidenced by the positive macroeconomic fundamentals and our projections for growth going forward. As the fundamentals continued to improve, we called it a stellar buy in late 2018 and committed to a $230 share price exit for the bulk of our stake. Sure enough, that trade was another winner and we saw a rally all the way to $239 ahead of this earnings report. While we did unload about 60% of the position at $230, we have let the rest run. With the current pullback, we are excited to possibly re-enter the name at a great price, should the stock continue to fall. To be clear, although we own many shares still, we are neutral at the moment. We want the stock to come down a bit so we can scoop up more shares. The name is a winner for the long-term investor, as it will offer both share appreciation and dividend growth. Further, although some rightfully consider this most recent quarter as "mixed", we think the results suggest the name is still strong, but let's get a better price

Basic valuation considerations at $225

Admittedly the stock is pricey, though growth has long supported this. Home Depot's just-reported earnings were once again strong. That said, the company still has a valuation that is pricing continued growth at nearly 25 times current earnings. While this is not a sky-high valuation, it is high. This pricing is justifiable if the growth continues.

While the multiple continues to expand, so does performance, generally speaking. That is the power of the Home Depot. We do not think the name is "overvalued" here, but definitely are looking for shares to take a breather so we can get a better price. Considering we were expecting the current fiscal year's earnings to be $9.70-10.40 when the year began, we are not unhappy with management targeting a $10.03 EPS figure. It is just under the middle of the range. With that figure at $225, we are looking at just under 22.5 times forward earnings. Not overpriced, but a little stretched, especially with diluted EPS growing single digits. So, growth is slowing for now. That justifies anyone taking some profit. We would like this result and guidance to push the stock lower. Let's talk numbers.

Revenues push higher

Sales growth has consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. Judging from the performance in Q3, the growth continues. Sure, some are saying there is a housing "weak" result. We think it was less than we have been accustomed to, but not weak. The company saw Q3 sales of $27.22 billion. This was a 3.5% increase compared to Q3 2018, but continues the growth seen over the last few years of Q3 reports:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These revenues did miss our bullish expectations by $300 million. It seems some of the investments made that were expected to benefit 2019 may not materialize until 2020, which led to slightly weaker performance than we are used to. This was evidenced in comparable sales.

Comparable store sales are one of the most important indicators we watch in retail. Well, they also rose. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of Home Depot's report, but not for good reasons. They came in +3.6% in Q3, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to drive this, coming in at +3.8%. Although this is well below the 5% comp growth we had hoped for, it continues to be solid growth for a company of this size. The number of transactions was up 1.5%, while the average customer ticket was up 1.9%. This is positive growth - it just is lower than we are accustomed to.

Earnings growth slowing

With revenues rising minimally, our earnings expectations were slightly missed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.05 per share, and the pace of growth has stalled dramatically:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. Here in this report, earnings per share were up 1% year over year. That is not good enough. Solid and consistent double-digit growth is what we have become accustomed to, and it helps justify the valuation.

Net earnings for Q3 2019 came in at $3.8 billion. This translates to $2.53 per share, compared to $2.51 per share brought in during Q3 2018. These results were in line with analysts' overall expectations, but beneath ours. Rising sales only partially contributed to this bump, as net income was overall lower. Expenses rose, and the earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback.

A look at the balance sheet

We should also point out that for a company the size of Home Depot, it can be helpful to look at certain things on the balance sheet, like leverage, capex spending and cash burn. Below are the balance sheet highlights as of the quarterly report:

Source: Earnings release

As you can see, a comparison of assets to liabilities shows us no cause real for concern. Leverage is more than acceptable overall. While we would like to see the long-term debt get paid down, of course, it remains manageable. There was a bump from last year's Q3, but it is flat since the year began. Total cash remains at a solid $2.2 billion, up from Q3 2018 and up from the start of the fiscal year.

One thing to note is that the impressive financial performance, particularly in free cash flow generation, has allowed Home Depot to raise its dividend heavily over the years. Part of this stems from an increasing sales per square foot, at $449.1, a 3.5% improvement over last year. That is quietly underappreciated. Further, the inventory turnover ratio should be mentioned. At the end of the quarter, inventory turns were 5x, down from 5.2x last year, reflecting a load-in of inventory in support of the company's strategic initiatives. We see expenditures rising in tandem with increasing cash flows as the company continues its North American growth plan.

Looking ahead

Right now the pace of sales and earnings increases is taking a breather, and we think shares will too. There is continued growth in comparable sales, but they have slowed. Looking ahead, we saw strength in ticket transactions. We note the pro business accelerated during the quarter. Overall comps were lower than expected, in part due to shifting initiatives, which the company hopes to shift margins in the future. It looks like 2020 is more likely to see the benefit, and this was elaborated on the earnings call. With about $10 in EPS expected, were trading over 22.5x 2019 EPS. We would like to see a price around 20x, which we would consider very attractive, so that would mean a continued pullback to $200 - a level which was once a resistance point, and one that we see great support at for both traders and investors. Let the stock take a breather, then do some buying, especially if it gets close to $200.

