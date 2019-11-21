Kimberly-Clark: A Defensive Pick Trading At Fair Value

Analyzing Kimberly-Clark through its cash flow and balance sheet to determine if it meets my quality standards.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has an incredible history of generating excellent returns for investors. However, the last decade has been quite difficult for the company as revenues have stagnated along with margins compressing due to higher commodity costs. That double whammy led to free cash flow declining ~2.5% per year.

We've preferred Huggies diapers to the alternatives and with one daughter getting out of diapers about a year ago and a 7-month old in tow, I wanted to take a look at this Dividend Aristocrat to see if it's time that I add it to my portfolio.

Dividend History

Dividends might be boring, but sometimes boring is good. Dividend payments are a sign of a strong business that generates excess cash that management doesn't feel it needs to maintain or expand the business at acceptable returns. As I build out my portfolio, I primarily focus on businesses with a history of paying and growing their dividend payments.

Kimberly-Clark is a Dividend Champion with 47 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year since 1973 that Kimberly-Clark has been there paying out rising dividends. That includes periods of high and low inflation, geopolitical dust-ups, political scandals and 5 recessions.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1972 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1972 $0.07 1973 $0.07 5.00% 1974 $0.08 17.46% 1975 $0.09 8.11% 10.06% 1976 $0.10 12.50% 12.63% 1977 $0.13 22.22% 14.13% 12.89% 1978 $0.15 18.18% 17.57% 15.59% 1979 $0.16 10.77% 16.96% 14.24% 1980 $0.18 11.11% 13.30% 14.87% 1981 $0.21 12.50% 11.46% 14.87% 1982 $0.23 11.11% 11.57% 12.70% 12.79% 1983 $0.24 5.00% 9.49% 10.07% 12.79% 1984 $0.25 4.76% 6.92% 8.85% 11.51% 1985 $0.27 5.45% 5.07% 7.71% 11.23% 1986 $0.28 6.90% 5.70% 6.62% 10.67% 1987 $0.33 16.13% 9.39% 7.57% 10.10% 1988 $0.37 11.11% 11.32% 8.79% 9.43% 1989 $0.59 62.50% 27.99% 18.77% 13.70% 1990 $0.62 4.62% 23.61% 18.58% 13.02% 1991 $0.70 11.76% 23.86% 19.64% 12.94% 1992 $0.75 7.89% 8.05% 17.90% 12.61% 1993 $0.79 4.88% 8.14% 16.54% 12.60% 1994 $0.81 2.33% 5.01% 6.25% 12.33% 1995 $0.83 3.03% 3.40% 5.92% 12.07% 1996 $0.87 4.47% 3.27% 4.50% 11.82% 1997 $0.90 4.35% 3.95% 3.80% 10.63% 1998 $0.94 4.17% 4.33% 3.66% 9.91% 1999 $0.98 4.00% 4.17% 4.00% 5.12% 2000 $1.02 3.85% 4.00% 4.17% 5.04% 2001 $1.06 3.70% 3.85% 4.01% 4.26% 2002 $1.13 7.14% 4.89% 4.56% 4.18% 2003 $1.28 13.33% 7.99% 6.34% 4.99% 2004 $1.51 18.15% 12.79% 9.09% 6.52% 2005 $1.73 13.94% 15.12% 11.13% 7.59% 2006 $1.88 8.89% 13.60% 12.22% 8.04% 2007 $2.03 8.16% 10.30% 12.44% 8.43% 2008 $2.22 9.43% 8.83% 11.65% 8.96% 2009 $2.30 3.45% 6.98% 8.72% 8.91% 2010 $2.53 10.00% 7.59% 7.96% 9.54% 2011 $2.68 6.06% 6.47% 7.39% 9.78% 2012 $2.84 5.71% 7.24% 6.90% 9.63% 2013 $3.11 9.46% 7.06% 6.91% 9.25% 2014 $3.26 4.83% 6.65% 7.19% 7.95% 2015 $3.52 8.13% 7.45% 6.82% 7.39% 2016 $3.68 4.55% 5.82% 6.52% 6.96% 2017 $3.88 5.43% 6.03% 6.46% 6.68% 2018 $4.00 3.09% 4.35% 5.19% 6.05% 2019 $4.12 3.00% 3.84% 4.82% 6.00%

Historically, Kimberly-Clark's dividend growth has been strong. However, more recently dividend growth has just slowly grinded higher.

Of the 47 1-year periods during Kimberly-Clark's dividend growth streak, annual dividend growth has ranged from 2.3% to 62.5%, with an average of 9.4% and a median of 7.1%.

Expanding the time frame out to the 38 rolling 10-year periods, we see annualized dividend growth range from 4.2% to 13.7% with an average of 9.3% and a median of 9.5%.

However, over the last decade Kimberly-Clark has struggled to grow the business and as such has seen a marked slow-down in the pace of dividend growth. In 7 of the last 10 years, Kimberly-Clark has seen a lower 5-year annualized dividend growth rate than the prior year. For 2019 the 5-year annualized growth rates sit at just 4.8% while in 2011 the 5-year growth rate was 7.4%.

Image source: author; data source: Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

Kimberly-Clark's payout ratios have been trending higher over the last decade, which gives management less room to increase the dividend faster than growth in earnings or free cash flow.

The average net income payout ratio over the last decade, TTM included, is 72.5%, while the average free cash flow payout ratio over the same time is 66.8%.

Quantitative Quality

Kimberly-Clark has struggled to show consistent growth in sales. From FY 2009 through FY 2013 the top line showed slow but consistent growth; unfortunately in 2014 and 2015, revenue took big hits with sales stagnating since then. Over the last decade, Kimberly-Clark's revenue has declined 3.3% or ~0.4% annualized.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

In FY 2014, Kimberly-Clark spun off Halyard Health (HYH) which accounts for the large drop in revenue from FY 2013.

Kimberly-Clark's operating income has drastically lagged behind revenue, declining from $2.83 B in FY 2009 to $2.23 B in FY 2018. That's a 21.1% decline or roughly 2.6% annually. The TTM period is showing a rebound in operating income; however, it's just to levels seen a decade ago.

Operating cash flow has similarly underwhelmed, declining from $3.48 B in FY 2009 to $2.97 B in FY 2018. Operating cash flow has declined 14.7% or ~1.8% annualized.

To make matters worse, capital expenses have been increasing, that's not necessarily a bad thing, which has led to free cash flow seeing declines of 20.5% or ~2.5% annually.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

Kimberly-Clark's free cash flow margin has held up surprisingly well in the face of declining metrics across the board. The average for the last decade comes to 10.2%, with the most recent 5-year average at 10.5%. However, the TTM period is down to 8.6%.

I want to see free cash flow margins >10% and while Kimberly-Clark has managed to routinely be around those levels, there's enough concern about the overall decline in the business despite the strong cash flow generation.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the said business. Successful long-term investing is built on a foundation of finding businesses that earn and can re-invest capital at high rates of return. I want to see a FCF ROIC >10%.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

Despite the declines in free cash flow over the last decade, Kimberly-Clark's FCF ROIC has seen surprisingly strong improvement. For FY 2009, the FCF ROIC came in at 22.2% and for FY 2018 it stood at 29.2%. The average over the last decade comes to 21.4% and for the recent 5 years the average is 25.7%.

I want to invest in businesses with management teams that allocate capital in ways that I would do so as an owner. That means that first and foremost, cash that's generated by the business would be invested to both strengthen and grow the business. If there's excess cash available then I would move to dividends as a way to return profits to shareholders. With any remaining cash I would shore up the balance sheet by paying down debt or building up cash reserves or repurchase shares.

To understand how Kimberly-Clark uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFadB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the business will have positive or negligibly negative FCFaDB more often than now as that would mean that the business generates more cash than the business needs. I'm not concerned about the FCFaDB in any given year, rather it's the trend over the longer term that gives a glimpse into management's priorities.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

For starters, Kimberly-Clark has generated positive FCF every year over the last decade which has allowed management to return cash to shareholders via dividends. In total, Kimberly-Clark has produced $19.77 B in FCF over the last decade.

Kimberly-Clark has also maintained a positive FCFaD every year except for FY 2015. In total, the company has returned $12.11 B to shareholders via dividends which puts the cumulative FCFaD at $7.66 B for the last 10 years.

While Kimberly-Clark has managed a positive FCFaD each year, it has unfortunately well over-spent on share repurchases. In total, Kimberly-Clark has spent $9.81 B on share repurchases, putting the cumulative FCFaDB at -$2.15 B. Kimberly-Clark has also had a negative FCFaDB in all but one year over the last decade.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

The $9.81 B spent on share repurchases has reduced the share count from 416.9 M in FY 2009 to 345.0 M in FY 2018. In total, the share count has been reduced by 17.3% or ~2.1% annually.

The following chart shows the breakdown of the cash used for shareholders via capital expenditures, cash flow supported dividends and buybacks, as well as dividends and buybacks that were not supported by cash generated from operations. The extra dividends and buybacks had to be funded by either debt, cash on the balance sheet or asset sales.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Kimberly-Clark has routinely spent more cash than has been generated through the business' operations in 9 of the last 10 years. That's not sustainable in the long term. Over the last 10 years ~43% of the cash spent on share repurchases had to be funded by debt, cash on the balance sheet or asset sales.

That overspending helps explain the $1.00 B increase in total debt over the last decade and the $0.45 B reduction in cash over the same period. Going forward, I would expect management to restrict the amount of share repurchases to FCFaD as a positive sign.

My preference is for businesses to carry no debt; however, I realize how much that would limit the universe of investable companies and some businesses with steady operations can withstand higher levels of leverage. From FY 2009 through FY 2013, Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-capitalization ratio was stable with debt accounting for ~55% of the capital structure. Since then the balance sheet has deteriorated sharply with the debt-to-capitalization ratio averaging 98.1% for the last 5 years.

Image by author; data source Kimberly-Clark SEC filings

The debt that is held on the balance sheet isn't onerous as the FY 2018 FCF interest coverage ratio stood at 8.0x. The entire debt load at the end of FY 2018 could be paid off with 3.6 years of FY 2018's FCF, but a hefty 10.5 years of FY 2018's FCFaD.

Valuation

A minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis is one method to determine whether a business is attractive as an investment. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate future earnings and dividends that the business will provide, apply a reasonable valuation on those earnings and then determining if the expect return is greater than your threshold return.

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to report FY 2019 EPS of $6.87 and FY 2020 EPS of $7.23. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to manage 5.39% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Kimberly-Clark could manage 3.5% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 60% payout ratio.

In order to determine the earnings multiple range I let history be my guide. Historically, Kimberly-Clark has been valued between 15x and 25x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Kimberly-Clark could provide if the assumptions laid out above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash following Kimberly-Clark's historic payment schedule and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $133. Returns run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year," and calendar year 2029, "10 Year."

Alternatively, I want to determine what price level would provide the returns that I desire from my investments under the condition that the assumptions listed above pan out. The target returns that I will use are 10%, my typical minimum threshold for investment, as well as 8%. The 8% is derived from the 4.5% annualized earnings growth plus the starting dividend yield of 3.1%. A purchase at those levels assuming the ending P/E multiple is correct should generate returns approximating the growth of the business.

Another valuation method that I use is dividend yield theory. Dividend yield theory is all about reversion to the mean and is best suited for well-established businesses with a history of paying dividends. In dividend yield theory, the 5-year average dividend yield is assumed to be a good proxy for a fair price for the business.

Image by author; data source Yahoo Finance & Kimberly-Clark Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Kimberly-Clark's shares are currently offering a 3.10% dividend yield. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair price of $130 for Kimberly-Clark's shares.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark has historically been a wonderful company; however, the last decade hasn't been very kind on the business. Sales have stagnated, operating and free cash flow have declined. Meanwhile, the dividend has continued to march higher.

Despite spending significant capital on share buybacks, ~$9.81 B over the last decade, which reduced the share count by 17%, the per share earnings and free cash flow have still shown a decline compared to 10 years ago. Roughly 43% of the cash spent on share repurchases was not supported by cash generated by the business. As such, I expect share buybacks to be less of a tailwind moving forward.

The business is still strong; however, its primary markets are pretty well full, meaning volume growth isn't likely to come. Kimberly-Clark is also very sensitive to input costs and are typically unable to pass on those rising costs without triggering consumers to "trade down" to less expensive brands.

Growth will need to come largely from the developing/emerging markets namely India, China and across southeast Asia as well as Latin & South America. Those markets generally have positive birth rate/population fundamentals as well as rising middle classes. It's reported that the developing markets see consumers use 1 diaper per day as opposed to the 5+ that the developed markets use.

If Kimberly-Clark can make serious headway into those markets, growth in volumes can skyrocket propelling the company forward.

The main question regarding Kimberly-Clark at this time is can the company truly expand and take significant market share in the faster-growing developing markets. Management is encouraged by 2019's growth in developing and emerging markets.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Kimberly-Clark between $117 and $144. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $118-143.

With a current share price around $133, Kimberly-Clark is right in the middle of the valuation ranges suggesting that now is a fair time to purchase shares. I would be interested in adding shares of Kimberly-Clark to my portfolio if the share price were to trade down to the low $120s. Based on the current quarterly dividend payout of $1.03, shares would yield nearly 3.4%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMB over the next 72 hours.

