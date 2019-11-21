Ecolab Inc.: Pricing Gains Drive Earnings, But Top Line Growth Remains Muted

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) sells cleaning and sanitation products for use in various industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The products range from everything between soaps, dish washing machines, hotel housekeeping tools, to industrial-scale water treatment equipment and fuel refinery additives. Ecolab has a long history of steady growth driven by acquisition strategy along with expansion to new global markets, while the stock has been a big winner, returning over 70% in the past 3 years. On the other hand, softer global macro conditions, including headwinds from its energy market segment, have dragged momentum in recent quarters. While profitability remains strong, we highlight that the valuation has become increasingly expensive in the context of a more moderate growth outlook. This article covers the recent developments, along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Ecolab reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 29th, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 in line with expectations, while the GAAP EPS of $1.59 missed estimates by $0.05. Revenues for the quarter at $3.82 billion represented an increase of 1.9% year over year.

The story has been the strong growth in operating income, up 14% year over year, supported by pricing increases and cost savings across all segments even as revenue growth has been more muted. Effectively, the volumes are weaker. The adjusted gross margin increased to 42.5% this quarter from 41.6% in 2018, driving the 12% increase in EPS.

By segment, acquisition and divestment adjusted sales grew 3% in its Global Industrial and Global Institutional business. There were stronger areas within the results, notably specialty products increased by 9% y/y. Global Industrial segment growth was led by the Water, Food & Beverage and Life Sciences business driving a favorable 14% increase in the segment operating income.

Global Energy, which represents a smaller part of the business at about 22% of total revenues, declined by 3% y/y in Q3, continuing a trend in weakness going back to 2018. The company noted that upstream sales were lower, reflecting poor operating environment for the North American oil & gas industry.

It's worth noting that back in February Ecolab announced a plan to spin off its upstream assets while retaining the downstream business. The logic is to create a pure play on the segment that can be focused on its strategic priorities. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2020, with proceeds used for share repurchases and/or debt reduction. The company currently has a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of approximately 2.3x, which it sees trending lower towards 2.0x as a target level.

Full-Year Guidance and Market Estimates

The trend of expanding margins and increasing profitability is set to continue, with management guiding for full-year 2019 EPS in a range between $5.80 and $5.90. This target was narrowed and lower at the top end from a range of $5.80-6.00 per share announced earlier in the year. If confirmed, the EPS target at the midpoint represents an increase of 12.4%.

The outlook reflects a view that operating expenses are trending lower, including SG&A as a percent of revenues, while the company's leadership position is driving pricing gains. Here are management's comments from the conference call reinforcing the view that Ecolab has pricing upside and sees growth in volumes going forward.

We would expect to have one I think historically good pricing (in Q4). Next year, we're going to enter the year with very good carry in momentum. We will continue to price in this environment. It's just going to be and we just - I mean, honestly, it's about as simple as it sounds. We were late getting on pricing. Sales teams hate doing pricing. It's a contentious discussion with customers who are they who they're trying to be like us.



And so, this is always a hard thing to get sales teams excited and motivated around and you've got to make a call. We rang the bell little over a year ago on pricing. They started making very material difference as a consequence of that, and we now know given the situation where they can raw markets is broadly economically, it's smart to get on volume. So, I think what you'll see is an increasing volume trend going throughout the year, but we'll take a few quarters for you to see material change.

Looking ahead, the market is bullish on the earnings upside through fiscal 2021, with estimates looking for ECL to grow EPS 11.5% and 9.5% in each of the next two years. According to current consensus expectations, revenue growth is expected in the 5% per year range through 2021. In this case, a rebound from 2019 levels but slower from rates between 2017 and 2018 can be seen.

ECL Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We think Ecolab is often missed out when discussing the idea of a good "defensive" stock with counter-cyclical properties. Our view is that the types of products the company generally sells are what could be referred to as essentials for customer ongoing operations. It's likely most businesses would sooner cut expansion capex plans before cancelling an order for Ecolab cleaning supplies, for example. In this regard, the company has actually become less cyclical over the past decade with growth in areas like healthcare and food & beverage industries.

Clearly, the business includes demand from what can be volatile industrial sectors, including recent trends in energy, but overall Ecolab benefits from its scale and developed relationships with its major corporate customers. The company highlights that it controls approximately 10% market share in what remains a highly fragmented global opportunity. Recognizing its leadership position and long history of shareholder returns, we have a positive view of Ecolab overall.

Our concern as it relates to the stock at current levels comes down to trends in valuation metrics, with a number of multiples appearing relatively expensive. Considering a P/E ratio of 36.5x, price-to-sales at 3.7x, price-to-free cash flow at 33.4x, and EV-to-EBITDA at 19.7x, among others, ECL is trading well above its own 5-year average valuation. The market appears to be assigning the company a higher premium based on the strong earnings growth, but we'd like to see this driven by top line revenue momentum instead of simply the operational and financial efficiencies gains like cost savings.

Notably, Ecolab is also a "Dividend Aristocrat" with 27 consecutive years of annually increasing the quarterly rate. Over the past year, one of the trends in the market was a move into quality dividend-paying stocks, and Ecolab may have benefited given its long history as a dividend grower. Still, we highlight that the current yield just under 1% is relatively low compared to the average yield over the past decade, furthering our view that the stock is relatively expensive.

There's nothing to suggest here the stock is exceptionally overvalued or is set for a material correction, but we question how much of the positives here are already priced in. Our view is that Ecolab may be challenged to significantly exceed expectations, and we see risks related to its cost pressures and its pricing strategy going forward.

Takeaway

Ecolab has been on an incredible run over the past decade, and we think the strengths here, including its global market position and expectations of expanding profitability, balance what appears to be a rich valuation. We rate shares of ECL a Hold seeing the nearly 10% pullback from recent highs as improving the value, but not enough to suggest there is significant upside going forward. We want to take another look following the spin-off at how margins evolve and whether the company can reclaim growth in some of its weaker segments.

