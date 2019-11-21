27 Dividend Boosts Announced November 18

$5k invested in this week's lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 2.49% less net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this post mid-November pack.

Ten top dividend-boosting stocks ranged from 10% to 64% in net gains calculated from broker targets plus dividends less broker fees.

Industrials with seven hikes and Financial Services with four showed the most increases last week.

Last week, Barron's listed 27 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.0018 per Q to $0.75 annually, and ranged 0.6% to 66.7% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 11/18/19 update.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your November 18 data from Barron's for 58 dividend paying stocks supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 9.89% To 64.4% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks To November 18, 2020

Four of ten top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 18, 2020, were:

Matthews International Corp. (MATW) was projected to net $643.97, based on the median of estimates from four analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% more than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was projected to net $273.19, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 59% more than the market as a whole.

Air Lease Corp. (AL) was projected to net $196.43, based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 87% more than the market as a whole.

Griffon Corp. (GFF) was projected to net $172.712, based on dividends alone, plus a median of three target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 113% above the market as a whole.

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) was projected to net $167.75, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% over the market as a whole.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) was projected to net $131.74, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) was projected to net $128.90, based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 93% under the market as a whole.

HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) was projected to net $117.84, based on a median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $113.78, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 5% over the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) was projected to net $98.88, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 82% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.45% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 24% more than the market as a whole.

Source: atlantatrails.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

27 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

27 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 11/18/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors plus one closed-end fund. The top of two energy dogs placed first, Helmrich & Payne Inc. [1]. The second energy dog placed seventh, Suncor Energy Inc. [7].

Then a single fund took second, Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) [2]. Two utilities placed third and eighth, Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) [3], and First Energy Corp. [8].

Two real estate representatives placed fourth, and fifth, Retail Value Inc. (RVI) [4], and Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [5]. A single industrials stock placed sixth, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) [6]. Then a single financial services sector representative placed ninth, National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) [9].

Finally, a lone dog from the basic materials sector placed tenth, MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) [10], to complete the November 18 top ten dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten November 18 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 8.27-141.94% Upsides While (31) Five Down-Siders Plunged -0.17% to -18.64%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 2.49% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 11/18/2020

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 11/18/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors and a fund.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 8.76% Vs. (33) 8.98% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 18, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.49% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced selection, Helmerich & Payne Inc. was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 27.32%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of November 18 were: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Atlantica Yield PLC; Four Corners Property Trust; MDU Resources Group Inc.; Suncor Energy Inc., with prices ranging from $8.21 to $31.83.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of November 18 were: Retail Value Inc.; Helmerich & Payne; National Bankshares Inc.; First Energy Corp.; Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, whose prices ranged from $38.36 to $107.65.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: atlantatrails.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.