TJX Companies: One Of My Favorite Retail Stocks

I maintain my bullishness towards TJX Companies, still believing it to be one of the best "storm-resistant growth" names in the market.

Strength could be observed across the segments, with margins pulling back only slightly despite a few pricing, tariff and FX challenges.

TJX Companies is back to doing what it does best: deliver moderate but consistent top and bottom line growth.

After less-than-impressive fiscal 2Q20 results, TJX Companies (TJX) is back to doing what it does best: deliver moderate but consistent top and bottom line growth. On November 20, the retailer posted an all-around beat and full-year guidance raise, which allowed the stock to break the ceiling of 30% in YTD share price gains.

Across all divisions, comps improved over last quarter's levels. Even Home Goods, which had been struggling a bit lately, managed to squeeze out positive same-store sales on top of very tough fiscal 2019 comps. The larger and more relevant Marmaxx segment saw comps rise 4%, even after posting an impressive 9% increase this time last year. Strong foot traffic was the key driver of top line strength, proving that not all brick-and-mortar retailers will succumb to the digital channel.

Not much of a surprise, margins pulled back slightly YOY. This has been the case for the past four quarters at least, as more aggressive discounting was necessary to support the weaker parts of TJX's brand portfolio (i.e., primarily Home Goods). FX movements also keep pressuring sales and margins at TJX Canada and International, while increased tariffs have started to create some headwinds. However, the total company margin drop in fiscal 3Q20 was the least severe observed since the last fiscal year.

See the non-GAAP income statement below:

Aside from the P&L, TJX continued to produce large quantities of cash, even though an increase in working capital has been eating a bit into cash flow so far in fiscal 2020. The balance sheet continues to look robust, as debt net of cash hovers just above zero, while the modest dividend payments and share buybacks seem to be well-covered by cash from operations.

On the stock

By standard measures, TJX looks a bit overvalued. Next-year P/E of 20.6x is quite a bit richer than the 16x multiple reached right before the start of 2019. Worse yet, long-term EPS growth expectations have come down from low teens territory to land at barely 10% over the past 12 months, as the chart below depicts.

But when it comes to a well-run, counter-cyclical, off-price retailer like TJX, I believe that the higher stock price tag is fully justified. As I have argued several times in the past, this stock is more likely than most others in the market to (1) perform relatively well during bull periods and, most importantly, (2) retain its value during bear markets and recessions. This has been the case historically, as the share price dropped by "only" 35% during the 2008-2009 wind-down and even rose in the aftermath of the dot-com crash.

For this reason, and following solid fiscal 3Q20 results posted this month, I maintain my bullishness towards TJX, still believing it to be one of the best "storm-resistant growth" names in the market.

