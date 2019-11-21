LivePerson: Mixed Outlook In An Interesting Market

Given the mixed outlook across its fundamentals and valuation, we prefer to sit on the sidelines and review our position in Q1 2020.

Despite strong Q3 results and current offerings, we have a concern over the company's prioritization, as indicated by the expansion plan into a less-ready market such as ASEAN.

Overview

Despite our fascination with the deep-tech market, our main concern with LivePerson (LPSN) has always been its capacity to boost revenue growth to break the mid-20%s YoY growth barrier. From 2015 to 2017, we see how revenue declined sequentially before recovering in FY 2018 with a 14.15% YoY growth. Continuing the trend, LivePerson has had a good year so far up to this point. The Q3 result has been convincing. The company increased its revenue by 17% YoY and expected the trend to continue or at least be maintained with 17-22% YoY growth guidance in Q4.

In Q3, we also singled out the 19% YoY growth in the US as further validation of the company’s conversational AI technology. At the moment, however, we remain neutral on the stock due to a few potential concerns which can eventually hinder the company’s progress to reach the 20% YoY growth target going forward. In particular, we have a mixed view on the company’s expansion plan.

Growth drivers and expansion plans

The demand for conversational AI technology and chatbots is driven by increasingly demanding consumer expectations. Businesses are increasingly required to continue to invest to provide 24x7 access to information and to streamline customer care activities. Consequently, conversational AI and chatbot technologies can ideally help businesses to reduce the workload and headcounts to support their customers.

(Source: LivePerson’s Q3 earnings call)

In ASEAN, however, it remains challenging to understand how LivePerson’s conversational AI platform can reap such benefits. In Q3, LivePerson announced that it would launch an ASEAN hub in Singapore as part of its global expansion. Being a developed country and a regional business hub, Singapore can potentially be a strategic market for LivePerson to carry out its digital transformation plan. However, aside from Singapore, ASEAN does not appear to be ready just yet to embrace advanced technologies such as conversational AI. In particular, the average low labor cost as indicated by the average GDP per capita of only ~$7,000 when we exclude Singapore means that ASEAN businesses would prefer increasing headcounts to adopting a conversational AI platform. As such, we think that the company will face a limited upside in the region in the near term.

(Source: LivePerson’s 10-K)

On the other hand, we have learned that the EMEA region has been solid for LivePerson in the last few years. From 2016 to 2018, EMEA segment revenue grew by ~42% and maintained its increasing trend when other segments’ revenues, including APAC, were unstable. With the UK contributing $46.5 million or more than ~50% of EMEA’s revenue, we see how London became a relevant venue to hold its marketing event in Q3.

Upside and Valuation

Based on its recent traction, we believe that LivePerson’s further investment in the EMEA region is well justified. In particular, the investment in Europe has been worthwhile as stated in the company’s 10-K:

We are focused on expanding our international revenue contribution, which increased to 41% of total revenue in 2018, from 37% in 2017 and 34% in 2016. We generated positive results from previous investments in direct sales and services personnel in the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

Driven by the potential economic slowdown in Europe which has been calling for a stimulus across the board, the timing may be just right to double down on the opportunity soon before the recovery. As it stands, EMEA remains the fastest-growing region for the company, driven by ~31% and over 4x increases in revenues in the UK and the Netherlands, respectively, as of last year since 2016.

In valuing LivePerson, we view Nuance (NUAN) and Cerence (CRNC), its spin-off, to be closer competitors to LivePerson than Zendesk (ZEN). Nuance and Cerence develop a similar conversational AI technology, though both have more proven use cases in Healthcare and Automotive sectors, respectively. Zendesk, on the other hand, has shifted its positioning into more of a CRM competitor. LivePerson offers a higher growth rate of ~15% YoY relative to Nuance’s and Cerence’s 11.62% and ~13%, respectively, while having a superior position on gross margin as well to both companies. The stronger growth and profitability allow LivePerson to trade at a premium TTM P/S of 7.72. Currently, Nuance and Cerence trade at TTM P/S of 2.3.

Ultimately, we remain neutral given the mixed outlook across the company’s fundamentals and valuation. We consider the potential upside to be the net difference between LivePerson’s continuing outperformance in the US and EMEA and APAC move, which we will learn more closer towards Q1 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.