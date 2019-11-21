PSP: Regulatory Risk Aside, Private Equity Looks Like A Great Deal Today

With inflation and the yield curve bottoming out, it is likely that the Invesco Private Equity ETF will see an increased dividend yield over the coming months.

The Fed's purchasing of many value investments during early QE programs left private equity with structurally poor investments like consumer retail and energy.

Since 2012, the flattening yield curve has made it difficult for private-equity firms to turn a profit as financing costs have been close to operating cash flow.

Since the Financial Crisis in 2008, the performance of publicly-listed private equity firms has been subpar. They have gained from low-interest rates, but have generally underperformed the market due to often misplaced value investments and occasionally failed attempts at shareholder activism. Admittedly, most of those "failed" attempts were in structurally, economically depressed industries like big-box retail and energy. In other words, the problem is not PE managers, it is the environment.

There seems to be a tradeoff between the performance of traditional "turnaround hunting" private equity and its more "growth hunting" brother venture capital. VC dominated the late 90s, PE dominated the 2000s, and VC made an epic return in the 2010s, does this imply the 2020s will see the return of traditional PE? There is evidence indicating so.

Firstly, most traditional PE firms invest in deep value with leverage with the goal of turning it around before bankruptcy, or in fulcrum debt with the aim of turning around after bankruptcy. While this admittedly sounds backward, part of the problem may be that there have been too few bankruptcies over the last decade. See the number of U.S. bankruptcies per quarter below:

(Trading Economics)

Not enough bankruptcies means not enough buying opportunities for PE firms. This may be partly due to purchases on behalf of the Federal Reserve (and most global central banks) which essentially filled the role of private equity from 2008 to around 2014 when QE was wound down. They introduced massive stimulus to allow overleveraged firms lower interest expense and bought up much of the bad debt. In Japan, they even have gone as far as to purchase the equity market itself.

Simply put, all of this QE took all of the truly good deals away from private equity. To name one of many examples, the Fed's purchase of AIG (AIG) netted a $23 billion profit. In fact, with a net income now of $60B-90B per year, the U.S. Federal Reserve is arguably the world's most profitable business (Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) profits are usually around the same levels).

Because of all of the attractive potential turnaround opportunities following the crash were bought up by the bank, traditional PE has been left with secularly/structurally bearish industries like retail and energy that have consistently been value-traps. Indeed, how can traditional private equity firms compete with one that can produce its own cash? Inflation.

Private Equity Performance and the Yield Curve

PE firms typically borrow at lower short-term rates and make equity (or equity-like debt) purchases with a far higher yield. However, as the yield curve flattens they lose much of their edge.

To illustrate, take a look at the total returns (divs included) of the publicly listed The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (PSP) divided by that of the S&P 500 (SPY) to see how these PE firms are performing relative to the market:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, PSP has been a bad bet since 2010, but there has been a potential bottoming over the past year. Now, look at the '2s 10s' yield curve:

Data by YCharts

It's a match! While the underlying reasoning explaining the match makes sense, I was surprised by how to clear all of the peaks and troughs match. Put simply, the steeper the yield curve the more Alpha PE generates.

So, in order for PSP to be a good investment from a macroeconomic standpoint, we need the curve to steepen. This usually occurs when the Fed pushes rates too low and is behind inflation. If the Fed sets the short end of the curve too low, a surge in lending is likely to spike inflation which will cause long-term bond buyers to demand a higher inflation premium.

See below how the shape of the inflation to short-term rate spread and yield curve are also a near-perfect match:

Data by YCharts

Because of short-term market inefficiencies they often lead or lag each other but almost always reconverge. Today, the core inflation rate-LIBOR spread is clearly rising while the yield curve is making a bottom. If history is a guide, it is likely that the yield curve will follow with strong steepening over the coming months. Remember, the yield curve usually steepens before equities dive (after inverting).

This upcoming steepening cycle is likely to mean a nice boost in profits for the private equity firms in PSP.

Is The Invesco Private Equity ETF, PSP, A Good Fit?

The main attribute I like about private equity is the low-cost outsourcing of active management (net expense ratio: 1.5%). Some private equity managers are better than others, so PE ETF investors are likely to lose some potential alpha that they could get by picking individual firms. That said, they also limit the often disastrous risk of picking a bad manager.

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF invests in 40 to 75 of the largest publicly listed PE firms. This includes MLPs, BDCs, and the common stock of managers.

This strategy gives the ETF a typical dividend yield that ranges from 3% to 12% and, though very high, is generally inconsistent much like the profits of PE firms. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

In an ultra-low interest rate world, it seems that investors would be more excited about such a high dividend yield. Of course, the portfolios of so many PE investors were burned in 2008, so the sentiment is understandable.

I believe such risks are very low today. Take a look at the holdings of PSP and their select fundamental statistics:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Importantly, it is worth pointing out that the earnings and EBITDA of PE firms are far more volatile than it is for most equities, so it is best to focus on relative price-to-sales and price-to-book. The median company is trading at a 10% historical discount from a price-to-sales perspective. Even more, the median firm has a market value very close to book value, so investors are not paying a high premium to invest today.

Debt ratios remain low at 40% of assets and most companies have ample cash reserves. With a median ROE of 7.7% and positive revenue growth, it is likely that these companies will continue to generate significant profits over the next five years.

Of course, if a recession hits it is almost always difficult for private equity. That said, most of these firms are invested in cheap industries today (i.e., energy) that I believe will decline less than most since they've already been hit hard. If a rise in inflation coincides with a growth slowdown, which is rare but in my opinion likely, it could cause the profits of these firms to actually rise in a recession since the underlying firms would be able to raise prices while lending costs remain low (because of a recession).

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Invesco Private Equity fund looks like a solid pick for equity investors looking to generate some alpha over the coming years. The yield curve has flattened and is evidently rising, which should deliver a much-needed boost to its bottom line. Even more, most of the firms are invested in very cheap downtrodden industries that currently have price-to-earnings multiples well under 15X, so they could gain from Warren Buffett's "double-barrel" strategy (rising principal value combined with high net cash flows).

Speaking of Warren, there is a material regulatory risk for the industry going into 2020. Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren has a proposed piece of legislation that will place a 100% tax on PE fees, ban dividends for two years after a transaction, potentially force target company inherited debt obligations onto the LPs, close the carried interest tax 'loophole,' and increase regulatory oversight.

In all likelihood, this would cause major distress for the industry and potentially end the value proposition brings. Of course, if private equity ceases to exist, bankrupt companies would likely be forced to shut down and fire all workers as opposed to the normal PE approach of laying off some workers to turn around the company. That said, this likely outcome does not appear to be understood by candidates and thus, PSP has a meaningful regulation risk for the U.S. companies in PSP (40% of the fund).

Still, I'm not overly concerned by this risk (for now). While I do not have a specific price-target, I expect PSP to outperform the market over the next five years by an average of 3-5% per year, based on a steepening yield curve and higher expected inflation. PSP appears to be a solid "buy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSP,CG,BX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.