Goodrich Petroleum: Deferred Completions Push Production Growth Into 2020

Longer-term, higher natural gas prices would likely be necessary for it to generate both growth and positive cash flow.

Its well-level results remain consistently strong, but it has deferred some completions into 2020 due to weak natural gas prices.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) continues to deliver consistently strong well-level results, although due to low gas prices its production growth in the second half of 2019 and 2020 may end up lower than originally anticipated. It has deferred completions into 2020 which should help 2020 production growth, but still could use stronger natural gas prices.

Well-Level Results

Goodrich's most recently completed well was its Harris 14&23 No. 2 well in Thorn Lake. This 9,400' lateral well had initial average 24-hour production of 26,000 Mcfe per day. This is a bit lower than Goodrich's older wells with that lateral length, but with Goodrich's more conservative choke management strategy, newer wells are tending to have lower initial production and flatter decline curves.

Overall, Goodrich's wells are tracking well versus the 2.5 Bcf per 1,000' foot lateral type curve. This enhances the confidence in the company's production estimates.

Deferred Production Growth

While Goodrich's well-level results have been consistently good, its 2019 production target was reduced from around 140,000 Mcfe per day to 130,000 Mcfe per day.

This was due to Goodrich (as well as the operator of several non-operated wells) deferring the completion of four gross (1.75 net wells) due to low gas prices. The 2020 strip was around $2.35 at one point (although it has since rebounded slightly). This will leave Goodrich with five gross (2.5 net) DUCs, helping boost 2020 production growth as those DUCs are expected to be fracked in Q1 2020.

The deferred completions are expected to lower Q4 2019 production by 14,000 Mcfe per day versus Goodrich's prior expectations, and it now believes that production will end up around 140,000 to 145,000 Mcfe per day during the quarter. Overall, Goodrich now expects to complete 2.1 fewer net wells in 2019 than previously expected.

Goodrich's Q3 2019 production also ended up lower than expected at 136,000 Mcfe per day, as 1.1 fewer net wells were completed in the quarter than originally anticipated. In addition, Goodrich's Q3 2019 production was affected by 2,200 Mcfe per day in third-party pipeline maintenance and shut-ins due to offset fracs of 1,900 Mcfe per day.

2020 Outlook

With the benefit of the DUCs, Goodrich may be able to average 145,000 Mcfe per day in 2020 production with $65 million in capital expenditures. At $2.43 Henry Hub natural gas in 2020, Goodrich is projected to end up with $129 million in revenues after hedges. This assumes that it realizes around $0.20 below Henry Hub. Its differentials have been variable, but have tended to be a bit wider than before as it expects to realize $0.20 to $0.30 below Henry Hub for 2019 now, compared to initial expectations for a $0.12 to $0.15 differential.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 140,000 $56.00 $8 Natural Gas [MCF] 52,085,000 $2.23 $116 Hedge Value $5 Total $129

With a $65 million capex budget, Goodrich would have $123 million in cash expenditures in 2020, giving it around $6 million in positive cash flow in 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $12 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $22 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $65 Total Expenses $123

Goodrich's debt level is still pretty good despite weak natural gas prices, with its debt expected to be approximately 1.3x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX. Goodrich's valuation has come down to around 3.0x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at $2.43 natural gas, so I'd consider that a reasonable value.

Conclusion

Goodrich appears to be in decent shape at current natural gas prices, although to be able to generate a substantial amount of production growth and/or positive cash flow it does need higher natural gas prices.

Goodrich's share price probably isn't going to move much at $2.40 to $2.45 natural gas. An improvement to $2.75 natural gas would put Goodrich's value at close to $13 with a similar 3.0x multiple though.

