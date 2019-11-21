The Top Large-Cap Sectors, Industries, And Stocks To Buy Now
The best-ranked large-cap sector is industrial goods.
The top-rated industry is trucking.
The strongest-scoring stocks include AbbVie, Eaton Vance, and Carlisle Companies.
Stocks have rallied sharply higher since the early October lows because of perceived progress on China trade talks and dovish Federal Reserve policy. However, that doesn't necessarily mean every stock is worth buying today. A trade deal could still get derailed, and the Fed many not provide further rate cuts if inflation reaches its 2% target and unemployment rates remain low. Furthermore, with the S&P 500 flirting with record highs, risk is increasing for a short-term pullback, making stock-picking even more important. Read on to see what sectors, industries, and stocks are best to buy now based on the research we provide to our Top Stocks For Tomorrow subscribers.
A large-cap sector ranking
We rank over 1,600 stocks every week, and aggregating those rankings by sector provides valuable insight into market leadership that can increase returns. We explain our methodology in more depth here, but as a reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
This week, the best-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Lennar Corp. (LEN), NVR, Inc. (NVR), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), Eaton Corp. (ETN), MDU Resources Group Inc., Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), and TransDigm Group (TDG)), financials (Eaton Vance (EV), T. Rowe Price (TROW), U.S. Bancorp, SVB Financial Group (SIVB)), and REITs (Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), Prologis (PLD), and Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)).
Meanwhile, services and consumer goods are neutral, and healthcare, technology, utilities, and basic materials score below average. In these groups, focus on the strongest industries and individual stocks (see below).
The best- and worst-rated large-cap stocks
The next table shows the highest- and lowest-scoring large-cap stocks in our universe. Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason: money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, and these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished from here. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join the best list this week include Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Nike (NKE), NVR, Inc., Apartment Investment and Management Company, Centene Corp. (CNC), International Game Technology (IGT), McKesson Corp. (MKC), MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX)
|
Large Cap
|
11/21/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
110
|
110.00
|
Eaton Vance
|
EV
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
110
|
107.50
|
Celgene
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
105
|
105.00
|
Carlisle Companies
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RUBBER & PLASTICS
|
105
|
103.75
|
Walt Disney Company
|
SERVICES
|
ENTERTAINMENT- DIVERSIFIED
|
105
|
85.00
|
Fiserv
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
98.75
|
Kilroy Realty Corp.
|
KRC
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
105
|
96.25
|
Lennar Corp.
|
LEN
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
105
|
102.50
|
Teradyne
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
105
|
107.50
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
TROW
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
102.50
|
Air Products and Chemicals
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
86.25
|
Amphenol Corp.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
ARE
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
100
|
88.75
|
AutoZone
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO PARTS STORES
|
100
|
100.00
|
Campbell Soup Company
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
100
|
96.25
|
Healthpeak Properties
|
PEAK
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
ITW
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
100
|
103.75
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
100
|
102.50
|
Jacobs Engineering
|
SERVICES
|
TECHNICAL SERVICES
|
100
|
102.50
|
Kellogg Company
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
SERVICES
|
DEPARTMENT STORES
|
100
|
81.25
|
Medtronic
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Micron Tech
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Nike
|
NKE
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
100
|
78.75
|
NVR Inc.
|
NVR
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
100
|
83.75
|
SVB Financial Group
|
SIVB
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Southern Company
|
UTILITIES
|
ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|
100
|
101.25
|
Seagate Technology
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DATA STORAGE DEVICES
|
100
|
95.00
|
Trinity Industries Inc
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
100
|
86.25
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance
|
SERVICES
|
DRUG STORES
|
100
|
90.00
|
Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
95
|
92.50
|
Apartment Investment and Management Company
|
AIV
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
95
|
83.75
|
Ameriprise Financial Inc
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
95
|
98.75
|
ANSYS Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE
|
95
|
90.00
|
Bio-Rad Labs
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH
|
95
|
93.75
|
Bank of NY Mellon
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
95
|
88.75
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
95
|
97.50
|
Centene Corp.
|
CNC
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
95
|
77.50
|
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS
|
95
|
81.25
|
Compass Diversified Holdings
|
CODI
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
95
|
95.00
|
Salesforce.com
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
95
|
82.50
|
Eaton Corp.
|
ETN
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
102.50
|
FMC Corp.
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|
95
|
88.75
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
95
|
95.00
|
Honda Motor
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR
|
95
|
98.75
|
Humana
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
95
|
92.50
|
International Game Technology
|
IGT
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS
|
95
|
75.00
|
Ingersoll-Rand
|
IR
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
95
|
98.75
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
95
|
81.25
|
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
|
95
|
91.25
|
JPMorgan Chase
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
95
|
98.75
|
KLA Corp
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
95
|
95.00
|
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
95
|
97.50
|
McKesson Corp.
|
MCK
|
SERVICES
|
DRUGS WHOLESALE
|
95
|
81.25
|
MDU Resources Group Inc.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS
|
95
|
93.75
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
MKTX
|
FINANCIALS
|
INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|
95
|
82.50
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TRUCKS & OTHER VEHICLES
|
95
|
98.75
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
PH
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
95
|
98.75
|
Prologis
|
PLD
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
95
|
92.50
|
Charles Schwab Corp.
|
FINANCIALS
|
INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|
95
|
85.00
|
TransDigm Group Inc.
|
TDG
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
95
|
93.75
|
Total System Services
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
95.00
|
WellCare Health Plans
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
95
|
92.50
|
WORST
|
China Unicom
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|
15
|
16.25
|
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|
UTILITIES
|
FOREIGN UTILITIES
|
15
|
16.25
|
Grubhub
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER
|
15
|
21.25
|
Sprint Nextel
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|
15
|
16.25
|
Twilio Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
15
|
17.50
|
Under Armor
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
15
|
16.25
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
15
|
20.00
The best and worst industries
The best large-cap industries this week are trucking (J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)), major chemicals (Air Products and Chemicals, FMC Corp.), diversified investments (CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), NASDAQ Inc. (NDAQ), Morgan Stanley (MS)), healthcare (Wellcare Health Plans, Humana, Centene Corp.), and semi equipment & materials (Teradyne, KLA Corp., Lam Research (LRCX), Entegris (ENTG), Applied Materials (AMAT)).
Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.
- The best basic materials basket is major chemicals.
- In consumer, concentrate on trucks (Oshkosh Corp.), auto parts (Magna International (MGA), Gentex Corp. (GNTX), BrogWarner (BWA)), and processed & packaged goods (Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup Company).
- Focus on diversified investments, money center banks (JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of NY Mellon), and regional banks (U.S. Bancorp., SVB Financial Group, State Street Corp. (STT), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), First Horizon Nat'l (FHN), Citigroup (C), BB&T (BBT)) in financials.
- The best healthcare industries are healthcare plans and generic drugs.
- Residential construction (Lennar Corp., NVR, Inc.), industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin Corp., Pentair (PNR)), and industrial electrical (Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ametek (AME)) offer upside in industrial goods.
- The strongest services groups are trucking, wholesale drugs (McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health (CAH)), and management services (Booz Allen (BAH), Accenture (ACN)).
- Semi equipment, domestic telecom (AT&T (T)), and scientific & technical instruments (Garmin Ltd., Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)) are top-rated in technology.
- Electric utilities (Southern Company, Dominion Energy (D)) can also be bought.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM, C, LRCX, KLAC, MKTX, NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.