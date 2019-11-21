The Top Large-Cap Sectors, Industries, And Stocks To Buy Now

Stocks have rallied sharply higher since the early October lows because of perceived progress on China trade talks and dovish Federal Reserve policy. However, that doesn't necessarily mean every stock is worth buying today. A trade deal could still get derailed, and the Fed many not provide further rate cuts if inflation reaches its 2% target and unemployment rates remain low. Furthermore, with the S&P 500 flirting with record highs, risk is increasing for a short-term pullback, making stock-picking even more important. Read on to see what sectors, industries, and stocks are best to buy now based on the research we provide to our Top Stocks For Tomorrow subscribers.

A large-cap sector ranking

We rank over 1,600 stocks every week, and aggregating those rankings by sector provides valuable insight into market leadership that can increase returns. We explain our methodology in more depth here, but as a reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the best-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Lennar Corp. (LEN), NVR, Inc. (NVR), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), Eaton Corp. (ETN), MDU Resources Group Inc., Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), and TransDigm Group (TDG)), financials (Eaton Vance (EV), T. Rowe Price (TROW), U.S. Bancorp, SVB Financial Group (SIVB)), and REITs (Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), Prologis (PLD), and Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)).

Meanwhile, services and consumer goods are neutral, and healthcare, technology, utilities, and basic materials score below average. In these groups, focus on the strongest industries and individual stocks (see below).

(Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow)

The best- and worst-rated large-cap stocks

The next table shows the highest- and lowest-scoring large-cap stocks in our universe. Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason: money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, and these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished from here. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join the best list this week include Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Nike (NKE), NVR, Inc., Apartment Investment and Management Company, Centene Corp. (CNC), International Game Technology (IGT), McKesson Corp. (MKC), MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX)

Large Cap 11/21/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST AbbVie Inc. ABBV HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 110.00 Eaton Vance EV FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 110 107.50 Celgene CELG HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 105.00 Carlisle Companies CSL CONSUMER GOODS RUBBER & PLASTICS 105 103.75 Walt Disney Company DIS SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT- DIVERSIFIED 105 85.00 Fiserv FISV TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 98.75 Kilroy Realty Corp. KRC REITS REITS 105 96.25 Lennar Corp. LEN INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 105 102.50 Teradyne TER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 105 107.50 T. Rowe Price Group TROW FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 102.50 Air Products and Chemicals APD BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 100 86.25 Amphenol Corp. APH TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 100 98.75 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE REITS REITS 100 88.75 AutoZone AZO SERVICES AUTO PARTS STORES 100 100.00 Campbell Soup Company CPB CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 96.25 Healthpeak Properties PEAK REITS REITS 100 98.75 Illinois Tool Works ITW INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 103.75 J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT SERVICES TRUCKING 100 102.50 Jacobs Engineering JEC SERVICES TECHNICAL SERVICES 100 102.50 Kellogg Company K CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 100.00 Kohl's Corp. KSS SERVICES DEPARTMENT STORES 100 81.25 Medtronic MDT HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Micron Tech MU TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS 100 98.75 Nike NKE CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 78.75 NVR Inc. NVR INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 100 83.75 SVB Financial Group SIVB FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 98.75 Southern Company SO UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 100 101.25 Seagate Technology STX TECHNOLOGY DATA STORAGE DEVICES 100 95.00 Trinity Industries Inc TRN SERVICES RAILROADS 100 86.25 U.S. Bancorp USB FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 100.00 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA SERVICES DRUG STORES 100 90.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 95 92.50 Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV REITS REITS 95 83.75 Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 98.75 ANSYS Inc. ANSS TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 95 90.00 Bio-Rad Labs BIO HEALTHCARE MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH 95 93.75 Bank of NY Mellon BK FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 95 88.75 The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 95 97.50 Centene Corp. CNC HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 95 77.50 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ BASIC MATERIALS INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS 95 81.25 Compass Diversified Holdings CODI INDUSTRIAL GOODS CONGLOMERATES 95 95.00 Salesforce.com CRM TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 95 82.50 Eaton Corp. ETN INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 95 102.50 FMC Corp. FMC BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 95 88.75 Garmin Ltd. GRMN TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 95 95.00 Honda Motor HMC CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR 95 98.75 Humana HUM HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 95 92.50 International Game Technology IGT TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS 95 75.00 Ingersoll-Rand IR INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 95 98.75 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 95 81.25 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL FINANCIALS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 95 91.25 JPMorgan Chase JPM FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 95 98.75 KLA Corp KLAC TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 95 95.00 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX SERVICES TRUCKING 95 97.50 McKesson Corp. MCK SERVICES DRUGS WHOLESALE 95 81.25 MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU INDUSTRIAL GOODS GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS 95 93.75 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 95 82.50 Oshkosh Corp. OSK CONSUMER GOODS TRUCKS & OTHER VEHICLES 95 98.75 Parker-Hannifin Corp. PH INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 95 98.75 Prologis PLD REITS REITS 95 92.50 Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 95 85.00 TransDigm Group Inc. TDG INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 95 93.75 Total System Services TSS SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 95.00 WellCare Health Plans WCG HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 95 92.50 WORST China Unicom CHU TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 15 16.25 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CIG UTILITIES FOREIGN UTILITIES 15 16.25 Grubhub GRUB TECHNOLOGY INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER 15 21.25 Sprint Nextel S TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 15 16.25 Twilio Inc. TWLO TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 15 17.50 Under Armor UA CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 15 16.25 Zoom Video Communications ZM TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 15 20.00

The best and worst industries

The best large-cap industries this week are trucking (J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)), major chemicals (Air Products and Chemicals, FMC Corp.), diversified investments (CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), NASDAQ Inc. (NDAQ), Morgan Stanley (MS)), healthcare (Wellcare Health Plans, Humana, Centene Corp.), and semi equipment & materials (Teradyne, KLA Corp., Lam Research (LRCX), Entegris (ENTG), Applied Materials (AMAT)).

(Source: Limelight Alpha)

Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

The best basic materials basket is major chemicals .

. In consumer, concentrate on trucks (Oshkosh Corp.), auto parts (Magna International (MGA), Gentex Corp. (GNTX), BrogWarner (BWA)), and processed & packaged goods (Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup Company).

(Oshkosh Corp.), (Magna International (MGA), Gentex Corp. (GNTX), BrogWarner (BWA)), and (Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup Company). Focus on diversified investments , money center banks (JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of NY Mellon), and regional banks (U.S. Bancorp., SVB Financial Group, State Street Corp. (STT), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), First Horizon Nat'l (FHN), Citigroup (C), BB&T (BBT)) in financials.

, (JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of NY Mellon), and (U.S. Bancorp., SVB Financial Group, State Street Corp. (STT), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), First Horizon Nat'l (FHN), Citigroup (C), BB&T (BBT)) in financials. The best healthcare industries are healthcare plans and generic drugs .

and . Residential construction (Lennar Corp., NVR, Inc.), industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin Corp., Pentair (PNR)), and industrial electrical (Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ametek (AME)) offer upside in industrial goods.

(Lennar Corp., NVR, Inc.), (Parker-Hannifin Corp., Pentair (PNR)), and (Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ametek (AME)) offer upside in industrial goods. The strongest services groups are trucking , wholesale drugs (McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health (CAH)), and management services (Booz Allen (BAH), Accenture (ACN)).

, (McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health (CAH)), and (Booz Allen (BAH), Accenture (ACN)). Semi equipment , domestic telecom (AT&T (T)), and scientific & technical instruments (Garmin Ltd., Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)) are top-rated in technology.

, (AT&T (T)), and (Garmin Ltd., Cognex (CGNX), Agilent (A)) are top-rated in technology. Electric utilities (Southern Company, Dominion Energy (D)) can also be bought.

Never miss a report. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM, C, LRCX, KLAC, MKTX, NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.