Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/18/19

|
Includes: AGRX, ATGE, DISCA, KDMN
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/18/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), and;
  • Discovery Inc. (DISCA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), and;
  • Agile Therapeutics (AGRX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund (XCLIX);
  • Red Lion Hotels (RLH);
  • Drive Shack (DS);
  • Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH);
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK);
  • Floor & Decor Holdings (FND);
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS);
  • Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), and;
  • Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • XPO Logistics (XPO);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA);
  • Intel Corp. (INTC), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Malone John C

DIR, BO

Discovery Inc.

DISCA

JB*

$74,840,096

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

Agile Therapeutics

AGRX

B,JB*

$9,675,987

3

Cpmg

DIR, BO

Reata Pharmaceuticals

RETA

JB*

$7,359,894

4

Goetz James J

DIR

Intel Corp.

INTC

B

$5,012,360

5

Perceptive Adv

BO

Kadmon Holdings

KDMN

JB*

$4,999,999

6

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

BO

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

XCLIX

JB*

$4,100,000

7

Acacia Research

DIR

Drive Shack

DS

B

$2,076,283

8

Coliseum Cap

BO

Red Lion Hotels

RLH

B

$1,412,310

9

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,219,988

10

Randolfi Michael O

VP, CFO

Adtalem Global Education

ATGE

B

$1,079,379

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ares Cp Op Fd Iii

BO

Floor & Decor Holdings

FND

JS*

$311,230,880

2

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$171,234,464

3

TPG Asia Advisors Vi

BO

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

JS*

$78,555,976

4

Pagac Drone Holding Gp I

BO

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

JS*

$77,609,168

5

Spruce House Partnership

BO

XPO Logistics

XPO

S

$54,924,304

6

Sternlicht Barry S

DIR

Invitation Homes

INVH

S

$22,466,294

7

Strategic Value

DIR, BO

Genco Shipping & Trading

GNK

JS*

$20,000,000

8

Benefit Street Partners

DIR, BO

Berry Petroleum Corp.

BRY

S

$12,430,000

9

Klein Christopher J

CEO, DIR

Fortune Brands Home & Security

FBHS

S

$6,145,322

10

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR, BO

Paylocity Holding Corp.

PCTY

AS

$4,692,847

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.