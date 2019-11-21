Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/18/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/18/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), and;

Discovery Inc. (DISCA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), and;

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund (XCLIX);

Red Lion Hotels (RLH);

Drive Shack (DS);

Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY);

Invitation Homes (INVH);

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK);

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND);

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS);

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), and;

Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

XPO Logistics (XPO);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA);

Intel Corp. (INTC), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Malone John C DIR, BO Discovery Inc. DISCA JB* $74,840,096 2 Perceptive Adv BO Agile Therapeutics AGRX B,JB* $9,675,987 3 Cpmg DIR, BO Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA JB* $7,359,894 4 Goetz James J DIR Intel Corp. INTC B $5,012,360 5 Perceptive Adv BO Kadmon Holdings KDMN JB* $4,999,999 6 Thrivent Financial For Lutherans BO Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund XCLIX JB* $4,100,000 7 Acacia Research DIR Drive Shack DS B $2,076,283 8 Coliseum Cap BO Red Lion Hotels RLH B $1,412,310 9 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,219,988 10 Randolfi Michael O VP, CFO Adtalem Global Education ATGE B $1,079,379

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ares Cp Op Fd Iii BO Floor & Decor Holdings FND JS* $311,230,880 2 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $171,234,464 3 TPG Asia Advisors Vi BO Cushman & Wakefield CWK JS* $78,555,976 4 Pagac Drone Holding Gp I BO Cushman & Wakefield CWK JS* $77,609,168 5 Spruce House Partnership BO XPO Logistics XPO S $54,924,304 6 Sternlicht Barry S DIR Invitation Homes INVH S $22,466,294 7 Strategic Value DIR, BO Genco Shipping & Trading GNK JS* $20,000,000 8 Benefit Street Partners DIR, BO Berry Petroleum Corp. BRY S $12,430,000 9 Klein Christopher J CEO, DIR Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS S $6,145,322 10 Sarowitz Steven I DIR, BO Paylocity Holding Corp. PCTY AS $4,692,847

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.