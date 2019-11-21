Expectation For U.S. Shale Growth In 2020 - Drain DUCs And 50% Reduction In Growth

US oil production exit for 2020 will be ~13.4 mb/d or +600k b/d from end of 2019.

We estimate US shale oil to complete ~13.1k wells for 2020, which would require a decrease of ~1000 DUCs in 2020.

The main contributors of slower US shale growth in 2020 are 1) lower well completions and 2) lower well productivity.

Combine this with NGL, we see US total liquid growth close to ~0.9 mb/d for 2020, which is lower than OPEC's estimate of +1.5 mb/d and IEA's estimate of +1.3mb/d.

For 2020, we have US oil production growth of +600k to +700k b/d year over year.

US shale oil well productivity continues to decline, which is no surprise to anyone that's been watching the E&P capex guidance closely.

For those quick to point out that productivity is still up year over year on an average basis, you are correct. But the deceleration in growth rates to now an outright decline will materially impact 2020 production analysis. How much? We see the growth being reduced year over year by 50%.

There are two main factors for this:

US shale will complete fewer wells in 2020. US shale oil wells won't be as productive.

For example, 2019 is likely to record the highest well completion year since 2014, but if you look closely at the figures, the total number of wells being drilled every month now has fallen to 1,009 wells (for shale oil basins). This means that if US shale producers complete ~13.1k wells in 2020, we will see DUCs decrease by about ~1,000.

This is why we think that US shale is likely still to grow in 2020 despite the fall-off in rig counts. Most of the producers cutting back capex will be draining DUCs.

As a result, the US shale oil production profile for 2020 will look something like this. H1 2020 will see US shale oil production fall just slightly versus Q4 2019. The reasoning is that we are seeing a material drop-off in completion activity heading into Q3 and Q4. This will, in turn, translate to lower production with a 2-quarter lag. After production stabilizes in Q2 2020, we will see the additional well completion activities impact production which should push production higher on average by ~100k b/d per month into the end of 2020. This will see US oil production as a whole finish at ~13.4 mb/d.

This would result in an average US oil production of ~12.95 mb/d for 2020, or ~600 to ~700k b/d higher than 2019.

Combine this with NGL, we see US total liquid growth close to ~0.9 mb/d for 2020, which is far lower than OPEC's estimate of +1.5 mb/d and IEA's estimate of +1.3 mb/d.

Below are the well productivity charts for each shale oil basin:

Permian

Bakken

Eagle Ford

Anadarko

Niobrara

