Sinking Margins Sink Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported quarterly revenue of $987.47 million and GAAP EPS of $0.56. It missed on revenue and earnings, and the stock fell by double-digits. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Revenue of $987 million rose 1% Y/Y. This was an improvement over the 3% decline reported last quarter. Revenue from retail operations rose 2% Y/Y, while the wholesale segment fell 7%. Revenue from Nuuly, the company's subscription rental business for apparel, generated $2 million in revenue. The brand was launched at the beginning of the third quarter, and could add value for customers interested in vintage items.

On a brand basis, revenue for Urban Outfitters rose 5% Y/Y, Anthropologie Group Fell 3% and Free People rose 2%. Comparable retail net sales for Free People and Anthropologie Group rose 9% and 4%, respectively. Comparable retail net sales for the Urban Outfitters brand was flat. Women's apparel continued to under-perform at Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie. Fashion is fickle and correcting any fashion misses in women's apparel could take a few quarters to fix, if at all. The Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie brands represented about 78% total revenue. Any headwinds in these segments could be painful.

Margins Are Deteriorating

Gross profit of $321 million fell 5% Y/Y. Gross margin was 32.5%, down by about 200 basis points compared to the year-earlier period. Heading into the quarter, margins were deteriorating due to higher markdowns in women's apparel and deleverage in store occupancy. The margin erosion continued this quarter:

The decrease in gross profit rate could be due to the following: first, a higher retail segment markdown rate primarily due to elevated inventory levels and underperforming product at the Urban Outfitters brand; second, lower margins in our wholesale segment due to higher discounts in department stores and high inventory levels; next, higher logistics expenses due in part to the increased penetration of the digital channel as well as the increased labor expenses due to the competitive market for employment in the U.S.; lastly, the operation of our subscription business, Nuuly.

The sentiment that department stores were relying on promotions to drive traffic was echoed by Kohl's (KSS) as well. The retail space is extremely competitive and the need to offer promotions may not abate any time soon. Secondly, logistics expenses for Urban Outfitters could continue to rise as the company attempts to amplify sales via its digital channel. This implies deteriorating margins could persist.

SG&A expense of $246 million rose 2% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue SG&A expense increased about 10 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company must control these costs if it wants to spur the bottom line. However, to complement sales Urban Outfitters must spend money to make money. Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) constantly innovate their digital platforms, pressuring smaller retailers like Urban Outfitters to keep pace. The fall-out was that operating income of $75 million fell 22% Y/Y. The operating income margin was 7.7%, down about 230 basis points versus the year-earlier period.

Inventory Is Ballooning

The sharp decline in operating income margin implied Urban Outfitters is treading water. The continued rise in inventory implies the problem could continue. Heading into the quarter, the inventory balance was $440 million. Management chalked up the ballooning balance to the trade war with China. Identifying the problem and solving it are two different things. Inventory at the end of the most recent quarter increased over $90 million to $532 million.

The company's cash balance was $167 million, much less than the $333 million reported heading into the quarter. Ballooning inventory can hurt cash flow. If management has to offer steeper discounts to move stale inventory, then it could crimp margins down the road. This could be foreboding for URBN.

Conclusion

URBN is down over 30% Y/Y. Sinking margins make the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.