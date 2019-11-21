(David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, The Real Deal)

How To Know If You Are A Best Of Breed Investor

Do you invest in best of breed or deep value? There are many types of investors, and I don’t mean to imply that the above are the only two options, but these two philosophies frequently tend to butt heads with each other. Whereas on the one hand the best of breed investor is satisfied with moderate returns yet high-probability propositions, the other instead seeks higher returns with a relatively lower probability of success. Which are you? This might not be such an easy thing to figure out: I present two scenarios below, which may help to shed some light on the answer.

In a vending machine is a $100 bill, selling for $80. This bill comes with a certificate of authenticity and looks brand new, with the fresh smell of ink. The bill also is right at the edge of its seat, meaning that there is little risk of it getting jammed. The projected reward is high and respectable, but more importantly, you know what you are getting.

In that same vending machine is another $100 bill, selling for $30. Unlike the other bill, however, this does not come with a certificate of authenticity, and from behind the glass, the bill looks to be old and crumbled - raising the concern of whether or not it is even usable. Furthermore, the bill appears to be a bit further back in the vending machine - would you be able to get it on the first try, or are you going to have to shake the machine afterward? The reward is high, but the probability of achieving this reward is hard to determine.

Which bill are you more attracted to? If you haven’t guessed it yet, the first bill symbolizes the best of breed opportunity. Pretty much everything is right about the proposition, but the potential returns are admittedly not as exciting as the second bill. The second bill represents the deep value opportunity. While it does offer significantly higher potential returns, it also comes with significant unknowns, and the risks are hard to measure.

Of course, ideally, we would choose the deeply undervalued best of breed opportunity, but this is becoming more and more difficult, if not outright impossible, to do in the modern age. A “pure” best of breed investor might have a portfolio of high-quality operators, whereas a “pure” deep value investor would have a portfolio of high potential return plays. Many investors may find themselves to be a hybrid of the two - I consider myself a “pure” best of breed investor, as I only buy stocks of high-quality operators.

Best Of Breed In Action

Simon Property Group (SPG) is an example of best of breed trading at a discount. This is a high-quality mall operator which is making lemonade out of lemons, as it is able to take vacant anchor boxes - think Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and J. C. Penney (JCP) - and redevelop the space to bring in vibrant tenants that in turn bring in greater foot traffic and higher rents - all while generating an attractive return on investment. In spite of trading at 5.7% growing yield, the stock appears to check all the boxes:

SPG has a strong balance sheet with an A credit rating and low leverage at 5.1 times debt-to-net operating income ("NOI"). This conservative balance sheet allows the company to get low interest rates on debt, while also giving it the flexibility to access large amounts of capital if and when it needs (perhaps to redevelop a large number of vacant anchor boxes).

The company continues to report strong operating metrics, as evidenced by its double-digit leasing spreads (the amount that it can increase rent upon lease expiration) and guidance for 2% same-store ("SS") NOI growth amidst a difficult retail environment.

SPG has a well-covered dividend, which not only is backed by growing cash flows but is also well-secured, as evidenced by the fact that the company has been able to fund redevelopment projects solely by free cash flow after the dividend.

It is generating so much free cash flow that even after paying $2.5 billion in dividends and funding $1 billion in redevelopment projects, the company still has cash left over to buy back about $400 million in stock a year.

With strong underlying financials, an A-rated balance sheet with low leverage, a well-covered dividend, free cash flow-funded redevelopment projects, and share repurchases, SPG is the perfect package.

Macerich (MAC) is an example of a deep value stock. Like SPG, MAC is a high-quality mall operator. It, however, has a much higher dividend yield around 10%, as well as significantly more risks:

The company's balance sheet is highly levered at above nine times debt-to-EBITDA. Due to not having any significant free cash flow after paying the dividend, MAC has had to resort to debt issuance and joint ventures (basically where it sells 50% equity ownership in a property) to fund its redevelopment projects.

As stated above, the company's dividend is quite strained amidst a period of a great need for capital. I estimate its adjusted funds from operation ("AFFO") coverage to be around 90%, but redevelopment expenses have totaled about 60% of the dividend expense and should only keep growing. There is increasing justification for MAC to preemptively cut the dividend so that it can more easily fund the redevelopment projects out of free cash flow instead of having to further lever its already strained balance sheet or sell ownership stakes in high-growth properties.

MAC’s lower scale as compared to SPG has made it more susceptible to needing to give rent relief to struggling tenants. Whereas SPG is able to drive higher negotiating leverage due to owning such a high number of the nation’s highly performing malls, MAC, on the other hand, has a much smaller footprint at less than 25% the size of SPG.

MAC trades at a significantly higher yield than SPG, but the high leverage and lower scale make it a much messier scenario. In MAC, we see a very differently managed company, as unlike the conservatism seen at SPG, it seems to be content with walking on a tightrope. In the second quarter, the company decided to enter a joint venture on one of its properties to fund its redevelopment projects - instead of doing this, it theoretically could have cut the dividend, since taxable income before the sale was around 60% of the dividend payout. Instead, this sale drives taxable income up to 100% of the dividend, preventing the company from being able to cut the dividend. Shareholders looking to hold MAC long term should be questioning the company's reasoning behind such transactions - why not accept lower dividends today to accelerate the redevelopment transformation and potentially get a much higher dividend in a couple of years?

I can’t fault anyone for buying MAC - they’re just a different type of investor than I am. In fact, I might find myself buying MAC at some point in the future depending on how things play out. In particular, I was very impressed by the company's recent quarter. The potential upside at MAC is much higher than that at SPG - there is no doubt about that. However, as a best of breed investor, I highly value the significantly less uncertainty in the path forward for SPG, and the potential upside isn’t too shabby here as well, as a return to a 4% dividend yield represents a 40% total return.

Conclusion

Are you a best of breed investor, a deep value investor, or somewhere in between? Some may categorize themselves as deep value investors due to being willing to accept some uncertainty for a more deeply discounted stock. I am a pure-play, best of breed investor because I only buy stocks that check most, if not all, the boxes - even if it means not pursuing opportunities with the highest potential returns. The “perfect” opportunity is when you come across a best of breed operator trading at a significant discount: SPG is one example of such an opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.