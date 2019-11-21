Kura Oncology Should Be On Your Radar With Upcoming Presentation For Cancer Study

Kura Oncology (KURA) is a biotech that should be on everyone's radar. That's because it has an upcoming catalyst that could be a game changer. It has already reported results from its phase 2 study using Tipifarnib to treat patients with relapsed/refractory Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). However, it is set to present results from the phase 2 study phase 2 study in patients with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma (AITL). Such data will be presented on December 8, 2019, at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual meeting.

Catalyst Opportunity

A solid program from Kura Oncology involves the use of the cancer drug Tipifarnib to treat patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) and Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL). This is another good indication, especially for Tipifarnib. That's because it has already reported positive results from its phase 2 study in relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma patients. The phase 2 single-arm open label study recruited patients with PTCL. This biotech is focused on specific types of cancer. Meaning that the drugs it creates target cancers that emit a certain expression. In the case of Tipifarnib, it is a CXCL12 inhibitor. Why is that important? That's because CXCL12 is expressed by 35% in non-AITL patients and then in 50% AITL patients. You must be wondering what is AITL? AITL stands for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which is an aggressive form of T-cell lymphoma. At the time of cutoff date of May 24, 2019, there were a total of 50 relapsed/refractory PTCL patients with a median amount of three prior therapies that had been enrolled. There were two cohorts in this phase 2 study as noted:

Cohort 1 had treated 16 AITL patients

Cohort 2 had treated 15 CXCL12 SNP+ cohort ( CXCL12+ AITL/PTCL-NOS)

Out of the 16 patients treated in the AITL group, 11 were evaluable for data. It was noted that three achieved a complete response (CR) and two with a partial response (PR). This means that an objective response rate (ORR) of 45% was achieved for this AITL group of patients. Out of the 15 patients in the CXCL2 SNP+ cohort (CXCL12+ AITL/PTCL-NOS), 12 were evaluable for data. In this cohort, three had achieved a CR and then two had achieved a PR. This generated an ORR of 42%. The bottom line is that targeting patients with a specific biomarker of cancer, using Tipifarnib, resulted in very good response rates. As was observed with positive phase 2 data. A lot of these rates also evaluated to better data in other specific populations as well. Specifically, those who had a cancer with a specific biomarker of KIR mutation, saw a 50% CR rate and a 75% ORR. A KIR mutation cancer has a CXCL pathway associated marker. In terms of safety, Tipifarnib was well tolerated. There were grade 3 adverse events like thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, anemia and lymphopenia to name a few. This is pretty much in line with other newer cancer treatments and in my opinion not that harsh. The biggest item to point out is that PTCL patients who have already gone through three other prior treatments are in dire shape. They have none/limited treatment options and Tipifarnib may provide the therapy they need. There is an important catalyst coming up that might cause the stock to trade higher. It is expected that results from the phase 2 study treating patients with AITL will be released at the upcoming 2019 ASH medical conference. These results are to be revealed exactly on Sunday December 8, 2019. In this instance, the company may release a press release on Sunday, but it is more likely that it will post it on Monday the day after the presentation. I have seen biotechs that release press releases on the weekends also so that may be plausible as well.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Kura Oncology has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million as of September 30, 2019. This is a very good amount of cash on hand for the biotech. That's because it expects this will be enough cash to fund its operations into the second half of 2021. Based on this projection, I don't foresee another cash raise until the first half of 2021. Although, I would like to stress that until then things could change instantly. Meaning that if talks with the FDA go well to advance other phase 3 studies, that could move up the timeline. It just depends upon how the pipeline progresses in the coming year.

Conclusion

Kura Oncology has a major upcoming catalyst on December 8, 2019. Not only will there be an enrollment update for AITL patients, but there will be new data revealed for this population on that specific date. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the new data from the AITL patient cohort will end up being positive. However, as I have shown above, Tipifarnib is active in treating PTCL patients. This will be a major catalyst and if positive I could see the stock trading higher. Kura Oncology should produce good data, but even if it doesn't, it will still be in good shape. That's because Tipifarnib is being explored in several other indications in phase 2 studies like: HRAS mutant head and neck cancer, HRAS mutant urothelial carcinoma, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and other squamous cell carcinomas. In addition, there even is an ongoing early-stage study exploring Tipifarnib in patients with pancreatic cancer.

