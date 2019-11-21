Hemp, CBD And Cannabis With Josh Drayton And Alex Seleznov (Podcast Transcript)

They join the show today to discuss why everyone's paying attention to California, the preventable vaping crisis and what it means to be in the current CBD space.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published yesterday with Josh Drayton and Alex Seleznov.

Rena Sherbill: Last week we discussed the ins, outs, frustrations, hopes that exist in the world of Cannabis Law. Our guest on that episode, Patricia Heer, discussed the broad world of cannabis law, also talked about another less discussed impediment to improved cannabis legislation, which is the conflict between the hemp and the cannabis industries and how they're at times, they're really fighting each other for the same slice of regulatory pie. As we get closer to Thanksgiving, that seems an appropriate simile. The tax and compliance issues are actually more complex for hemp/CBD products than for cannabis products.

Today we thought we'd hear from two players in each space. First up, we have Josh Drayton, Communications and Outreach Director of the California Cannabis Industry Association, an association that collectively represents over 460 industry businesses. California, which is the most mature cannabis market in the world, and yet, as we've mentioned on the show many times before, its laws are both onerous and confusing.

So we talked to Josh about this conflict and how he sees the industry evolving. We then talk to Alex Seleznov, who is a Board member and Treasurer for the National Hemp Association, as well as the Founder of Advanced Extraction, a company that specializes in organically produced hemp products.

But before diving in let's clear up exactly what hemp is. So for a podcast called the Cannabis Investing podcast, it could be that many listeners don't actually know what cannabis is compared to what hemp is, what CBD... So let's clarify a few things. So we begin with the plant genus which is broadly called cannabis. From that comes hemp, which is a strain of the cannabis sativa plant species that's typically grown -- in other words, hemp is typically grown for the industrial uses of its derived products. It's one of the fastest growing plants and was one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber over 10,000 years ago.

Marijuana, which is now used interchangeably and perhaps confusingly with the word cannabis; on this podcast we refer to marijuana mostly by cannabis, that's also derived from the cannabis genus. And that part of the plant contains at least .3% THC. THC being one of the hundreds of cannabinoids that have been identified in the plant and is the psychoactive ingredient or what makes a person high from smoking or taking cannabis.

CBD, which is another cannabinoid that's been identified in the plant, doesn't have the psychoactive properties that THC has, so doesn't produce a high. It can be developed from either hemp or cannabis plants, but because by legal definition, CBD isn't allowed to have more than .3% THC in it, that's why many companies tend to extract CBD from hemp, because that naturally has less of a THC content, and that is what companies and consumers are looking for.

So having hopefully cleared that up, I also want to identify how these regulatory matters affect investors. In other words, why should investors even be paying attention to the regulatory processes and the path to legalization? Well, for those of you paying attention, you already know the answer because the laws and the regulations in this sector directly affect what companies can do, which means what kind of stocks and companies you want to be investing in.

Laws and regulations affect what stocks let's say can be included in certain ETFs. It was after all laws that enabled the explosion in the cannabis and CBD sectors. So we see some real world examples of how laws and regulations affect us. We saw that definitely this past week, as major earnings were released from the big Canadian cannabis players like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF).

So we've been talking and mentioning the fact that Health Canada has been extremely slow to approve retail licenses in that country, which means there's just not enough space for these companies to sell their product, which means huge declines for these companies, which in turn meant across the board sell-offs. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, which trades in the States under HMLSF, and also tracks many of the Canadian LPs, it fell to its lowest levels ever - that's ever - this past week.

So we see how much these regulations have been affecting companies. And this week, we see the earnings reports come out from the U.S. players, the multi-state operators. These are companies that have been perfecting their regulatory processes, because they have to comply with regulations in various states, which makes them experts in figuring out how to be compliant in all these various states. And they also have a bigger footprint.

And as opposed to the Canadian LPs which were met with across the board sell-offs and investor dismay, the MSO space - Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) already released its report earlier this week and its revenue rose over 150%. And more of that positive sentiment is expected from the MSO players that are reporting this week. So investors should be tuned into that. And also, listen to what Josh and Alex have to say about these spaces and how we can act accordingly in this sector.

For reference purposes these interviews were recorded on September 27, 2019.

Josh, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you on.

Josh Drayton: Well thanks for having me.

RS: Good. So tell us a bit about yourself. What do you do? What brought you to the Expo?

JD: Sure. So I'm Josh Drayton. I'm the Communications and Outreach Director for the California Cannabis Industry Association, been with the Association for about four years. I think I really came into cannabis, because of my experience living in Humboldt County for almost a decade and really getting to know cannabis as something other than just a way to get adulterated, but as an economic driver, as a way of life. So yeah, I've always been very passionate about legalization. And now at this point, I work on policy reform for the industry.

RS: And talk to us about the nature of California policies. I went to a workshop yesterday that talked about it. It sounds extremely complicated and maybe problematic. Can you talk about the issues that are inherent there?

JD: Yeah. Well, I think we need to look at the timeline. In California, we legalized medical cannabis in 1996, but we didn't move forward with any state regulations. So it was a very grey market. Operators could find a city that they could operate in, but no one had really moved forward and created a statewide framework for how they could operate. And that didn't really happen until 2013.

So that's when CCIA formed to deal with the medical regulations. But then very quickly, in 2016, we passed the Adult Use of Marijuana Act which was legalization for those 21 years and older. So over these past few years, all the work we have done on medical regulations ultimately needed to be combined with adult use regulations.

So for the industry, even though it's been legal since 2018, we've gone through multiple phases of emergency regulations, which then turned into draft permanent regulations, which required a 45 day public comment period. And then draft two of the permanent regulations. And then they were implemented and adopted on January 16, 2019.

Why all of this is really hard for the industry is not only have operators had to work on regulations, but they've had to stay compliant. They've had to run their businesses. They've had to know all the changes that get made daily. Even this year, we dealt with 55 bills that touch cannabis in some way -- in one way, shape, or form. So it's exhausting. The pace that we've been working at and all the different information that folks need to be paying attention to, really means they need a team. They need an army to pay attention to all of this. So it's been very challenging. The level of education that's been necessary for regulators, legislators, anyone tasked with regulating this industry has been huge.

We've probably led 150 tours of commercial facilities, specifically really in the Bay Area for the most part. That's where we have the highest concentration, but again for all regulators, legislators and for other countries. So everyone's paying attention to California. And we're doing our best to get it right. But that really takes being incredibly engaged all the time.

RS: Right. That's what I hear. Talk to us a little bit about the number of licenses that are doled out between the number of retail shops that are allowed to open. And how the supply of the licenses outstrips demand -- or the demand outstrips the supply sometimes.

JD: I think that conversation really relates to our policy in California. It's a dual licensing system. So you have to have a local permit before you can get a state permit. And in California, 60% of the state is still operating in a full ban. Of the 40% that does regulate cannabis, they can either regulate adult use or medical or a combination of the two. And not all of them allow retail establishments. So I believe at this point, we're just around 800 licensed retail shops, which is not enough to supply consumers in California.

In Los Angeles, the largest cannabis market in the world, we're still under 200 retail establishments. So I think that plays into a lot of the challenges we're having right now in dealing with illnesses and this vape crisis. Because so much of what is out there is illicit product that is not tested, is not regulated. But it's all that's available to 60% of the state.

RS: What I found that was so interesting because I'm coming from outside of America, I'm coming from Tel Aviv. When I hear illicit market, I'm thinking drug dealers on the street corners. But what I've discovered is illicit market can mean a dispensary that you don't even necessarily know is illicit or not.

JD: Absolutely.

RS: So it's like even hard for a, the consumer to know. And it's hard to kind of like navigate that space, it sounds like.

JD: I agree. And I don't think we've done a very good job of educating consumers on how to identify a regulated shop versus an illicit shop and the importance of supporting regulated operators. Want to make sure that their product is tested. Want to make sure that that product is taxed, so it can go into programs in their community.

We want to make sure that it's only available to those 21 years and older. A nother piece of this that we're really starting to see growing is the counterfeit market. So even when folks do assume that they're purchasing regulated products, they could be counterfeit. We're seeing products and brands from California and other states. We're seeing that in other countries. So that's a growing issue that we really need to be paying attention to, and making sure that consumers are fully educated on how they can identify regulated product and to do their homework to know which brands.

RS: Right, which also dovetails in with the vaping crisis...

JD: Absolutely. Again in California, we've had two deaths. Those two deaths happened in banned areas. The two gentlemen acknowledged that they had purchased from the illicit market and that's what's come back. So we need to pay attention and really question: is this policy, this war on drugs, really tending to public safety and public health because I don't think it is.

The deaths that have happened in other states, same thing, they have no access to regulated cannabis. Sustaining a ban, banning and prohibition in general does not take cannabis out of your community. What it does is only gives access to illicit cannabis that could be causing health problems.

RS: Do legislators understand that?

JD: They are understanding it. As an industry association, that's what we do. We brought to them the counterfeit issue in January. We started to address vape cards and making sure that they're identified by the universal symbol. Our governor came out with a press conference last week, acknowledging that he needs to do a better job and is going to be putting more money in education, as well as enforcement. So we don't expect this industry to get rid of the illicit market overnight. We know it's a long process. But I think they are finally paying attention. It's just unfortunate that there had to be health problems to get this attention.

RS: Right. And what do you think of the California kind of laws and regulations compared to the different states? Do you think that the -- well, I guess my question is, what timeline do you think that it will go federally legal? And when it does, who do you think they're going to look to in terms of the states? And kind of like, do you think they're going to pick and choose what's been working well and what's not been working? How do you think it's going to play out?

JD: Well, I think that was part of the California process. We started to look at other states. And what could we adopt that would work well, for the California market. We've also gone above and beyond in some of our regulations, especially when it comes to testing, to packaging, to marketing. And ultimately, I do think the federal government is going to be watching California.

As I said, we've led tours for other countries. We've led tours for Canada before they regulated; for Mexico, for France, for New Zealand, for Germany. So as the world is watching California, so is the federal government. I think what we saw yesterday with the SAFE Banking Act making its way through the House, I think it's a real positive sign.

RS: Yeah.

JD: This is the first cannabis bill ever.

RS: And bipartisan supported. Yeah.

JD: Very much so, which is also what we saw in California. It's always assumed that this is a Democrat, Progressive, Liberal issue. No, there are many public safety, conservatives and Republicans that also want to see this industry regulated to tend to those public safety and health issues. So I think we'll see movement in the next c ouple years. I think the more folks become educated on that this is a good plant and not a bad plant. And that regulating actually gives you more control than less we will really push them to move the needle.

RS: And do you think -- the Farm Bill passing and the proliferation of CBD products, do you think that helps the THC market?

JD: I think where it helped is I think the medical conversation has always helped with cannabis, as well as with hemp. I think that is what folks are looking for. They want to know, is this something that's going to benefit me in some way, shape or form? Will it increase my ability to live better? And so I do think that's been a part of the conversation.

I think there are concerns right now that hemp/CBD is not regulated or tested and we don't have those standards yet. But we've also seen a push from the FDA that they are going to be moving forward with regulations. So it is. I think folks are getting more comfortable learning about cannabis, and are more open to the possibilities of consuming cannabis. And I think CBD has been a big part of that.

RS: Are you in touch with the FDA?

JD: I'm not personally in touch with the FDA.

RS: But as a body, are you guys in touch?

JD: We are. We have federal lobbyists, the Liaison Group, our Executive Director was at the SAFE banking hearing yesterday. And again, we tried to provide as much information as we possibly can to collaborate to make sure whatever their decision is going to be as far as a regulation is an educated decision.

RS: Okay. And like to investors out there specifically looking or interested in getting into the space but worried about the riskiness of it. Do you think it's inevitable that the world is going this way, and we're already there, it's just a matter of time when it all becomes legalized?

JD: I do. And maybe that's optimistic or too optimistic. But ultimately, I think everyone needs to understand that this is a marathon, not a sprint. I think investors need to keep that in mind that their investment might not grow the wealth that they want to overnight. But the longer this legal market exists in California, in the United States and in other countries, the more it's going to pay off in the end.

RS: Okay. Josh, really great to have you on. Thanks for taking the time. Really great to hear what you have to say.

JD: Thanks for having me.

RS: Before we talk to Alex, a word from our sponsor.

RS: Alex, welcome to the Cannabis Investing podcast. It's great to have you on.

Alex Seleznov: Thank you for having me Rena.

RS: So tell listeners what you do, who you're affiliated with.

AS: Yeah. So I am the President of Advanced Extraction. We are a vertically integrated hemp/CBD company out of Colorado. So we do everything from treating genetics, growing clones that we sell to farmers across the country as well as growing out our own clones in our own fields for the production of hemp/CBD.

We also have -- that division is called greenhouse growing system. We also have our extraction and processing division, advanced plant processing. And then we have a manufacturing division, which creates private label products as well as products for our own brands, that's our Alliance Nutra division. And then our flagship brand is Pure Hemp Botanicals, which is what most people will see out in the marketplace.

RS: So talk to us a little bit about with the passage of the Farm Bill, also kind of the confusion surrounding that maybe the inconsistent policing of that. Talk to us about what it means to be in the CBD market right now and how you're navigating the various hurdles.

AS: Yeah. I think like you said, what it means to be in the CBD space now, is means to be picking where you want to participate in the space, and ideally sticking to your guns about it, saying this is what we're committed to doing. And this is how we're going to serve the marketplace. Because of the lack of regulation right now that exists, everybody's kind of deciding how they interpret the rules and how they want to play within this space right now.

So it's filled with a lot of opportunity as well as a lot of other things. But basically, by defining what it is that you want to be as a brand or as a manufacturer, or as a extraction company, all of those things are providing a lot of opportunity in the marketplace for companies to define their niche and define what they're really specialized and good at.

RS: And do you guys consider yourself more in the health and wellness space or more as a supplement.

AS: So the Pure Hemp Botanicals brand definitely that's more of the niche there. The Pure Hemp Botanicals brand is an all vegan brand. It really is directed towards the health conscious consumer more. There's again a bevy of different products out there that are anywhere from candies to a lot of other products that aren't necessarily in that health niche.

RS: So talk to us a little bit about what investors and also consumers need to look for, because it is a bit of a space where you need to know what you're looking at.

AS: Yeah. I think definitely from an investor perspective, there's a lot of things that an investor could be vetting right off the surface about a particular brand or company. Right now the biggest thing in the marketplace is claims. You can't make claims about what CBD does. That's the only thing the FDA has issued any notices about to companies; is really about when they're making claims of products which - that they can't do.

The actual selling of CBD, the FDA has not put its stamp of approval on yet. And we're all waiting anxiously for that. But in the interim, one of the biggest things to avoid is essentially those making claims. And those things that would then later prevent a brand or a company to moving forward in this space because they have some type of compliance issue that they've created for themselves prior to the time FDA has stepped in and set the proper rules.

RS: So what's important to look for in branding? And what do you think makes a successful brand in this space?

AS: Yeah. Well, definitely for me personally, the approach that I've taken is transparency with Pure Hemp Botanicals brands. All of our products are labeled with the content that is in that bottle, the individual dose that is made up of the dose in that bottle and then as well as a batch number and/or QR code that goes back to our website with a certificate of analysis to evidence what's actually in the product.

And while I say that we do this, and we're very proud do we do this, I also like to point out the irony that hemp products specifically right now, as well as marijuana products in the dispensary side are subject to an immense amount of scrutiny and regulation that no other product out there, even though many that are much more potentially dangerous products are subjected to. So we'd like to see us move past these things.

If you buy any other supplement or any other essential oil or product, you won't see them having to put a QR code on or having be linked to a certificate of analysis. But we understand that's where we are in the space now. It's a new product and we want to be able to be one of the brands in the forefront with that transparency and providing the consumer that confidence.

RS: So would you say that's what you're looking for as a point of differentiation, in what's becoming not maybe a saturated market but it's getting there?

AS: Yeah. I think it definitely is saturated now. That doesn't prevent it from one, becoming even more saturated; and two, for more time to be necessary for the top brands to rise, because of again, this restricted marketplace that we're in and the regulation around it. So I definitely think it provides an opportunity again for brands to, again, find their niche, because transparency is going to be one thing, validating that you have a quality product.

But there's a lot of ways to create niches within marketing and within brand recognition. So you see, as you walk a show like we're at today, at the CWCBExpo, you see a lot of different brand ideologies behind how they're going to differentiate themselves and what's going to make them unique in the marketplace.

RS: How long have you been in this space?

AS: So since 2015, a lot of people consider that grandfather status. But basically once the Farm -- the 2014 Farm Bill passed, I was working for a horticultural company with over 2 million square feet of greenhouse space on the horticultural side. And I went to them and presented them with a proposal to move a portion of that space into hemp production, and January of 2015 began Advanced Extraction and essentially our three divisions and we've been basically growing at about 300% to 400% clip every year since then.

And it's been great being a part of this space and getting to help people. I mean, that's -- people ask me what I like best about this space. And it's the stories that we hear, the emails that we get of the consumers that are taking the product and the success stories that they have both with themselves and their pets. And that's ultimately the best feeling you can get is helping other people.

RS: And what do you see for the -- you've been around, as you say -- you're a bit of a veteran, at the very least, I won't grandfather you, but you've seen a trajectory play out in this space with the commoditization of hemp. And who knows what that exactly even means right now? What's your five year kind of vision for this sector?

AS: Yeah. So ultimately, even when I got involved in the space within the specifically the CBD space, I recognized that I don't know how long CBD is going to operate at the level that it's being projected at. Ideally what I got into the hemp space for was really about the total plant purposes of hemp as a plant, myself as a vegan, someone who lives a plant-based lifestyle, I love what plants can do for our world in replacing, being something that replaces a lot of things that are not renewable, putting more renewables into our consumer and market stream. And hemp has great possibilities for everything from fiber to construction materials to so many different alternatives, such as alternatives for plastic.

So to me, that would be the really long term vision of the hemp industry. I think obviously CBD is going to continue to be a part of that space and continue to be very strong, but I think there is going to be a little bit more of a initial ceiling on where CBD can go compared to where the long term needs or capabilities of hemp to serve within the total marketplace?

RS: And do you have anything to do with the global market or are you guys focused on the U.S.?

AS: So right now, we are heavily focused on the U.S. But we have currently, over the past six months started some international expansion as far as with distributors and brokers that are working overseas, and we're very anxious to get Pure Hemp Botanicals product out across the globe, not just as a U.S. brand.

For us, the biggest thing is growing at the right pace. You see a lot of companies, they start growing really fast. And then you start losing certain things like quality controls, SoP, certain processes that you need to make sure that you can feel confident in what you're producing. I'd love to grow as fast as possible. That's always a goal, but you've got to make sure you're doing it in a manner that's right for your company and the products that you're producing.

RS: Yeah. I would say that's especially true in this entire sector. I think that's the thing to look for.

AS: Yeah, absolutely. And again we see products that are being put out with CBD in it. And I just go, really does CBD need to be in that particular product? So I think those are the types of things that are going to start to get removed from the CBD space. And again long term vision, I'm very excited about what hemp can do for our world in general.

CBD is a great product for our health and to help balance our cannabinoid systems which I think a lot of people have a need for right now. But I think the need that hemp can serve to our world right now well beyond CBD is something that we're not going to realize until it's occurred and it's 10, 20 years down the line. And I'm really excited for the future.

RS: Well, Alex, I really appreciate you coming on the show and talking to us about hemp. It's a little bit of a different voice than we've heard. We're mostly focused on the THC market. So it's nice to have you come on and hear that broader perspective.

AS: Appreciate the opportunity. Thank you Rena.

