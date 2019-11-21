Sberbank: Putting The Stock On Hold

After the recent quarterly results, it's safe to say that the outlook for Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) is becoming less and less favorable. The bank faced a sharp downturn in operating environment, and the only way to support profits in the near term is to use the reserves freed after the Denizbank deal. Even though Sberbank has competitive positioning and undemanding valuations, in the absence of clear long-term growth prospects, I lower the stock's rating to neutral.

Q3 Results

The results of the quarter were affected by the recognition of a loss of 73.3 billion rubles from the sale of Denizbank, related to the accumulated foreign exchange differences. Excluding Denizbank, the net profit for the third quarter was flattish with just 0.8% Y-o-Y growth to 230.8 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net interest income is down 1.5% Y-o-Y to 353.9 billion rubles, mainly due to the accelerated growth in interest expenses. Interest expenses, including expenses on deposit insurance, increased to 248.7 billion rubles, showing 25.4% Y-o-Y growth.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Retail loan portfolio rose by 5% Q-o-Q to 7.6 trillion rubles. A decrease in interest rates significantly impacted the growth in mortgages demand from customers. The yield on retail loans was 12.1%, down 0.1%.

The corporate portfolio showed a positive trend in all currencies and increased by 1.7% Q-o-Q to 13.6 trillion rubles against the backdrop of accelerated growth in loans to small and medium-sized businesses of about 6% per quarter.

Net fee and commission income surged by more than 15% Y-o-Y to 130 billion rubles, mainly due to the flourishing transaction business. The number of cities connected to transport acquiring services continues to grow and has exceeded 90 cities.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Thanks to the growth of fee and commission income, the operating profit still turned out to be positive, but in 2020, it may go into the negative area. The task of achieving a trillion roubles in profits now looks extremely difficult to accomplish. However, the company has an ace up its sleeve. The Denizbank sale allowed the company to free a large number of reserves and dramatically increase capital by almost 400 billion roubles.

Source: Sberbank's Financial Statement

On one hand, the deteriorating macro conditions put pressure on loan demand and the Central Bank's key rate cuts pressurize lending margins (though supporting the loan demand and consumer spending). On the other hand, the growth of capital, with its profitability of 20%, will boost profits rapidly, at least in the short term.

The Outlook

I played around with numbers and got three scenarios of the bank's revenue growth. With projected Y-o-Y revenue growth of 2% and 7% Sberbank won't reach its target of 1 trillion roubles by 2020. For calculating the dividend yield, I used a share price of 250 roubles in all three scenarios.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

In the conservative scenario, Sberbank will face a dramatic slowdown in its year-over-year profit growth with only a slight, barely visible increase. This could happen if the economy deteriorates at a faster pace and the CBR fails to stimulate consumer spending through rate cuts.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The neutral scenario implies that Sberbank will finally start to bear the first fruits of its tech investments in 2020 that would moderately support profits. Combined with high margins and sustainable consumer spending, we still can see 6-7% revenue growth over the year.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Amid the current operating conditions, the optimistic scenario looks like a fairy-tale, so this scenario is included just in case Sberbank would be able to deliver a really positive surprise for investors.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

As for the valuation, the company still has superior margins and compelling multiples compared to peers which suffer the consequences of pumping the US and EU economies with an ocean of cheap money.

Final Thoughts

Sberbank has reached the point when its banking business won't grow further without the economy's growth. The company needs to prove that its frankly strange tech investments would become an appropriate long-term source of income. Otherwise, the whole case of Sberbank won't make much sense, because after declining profits, we'll see shrinking dividends and then a dramatic stock price correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.