The 3 Yields: A Passive Allocation Income Investors Can Use To (Substantially) Reduce Risk And Maximize Yield

The backtest of this strategy has a stable dividend yield of around 5-6% with less volatility than a "low-risk" 10-Year Treasury Bond.

By using a three-pronged approach into other income yielding strategies, inflation risk can be substantially reduced (as well as most other systemic risks).

80% of total wealth is now owned by retirees (or soon to be) who cannot afford to have inflation eliminate their real income stream.

Income investing has seen a surge in popularity over recent years. Many investors have made high returns on their equities and are now looking for ways to transfer those capital gains into a consistent stream of income.

This is further exacerbated by the fact that most investors are at or near retirement. Importantly, 80% of total U.S household wealth is held by folks in or very near retirement age. Since it is generally believed (and generally true) that those in or near retirement should focus on income investing over growth investing, it follows that most capital flows will continue to be into yielding investments. However, with U.S core CPI at 2.3% and rising, bonds may no longer be safe.

When such investors look for yield, they almost always consider bonds first. Due to a drop in inflation, bonds have generated stellar returns since 2009. "Bond proxies" like Utilities (XLU) and Consumer Staples (XLP) have also benefited from that trend.

That said, despite a widespread "endless deflation" narrative that caused bond values to surge earlier this year, most economic data point to higher inflation going forward. Thus, many of these bond investors might be stuck with low 1.5%-4% yielding bonds that will deliver negative real returns over their lifetime.

The extreme popularity of bonds and bond proxies today seems to be largely a historical anomaly caused by deflation. In fact, there are other high-yielding assets income investors can allocate toward that will substantially limit this risk and likely boost returns.

The Three Yields

The way I see it, there are primarily three largely independent ways investors can generate a yield on their portfolio: fixed payment debt (i.e bonds, bond proxies), "yield curve arbitrage" (i.e business development companies, mortgage REITs, master limited partnerships), and financial insurance (i.e selling covered calls, short volatility strategies).

Each of these three factors come with varying degrees of risk that correspond to the income they generate. However, those risks are different for each and can be mitigated by diversifying into all three.

Here is a chart explaining these risk and reward factors. I broke them down by "principal" risks and rewards which impact the direct price/value of the investment and "yield" risks and returns which impact changes in payments.

Yield Type Examples Principal Risk Yield Risk Principal Return Yield Return "Debt" (Defined by being debt-like) Gov. Bonds IG Corp. Bonds Consistent Dividend Equities Preferred Equities Inflation Default Deflation Interest Payments "Curve Arbitrage" (Borrow at short-term lend at long-term) Mortgage REITs Lending Banks Business Development Companies/PE Master Limited Partnerships Leveraged Loans Yield Curve Inversion Default Yield Curve Steepening Improved Economic Health "Financial Insurance" Covered Calls Naked Put Writing Iron Condors/Short Straddles VIX selling (Depends on underlying) Market Volatility (Depends on underlying) Lack of Market Volatility

As you can see, each of these income assets generate a yield from a different source and thus carries different risks. They all share default risk (market volatility is essentially default risk), but that can be partly mitigated by diversification between private and public organizations (as well as commodities).

As I'll demonstrate in the following section, combining these three approaches has historically led to much higher income and principal stability.

Creating A Truly Diversified Income Portfolio

To create a portfolio that fully capitalizes on this concept, I picked 15 ETFs with five from each category. While many weighting systems could be used, I figured the most logical approach was to create a portfolio with weights such that each ETF contributes the same dividend return. Like a "risk parity" approach, ETFs with high dividends are weighted less than those with low dividends. This seems reasonable enough as dividend yields are generally assumed to be correlated with risk.

I also created three portfolios, one for each subcategory with the same weighting system.

Here is a table breakdown of the funds used:

Yield Portfolio ETF Asset Current Yield Total Portfolio Weight Subcategory Portfolio Weight "Debt" (XLU) Utilities 2.9% 13% 24% (PFF) Preferred Equity 5.56% 7% 12% (TLT) LT. Treasuries 2.26% 16% 30% (EMB) Emerging Market Bonds 5.4% 7% 13% (LQD) IG Corporate Debt 3.33% 11% 21% "Yield Curve Arbitrage" (AMLP) Master Limited Partnerships 9% 4% 16% (REM) Mortgage REITs 8.6% 4% 17% (BIZD) Business Development Companies 9.60% 4% 15% (BKLN) Bank Leveraged Loans 5.1% 7% 29% (PSP) Private Equity (Partly overlaps with BDC's) 6.5% 6% 23% "Financial Insurance" (QYLD) Nasdaq Covered Calls 10.2% 4% 16% (USOI) Crude Oil Covered Calls 18% 2% 9% (GLDI) Gold Covered Calls 7.2% 5% 23% (HSPX) S&P 500 Covered Calls 6.1% 6% 27% (SLVO) Silver Covered Calls 6.6% 6% 25%

Note, dividend yields fluctuate a lot for "financial insurance" so forward dividends may differ, but much of those should cancel out within the portfolio.

Using the subcategory weights and the total portfolio weights, here are the backtested total returns of each (which includes dividends):

(Note, for the few ETFs that did not exist in 2013, the weighting system is redistributed across the existing ETFs such that the total still adds up to 100%.)

(Data Source - Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, the combination "triple yield" portfolio generates far more consistent returns than its components. While "debt" performed best, the outperformance was largely due to falling inflation over that time frame, not innate superiority.

To demonstrate, take a look at my risk and reward metrics for each:

Note, "winning" metric is bold for each.

Portfolio Expected Dividend Annualized Vol Div/Vol Equity Corr. ST. Tres. Bond Corr. LT. Tres. Corr. U.S Dollar Corr Abs Corr Sum "Debt" 3.44% 7% 0.50 0.08 0.55 0.80 -0.19 1.63 "Curve Arb" 7.34% 9% 0.80 0.77 -0.18 -0.22 -0.09 1.26 "Financial Insurance" 8.22% 11% 0.76 0.45 0.06 0.02 -0.27 0.80 Combined "Triple Yield" Strategy Portfolio 5.47% 6% 0.94 0.53 0.30 0.43 -0.26 1.52

As you can see, the "outperforming" debt strategy now has the lowest expected dividend while the "underperforming" financial insurance strategy has the highest expected dividend. Put simply, higher principal performance today = lower future dividends and performance tomorrow.

Importantly, the Triple Yield Strategy offers not only the lowest annualized volatility but the highest dividend yield for volatility as seen by its significantly higher "Div/Vol" metric. It generates a higher yield than "Debt" with less volatility. It has an expected dividend of 5.5% today and a historical average total annual return of 5.25%.

I also included correlation metrics for each portfolio vs. major assets to highlight the enormous systemic risk reduction of this allocation strategy.

You can see that "debt" has a low correlation to equities (despite two of the holdings being "equity") but a very high correlation to long-term Treasuries that carry extreme inflation risk. The "curve arb" portfolio actually has a negative bond correlation which is explained by its very high equity (economic growth) correlation. Finally, "financial insurance" has a low correlation to basically everything as shown by its lowest sum of absolute correlations so it has the lowest systemic risk. That said, it also contributes to the most volatility.

While each of these carries high systemic risk in themselves, they carry almost none when combined. From an R^2 perspective, the combined portfolios' highest R^2 is merely 26% to the equity market (.53^2). Thus, both the principal value and the dividends yield of the combined "triple yield" allocation strategy is unlikely to be seriously impacted by any macroeconomic shocks. For a retired or near retirement investor, this attribute is absolutely critical.

The Bottom Line

They say "do not put all your eggs into one basket." However, many income investors today have a tendency to put all of their eggs in very similar baskets.

While diversifying between Utilities, Preferred Equity and a mix of corporate and sovereign bonds is certainly better than allocating 100% into sovereign bonds, it is still a very systemically risky bet. Due to strong recent performance, such an approach delivers a very low net dividend yield and a very high inflation risk.

By allocating toward each of the three major sources of yield, inflation risk is reduced tremendously and a strong dividend yield of 5.5% is likely to be sustained during a macroeconomic shock if the strategy is rebalanced at least yearly. Equally important, the portfolio's principal is less likely to be harmed in any normal shock.

It is also worth noting this approach is the bare minimum one could do to generate a safe passive income stream. By picking individual names with the same allocation breakdown, one could quickly get another 50bps or more in returns by eliminating ETF management fees. Of course, one could go even further with active management and look for undervalued investments in each category and add additional alpha to the strategy.

It will be interesting to see how the robustness of this approach continues looking forward. My expectations are that it will. It is worth noting that I backtested it all the way since 2005 and had an average 6.5% annual return with a maximum drawdown of 25% in 2008, though excluded it from the discussion since it could not include the commodity-centric "financial insurance" component.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LQD, EMB,TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.