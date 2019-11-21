Schwab In Great Position To Return More Capital To Shareholders

Even if we assume that the surge in Schwab's cash flow is somewhat temporary, "steady-state" assumptions still indicate Schwab will have more capital to return to shareholders over the next few years.

Presently, the dividend is less than 10% of Schwab's free cash flow while the payout ratio (less meaningful) is 25% of Schwab's earnings per share.

Looking at the period's "pre balance sheet restructuring" which has resulted in the recent surge of cash flow, Schwab should be able to generate at least $1 billion to $1.5 billion in free cash flow every quarter, which would result in $4 to $6 billion annually.

With Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) balance sheet restructuring, check out the changes in cash flow generation for the discount-broker-cum-asset-management king, the last 3 years.

While some of this might be temporary, the cash flow and free cash flow improvement means that Schwab COULD return more capital to shareholders over the next few years. Given the conservative nature of Schwab however, that doesn't mean it will.

Here is the history of "Chuck's" cash flow generation:

(Readers can see from looking at the dividend and share repo section that Schwab went years without repurchasing any stock.)

Chuck's valuation

Note Schwab's current cash flow and free cash flow per share valuation and the free cash flow yield (lines 692, 693, and 698).

Finally, here is a chart update on Schwab from Gary S. Morrow, a great technician, posted last Friday, November 15th:

Summary/conclusion: Chuck has already endured the worst of the selling around the zero commission price war, but that bad news is masking many positives around Schwab's balance sheet restructuring and cash flow generation. Even if we assume that the surge in Schwab's cash flow is somewhat temporary, "steady-state" assumptions still indicate Schwab will have more capital to return to shareholders over the next few years.

Morningstar retained Schwab's "wide-moat" status after the zero commission headlines, and Schwab's recent business update last week noted that Schwab's "new accounts" rose 142,000 in October '19, up 31% from September '19 (yes, one-month change) and rose 7% from October '18.

For full and fair disclosure, Schwab has been this blog's primary custodian since Day 1, in May 1995, and there has never been a need for another one, although at times I'm sure Chuck has wanted to strangle me (and I them). The support teams are great.

Schwab's all-time-high was May '18 near $58 per share. Calendar 2020 - per Street consensus - is looking for a slightly negative year in terms of revenue and EPS growth (-2% and -7% respectively) but let's see if Schwab doesn't use some of the excess capital to repurchase shares.

Finally, a caveat for readers: Typically Financial stocks do not traditionally get valued on a "cash flow" and free cash flow basis, but rather on capital adequacy and return on equity. However, Schwab and the discount brokers like the exchanges, (CME, ICE), are more asset-intensive with volume driven over a fixed cost base. Schwab might have to retain some of that excess cash flow to hold on the balance sheet to generate interest income, but some of that will also likely get returned to shareholders.

The bottom line is that the stock is substantially cheaper today with the worst of the price wars behind it. As Schwab works through 2020, the lowest expected growth it's expecting in years, long-term investors should take an interest in the stock.

(Schwab has been the #2 holding for client accounts since just after the Great Recession ended 2009, early 2010. It's a long-term holding and will remain so, although its position has slipped to #3 as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has rallied and Schwab has traded lower on the zero commission price war.)

