MRC Global: Margin Protection Saves The Day Amid The Slowdown

MRC Global (MRC) distributes pipe, valves, and fittings (or PVF) products to the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries in the energy sector. The softness in the near-term value drivers will not induce the stock price to go higher anytime soon. In the medium-to-long-term, when the industry condition improves, the stock will gather sufficient strength to move up strongly.

I do not think the company’s upstream revenues can improve in the near-term. Revenues and midstream and downstream end markets will show some improvement in the coming quarters. The company is focusing on increasing the share of higher-margin valves, which will improve its margin in the medium-term. Also, higher transmission and distribution activity can improve the topline in the medium-to-long-term. The remarkable improvement in recent times has been the robust cash flow generation, which can be useful in making shareholder returns.

The Changing Dynamics In The Energy Sector

Many of the energy producers are likely to continue exercising capital discipline in 2020 as the crude oil price is giving signals that it will remain under pressure in the short-term. Turned by the margin pressure, the oilfield services companies are resorting to various cost-cutting and shareholder return-friendly strategies. MRC, on its part, has been focusing on utility sector sales because the utility sector is typically more resilient and counter-cyclical to the economic downturns. The natural gas utility industry does not typically follow the natural gas price volatility. The company has recently signed a 2-year transmission and gathering contract with Oneok (OKE) to supply them with valves for their pumping stations as part of its strategy to expand market share.

However, natural gas production, as well as the gas used in producing electricity, may have a challenging short-term. According to EIA’s latest estimates, the U.S. natural gas production growth has been slowing. In September, the year-over-year growth was 7.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), which was a decline compared to the increase of 10.8 Bcf/d recorded in January 2019. The EIA forecasts Henry Hub prices to average $2.43/MMBtu in Q4 2019, which is more than $1/MMBtu fall from a year ago. The EIA forecasts dry natural gas production can remain flat from December 2019 through December 2020. So, I think MRC’s revenue growth from T&D (transmission & distribution) may underwhelm the company estimates.

Strategic Focus: Valves and Digital Technology

In Q3, the company expanded its Houston operations complex after the initial construction of a midstream valve and engineering center was completed. The facility expansion adds welding, painting, in-house machining, pressure testing, etc. to the midstream valve assembly function. Earlier, the company used to send machining and assembly and painting and testing operations to third parties. A complete assembly line, therefore, can bring down costs and add to the margin. The company estimates that in the next two years, the midstream valves market can provide a $100 million sales opportunity. Valve sales are expected to reach 40% of the company’s total sales in 2020, and may further increase to 45% in the next three years. MRC aims to increase its market share in the $2.6 billion U.S. oil and gas valve market.

The digital technology has changed the competitive landscape as the oilfield service providers vie to offer more efficient solutions. MRC offers MRCGO, a cloud-based portal that offers solutions for efficient transactions. Over the next 3 to 5 years, the company’s revenue through e-commerce can nearly double, which shows the importance of digital technology in the portfolio.

Analyzing The Key Indicators

On average, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price declined by 19% in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago, which did affect the U.S. energy activity adversely. The North American rig count fell by 16.5% due primarily to the decline in the price. The international upstream activity has outpaced North America, as evidenced by the 14% rise in the international rig count. Although the E&P activity is still scratchy, it made some recovery in the past year, as reflected in 7.3% higher completed wells in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. Similarly, we notice a partial recovery in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (6.3% up) in the past year until Q3 2019. However, the growth in DUC wells has decelerated considerably in May, which indicates the uncertainty over the completions activity remains.

Following the weakness in various geographies, including the U.S., MRC’s revenues from servicing the upstream industry decreased by 15% in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago. The majority of the lower sales in the international geographies were due to the adverse changes in the foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar and the conclusion of an upstream project in Kazakhstan. Excluding these factors, which may not be repetitive, revenues from international operations increased by 23% in the past year. In the U.S., although the Permian remains the most active Basin, the company’s revenues from this region declined by 18% year-over-year.

Analyzing Performance In Midstream And Downstream

MRC’s revenue from the midstream activity was subdued (12% down compared to Q3 2018). As I was explaining above in the article, the decline in the transmission and gathering industry, due to lower customer spending, affected the financial results adversely. The company’s management is optimistic about the natural gas utility business. It has grown at a CAGR of 8% since 2012. The company expects to maintain a high-single-digit growth rate in the short-term.

In downstream, MRC’s Q3 2019 revenues decreased by 8% compared to a year ago due primarily to the Shell Polymers project completion. However, the steady crack spread (3% up) in Q3 2019 kept the segment profitability steady. A crack spread typically measures the difference between the selling price of the finished products and the purchase price of crude oil.

From EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook published in October, we get that the RBOB–Brent crack spread decreased in September compared to a month ago. In recent months, the spread was higher than usual due to the attack on oil rigs and tankers in Saudi Arabia. The EIA’s figure suggests decreasing seasonality in U.S. distillate consumption and stock levels, which can lead to a higher RBOB–Brent crack spread may if the crude oil price remains flat or declines. A higher spread can lead to higher profitability for the downstream companies, which, in turn, can improve MRC’s revenues and profitability in this segment.

Line Pipe Price Index And Cost Reduction

The line pipe price index decreased by 6% in the past year until September, while relative to Q2 2019, the average line pipe prices were 2% up in Q3. Line pipe pricing has been under pressure due to oversupply in the small-diameter pipe, soft demand, and higher cost of inventory, which have reduced line pipe margins. Given the weak demand and oversupply, the margin may remain under pressure in the short-term.

By Q3 2019, the effects of tariffs and quotas and a softer line pipe market seem to have been priced. To improve margin, MRC has been strategically shifting its product mix to higher-margin valves. The share of valves in the portfolio is set to increase by 5% in the next three years, the company estimates.

Q4 2019 and FY2020 Outlook

Historically, MRC’s Q4 revenues decline by 5% to 10% compared to Q3 due to the effect of seasonality. This year, the fall can be closer to the high-end of the guidance (i.e., 10% fall). For FY2020, early estimates suggest a double-digit decline in U.S. upstream spending. Naturally, revenues from upstream may decline more steeply, at least in the first part of 2020. The midstream and downstream industries may not improve much, too. But the company’s performance in these industries may be more resilient compared to upstream. I expect growth in gas utilities and the midstream, while in the Permian Basin, we may see some growth.

Share Repurchase

The company has undertaken a $150 million share repurchase program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2019. As of October 20, approximately $12 million of repurchase remains under the current authorization. However, the company may also suspend the repurchase plan if the market condition warrants.

Cash Flow Expectation And Leverage

In 9M 2019, MRC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago. As revenues decreased in the past year, there were lower working capital requirements, which flowed into lower inventory and lower accounts receivables. These factors led to an improvement in CFO. In its previous guidance, the company raised its cash flow guidance and forecast CFO to range between $180 million to $220 million. However, after Q3, given the outlook on revenue and margin, I think the company can under-achieve the target.

MRC’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.61x) is significantly higher than its peers’ average of 0.24x. While Now, Inc. (DNOW) has zero leverage, Fastenal Company (FAST) and Oil States International (OIS) have lower leverage ratios (0.17x and 0.19x, respectively).

Between 2022 and 2024, MRC’s debt repayment obligation amounts to $623 million. With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of $501 million and positive free cash flow, the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term financial obligations. However, over the medium-to-long-term, it should consider improving free cash flow to meet the contractual obligations to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

MRC Global is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.9x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.5x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 18.9x. So the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

MRC Global’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the EV/EBITDA multiple expansion for peers, which means the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to improve compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average of 13.4x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated MRC a “buy” in November (includes “outperform”), while eight recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $15.8, which at the current price, yields ~14% returns.

What’s The Take On MRC?

MRC can see its revenues decline in Q4. The softness may prolong at least until 1H 2020 as the upstream companies’ capex falls further. While revenue from upstream services is likely to decline in the near-term, the midstream and downstream end markets may show modest improvement compared to Q3. A higher crack spread can affect the downstream margin positively. Its focus on increasing the share of higher-margin valves and in-house production will improve margin in the medium-term.

Since the company’s leverage is higher than some of the peers, strong cash flow can be useful in making shareholder returns. I do not think the fundamental factors are strong enough to induce the stock price to go higher in the short-term. However, relative valuations suggest that the stock can be undervalued at the current level. I expect the stock to move up strongly in the medium-to-long-term.

