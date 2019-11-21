The Surprising ESG Catalyst For Shipping (Podcast)
J Mintzmyer reports back on the latest Marine Money event, where the shipping industry sentiment is picking up.
Industry participants are still looking at IMO 2020's import, including what it means for future regulations and changes.
While ESG is usually considered a burden, it may prove to be a sorting mechanism.
by Daniel Shvartsman
I spoke with J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge in a 3-part series covering the Marine Money annual conference this June. There was a lot of talk about IMO 2020 and the prospects for the sector, and J is a perpetual optimist, but the sense I got about industry sentiment was not very positive one.
Since then, there's been quite a turn in sentiment and performance. So it's no surprise that came through when I spoke with J after he attended Marine Money's Ship Finance Forum event last week. What was a surprise was the focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) investing at the conference and in our conversation. J discussed how ESG could actually be a positive driver for the sector in the way that IMO 2020 has been, as new initiatives like the Poseidon Principles force companies to modernize and lead to a sorting of the best from the rest in the industry.
You can read J's full write-up of the conference here, but click play above to hear him discuss what he saw with me.
Topics Covered
- 2:00 minute mark - The turnaround in shipping sector sentiment and optimism over pending regulations
- 5:00 - Shipping companies role in innovation
- 8:00 - Divestment pressure and the Poseidon Principles
- 14:00 - IMO 2020's impact and what it means for future regulations
- 20:00 - Consolidation in the sector
- 25:30 - LNG as a bridge fuel - yea or nay?
- 29:00 - Names that stood out - Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Dorian LPG (LPG), and Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long LPG, SBLK, and GOGL, and may open a position in STNG at any time. Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.