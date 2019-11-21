Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd (HOLHF) CEO Sveinung Støhle on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd (OTC:HOLHF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Sveinung Støhle - President and Chief Executive Officer

Havard Furu - Chief Financial Officer

Espen Landmark - Fearnley Securities

[Call Starts Abruptly] conference over to the President and CEO of the company, please go ahead sir.

Sveinung Støhle

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning to you all. And welcome to the presentation of Höegh LNG's Quarter Three 2019 Financial Results. And my name is Sveinung Støhle, I am the CEO and I will be doing the presentation together with our CFO, Mr. Havard Furu.

As a sign of the positive development and synergies between the small scale market and our large-scale FSRU business, the picture on the first slide shows our FSRU independents loading a small-scale vessel in Lithuania. This is now a standard business for Höegh LNG and I will talk more about that when I discuss the status of Avenir LNG in a few minutes.

So moving to Slide number 2, which covers the forward-looking statements, please have a look at that. And the first point of the agenda will be the highlights for the quarter, which are shown on Slide number 4.

We delivered a solid quarter with EBITDA of almost $56 million and net profit of $3.2 million. This is driven by steady business and very good performance across the fleets. In addition, the company paid a dividend of $0.025 in the third quarter with the delivery of the Höegh Galleon, our tenth FSRU and this unit went straight into a LNGC charter contract with Cheniere.

And as I already mentioned, the performance on an operating level was very good as it has been in previous quarters with the technical availability of 99.4%. As for subsequent events, the Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.025 for the fourth quarter.

And also, on the list of subsequent events, our project with AIE in Australia recently announced that it seeks the consent to increase its import capacity due to strong demand from its customers. This is of course very good news for the project and I will talk more about that in a few minutes.

Turning to Slide 6 and the company updates. We would like to highlight here the steady financial performance of the company over the last five years with revenues growing 8% a year and EBITDA with more than 18% a year.

And in fact, on 2016 to 2019, the EBITDA has actually doubled. And clearly our objective and what we are working on every day is to improve on these numbers by securing higher earning FSRU contracts from the units which are currently trading on interim LNG carrier contracts.

Finally, I would like to add that, as for the rest of this year, meaning the fourth quarter, we of course expect to see improvement in the numbers due to Esperanza on FSRU contract, the Galleon in field operation and also potentially a better spot markets.

So, for the contract side, and what we are doing there, moving on to Slide number 7, which lists the current FSRU project portfolio in the most advanced stage starting from the left in Australia. We are now ironing out the final terms of the charter party with AIE and we hope that that will be finished very, very soon.

And I already mentioned that the project has applied to increase its import capacity which we take as a very strong signal that the demand downstream for the imports through that terminal is very strong.

Project number 2, AGL, while that project we have signed the agreement, the project is currently in the midst of getting the final environmental approvals in order to build or actually to modify an existing and operate the terminal. So that’s an ongoing process.

As for project number 3, we have seen from the company that is in charge of this, which is an energy major that is growing and progressing well. We are having continuous talks and updates with that company. So that is also progressing positively. And then of course, the latest that has happened in the quarter three is that, we have added two additional FSRU projects to our portfolio.

This is in the initial stage or the initial round, so to speak. They are bought for large size, high capacity FSRUs, contracts of ten years or more. And we expect the award of this to take place sometime in 2020.

You will also notice that we have not listed any projects from China and this is because in the Chinese market, most of the – this type of business, as was the case when we secured the contract with CNOOC a year and a half ago is done on a bilateral basis, which means that such discussions are confidential and that means that we will have to report on that when such contracts hopefully will be in place.

Now to illustrate how any of these new contracts would add to our backlog, moving to Slide number 8, which gives an overview of the current contract backlog of roughly 6.5 years and how that would be positively affected by adding three of the contracts that we showed on the previous slide. That will take the backlog to almost nine years based on these contracts being all of a length of ten years and actual fact one of them is longer than ten years.

This would of course improve our portfolio significantly. It would also improve the income and gross revenue significantly. And we believe that when these contracts be confirmed, clearly, that will also support the company on a general basis and especially on the guaranteed revenue site.

Turning to the final slide on the company update, which concerns Avenir LNG and the status there. We are very pleased with the development in our JV with Stolt-Nielsen and Golar. Avenir is definitely ahead of the competition when it comes to developing the small-scale market.

And I view that as a basis for further growth, also for Höegh LNG and the support that we give to the company, but not only from us, also from Golar and Stolt-Nielsen.

So, the most recent developments are listed here. The company has signed a three year agreement with Petronas not only to charter out a vessel, but also to cooperate for developing the small-scale market in the Southeast Asia region.

It has signed a joint agreement which involves Höegh LNG and the operator of the terminal in Colombia for the use of Höegh Grace to develop new LNG services for the region. And most recently, and actually only a few days ago, the company announced an agreement with Golar Power for the market in Brazil.

And the last thing I would like to mention is, what’s pictured on the left side of the slide, which shows the sea gas import terminal in Sicily. I actually visited this terminal about a week ago. It is well under construction and also, more importantly, the company is doing very good progress in developing the downstream sales of the LNG through the terminal.

So, clearly, we see, as I mentioned, at the start of the presentation, strong synergies between the shareholders, business of large-size FSRUs and what Avenir is developing and I do believe that this company is definitely in the forefront of developing the small-scale markets for the benefit of the company, but certainly also for its shareholders.

That finishes the company update. So I pass on to the market update and Slide 11. So, this slide shows basically the expected development of the primary energies for now and for the next 20 year plus. Decarbonization on the energy mix is the mega trend shaping the industry at the moment and that of course is primarily shown by the significant growth of renewable energy and that would be behind this change.

What is important for us and this slide from DNVGL’s report from September this year is that you will see in the middle that natural gas including LNG will play an important role in making this energy transition happen. And of course, the main reason for that is, that natural gas emits much less emissions than the alternatives of coal and oil, but also, because it is the natural support for renewables, in particular for wind and solar.

So, in order to take best advantage of this opportunity, because we actually see this transition and change as an opportunity, Höegh LNG is actively pursuing LNG to power solutions in combination with renewables, batteries and a number of other potential new additions to the energy mix.

Taking then the market review down at least one step and turning to Page 12, we see that strong build out in new liquefaction capacity continues, which will bring the total production capacity to close to 500 million tons a year in 2025 from the current level of around 350 where we will end up by the end of this year. So a growth of around 40% for this period.

Most importantly, this includes only capacity which has been decided and is under construction, which can be shown on the graph down to the right. So, with this continued build out, what does the demand side look like?

So, moving to Slide 13. So, as we can see the growth in total demand continues, which of course is a very, very strong number. And most interestingly, actually the demand growth for this year is mainly for the – and please turn to – now is mainly into Europe. And why is that?

Well, mainly because of the availability of the import capacity of course, that also because the main Asian markets such as Japan, Korea and Taiwan, the demand has been very soft due to restarts of nuclear power plants and also much milder weather.

At the same time, we see continued strong growth in China where the market is up 19% and more than 7 million tons. So, yes, it’s somewhat less than what we saw last year, but still very solid growth in the Chinese markets.

The situation therefore in the market is that the market is long LNG, prices will stay competitive because of this. And that means that the drive to open up new markets, new segments such as small-scale markets, bunkering, will stay very strong and that is a very good reference for the FSRU demand going forward and for Höegh LNG, which brings me to the FSRU market overview.

So moving on to Slide 14. So, if you look on the graph on the left first, 2018 had a record of FSRU awards with a number of 10. This includes projects subject to FID and on exclusivity. So for this year, there has been three awards, but at least according to what we see in the market, it’s very likely that there will more before we reach 2020.

And then on the right, we have listed the project pipeline by region. And what you can see is that the major portion of the new projects are based in Asia and also in the Middle East, but mainly in Asia and which is why we as Höegh LNG has our focus squarely on Asia, because that’s where we believe the number of new projects would be the most and where we have the highest activity.

Obviously, the list here is a high number. But we have actually gone through the list from several sources and watched it in order to avoid the counting double and we still come up with the numbers you see here. And I will say that, with this we see, of course, a very strong growth in this market driven by the availability of LNG and the competitive prices as I mentioned for the previous slide.

So, with that as the background, moving to Slide number 15 and the overview of the FSRU fleets and where it is or how it is situated from a contract point of view. So the current fleet accounts 35 units, of which 26 are currently operating as FSRUs. The older book accounts eight and there hasn’t been any new orders for quite some time, which of course is good.

And of the order book, as far as we can see, five of the eight are already committed on FSRU contracts. That should leave available 12 FSRUs in the market.

This includes also two units from Excelerate – with Excelerate, it’s kind of hard to tell, because their FSRUs have to go to dry dock every three years and it’s hard to tell if they are open or stays on contract that in a way we have accounted 12 for this purpose, which then of course needs to be matched with the previous slide with the potentials of 40 plus projects and based on this, is my clear view that once again, given the strong push to open more markets.

A number of the projects on the list are now ready to move forward and take advantage of that situation to make sure that they can access the market and buy LNG at the most competitive prices this market has seen for as long as I can remember. And that will in the near future bring the FSRU market back into balance and maybe even to a shock position that remains to be seen of course.

So, we are very convinced that with this situation and the projects that we have in our portfolio, that we were able to secure the long-term FSRU contracts that we are currently working on, negotiating, completing and have that in place within the next 12 month period.

That completes the market overview. And I will then hand over to Havard for the financials.

Havard Furu

Thank you, Sveinung and a good morning to everyone. Turning to Page 17 of the presentation. We have the company’s income statement for the third quarter where total income increased from $75.5 million in the second quarter to $82.2 million in the third quarter. The EBITDA improved from $45.7 million to $55.9 million in the same period.

The net result also improved from a negative $3.6 million in the second quarter to a positive $3.2 million in the third quarter. This net profit variation can largely be explained by three main factors. First of all, it’s the Höegh Gallant which had one-off effects in the second quarter with off-hire and additional maintenance costs related to the dry dockings, and that explains the improvement of $4.8 million.

Second is the Höegh Giant which had a higher charter rate in the third quarter due to improved spot market rates under its indexing charter improving the net result by $1 million.

Thirdly, is the Höegh Galleon which was delivered in August and while we had the positive contribution to the EBITDA, it impacted the net result by negative $0.9 million. As also convincing, we had lower SG&A in the third quarter with an increased corporate income tax.

On the next slide we have the company’s balance sheet with total assets increased from $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, mainly due to the delivery of Höegh Galleon. The adjusted book equity ratio was 30% at the end of the third quarter while the net interest-bearing debt was $1.6 billion.

Again, the increase in the net interest-bearing debt was driven by the delivery of Höegh Galleon where we drew $180 million under the sale leaseback arrangement with China Construction Bank. Since the newbuilding program is not completed, the company has no remaining CapEx commitments for its newbuilding program.

Turning to Page 19. We have the company’s debt repayment schedule and the refinancings are now in progress for debt maturities in the 2020. Firstly, we have the independence commercial tranche of $61 million maturing in May and here we are making good progress with our banks.

Secondly, we have the HLNG02 bond loan of $130 million maturing in June next year and here we have initiated the planning of its refinancing. We are considering either a full new bond or a combination of a new bond and bank debt. No decision has yet been made on this and we are in discussion for various alternatives with our banks.

And with that, I will hand back to Sveinung to summarize the presentation.

Sveinung Støhle

Thank you, Havard. So holy summary. Höegh LNG delivers strong third quarter 2019 results both in terms of EBITDA and net profit. We have expanded our project portfolio with two new projects which are in process in the quarter. And we see a solid pipeline for new growth going forward due to a continued build out of the LNG supplies, very competitive prices in the market and a number of new projects on the project list.

So with that, thank you for your attention. We now will go into the Q&A session. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Espen Landmark from Fearnley.

Espen Landmark

Hey, good morning. A question around Europe, it’s been buying a lot of new LNG this year. The inventories are high and we’ve seen – I think more than 20 carriers tied up to various floating storages. Any interesting developments in the European FSRU market presently?

Sveinung Støhle

That’s a good question and I think the answer is yes. Of course, the main markets in Europe, if you look only at the – or squarely at the import capacity calculation would probably tell you that there is enough capacity.

But the European market and in particular, the main European markets are quite dynamic markets where they have liberalized its supply and demand and to answer your question, yes, we definitely see more interest for potential FSRU projects into these markets and that interest has definitely picked up over the last few months.

Espen Landmark

All right. And then, in terms of Höegh FSRU case, you mentioned small-scale and bunkering are growth factors for the markets. Going forward, is Höegh going to change materially from being a – mainly a FSRU provider beyond the initiatives you have with Avenir?

Sveinung Støhle

Well, for the moment, of course, this is something we follow very closely. I guess, it’s also a definition of what is really small-scale and what is large scale, I would definitely argue that there is also something in between. I think the strategy we with Avenir is for Avenir to focus on the small-scale and the business model of Avenir using its assets to buy and sell LNG into these markets, that’s a business model for Avenir.

I do not believe that we will take on any commodity exposure, but we do see that there is a mid segment opening up, because – mainly because, demand for LNG into existing power plants that are currently running on oil products and the lot of places these power plants are of the size which means that our units unless the market grows very quickly, it could be too large.

So, that’s a market we follow very closely. There a number of projects that have come to market recently and then of course, it depends on how you want to address that. So, that’s a new development. It’s an interesting development. And we see that as a - call it, a new segment, if you like.

Espen Landmark

Interesting. And finally, you know the projects you are tendering on assuming it’s a ten year deal, what kind of EBITDA and IRRs are you seeing on these projects? I mean, are we above or below the 100,000 a day on a TCP basis for instance?

Sveinung Støhle

It’s a bit early to tell. But I would – from what we have seen so far, they should be in the same range as what we have seen for example for the projects in Australia. So in that range on a TCP basis.

Espen Landmark

Yes, perfect. Thank you very much.

Sveinung Støhle

Thank you.

Havard Furu

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] So we do not have any further questions in the queue. Would you like to add any additional remarks?

Sveinung Støhle

Well, first of all, thanks everybody for calling in. We will appreciate that and we look forward to our next session for the fourth quarter. Thank you very much.