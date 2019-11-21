Nestle: L'Oreal Stake Should Go

I believe that there is more upside than downside to the company’s stock at the moment. I continue to hold Nestlé shares in my portfolio.

While the company might be slightly overvalued in comparison to its peers, its stake in L’Oréal could be used as a leverage to create additional shareholder value.

Nearly two years ago, I opened a long position in Nestlé ( NSRGY) after the news broke out that activist investor Dan Loeb acquired a sizable portion of stock in the company through his hedge fund Third Point. Later in July of 2018, I noted that even though Nestlé’s management has been making some moves to address the inefficiencies inside the business, the progress was too slow and decisive action was required in order to create additional shareholder value. However, since the publication of my latest piece on the company, things slowly but surely started to improve. As Nestlé’s stock trades close to its all-time high, I decided to continue to hold the company’s shares in my portfolio. I believe that currently there is more upside than downside to the company’s stock.

Following activist strategies is a risky endeavor, as often it is hard for activists themselves to persuade big institutional investors to support their cause and enforce a turnover inside their targeted company. However, according to Harvard Law, out of all major proxy contests votes that happened in 2018, 47% of them have been won by activists, while only 41% of proxy contests votes have been won by the management of targeted companies.

When it comes to Nestlé, I believe that Dan Loeb has a point and his strategy makes sense. As the market is at an all-time high, the management should seriously take into a consideration a possibility of selling its 23% stake in L’Oréal, which is currently worth more than $20 billion. Last year, L’Oreal management itself approached Nestlé and said that they are open to buying back its shares. I believe that L’Oréal is that leverage that Nestlé should use to boost its earnings, exit the cosmetics business and focus solely on food industry.

As for other issues, Nestlé’s management has been making a lot of progress in making sure that shareholders are taken care of. Last month, the Board of Directors announced a $20 billion stock repurchase program that will start at the beginning of next year. Its financials are in a good shape and the recent earnings report showed that the business is growing. In the first 9 months of the current fiscal year, Nestlé sales increased by 2.9% to 68.4 billion Swiss francs (~ $69.04 billion).

When it comes to valuation, Nestlé could be considered overvalued relative to its domestic and foreign peers. Below is my comparable table, which shows that the company’s major valuation multiples such as EV/EBITDA and Price to Earnings are above multiples of other food conglomerates such as Mondelez (MDLZ), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Kellogg K) and others.

Source: gurufocus and Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author.

While Nestlé’s multiples are above the industry’s median, the company itself is at least 3 times larger than its closest competitor. The complexity of its business is one of the main reasons why I believe that the management should unwind its position in L’Oreal. At the same time, the position in L’Oréal gives management a leverage. If the core food business starts to underperform, then the sale of L’Oréal stake will make even more sense. It will help to unlock more value and lead to an increase in free cash flow, which later could be used for more buybacks or additional capital expenditures to grow the food business. At the beginning of October, the company already fully exited the dermatology business and fully sold its Skin Health division for €9.35 billion (~$10.36 billion) and L’Oréal could be next.

Throughout all of 2019, Nestlé was slowly reorganizing its core assets and was able to capitalize from its partnership with Starbucks ( SBUX), expanded its water business in North America, and made a sizable investment in its Brazilian food facilities, which will make them more efficient over time.

For the full fiscal year Nestle expects to increase its organic sales by about 3.5% year-over-year.

Takeaway

Despite the high valuation multiples, I strongly believe that Nestle is a solid long-term investment in the food industry. It’s probably better for new investors to wait for a stronger pullback in the short term to acquire the company’s shares. In the long run, Nestlé, in my opinion, will be able to create more shareholder value by restructuring itself and focusing more on its core food assets. At the same time, the recently announced stock repurchase program will make the company’s shares more attractive in the near-term. I also strongly believe that its current stake in L’Oreal is a leverage that could be used in any time to unlock more value, and because of it, I continue to hold my long position in the company and do not plan to close it anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.