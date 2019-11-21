This Liquids Pipeline Giant Is Pumping More Cash To Shareholders: Enbridge Inc.

At a Price/DCF multiple of just over 8, we believe the stock is fairly cheap and could reach $45.

The company has grown its dividend by 10% annually and should continue to boost its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is one of the largest midstream companies in North America and the undisputed liquids pipeline leader in Canada, moving ~70% of Canadian oil sands to the U.S. through its Mainline. Through its extensive regional oil sands system comprising the Athabasca, Waupisoo, Norlite, Wood Buffalo Extension/Athabasca Twin and Woodland pipelines, the company gathers ~2.7 million barrels a day from the area and pipes it to Edmonton or Hardisty in Alberta, to link up with Mainline for export. The recent acquisition of Spectra expanded the Mainline capacity to ~3.0 million barrels a day by adding ~0.3 million barrels from Spectra’s 786-mile Express Pipeline. The liquids from Alberta reach the U.S. portion of Mainline - the Lakehead system in Wisconsin - from where they reach all key basins, including the US Gulf Coast. The liquids pipelines business accounts for a majority of EBITDA (50%).

ENB’s other major business is natural gas transmission and distribution, expected to account for 30% of EIBTDA in 2018. Connecting key North American supply basins to demand centers (New York, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Vancouver and Seattle), the company’s 192,000 miles of natural gas and NGL pipelines transport ~20% of natural gas in the region. The third key business of ENB is Gas Utilities, which serves ~3.7 million customers and is expected to contribute ~15% of the company’s 2019 EBITDA.

A cleaner and stronger company post-2018 corporate structure simplification and non-core asset sales

Enbridge implemented a series of measures, including asset sales, simpler corporate structure, and consolidations, in 2018 that has made it a stronger and cleaner company. As part of its continued efforts to maintain focus on the low-risk pure pipeline and utility business model, it sold C$7.8 billion in non-core assets, including Canadian and U.S. gathering and processing businesses, and used these proceeds to repay debt (bringing debt-to-EBITDA to 4.7x from the targeted 5.0x) and strengthen the balance sheet. This financial flexibility allowed ENB to suspend the dividend reinvestment program (DRIP), transitioning the company to a self-funding growth model without the need to issue fresh equity in order to fund projects going forward.

In line with the growing trend towards restructuring in the midstream space, the company removed its MLP structure by purchasing equity interest in its four sponsored vehicles (Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management, Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) and the Enbridge Income Fund (OTC:EBGUF)) for $13 billion, bringing all core assets under the Enbridge roof. In the utilities business, Ontario utilities were consolidated, which will result in efficiencies and a strong operating model.

Notwithstanding the current restructuring, ENB has been employing a low-risk business model with investments in the resilient energy infrastructure space. With the current restructuring, the business model is expected to be further de-risked, with ~98% of 2019 EBITDA expected to come from regulated/take or Pay/fixed fee contracts.

Large C$16 billion project backlog in execution

ENB has had the industry’s largest capital program, with over C$50 billion of projects brought into service over the past decade, of which the majority (C$20 billion) were placed in 2017 and 2018, primarily relating to the regional oil sands program. Currently, the company has ~C$16 billion worth of secured projects, with the majority focused on expanding liquids and natural gas pipelines in the U.S. Of these, about C$3.0 billion will be placed into service in 2019. These projects will support the company’s near-term and post-2020 growth outlook and add ~C$2.0 billion in EBITDA.

Line 3 replacement accounts for bulk (60%) of backlog; firm schedule from Minnesota after long delays bodes well. ENB’s largest project, the C$9.0 billion Line 3 replacement, will restore capacity to 760k bpd (twice the current level), which is critical to ease congestion on the Mainline that continues to witness strong demand as oil sands bottlenecks persist.

The project has been delayed multiple times over the past few years, with the latest in-service target pushed back by a year to 2H20 after the Minnesota PUC denied the last of the permits in 1Q19. Most of the project is complete in Canada and Wisconsin, but clearances from Minnesota have been a concern for quite some time now. Although the regulatory phase of the project is complete in Minnesota, the permitting phase is still pending due to inadequacies in certain areas. On a positive note, a firm schedule for permitting from the state showing Oct/Nov 2019 for final permits sets the stage for construction to begin in early 2020, with expected completion in 2H20.

Meanwhile, ENB continues to focus on near-term optimization to expand throughput, as the Mainline system remains near capacity. In 2H19, the company is targeting an additional 50-100 kbpd of throughput via optimizations

Other key project in the liquids space is the US$0.7 billion Gray Oak Pipeline project, a joint development with Phillips 66 (PSX), with Enbridge holding a 22.8% interest. The project, part of Enbridge's strategy to further build out its pipeline network in the US Gulf Coast, connects West Texas to destinations in the Corpus Christi and Sweeny/Freeport markets, and is expected to complete in 4Q19 with an ultimate capacity of ~900 kbpd.

C$3.2 billion projects in natural gas transmission. ENB’s focus is on the rapidly LNG opportunities in West Coast, New England and Gulf Coast. Key among the projects is the C$1.0 billion T-South expansion (expected to be in service in 2021) that will bring an additional capacity of ~190 mmcf/d into the Huntington/Sumas market at the US/Canada border. Other notable projects include the US$0.2 billion Atlantic Bridge, which expands the Algonquin Gas Transmission systems to transport 133 mmcf/d of natural gas to New England, and the C$0.5 billion Spruce Ridge program, a natural gas pipeline expansion of Westcoast Energy Inc.’s BC Pipeline in northern BC that will provide additional capacity of up to 402 mmcf/d.

In the green power and transmission business, ENB is executing the C$1.1 billion Hohe See offshore wind project and expansion, expected to be in service in 2H19. Located in the North Sea, off Germany's coast, the project will generate ~497-MW, with an additional 112-MW from the expansion.

Dividend growth of 10% through 2020

Enbridge has had a sustained track record in dividend growth over the past 24 years, with a CAGR of 11%. For the 2018-2020 period, the company guides for a 10% CAGR in dividend growth, which tracks the 10% growth in DCF and seems achievable despite Line 3 replacement headwinds. It had previously targeted ~15% CAGR dividend increases through 2019, but revised it downwards post the Spectra deal, corporate restructuring and capex in backlog.

Longer term, dividend growth could slow to 5-7%, tracking the guided DCF growth rate, which the company sees as sustainable with the self-funded model. As discussed earlier, Enbridge has transitioned into a self-funded model by reducing its debt through non-core asset sales, and targets a debt-to-EBITDA of 4.5x-5.0x. The post-2020 outlook assumes ~C$5.0 billion of capex (comprising ~C$3.5 billion from fee cash flows and incremental debt capacity of C$2.0 billion) to deliver a DCF growth rate of 5%.

At the current market price of $37.63, ENB's dividend yield works out to ~5.89%, higher than its that of its peers TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 4.4% and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 5%, but below Energy Transfer’s (ET) 10.7% and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s (EPD) 6.98%, both of which have had drastic stock price declines recently.

Q3 Earnings Highlights

During the Q32019 earnings call, management was generally positive about the company's performance and future prospects both in the short term and long term. Enbridge has several developments that are currently awaiting either regulatory approvals or permitting that would enable the company to expand production. Nonetheless, it also has additional projects recently completed or nearing operational launch. The following are several highlights from the earnings call.

Asset Sales - the company continues to shed noncore assets with another $6 billion to $8 billion in asset sales that has dramatically improved the balance sheet and leverage ratios. The current debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 4.6x.

"... we have largely eliminated the assets that don't fit the pipeline utility model which is great."



- Al Monaco, CEO

Distributable Cash Flow Increase - DCF increased 12% per share to $1.04, a solid number considering the company has issued additional shares and DCF is now diluted across a greater number of shares.

Production Expansion - Within the next quarter or two, there should be at least another 150,000 barrels per day of capacity coming on-line as the company's Mainline and Express reach completion.

Based on feedback from customers, Enbridge has started offering contract terms that give customers the choice between traditional take-or-pay commitments or a requirements option that guarantees access to the system without a balance sheet commitment. The company is offering toll discounts for larger and longer-term contracts, which gives it more visibility and stability over the long term. It also lowered the minimum volume to 2200 barrels per day for smaller producers.

Wind Projects - Enbridge's wind project in Germany started generating electricity and will continue to expand before the end of the year. It will have a capacity of 600 megawatts, which makes it the company's largest German offshore wind project.

Overall, the results for the quarter were driven by the Liquids business, which had an increase in EBITDA of $193 million. Meanwhile, Gas Transmission was down $94 million quarter over quarter as a result of some of the asset sales in 2018. That said, according to company management, there was strong utilization across all Gas Transmission assets.

Capital Allocation Discipline - Management reiterated its focus on maintaining financial strength and continuing to rely on the equity self-funded model. (Enbridge has turned off its DRIP program.) The company also wants to return capital to shareholders through a steady growth in dividends, which have been growing at around 10% and are currently around 65% of cash flows.

"I think I mentioned our current payout ratio around 65% of cash flows and we think that's sustainable and prudent target"



- Colin Gruendeg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

My Position

At a price of $37.66, ENB trades at a Price/DCF of just over 8x, which seems very cheap. I believe the stock should be trading closer to 12x. Analysts have a price target of $42.70, and I believe there is a possibility it could reach $45 over the next 12 months.

I also like that the dividend is expected to maintain high-single digit growth rate for the next few years. The current FY 2019 dividend is expected to be $2.23 per share and $2.45 in FY 2020, according to estimates provided on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.