Walmart: Rich Valuation Limits Upside Potential

Following the YTD rally, however, the valuation is far too rich to offer much in the way of value.

Walmart (WMT) posted a typically strong Q3 that highlighted the company's strong fundamentals. Key metrics (U.S. comps, traffic, e-commerce growth) accelerated while early investments in tech/e-commerce position it well for future share gains. The future looks bright for Walmart - strategic investments like Flipkart grant the company access to a rapidly growing market in India, with future monetization likely to yield a significant return. The company's numerous other e-commerce initiatives, e.g., expanding marketplace and additional delivery options, should also drive further growth on the e-commerce front. On a sum-of-parts basis, however, the stock offers limited upside from here, having already traded near all-time highs.

Third Quarter Highlights

For Q3, Walmart generated ~$128 billion in total revenue ($129 billion constant currency), slightly below consensus' $128.6 billion projection.

Source: Walmart Q3 Presentation

From a business segment perspective, the North American operations grew by 3.2% for the quarter, outpacing the YTD growth of 3.1%. US revenues were driven by a 1.3% increase in transactions and a 1.9% increase in pricing. The big surprise, however, was Walmart’s e-commerce business, which grew by an astounding 41%, contributing 170bps to segment comp growth.

Source: Walmart Q3 Presentation

Walmart's chain of membership warehouse stores, Sam’s Club, disappointed however, with 0.6% YoY growth ex-fuel (0.7% YoY with fuel). While net sales for Walmart International were up 1.3% YoY, looking at the figures from a constant currency basis would have yielded a 4.8% YoY growth figure for net sales.

Source: Walmart Q3 Presentation

Walmart’s operating margins met consensus estimates for the quarter, down ~7 basis points year over year to 3.9%, while gross margins were down 36 basis points year over year. The gross margin drag was attributable to Flipkart’s inclusion for only part of the same quarter during 2018, distorting the comparability. Meanwhile, the company’s improved selling, general, and administrative expense numbers were the result of strong productivity from American stores and more efficient operations for Walmart International.

Source: Walmart Q3 Presentation

Overall, operating profitability was a key highlight. Adjusted operating income (excluding a non-cash trade name impairment charge) grew by 0.5% for the first time after four straight quarters of decline. In addition, EBIT for the American operations was up 6.1%, the sixth straight quarter of positive growth. Sam’s Club also showed strong profitability, with a 4.1% increase in income (excluding tobacco and gas). Finally, a lower overall tax rate benefited the bottom line, contributing to the EPS beat.

Source: Walmart Q3 Press Release

Guidance was positive as well. The company raised its full-year outlook for earnings per share (EPS) to account for a lower tax rate (25%-25.5% vs. prior 26%-27%). The projection for 2020, thus represents a slight bump up in EPS. Excluding Flipkart, adjusted EPS is guided to increase by high single digits. While the company is expecting strong sales this holiday season, the shorter selling season this year, with a late Thanksgiving, could cut into overall sales in Q4.

The Walmart US bull case

Within the strong US results in Q3, consumables were a key highlight, continuing to drive grocery comps, which posted mid-single-digit growth for the quarter. The company also captured greater market share in the fresh sales category, a key focus area for the company. Health and wellness sales also grew by mid-single digits, driven by script growth and strong branded drugs pricing. Walmart Health’s first center in Dallas, Georgia, showed promising results, leading the division to plan future openings. However, there was only low single-digit growth in General Merchandise. The lone bright spot in this area was the sales of Walmart’s private label products, though there was some seasonality at play - unseasonably warm weather in September drove apparel weakness.

Source: Walmart Q3 Presentation

The e-commerce growth engine

Walmart US’s e-commerce business was a positive surprise, growing by 41% in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, digital same-store sales outpaced in-store sales for the first time since 1Q18. The most significant contribution to the pickup in e-commerce growth comes from the online grocery business -- Walmart US recently rolled out both Delivery Unlimited, charging customers $98 per year (or $12.95 monthly) for the service, and Next Day Delivery.

Source: TechCrunch

Also notable was that this was the third straight quarter of improvement in gross margins for the e-commerce business. It was also the second quarter in a row for improved expense leverage. Improved gross margins for e-commerce have been primarily attributable to a reduction in the cost of transportation and an improved product mix. Margins should continue expand as the company targets greater market penetration and consumer adoption of the online Walmart Marketplace.

Valuation

Considering Walmart's diverse business segments, I've opted to use a sum-of-the-parts methodology to derive a fair value for the company. Valuing Walmart’s core business at 20 times forward earnings per share (adjusted for dilution from Flipkart), Flipkart at four times sales ($12), and Walmart’s 12% stake in JD.com ($2.06), I believe fair value lies around $128 per share.

2020E EPS Adj 2020E Adj EPS Multiple Value/Share Core business 5.40 0.32 5.72 20.0x 114.4

2020E Sales P/S Multiple Stake (%) Value/Share Flipkart 11,130 4.0x 77 12

Market Cap Stake (%) Value/Share JD.com 48,340 12 2.06

Value/Share Core business 114.4 Flipkart 12 JD.com 2.06 Total 128.46

Source: Author Estimates, Company Filings

Key risks to my fair value estimate include increased investment needs in growth areas such as delivery and omnichannel.

Conclusion

On balance, Walmart has done a great job staying in front amid a changing retail world. As the Q3 numbers show, there is still plenty of growth potential left in the story. Further, its investments in digital have helped it position itself as a leading e-Commerce platform. While the business' fundamentals are encouraging, shares have reflected much of this optimism, trading at ~24x forward P/E. On a sum-of-parts basis, WMT offers little upside from here, and I think it may be best to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.