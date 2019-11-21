Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Floor & Décor Holdings, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group Holdings. They add up to ~73% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Karr's 13F stock portfolio value decreased ~13% from $653M to $566M. The number of holdings decreased from 12 to 11. The top three positions represent ~73% of the 13F assets: Floor & Décor Holdings (NYSE:FND), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA).

Karr was one of the most successful among the "tiger cubs" (protégés of Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Fund). Although Karr's main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes

Livent Corp (LTHM): LTHM is a new ~3% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.75. Livent is a spinoff from FMC Corporation (FMC) that started trading in October 2018 at ~$16.25 per share. The stock currently trades at $7.36.

Stake Disposals

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): HXL was a 2.70% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012 when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The stake has wavered. Recent trading pattern follow. Q2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $39 and $46 while Q2 2017 saw a ~85% increase at prices between $49.50 and $54.50. There was another ~15% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $63 and $73 while Q4 2018 saw similar selling at prices between $53.75 and $67.50. The stock currently trades at $79.53. Last two quarters had seen a ~70% selling at prices between $56 and $81. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $77 and $85.

TJX Companies (TJX): TJX was a minutely small 0.29% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 but disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases

Microsoft Corp.: MSFT is a large (top three) 22% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $97 and $120 and increased by ~90% last quarter at prices between $119 and $138. The stock currently trades above those ranges at ~$150. This quarter also saw a ~14% stake increase.

Global Payments (GPN) and The RealReal Inc. (REAL): These two positions were established last quarter and increased this quarter. GPN is a large ~17% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $136 and $163. It was increased by ~200% this quarter at prices between $154 and $175. The stock currently trades at $181. REAL is a minutely small 0.14% position. It had an IPO in June. Shares started trading at ~$29 and currently go for $16.93. This quarter saw a ~80% stake increase at prices between $12.80 and $27.

Stake Decreases

Flood & Décor Holdings: FND is currently the largest 13F stake at ~31% of the portfolio. It was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $44 and $52 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $45 and $58. There was a stake doubling in Q3 2018 at prices between $30 and $52 and that was followed with a ~90% increase next quarter at prices between $24 and $34.50. The stock currently trades at $43.76. There was a ~25% selling in Q1 2019 at prices between $26 and $42.Last quarter saw a ~7% trimming and that was followed with a ~12% trimming this quarter.

Note: Joho Capital's ownership stake in FND is ~4%.

Alibaba Group ADR: BABA is Karr's third-largest position at ~20% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. There was a ~8% trimming in Q2 2017 and that was followed with a ~20% selling the following quarter at prices between $141 and $180. There was another similar trimming in Q4 2017 at prices between $169 and $191. The stock currently trades at ~$182. Last seven quarters have seen only minor activity.

Spotify Technology (SPOT): The ~3% of the portfolio SPOT stake was established in Q1 2019 at prices between $109 and $151. This quarter saw a one-third selling at prices between $112 and $158. The stock is now at ~$138.

Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH): FTCH was a ~17% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018. Farfetch had an IPO on September 21, 2018. Q1 2019 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $16.40 and $29.70. That was followed with a ~90% increase last quarter at prices between $19 and $27. The pattern reversed this quarter: position sold down by ~80% to a very small 1.55% portfolio stake at prices between $7.75 and $22. The stock currently trades at $9.20.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Cognex was a large ~9% CGNX stake as of last quarter. It was first purchased in Q3 2015. The stake was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $17 and $19. The position had since wavered. This quarter saw the stake sold down by ~90% to a very small ~1% portfolio stake at prices between $42 and $51. The stock is now at $50.13. Karr harvested gains from this position.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the two-for-one stock split in December 2017.

Four Seasons Edu Cayman (FEDU): The 0.51% FEDU position was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $6 and $10 and it is now well below that range at $2.17. Last quarter saw a ~5% trimming and that was followed with a ~12% trimming this quarter.

Estee Lauder (EL): EL is a minutely small 0.43% stake established during H1 2018 at prices between $128 and $158 and reduced by ~25% in Q4 2018 at prices between $122 and $153. The stock currently trades at $195. Q1 2019 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $125 and $166 while last quarter there was a ~25% selling at prices between $161 and $184. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr's 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.