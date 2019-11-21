PLTM Weekly: We Are Still Bullish On Platinum For The Rest Of The Year

But since we expect safe-haven demand to resume sooner rather than later, we remain bullish on our PLTM outlook for the rest of 2019.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has rebounded well since it hit the lower end of our Q4-19 trading range at $8.60 per share on November 12.

We believe that the recent wage deal in South Africa, the world’s largest platinum producer, is now fully digested by the market.

However, given the fairly balanced fundamentals of the platinum market, we believe that PLTM will be primarily driven by the macro environment. In this regard, weakness in PLTM cannot be ruled out in the immediate term because investors are too complacent and pile into risk assets.

That said, we think that safe-haven demand will resume sooner rather than later, principally because the downside risks to the economic outlook are higher than what investors currently presume. This should ultimately push PLTM higher by year-end.

We maintain our Q4-19 target of $10 per share for PLTM.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs. 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below that for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

A wage deal is signed in South Africa

Last week, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) agreed on a 3-year wage deal with miners including Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) and Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL). These three producers contribute to around 50% of global platinum production. The risk of meaningful supply disruption in the country has therefore greatly diminished. Expectations for a deal since the start of November has already pushed PLTM under pressure.

We could now see a typical “buy the rumour, sell the news” kind of move, in which PLTM would move higher. However, we caution that the current macro environment reduces the demand for safe-haven (as everyone piles into risk assets), which would be negative for PLTM in the immediate term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed significantly their net long position in Nymex platinum over November 5-12, for the first time in six weeks. This was the largest weekly decline since October. The platinum spot price tumbled 7% over the same period.

Although platinum’s spec positioning is not stretched on the long side (see chart below), a continuation of macro negativity could result in a further de-grossing of the net long spec position in Nymex platinum.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for PLTM: Although platinum’s spec positioning is not stretched, it is quite long. This means that a de-grossing could have a significantly negative impact on platinum spot prices and therefore PLTM. This will be dependent on the macro backdrop.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted slightly their platinum holdings by 9 koz last week, marking a second straight week of net inflows.

We would have expected a stronger wave of ETF buying considering the marked decline in platinum spot prices.

So far this year, ETFs have accumulated 938 koz, which represents an increase of 42% in total platinum holdings and 11% of annual physical consumption.

Implications for PLTM: ETF buying for platinum should contain downward pressure in platinum spot prices and thus PLTM.

Closing thoughts

Given the balanced fundamentals of the platinum market, we believe that the macro environment will be the main driver of PLTM in the coming months.

In this regard, weakness in PLTM cannot be ruled out in the immediate term (like in gold) because investors are complacent and prefer risky assets.

That said, we believe that safe-haven demand will resume sooner rather than later because economic growth should remain below trend and the risk of re-escalation of US-China frictions is much higher than the average investor seems to realize.

In this context, we remain bullish on PLTM, expecting a high of $10 per share by year-end.

