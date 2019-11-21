Enterprise Products Partners: My Top SWAN Stock

Returns on these future projects will likely be strong, given EPD's track record of generating some of the best returns on invested capital in its sector.

In a world where interest rates have reached historic lows, economic growth is slowing, and financial markets are worried about a potential recession, world class assets that generate strong non-cyclical cash flow yields, backed by excellent management and fortress balance sheets, and enjoy a strong growth runway are seemingly non-existent. However, despite being a large cap, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is seemingly hiding in broad daylight:

Top notch asset base that earns a "wide moat" rating from Morningstar

Sector-leading balance sheet with 99% fixed rate debt and nearly 20 year average maturity

Impressive record of generating high returns on invested capital and stable cash flows through cycles

Over $9 billion in high-return growth projects

22 consecutive years and 61 consecutive quarters of distribution growth

A 7% tax-advantaged yield backed by a 1.7x coverage ratio

While fears persist of a radical shift away from fossil fuels in the event of a far-left wing President getting elected in 2020, even a worst case scenario will take years - if not decades - to significantly impact EPD's cash flows. Given the stretched valuations of both stocks and bonds and their resulting low forward return potential, EPD looks like a very safe and likely candidate for significant alpha over the next 5-10 years.

Business Overview

As previously mentioned, Enterprise Products has a tremendous asset base across four business segments (NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Petrochemical & Refined Products Services, and Natural Gas Pipelines & Services) which includes ~50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products pipelines. It also has storage capacity of 260 million barrels.

These assets function similarly to a toll road in the sense that the company generates fees based on volumes going through its pipelines and storage terminals. As a result, Enterprise Products is largely immune to commodity price volatility. Though energy commodity pricing does somewhat impact its growth prospects as well as the financial well-being of some of its clients, barring prolonged periods of extreme lows in energy pricing, EPD’s underlying cash flows and value creation will largely remain undisturbed. This aspect of its business model has fueled EPD’s impressive record of 61 consecutive quarters and 22 consecutive years of distribution growth, making it a highly attractive income growth stock. The company’s long-term strong performance has been fueled by its unlevered return on invested capital of 12%, a very attractive figure for this industry.

Recent Performance

Q3 results illustrated EPD's stable business model as results were very strong despite commodity price weakness. Distributable cash flow came in 5% higher year-over-year as new fee-based projects came online to more than offset lower differentials. Furthermore, EPD is well-positioned to weather any prolonged weakness in energy due to the fact that much of its projects are backed by lengthy contracts with investment grade counterparties.

As a result, investors can sleep well knowing that they are likely to continue achieving strong returns on invested capital for years to come.

Growth Prospects

EPD is likely to continue achieving solid growth thanks to the energy production and export boom in North America and the fact that EPD is a large supply aggregator with access to domestic and international markets.

The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2018 posits that energy demand growth will be driven by developing economies, based on announced energy policy plans and targets. Global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 25% through 2040, thanks in large part to the strong economic momentum in Asian economies like India and continued strong global population growth (from 7.7 billion today to about 9.7 billion in 2050 according to Worldometers and 9.8 billion in 2050 according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

These trends favor midstream MLPs due to their control of the necessary infrastructure to transport fossil fuels through the U.S. towards ports from which they will be shipped to foreign markets. As the global energy demand increases and production keeps up with utilization, MLPs should get a continued boost in the fossil fuels which are transported through their infrastructures.

EPD is ideally positioned to capitalize on this energy export boom thanks to the very strong position it has built in natural gas liquids shipping channel, fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets as well as its connection to every ethylene cracker on the Gulf Coast.

Looking to the future, EPD sees additional growth coming from producer-driven projects, additional gas processing plants as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil pipeline capacity, expanding seaway crude oil pipeline capacity, expanding LPG export capacity and the Aegis ethane pipeline, and additional marine terminal capacity and offshore crude oil ports. As a result, it has over $9 billion in new capital projects in its growth pipeline.

The best part of all is that EPD retains a significant portion of its cash flows for reinvestment in growing the business. As a result, they are not subject to issuing equity and/or excessive debt to finance these growth projects. This leads to more consistent growth, less investor dilution, and less risk.

Balance Sheet

Perhaps EPD’s most standout quality is the strength of its balance sheet. 99% of its debt is fixed rate at a 4.5% interest rate, making its interest expense very easy to forecast, especially given that its average maturity now stands at nearly 20 years. Additionally, the leverage ratio has fallen tremendously over the past 2 years, from 4.4x in 2016 to a mere 3.3x today.

As an illustration of how highly investors view EPD, nearly 50% of its debt was issued at 30 years or more and it owns a sector-leading Baa1/BBB+ credit rating, which, if the sector sentiment was better, could probably warrant a look at an upgrade to A-.

Valuation

EPD’s current valuation is very attractive, especially when taking into account its tremendous balance sheet and asset strength. With a 7% forward tax-advantaged distribution yield that is covered 1.7x by distributable cash flow (meaning a 59% payout ratio), the company sports a distributable cash flow yield of nearly 12%. Given the quality of management, assets, contracts, and balance sheet and the very low payout ratio, EPD's distribution is bond-like in its safety. As an added plus, it has an impressive growth track record with a strong remaining growth runway to go along with an advantaged tax treatment. As a result, it is clear to us that EPD offers investors outstanding risk-to-reward, especially given the fact that treasuries are stuck around 2% and stock forward returns are anemic given the current lofty valuations.

Another way to look at this is the fact that - in addition to EPD's fortress balance sheet and strong growth outlook - it has generated returns on equity that have exceeded the S&P 500 (SPY) average over the past decade. However, its total return during that period has underperformed the SPY.

Over such a long period, consistent ROE outperformance should lead to outperformance, especially considering EPD was not starting from a position of overvaluation, as its yield was even higher than it is today.

Final Thoughts

EPD has an excellent network of assets and durable competitive advantages. Its cash flow remained stable through the steep energy price downturn a few years ago and should continue to support distribution growth for years to come, making it a near certain Dividend Aristocrat a few years from now.

The company’s growing 7% distribution yield is highly attractive for income growth investors and should lead to double-digit annualized returns for investors over the next half decade. Coupled with its wide moat and stellar balance sheet, this is an especially great stock for retirees looking for stable, inflation resistant income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.