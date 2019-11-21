Entercom: Back On Track

Despite criticism by shareholders on the podcast acquisition, it really looks like a good acquisition.

When Entercom Communications (ETM) dropped over 40% after reporting Q2 earnings, we thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a high quality, FCF-generative company, and we were right. After dropping below $3 just a few months ago, ETM has now recovered to just under $5 after reporting stellar Q3 earnings. While we have made a great return on our investment so far, ETM still trades at an incredibly attractive valuation and therefore we'll be holding on to our shares.

Details on the podcast acquisitions

In Q2, ETM announced the acquisition of two podcast companies. This quarter, management gave more color on the acquisitions, disclosing that they had paid $48mil in total for the two companies, with $38mil paid in Q2, and that the podcast businesses would be break-even in Q4 and accretive to net income next year.

So in 2019, we paid $38.3 million in cash to acquire both Pineapple and the remainder of Cadence13. And in 2017, Entercom paid $9.7 million in cash to acquire its initial stake in Cadence. So cumulatively, Entercom paid $48 million in cash to acquire both of these businesses for about one-times their projected 2019 revenues. In the fourth quarter, we expect these podcasting businesses will be at about breakeven. And in 2020, during our first full year of ownership, we expect them to grow rapidly, and that they will be accretive to our 2020 earnings. Source: Q3 2019 call

Many shareholders weren't thrilled about the podcast acquisitions, thinking that ETM should've used the cash to pay down debt. However, after ETM released more details on the deal, it doesn't really look so bad now.

The podcast acquisitions allow ETM to secure a long-term position in the podcast industry, which is forecasted to grow to over $1bil by 2021, and doesn't really substantially decrease their liquidity. Yes, shareholders will take a hit in the near term, but overall, we believe it is the better choice long term.

Q3 financials

Results were great in Q3, with revenues and profits both beating estimates, and adjusted EBITDA growing 13% YOY to $98mil. This further strengthens our theory that the miss in Q2 was just a one-time miss and that it doesn't affect the long-term ETM bull case in any way.

There isn't much to say about this quarter except that it was a decent quarter. It wasn't particularly good, but the selloff last quarter was overdone and the fact that ETM met expectations was quite bullish.

ETM continues to be a pioneer in digital radio, with it now representing 12% of revenues and with Radio.com continuing to grow MAUs 60% YoY. ETM Analytics continues to do very well, with over 6000 users currently. With the trend shifting to digital radio, ETM's strong positioning in this market should be quite a substantial growth driver in the years to come.

ETM management also gave solid guidance, expecting growth to continue into 2020, and to reduce leverage to around 4x by the end of 2020, further showing that ETM's growth story isn't over.

We feel good about our outlook for 2020 based on the strong set of organic growth opportunities we have across the business. We expect to generate solid top-line and bottom-line growth in 2020. And we believe we are on a path to reduce leverage to around 4 times EBITDA by year-end 2020. Source: Q3 2019 call

Valuation: Still extremely cheap

Even after its rise, ETM's valuation is only $660mil, implying an EV of $2.4bil. This represents an EV/2019E EBITDA of around 6x. This isn't expensive for a company that continues to grow and has no short-term liquidity issues. Even now, there are many doubts surrounding the viability of radio as an advertising medium and about ETM's liquidity in the face of a possible downturn, which we believe are misplaced.

Management clearly sees the value in ETM, as not only did two insiders buy after Q2 last year, but ETM also repurchased 5mil shares at $3.67. Management does expect to spend dividend money in 2020 mainly on debt repayment, but the fact that they repurchased so many shares (~4% of float) in such a short amount of time shows that they're actually quite focused on increasing shareholder value when a good opportunity presents itself.

During the quarter, we repurchased 5 million shares of our Class A common stock for $18.3 million at an average price per share of [$3.67]. The cash used for this buyback is slightly less than the 2019 savings from the reduction in our dividend announced on August 9. As a result of this buyback, our outstanding share count is now 134 million and our free cash flow yield based on LTM adjusted FCF and yesterday’s closing price was over 30%. Source: Q3 2019 call

Conclusion

Overall, despite the major rise so far, ETM remains extremely cheap despite its strong positioning in the fast-growing areas of digital radio and podcasting. We expect more upside from ETM as the market realizes these strengths in the long run.

