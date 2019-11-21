Chevron: 4% Dividend Yield And New Projects Fueling Long-Term Growth

By Josh Arnold

Oil and gas supermajor Chevron Corporation (CVX) has spent most of the past twelve months trading sideways. Investors are worried about lower oil and gas prices negatively impacting Chevron’s margins, and as a result earnings-per-share should decline this year from 2018. However, we see Chevron as attractive given its portfolio recycling activity that is focusing on the best growth areas, while simultaneously selling the projects and assets with the worst outlooks.

Chevron is a very strong dividend stock, as it is a member of the prestigious Dividend Aristocrats list, a group of S&P 500 companies that have at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases; there are just 57 such stocks in existence today. And, thanks to Chevron's weak share price performance over the past year, shares currently yield over 4%.

Given the inherently volatile nature of the oil and gas business, Chevron’s staying power when it comes to dividend growth is impressive. Given the company’s investments in the right projects for long-term growth, we think the stock is a buy for long-term income investors.

Navigating A Difficult Climate

Chevron is the third-largest publicly-traded oil supermajor in the world behind Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and ExxonMobil (XOM). Chevron generates the vast majority of its earnings from its upstream business, and has higher leverage to oil pricing than natural gas; ExxonMobil, for instance, generates more production on a percentage basis of natural gas than oil. Chevron’s mix is about 60/40 in favor of oil over natural gas. Chevron produces about $150 billion in annual revenue and has a current market capitalization of $224 billion.

Chevron reported third quarter earnings on November 1st, 2019, and results were weak against the year-ago period, as expected. Total revenue declined from $42 billion in last year’s Q3 to $35 billion this year as materially lower oil and gas prices more than offset a 3% increase in production.

The upstream business saw segment earnings decline from $3.4 billion in the year-ago period to $2.7 billion. The US upstream business saw its earnings fall from $828 million to $727 million due to lower prices for oil and gas, as well as higher operating expenses. The international upstream business saw its earnings fall much further, declining from $2.6 billion to $2.0 billion. That decline was due to lower pricing as well as lower crude volumes.

The downstream business took a sizable hit as well as total segment earnings declined from $1.4 billion to $828 million. The US downstream business took the biggest hit as its segment earnings were almost halved from $748 million to $389 million year-over-year as higher refinery crude input was more than offset by operating and other expenses. The international downstream business saw earnings fall from $625 million to $439 million due to the absence of 2018 gains from the company’s southern Africa asset sale, partially offset by higher margins on refined products. Forex translation helped as well, adding $34 million to segment earnings during the quarter.

In total, third earnings-per-share came to $1.36, down from $2.11 in the same period last year. We’re expecting $6.60 in earnings-per-share for this year after Q3 results. This is not entirely unexpected given 2018 was a banner year for earnings due to a variety of one-time factors that are not repeating this year.

Growth Prospects

Despite the weak results to start 2019, we see Chevron producing ~8% annual earnings-per-share growth in the coming years as it has exposure to sectors with long-term demand, and the ability to take advantage of that demand through its capital investment projects. Chevron believes it can grow output at 3% to 4% annually in the next few years, which should help drive better revenue and margins. While Chevron and its competitors are always reliant on oil and gas prices, Chevron is steadily lowering its breakeven point as well.

Chevron enjoys a variety of revenue streams with enormous global demand, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation page 4

Chevron believes that renewables will grow in importance and scale – as is widely accepted given the ever-increasing investment in things like wind and solar power – but that natural gas and other liquids will remain tremendously important to global energy supply for decades to come. These are the areas where Chevron is investing as it sees robust demand many years from now, affording it the opportunity to reap the benefits of its tens of billions of dollars of capital investments. We see this as supportive of long-term demand for Chevron’s products.

Chevron’s very impressive list of projects includes the Tengiz Field, which is the world’s deepest producing super-giant oil field and the largest single-trap producing reservoir anywhere in the world. Chevron is understandably investing heavily in Tengiz as it promises many years of strong production. Chevron also has legacy production fields like the Permian Basin, where it has been active for nearly a hundred years. In all of its projects, Chevron constantly evaluates the long-term prospects of production and its costs, and divests, invests, or acquires as appropriate. We see this virtuous cycle helping to improve revenue and margins over time as only the best projects receive funding.

In addition, Chevron has very low breakeven costs on a cash flow basis, needing just $51 per barrel on Brent crude to be cash flow neutral. That makes Chevron the best-equipped among the global supermajors for low oil prices, but also means that if prices do rise, Chevron is best-positioned to improve its margins since costs are low.

Source: Investor presentation page 13

In addition, Chevron’s balance sheet is quite clean as its net debt ratio is also among the lowest among its competitor group. This is helpful not only from the perspective of recession resistance, when commodity prices generally fall, but also in terms of the company’s ability to invest in new projects, and indeed, pay the dividend. Chevron’s clean balance sheet is a competitive advantage in our view given that it is better protected against financial hardship in the future, as well as its ability to take on additional leverage should a large acquisition opportunity present itself, for example.

Valuation and Dividend Analysis

Chevron trades today at 18 times our estimate of $6.60 in earnings-per-share. Its price-to-earnings ratios in the past decade have been extremely volatile as the company’s earnings have soared and plummeted based largely upon commodity pricing swings. We see fair value around 16 times earnings so today, we think Chevron is a bit overvalued, trading for 114% of fair value. The stock’s slight overvaluation should result in a low-single-digit drag on total annual returns in the coming years.

However, the company’s very long history of dividend increases means that despite the fact that shares are trading in excess of our fair value estimate, we see the stock as a buy. The current payout of $4.76 per share annually is good for a 4.0% yield at a time when 10-year Treasuries and the S&P 500 Index average are under 2%, so Chevron’s payout is highly attractive to income investors in our view.

Source: Investor presentation page 9

In addition to that, Chevron proved during the last downturn in oil and gas prices in 2014 and 2015 that it could flex its capital expenditures by billions of dollars in order to maintain the dividend. Oil and gas companies generally have volatile revenue and earnings given their reliance upon commodity pricing over which they have no control, but Chevron has managed to over time to smooth out those bumps in order to maintain and grow its dividend to shareholders. Chevron, because of this, is a very attractive dividend stock as we believe it has the financial flexibility to maintain and grow the payout through just about any environment.

Chevron’s dividend growth has averaged 6% annually in the past decade despite the fact that its earnings-per-share have ranged from a loss of 27 cents to earnings of $13.44 during that time frame. Its payout ratio is fairly high at ~70% of this year expected earnings, but as mentioned above, Chevron has proven the willingness and ability to grow its dividend in a variety of environments, and we don’t think that will change.

Final Thoughts

Overall, while Chevron is trading at a slightly higher valuation than we’d prefer, we still see the stock as attractive for the long term. Shares have basically gone nowhere this year as Chevron’s earnings have taken a dip in comparison to 2018, but we see this as a buying opportunity. Earnings should resume their trek higher, gradually over time thanks to new projects and production growth.

Our estimate of 8% earnings-per-share growth annually, combined with the robust 4% dividend yield, should produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 9%-10% annual total returns for shareholders in the coming years even if the valuation multiple contracts slightly from present levels. For a Dividend Aristocrat yielding 4%, with earnings growth potential, Chevron stock is a buy for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.