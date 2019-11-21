NetEase: Steady Domestically, Strong Overseas

NetEase (NTES) reported Q3 revenue of RMB14.6b fell short of consensus while non-GAAP EPS beat. Online games service net revenue grew 11.5% y/y to RMB11.5b while Youdao net revenue grew 98% y/y to RMB346m. The company paid a special dividend for Q3 in consideration with the sale of the Kaola cross-border e-commerce business.

The bottom line

The deceleration in gaming growth is largely expected and is a function of the content maturity. However, the overall segment remains in good shape with domestic titles continuing to attract a decent flow of traffic while the overseas gaming market remains the most promising driver for NTES in the coming years.

As we pointed out in our last report (see: NetEase: Think Global, Act Global), we firmly believe that video game is a hit-driven business and that the Chinese video game publishers/developers can no longer rely on mediocre content to ride on the enlarging gamer base in China. Instead, future growth will come from overseas markets as they become more globalized, and this process requires rigorous innovation and IP creation.

NTES certainly understands this and its early success of Knives Out in Japan is a good indicator of a self-developed IP gaining global traction while investing in studios (i.e. Talents) rather than proven IPs, such as the case with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), is the right strategy in our view (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin).

Source: NTES

We remain bullish on NTES and reiterate our $338/share target, based on 23x 2020E P/E.

Domestic gaming battling maturity

Maturity is evident among the aging titles such as Fantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey series but Fantasy Westward Journey Online was able to achieve another record quarter of gross billing since its launch in 2003 while the mobile version also reached the highest quarterly gross billing in the past two years. In-game content and new expansion packs for both PC and mobile games largely drove the near-term success, and the new content has proven to be very popular amongst the gamer base.

Source: NTES

The October launch of Xuan Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon the Cloud and Bloom & Blade, which are Chinese-style term-based MMORPGs, topped the iOS download chart soon after its launch, underscoring NTES’s ongoing innovation in engaging IP.

FWJ 3D was recently approved by the Chinese regulators and is expected to launch in 1H of December. Given the large FWJ fan base, we believe that the title will be a success and drive sustainability to NTES’s titles.

Overseas gaming remains promising

Source: NTES

We are very positive on NTES’s overseas game business given the success around Knives Out and Identity V. The success of Knives Out allowed NTES to gain better insights into the gamers in Japan along with their user behavior and interests; valuable data which can be applied to other titles in the country. The Knives Out eSports tournament is also a good way to drive engagement, in our view. Finally, LifeAfter is also seeing good traction which underscores NTES’s ability to localize a Chinese-made IP to attract overseas gamers. Overseas only accounts for 10% of the company's overall game revenues, and we believe there is a considerable upside if NTES manages to execute in both Europe and the US.

Education an interesting long-term driver

Although online education continues to account for a small portion of NTES’s overall revenue profile, we believe this is one of the most promising growth segments in NTES.

Source: NTES

We note that Youdao (DAO) has now become a strong contender in the online education space thanks to its content differentiation across several education formats such as gamified learning and dual-teach live streaming.

Source: NTES

In Q3, we saw strong enrollment in K-12 paid students to 92.7m from 33.2m (+179% y/y) and an increase in gross billing per paid student to RMB905 from RMB609 (+49% y/y).

Finally, Innovative Business growth appears to be stagnating with a declining margin trend. Although NetEase Cloud Music saw good monetization efforts and user engagement, we believe that competition in this field could weigh in on this segment's growth outlook.

In short, we believe that content differentiation will remain a key for NTES to excel across all of its businesses, particularly in gaming and education, which allows it to expand globally given the maturity of the Chinese market. Management clearly understands this and is working toward this direction, which is why we are relatively more positive on NTES than Tencent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.