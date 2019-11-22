Brad Thomas: REITs From The Ground Floor Up

We talk about how he came to the sector and what he's seen change over the last decade.

Brad Thomas has played no small part in this through his coverage of the sector over the years.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have become one of the most popular income investing categories over the past decade.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We're closing in on the last few weeks of the 2010s. The milestone has sort of snuck up on me, and I've been surprised by how little 'end of decade' coverage I've seen on the broader internet. And while annual or decade milestones are sort of arbitrary as start and stop points, they also make for an opportunity to reflect.

The 2010s in investing have been marked by a bull market with few bumps and many doubters. Within that, there are a ton of themes we could unpack, from the role of the Fed in supporting (or propping up?) the recovery from the financial crisis, the changing political crosswinds, the dominance of big tech companies, and many more. I don't intend to cover that here.

One theme that stands out to me though, is the rising interest in real estate as a sector, as expressed primarily through REITs (Real estate investment trusts). That rise can be seen in average daily dollar trading volume in US REITs doubling over the last 10 years, or in real estate becoming its own category in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) system in 2016. This is also a salient rise to me, based on the ongoing and growing interest in the sector seen on Seeking Alpha since 2011, when I first started reading the site.

And it's hard to speak about REITs on Seeking Alpha without thinking of Brad Thomas. He has been an author on the site since 2010, and through his coverage of the sector he's done a lot to popularize the category for readers on Seeking Alpha and beyond, as seen by his over 76,000 followers on the site. He's written books on the subject and been a leading voice in the broadcast media for real estate investing.

Brad also runs iREIT on Alpha on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, a service that has done well since inception in November 2016 but has especially picked up this year. (I should note Brad is also a co-leader of The Dividend Kings, but that is another topic.) I emailed with Brad to ask about his experience in the sector, what he's doing on iREIT on Alpha, and what he's seen change over the last 10 years as REITs have grown in prominence.

Congrats on the rise of iREIT on Alpha into the top 10 services on Seeking Alpha, especially the ascent this year. What do you think has led to the acceleration in 2019?

BT: iREIT has always been about quality and delivering the most comprehensive, institutional-grade real estate investment research available. But we really decided to amplify that focus this year with a whole range of new features and partners.

We want iREIT to be the one-stop-shop for real estate research and portfolio strategy. That’s why we continue to add new tools to the service, including 1) our REIT Ratings Tracker covering 150+ companies, 2) a new REIT Earnings Tracker, 3) our proprietary R.I.N.O. Scoring Model, 4) upgraded model portfolios managed with Sharesight, and 5) an innovative Real Estate ETF Tracker.

This is in addition to our suite of exclusive articles, daily news, a weekend report, and a weekly subscriber call. It all comes courtesy of me and my team of four other highly experienced analysts, three of whom are CFAs.

In August, Hoya Capital Real Estate teamed up with iREIT as well, which has greatly enhanced our capabilities in covering macroeconomics, sector-level top-down analysis, and ETF research and portfolio strategy. Above all, we think subscribers have really recognized and appreciated our amplified focus on quality and customer service.

What do you put into iREIT on Alpha to make it different from anything else you do on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere?

BT: Our entire team takes enormous pride in being some of the most widely read authors on Seeking Alpha when it comes to free real estate investment research. That’s helped bring more investors into the real estate ecosystem, which means it’s helped show more investors how to build better portfolios that can really go the distance.

Our free investment research, however, barely scratches the surface of the content we make available exclusively to iREIT subscribers.

Our suite of investment tools, model portfolios, and exclusive articles are created and managed by our team of extremely experienced and just as trusted analysts. It’s their extensive education and expertise that leads them to this profitable conclusion: that the key to success is to focus on fundamentals.

We have no interest in chasing yield or attempting to time market trades. All of our analysts recognize that the primary driver for price appreciation is dividend growth… and that our collective job is to screen for real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that offer strong earnings expansion and value.

That’s why we spend considerable time meeting with management teams, either by attending conferences or sitting down with them one on one at their offices. For instance, just last week, I was on an airplane flying to REITWorld in Los Angeles, where I met with over 25 REIT CEOs.

I’d put our team’s collective Rolodex of industry contacts and access to REIT management teams right up there with any other institutional sell-side institutional research firm. When our subscribers have questions for management, we can and do deliver the message to in-the-know people who can and do give us the responses we’re looking for.

How much does it cost to join iREIT on Alpha?

BT: $600 per year or $75.00 per month. And we give every bit as good as we get – and then some!

With the features and analysts we’ve added over the last year, we’re out to prove we can go head-to-head with other sell-side institutional REIT firms that charge tens of thousands of dollars per year for comparable content… all while delivering it for a fraction of the cost.

We don’t guarantee performance. However, our research is done by a specialized team of highly skilled analysts who spend countless hours and many, many late nights relentlessly screening for quality and value.

That’s part of why we have over 600 members and growing who recognize and enjoy the fact that fundamental analysis is the key to success in the stock market.

What brought you to real estate investing and then to REITs in specific?

BT: That could be a long answer, but I’ll try to keep it simple.

Real estate is in my DNA. My mother has practiced real estate for over 40 years, and my father and grandfather owned motels in Myrtle Beach. So when I finished college, it only seemed natural for me to get into leasing first and then go on to become a partner in a development company.

Over a 20-year period, I built stores for a number of chains such as Advance Auto, Blockbuster Video, Walmart, Walgreens, etc.

Then, in 2008, after the housing crash changed the real estate and financial landscape, I decided to begin writing about real estate instead. Considering the lessons I’d just learned, the safety, stability, and overall profit potential of REITs seemed like the perfect focus for me.

The rest, as they say, is history…

What is your goal on iREIT on Alpha?

BT: Ultimately, we measure the success of iREIT based on the success of our subscribers. We aim to deliver unmatched research quality and client service with a credo of “under promise and overdeliver.” So if our subscribers say we’ve matched or exceeded that aim, we’ve achieved our goal.

My goal is to build a brand as the #1 real estate expert (with a specific emphasis on REITs, of course): a place people can go to get one-of-a-kind investing advice that bolsters their portfolio potential and provides them a true ability to sleep well at night, secure in their financial future.

You have a lot of visibility as an author in the REIT sector, and for example you started writing on Seeking Alpha in 2010 so you've seen the sector evolve. What has changed over the past decade in the industry?

BT: The most significant change was in 2016, when equity REITs moved into their own Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) category. That was momentous because it forced many financial advisors to become much more educated about the larger sector.

All of a sudden, REITs couldn’t be ignored anymore. As a result, advisors are beginning to understand the value of adding REITs to a portfolio. We now see more and more advisors seeking out information on REITs wherever they can find it. Interestingly enough, the highly respected REIT advocate organization Nareit has cited Seeking Alpha content as a significant resource for these advisors to learn more on the subject.

However, I do have to say there’s still a long way to go in terms of education. Many experienced advisors still mistakenly believe that REITs require K-1s or specialized tax forms. Many still look at metrics like price-to-earnings (P/E) and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings – which aren’t often applicable to REITs.

It’s a slow process encouraging investors to look at REITs the right way, but we try to do our part.

Another recognizable change was tax reform. REIT investors received particularly favorable treatment from the tax code changes, seeing their top rate on ordinary dividends slashed from nearly 40% to under 30%.

Keep in mind that, historically speaking, ordinary income for REITs represents about 60% of REIT distributions. The rest is mostly categorized as a mix of capital gains (taxed at a maximum of 20%) and return of capital (tax-deferred until fund shares are sold).

Because REIT dividends are taxed at the individual shareholder's rate rather than the corporate rate, the 20% pass-through deduction reduces the top tax rate on REIT dividends from 39.6% to 29.6% for a taxpayer. So shareholders can deduct that 20% from REITs and other pass-through entities, even if they don't itemize deductions on their federal tax return.

And finally, of course, there’s technology. That goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway. We’ve seen technology-based REITs performing extremely well, as evidenced by the year-to-date performance of what I refer to as “the trifecta”: cell towers (30.6% YTD total return), data centers (35% YTD total return), and logistics (43.7% YTD total return).

Even so, perceptions about REITs haven’t changed nearly enough in the last decade. I speak regularly at conferences, I’m a contributor on Fox Business, and I make sure to interact with investors in general as much as possible. Yet it always amazes me how little people really know about REITs.

Many of them simply have no clue about the advantages involved. That no doubt factors into the response we got from a recent webinar, where we asked attendees if they owned REITs.

Forty percent of them said no. They didn’t own a single share.

On the one hand, that’s an absolute shame considering the stable gains they’re missing out on. Though I guess that does make what I do on iREIT on Alpha and elsewhere that much more important.

When asked to speak about the subject, I always begin by pointing out that REITs have outperformed most all other major asset classes over the past 1, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 40 years. So what’s there to lose? Not much, it seems… only a lot to gain.

Fortunately, I am slowly seeing demand for REITs improving, as evidenced by the thousands of subscribers we have between our different services. But, as I said before, there’s still a lot more work to do.

What do you find investors most misunderstand about the sector?

BT: Three things: First, as I briefly alluded to before, they think they need to hone in on REITs’ earnings per share (EPS) instead of their funds from operations (FFO). Because REITs operate so very differently from your average stock, EPS just doesn’t tell the full picture and can actually be extremely misleading.

Secondly, also as already mentioned, too many people mistakenly believe that REITs require special attention from a tax perspective. Unlike MLPs, there is no K-1, and return of capital is rare and infrequent. For all intents and purposes, REITs are no different than ordinary stocks from a tax perspective. So there’s no added hassle or headache.

Finally, there is a belief that REITs are bond-substitutes. While this may have been the case decades ago when REITs were more like passively managed real estate portfolios, the “Modern REIT” is a dynamic real estate operator that’s involved in not only ownership, but also development and frequent capital recycling.

In this regard, they’re more akin to stocks. It’s true – and valuable – that they do retain many of the features that make real estate so attractive as an asset class. But, unlike direct real estate, REITs are highly liquid and have a unique access to equity capital.

Back to the bond comparison, yes… When rates are low, investors typically move out of safer assets to seek income in areas such as REITs. And conversely, when rates are high or in uncertain times, investors often gravitate back to U.S. Treasuries or other fixed-income investments.

But there is one big difference: that real estate rents and values tend to increase when prices do since many leases are tied to inflation. This supports REIT dividend growth and provides a reliable stream of income, even during inflationary periods.

During the last 20-year period, average annual growth for REIT dividends per share was 9.6% (or 8.9% compounded) compared to only 2.1% (or 2.2% compounded) for consumer prices.

A couple FFO questions. First, many companies report Adjusted FFO (AFFO) instead of FFO. It's similar to companies that report Non-GAAP EPS instead of the GAAP version. How do you handle these adjustments?

BT: You’re absolutely correct. REITs provide FFO (GAAP) using Funds from operations (or FFO) but the AFFO version (no GAAP) provides a much better picture of free cash flow. The biggest change by far that AFFO makes to FFO is to subtract recurring capital expenditures. Basically, this is an acknowledgement that not all depreciation is non-cash.

Simply put, assume that you are a landlord, and in doing so, most landlords are expected to make real estate improvements to their property each time you sign up a new lease contract. Those improvements will generally suffice for the duration of the lease term, but signing up a tenant for a lease renewal will likely also require an added improvements. So, the question is this:

“How much do real estate companies have to shell out every year to retain their portfolio quality and tenant occupancy levels?”

Now, there is more to AFFO than just recurring capital expenditures, such as straight-lined rents (under GAAP you even the rents that shows more rents thar are collected in the first year), Since AFFO is designed to be a closer proxy for actual normalized cash flows per share, a common computation of AFFO might appear as follows:

FFO – Straight Lined Rents – Recurring CapEx + Equity-Based Compensation + Lease Intangibles + Deferred Financing Cost

Remember that AFFO is not sanctioned by the SEC or NAREIT and is not always consistently reported (mall REIT investors can certainly attest to that). Also, not all analysts view AFFO the same and some make their own adjustments to the metric.

FFO often does not include any capital expenditures, even though these are real ongoing expenses that affect a REIT's dividend coverage. How do you deal with that in your analysis?

BT: There is no doubt that AFFO is more subjective, but one of the things we do on iREIT on Alpha is to examine cash flows at a granular level. As noted, AFFO is very helpful in determining the estimated cash flows per share, and for that reason we stick with AFFO when examining the overall safety of the dividend.

What do you think brings other investors to invest in REITs?

BT: Real estate is the largest and arguably the most critical asset class in the world. The total asset value of commercial and residential real estate in the U.S. is substantially higher than the total value of the entire U.S. stock market. Despite this, many investors have little to no real estate exposure in their portfolio.

But once you know, it’s hard not to take advantage of such a phenomenal resource.

Interestingly, real estate is tremendously underrepresented from a market capitalization perspective due to its high degree of private ownership. But that doesn’t make it any less critical for the end investor. We think people need 20% of their investment portfolio in real estate equities – at bare minimum. There’s a case to be made based on total asset value that a proper allocation could be significantly higher.

Keep in mind, REITs own around 10% of all institutionally held commercial real estate in the U.S. This means there’s still significant opportunity to scale and become dominate landlords.

Over time, the U.S. REIT market has steadily grown in size so that, today, it now boasts a market capitalization in excess of $1 trillion… with total assets under management of over $3 trillion.

$3 trillion!

Rates remain low, and many REITs have taken advantage of new share issuances by improving their cost of capital. It’s likely that 2020 will be another solid year, with capital markets transactions bolstering valuations across most sectors.

One of the reasons we keep a firm grasp on WACC (weighted average cost of capital) for most REITs is because it provides us with an excellent barometer to gauge growth in earnings and dividends. Whenever we see an elevated WACC we know that company is likely reaching for yield and that the investment thesis is moving into the speculative category.

How do you think about the balance between home ownership and REIT investing?

BT: As you know, home ownership and REIT investing are based on the same principles of creating wealth by investing in assets that appreciate overtime. However, keep in mind that the primary reason to own REITs is because of their ability to generate reliable and predictable income. Home ownership is an important element of wealth creation, but as you know, it also serves an important function because it provides shelter and also has tax benefits: homeowners who itemize can deduct interest paid (limited up to $750,000 of debt incurred). Also, another common question I get is whether to own REITs and private real estate.

As a private investor (and developer) for over twenty five years I can tell you that owning REITs is a terrific option. Owning private real estate can be prosperous, but investors must consider the risks. For example, private real estate does not provide the diversification that publicly-traded REITs do. If you own a duplex and one unit goes vacant, your income immediately drops by 50%. Also, private real estate is typically held in LLCs and that makes accounting more difficult since income is typically reported via a K1 (vs 1099 for REITs). Most importantly, private real estate is not liquid, so if you need cash right away, you must either take out a mortgage or put the property on the market, that could take months to sell.

But most importantly, and the reason I own over 40% of my investments in REITs, is because of the economic benefits. Recently, CEM Benchmarking's 2019 study (sponsored by Nareit, the REIT industry association) produced a report examining investment performance across 12 asset classes over a 20-year period (1998-2017). The data was generated from over 200 public and private pensions with nearly $3.8 trillion of combined assets under management. During the period, REITs had the second-highest annual net return of 10.9% (over that 20-year period). Private equity delivered the best returns (of ~12% annually) but proved to also be the most volatile. However, the striking comparison is that REITs outperformed private real estate by 280 basis points, or 2.8% per year.

Simply put, REITs provide liquidity, diversification, transparency, and performance benefits that are unmatched. But the primary reason to own them is for the repeatable dividends, and the CEM benchmark study proves that dividends and price appreciation are highly correlated.

How do you help your members get up to speed on iREIT on Alpha?

BT: We have an FAQ video that explains all the features. And we recently hired a full-time customer service representative to assist with any questions that remain after that.

You've written a few articles this year about other dividend stocks - how much do you invest in other areas of the market?

BT: Given the fact that many REITs are currently close to sound value, we decided that our members would like to get access to energy companies as well. Despite persistent volatility, those fundamentals are strong and our members have enjoyed the content that’s part of our long-term focus.

Midstream companies offer current yields of 6%+ with limited overlap to the broad equity market and low correlations to other asset classes.

We also cover preferreds, recognizing that they serve a valuable role for income-oriented investors. And we’re actively working on adding in more content, thanks to Rubicon Associates, who has deep experience in credit and capital markets.

Why should I consider signing up for iREIT on Alpha?

BT: Our focus at iREIT is on delivering the highest-quality research for an unmatched value. With the features and contributors we’ve added just over the past few months, we’re even more convinced we’re delivering on our promise to subscribers.

Our rapid subscriber growth seems to speak volumes about the quality of the product we’re delivering and the satisfaction of our existing subscribers.

At the end of the day, performance is critical. With that said, we fully recognize the reality that there’s not a one-size-fits all approach to real estate investing. Some investors are looking for immediate income while others are looking for long-term growth and others want more specialized strategies. Additionally, some people have a few hours a day to put toward the markets while others only have a few hours per month.

The bottom line is that we think we’ve got our subscribers’ backs covered with whatever their needs may be.

We’re not promising “superior” performance to other products. This isn’t a cheap competition to us. So what we promise instead is that our value proposition will always rest in our ability to enable the DIY (do it yourself) investor to gain best-in-class research that will lead to their best personal risk-adjusted returns.

Simply put, every investor has his or her own risk tolerance level. Since we recognize that, we decided that the best way to serve all of our customers is to provide exceptional recommendations and tools so they can either build their own REIT portfolio or mirror one of the four portfolios we manage.

For example, our core set of stocks is called “The Durable Income Portfolio.” We consider this to be our lowest-risk basket (excluding our preferred portfolio) because it’s comprised of 55% SWANs (blue-chips). Alternatively, our higher-risk collection is called “The New Money Portfolio.” This basket of REITs was designed to generate high alpha – targeted returns of 25% per year.

I’ll be the first to admit that we don’t get all the picks right. But I can honestly say we have a substantial number of winners. I tribute much of that success as a real estate investor to humility: that is, recognizing when I’m wrong and moving on.

Yes, I am still very bullish with positions such as Tanger Outlets (SKT) and Iron Mountain (IRM) – two beaten-down REITs that continue to disappoint when it comes to stock performance. However, one of the best risk mitigation tools is diversification. And it’s because of other picks like Essential Property Trust (EPRT) that I’ve been able to navigate the risk in owning more volatile stocks.

In summary, our service is a resource that’s managed by an experienced team of REIT analysts. Our goal for iREIT is to provide members with institutional-quality REIT research at an affordable price.

If we can convince even just a few readers to avoid dangerous investment strategies in favor of adopting sound ones designed to protect principal, we’ll be satisfied. That’s what I call a sleep-well-at-night approach to the markets.

What's a current idea you have and how did you come to the conclusion?

BT: As value investors we are constantly looking for the deep value picks that are oftentimes ignored by the market. So, whenever we issue a Strong Buy rating we are essentially telegraphing to readers and investors that this particular stock could return in excess of 25% annually.

Thus far in the cycle, many of our Strong Buy selections have done extremely well, and we have since lowered them to Buys and Holds. The primary objective however is not that we try hitting homeruns day-in and day-out, but instead to hit our fair share of doubles and triples.

One of our prospective “triples” is VICI Gaming (VICI). We have been covering the gaming sector for over a year and we have been impressed with management’s capability of growing the platform utilizing its scale and cost of capital advantages. Share (in VICI) have returned over 35% year-to-date (we have since moved the recommendation to a Buy due to valuation).

The appealing value proposition for VICI and the other gaming REITs is the strong growth opportunities. According to Green Street Advisors, “there are nearly 1,000 casinos operating across the U.S., generating ~$75 billion in Gross Gaming Revenue” and when you compare Gaming REITs with Net Lease REITs – in terms of valuation – you can see that there is room for Gaming REIT multiple expansion.

Gaming REITs are trading at around 15x P/FFO while the higher-quality Net Lease REITs trade around 20x. Gaming REITs somewhat of a sub-sector of Net Lease and leases have initial terms of 10-15 years. As Green Street explains, “the master lease structure provides a variety of benefits to both the tenant and the landlord, and it bolsters the credit quality of the “bond” part of the NNN lease.”

VICI is trading at 15x P/FFO with a dividend yield of 4.85%. We forecast high double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Brad Thomas is long SKT, EPRT, VICI, and IRM. I do not have any positions in any stocks mentioned in the article. Brad Thomas hosts iREIT on Alpha on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and Seeking Alpha is a partner with him and 170+ other authors on that platform.