Paradigm Shift: Growth Vs. Value

Photo Source

Value has outperformed growth for decades on a total return basis. Large investment firms such as Dimensional Fund Advisors have identified value as a factor that is persistent and investible, and as a result, have based much of their investment philosophy and business around this academic observation.

Over the past 40 years, as well as over longer periods, patient investors have been rewarded for having a value tilt within their equity investments. However, this approach has come under fire in recent years as value has significantly underperformed growth. Because the reversal in trend has persisted for at least 10 years as seen below, the question is: Has there been a paradigm shift from value to growth?

For the answer to this question to be "yes", there would have to be fundamental factors driving the shift. While value companies have had the advantages of valuation, generally higher dividends, and strong balance sheets that have provided some comfort to investors during market sell-offs, many of today's growth companies, particularly large-cap growth companies, boast substantial resources and strong balance sheets while also expanding at impressive rates.

What's Changed?

The advent, adoption, and growth of new technologies have changed both pure technology companies as well as more traditional businesses. While many benefits of technology are accruing to a few large, critical players (mega cap growth companies like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL)), their smaller and more value-oriented counterparts are being left behind. It is difficult to determine if, or for how long, this trend will continue, but at this point it seems like it might for at least the foreseeable future.

The mega-cap growth companies, like those listed above, have virtually unlimited resources in terms of buying power for acquisitions and R&D, investing in intangible assets, labor quality and development, political power, consumer preference, and many other factors. To dethrone the largest players within technology and communication services would require a major disruption to these industries. While this is possible, the dynamics to arrive at that point are more challenging than ever before. An entrepreneur with a truly disruptive business model is subject to several potential outcomes before becoming a success on the scale of the incumbents. Let's look at a couple of examples. One, the entrepreneur starts a company and begins to grow and develop its business. Once it begins to succeed, it is reasonable to expect it to grab the attention of one of the incumbents, who may perceive this as a threat or opportunity, and use its resources to acquire the new firm. Two, much like the first scenario, the company is started, built, and is successful, but stays private until it is no longer a small company. By the time it does sell shares to the public, it is classified as a mid- or large-cap growth company. There are numerous examples of start-ups falling into this category, from Facebook (FB) to Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER). Furthermore, the large players are generally able to self-finance investments in intangible assets that are often not measured properly due to accounting conventions that require companies to expense these investments rather than capitalize them. The result is an understated book value and an overstated price/book ratio. In other words, these companies continue to be classified as growth rather than value companies.

An example of the benefits from innovation and tech-based entrepreneurship accruing to large tech companies is the trend of these companies to incubate new businesses internally. Think Waymo within Alphabet and Cruise within General Motors (GM). In the case of Waymo, even if it were spun out and brought public, by most estimates it would be a large-cap growth company. A similar case can be made for other divisions within Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

The shift from investment in tangible assets to intangible assets is an important factor driving the success of growth companies relative to traditional value companies. In many cases, technology removes the need for middlemen and the tangible assets that are the cornerstone of value companies. Tesla (TSLA) might build cars, but what is the value of the data it has collected in recent years in developing autonomous vehicles? Where will the real value of the company be derived from in the not too distant future? The physical materials and construction of the cars, or the data and knowledge that drives them? Or think about one of Elon Musk's other ventures, SpaceX. The company is private, but has recently raised a round of financing that gave the company a valuation that would place it squarely in the large-cap growth space. What's the value proposition? It's not just the hardware to send rockets into space to deliver payloads, but other avenues like the ability to build a global WiFi network using satellites. In any case, when or if SpaceX ever goes public, it is likely to be a large-cap company with a growth type valuation.

What to do?

The dynamics described above and their implications pose challenges for value investors. Because value and traditionally high-quality companies have provided some downside protection during sell-offs in equities, it remains reasonable to maintain exposure to these names. For some value investors, it might make sense to reduce the value tilt in favor of growth, while at the same time not completely abandoning their exposure to value. It might also make sense to take a closer look at the methodology for determining a stock's location in the style box. Understanding the methodology is critical as investment in intangible assets, and how that activity is treated from an accounting perspective, may be skewing valuations of certain types of companies toward growth, causing pure traditional value investors to miss attractive opportunities.

To reduce the drag of the value names, investors can shift a portion of the equity exposure to dedicated growth positions. For some, this could be in the form of an enhanced indexing strategy incorporating individual names within growth, particularly large growth, and technology specifically. For example, an investor who is currently tilted toward value could add individual positions in the FAANG stocks or others already mentioned, in addition to companies like Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft, and Tesla to name a few. This approach can be further enhanced by applying the same logic to the value holdings. Investing in strong brands like Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi (PEP), and Nike (NKE) have the potential to generate attractive long-term compounded returns. After all, these companies, and those like them, generate and receive significant value from their intangible assets in branding, organizational structure, and logistics that may not be fully captured by accepted accounting practices. Is it the taste of Coke or the brand that add the most value? Or is it the company's ability to deliver its product to virtually anywhere on Earth without sacrificing product quality or consistency? Despite the latter being a major contributor to the value of the Coca-Cola company, it isn't on the balance sheet. As of the third quarter of 2019, the company lists only $589 million in intangible assets separate from the $16.5 billion in goodwill.

For those not willing to take positions in individual names, there are numerous low-cost funds that provide exposure to growth, large-cap growth, or technology. Given the dominance of large-cap growth, I will focus there. For highly diversified exposure at a low cost, the Vanguard Large Cap Growth (VIGAX) is an excellent option. A better option for individual investors might be the comparable ETF version, the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG). These funds are completely focused on U.S. large-cap growth, diversified across over 300 names, and are allocated about 38% to the technology sector. The expense ratio for the ETF is 0.04%. Another approach is the Invesco NASDAQ 1000 ETF (QQQ), which has exposure to 100 names with expense ratio of 0.20%. This is a more aggressive option with about 57% allocated to the technology sector.

For some investors it might make more sense to reduce dedicated value exposure for more core exposure. That way, the reliance on traditional, and likely outdated, value investing metrics is reduced, allowing investors to capture the benefits of the growing economy without making a bet on how certain companies will be classified by Morningstar.

Patient or Stubborn?

The dominance of value over growth is in serious peril right now. Die-hard value investors are having their patience tested like no other time in recent history. The question is, when does patience become stubbornness? Has the paradigm actually shifted for long-term investors from value to growth? Research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows that value stocks have underperformed their historical average return over the last 5 and 10 years while growth has outperformed its historical returns by significant amounts. Furthermore, the long-term returns from value stocks far exceed those of growth stocks over the last 90 years. Whether there will be a reversion back to long-term average annualized returns can't be predicted, but investors would be wise to consider the changing fundamentals of the economy driven by the advancement and adoption of technology through the investment in intangible assets.

Final Thoughts

The ideas I described above can be interpreted as being tactical given the suggestions to add to specific styles and sectors. Using the above strategies should be looked at within the broader context of the global financial markets and sized appropriately. These suggestions are intended to be incremental moves that tilt the complexion of portfolio assets in a way that may improve investment outcomes. Any overweight or underweight position to an asset class, sector, equity style, or individual stock needs to be considered carefully to understand its impact on long-term total returns. I look forward to your feedback and answering your questions in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, INTC, KO, MSFT, NKE, NVDA, PEP, TSLA, VIGAX, VUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended or undertaken by Mosaic Advisors ("Mosaic"), including the author, or any non-investment related content, made reference to directly or indirectly in this commentary will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level, be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation or prove successful. Due to various factors, including changing market conditions and/or applicable laws, the content may no longer be reflective of current opinions or positions. Moreover, you should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this commentary serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Mosaic or the author. Mosaic is neither a law firm nor a certified public accounting firm and no portion of the commentary content should be construed as legal or accounting advice. A copy of the Mosaic's current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees continues to remain available upon request.