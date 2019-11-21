Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 20 mREIT Peers - Part 1 (Post Q3 2019 Earnings)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 11/15/2019), and updated price target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 9/30/2019. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 11/15/2019).

Providing sector-wide metrics allows readers to better understand which mREIT companies will likely outperform (or underperform) peers during specific types of interest rate environments.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to twenty mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY’s mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)/investment composition, recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, book value (“BV”), and economic return (loss) to the twenty mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to estimated CURRENT BV analysis using stock prices as of 11/15/2019. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY’s agency MBS portfolio while Table 3 will show the company’s recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY versus its mREIT peers at periodic intervals. This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios when it comes to projecting the company’s future quarterly results as interest rates/yields fluctuate. Understanding the characteristics of a company’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the twenty mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 9/30/2019; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/15/2019 for agency mREITs and as of 10/31/2019 for hybrid and multipurpose mREITs). My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and updated price target for NLY will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article. This includes providing a list of the mREIT stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector:

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several prior acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have minor portfolios outside each entity’s main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity’s main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity’s investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company’s classification on the monetary “fair market value” (“FMV”) of each underlying portfolio (which, for a fact, is what drives valuation fluctuations). In my professional opinion, there is no “uniform” methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities (“GSE”). Since these investments typically have higher durations versus most other investments within the broader mREIT sector, companies within this classification typically utilize higher hedging coverage ratios in times of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as a fixed-rate agency mREIT. Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable-rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages(“ARM”) that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security’s average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security’s “months-to-roll”. This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security’s price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security’s months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) are currently classified as a variable-rate agency mREIT.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized debt investments. This type of company is known as a “hybrid” mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principal and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no “government guarantee” on the principal or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Since there is credit risk when it comes to non-agency MBS, leverage ratios are typically lower when investing in these securitizations when compared to agency MBS (even when credit risk remains low). Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) (converted to a REIT in 2019); Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as a hybrid mREIT. However, it should be noted DX currently has a very large proportion of the company’s investment portfolio in agency RMBS and CMBS. In future periods, if such proportions remain relatively the same, I may “reclassify” this mREIT into the agency sub-classification. The same can be said, to a lesser extent, when it comes to TWO.

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related investments, non-securitized debt investments (including multifamily and commercial loans), and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as a “multipurpose” mREIT. Since BXMT and GPMT had 97% and 98% of its investment portfolio in variable-rate debt as of 9/30/2019, respectively, these companies currently do not need to utilize a high hedging coverage ratio (some could even argue to not have derivative instruments in place; if anything perhaps “contra” hedges to counter a drop in rates/yields). The same can be said about NRZ (to a lesser degree) who currently has a majority of the company’s investment portfolio in MSR and MSR-related investments which act as an “indirect” hedge (the same can be said regarding interest only [IO] and inverse interest only [IIO] securities). Indirect hedges are not calculated within each company’s hedging coverage ratio; not the main purpose of these investments. As I have correctly pointed out in the past, these investments actually benefit, from a valuation standpoint, in a rising interest rate environment as prepayment risk (and in a majority of scenarios credit risk) decreases while there is an increase in projected future discounted cash flows (and vice versa). Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the twenty mREIT peers.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Premium (Discount) to Estimated Current BV Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the twenty mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 – Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Premium (Discount) to Estimated Current BV Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s 6/30/2019 and 9/30/2019 BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the twenty mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 2) “at-risk” (on- and off-balance sheet; total) leverage ratio as of 6/30/2019; 3) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 4) at-risk (total) leverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 5) hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 6) hedging weighted average tenor/maturity (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 7) BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2019; 8) BV per share at the end of the third quarter of 2019; 9) BV per share change during the third quarter of 2019 (percentage); 10) economic return (loss) (change in BV and dividends accrued for/paid) during the third quarter of 2019 (percentage); 11) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 12) my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/15/2019 for agency mREITs and as of 10/31/2019 for hybrid and multipurpose mREITs); 13) stock price as of 11/15/2019; 14) 11/15/2019 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (percentage); 15) 11/15/2019 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation; and 16) BUY, SELL, and HOLD recommendation range, relative to my estimated CURRENT BV (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers).

Analysis of NLY:

As of 9/30/2019 NLY’s investment portfolio consisted of 88% and 3% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 6/30/2019, NLY’s percentage of fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS decreased (1%) and was unchanged, respectively. NLY also continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 9% of the company’s investment portfolio balance as of 9/30/2019. This included NLY’s investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market (“MM”) lending, seniors housing, and MSRs. This percentage increased 1% when compared to the end of the prior quarter.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, when excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” (non-recourse debt), NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 7.3x while the company’s at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position, was 7.7x as of 9/30/2019. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 7.2x and 7.6x as of 6/30/2019, respectively. As such, NLY basically maintained both the company’s on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage during the third quarter of 2019 (both metrics increased only 0.1x).

As of 9/30/2019, NLY had the third lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio when compared to the seven other agency mREIT peers within this analysis. Management has implied NLY had a fairly “defensive posture” in regards to leverage during 2017-2018 due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) dictated future monetary policy (in particular, the Federal [“Fed”] Funds Rate and the Fed Reserve’s non-reinvestment of U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS). However, with the FOMC’s more “dovish” rhetoric in 2019 regarding U.S. monetary policy over the foreseeable future, I previously correctly anticipated NLY would begin to increase leverage which has been consistent with recent agency mREIT sector trends as net spreads have narrowed.

NLY had a BV of $9.33 per share at the end of the second quarter of 2019. NLY had a BV of $9.21 per share at the end of the third quarter of 2019. This calculates to a quarterly BV decrease of ($0.12) per share or (1.29%). When including NLY’s quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the company had an economic return of $0.13 per share or 1.39% for the third quarter of 2019.

As disclosed to readers in prior mREIT articles (as it was occurring during the quarter), a notably more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during July 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. However, a notably more negative relationship occurred during August 2019 which led to most sector peers reporting a modest decrease in BV. However, the severity of this negative relationship modestly-notably decreased in September 2019 which ultimately led most mREIT peers to report a minor decrease-minor increase in BV as of 9/30/2019 when compared to 6/30/2019. In other words, basically most MBS/investment net valuation gains were “matched” by derivative/MSR net valuation losses. Most agency/hybrid mREIT peers who lowered their hedging coverage ratio (or moved their derivatives towards the shorter-end of the yield curve) and increased their investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2019 outperformed peers who did not pursue these strategies. I correctly projected most mREIT companies would experience a minor BV decrease-minor increase within the following AGNC BV projection article:

Within that article, I projected NLY would report (prior to any other sector peer reporting) a BV as of 9/30/2019 of $9.30 per share with a range of $9.05-$9.55 per share. In comparison, NLY reported a BV as of 9/30/2019 of $9.21 per share which was very close to my projection (a very minor underperformance in my opinion; a 1% variance).

Let us now discuss NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. Table 2 below provides NLY’s proportion of variable- and fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 9/30/2019 versus 6/30/2019 (the vast majority of the company’s investment portfolio; separately including TBA positions).

Table 2 – NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (9/30/2019 Versus 6/30/2019)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the second and third quarters of 2019)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the third quarter of 2019. NLY’s proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly increased from 4.0% to 4.3% during the quarter (based on par/face value). NLY’s proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings remained unchanged at 2.6%. As such, NLY’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS only slightly decreased from 93.4% to 93.1%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC, ARR, and ORC, NLY continued to have a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the third quarter of 2019.

NLY’s on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.97% as of 9/30/2019 which was a (1) basis points (“bps”) decrease when compared to 6/30/2019. However, NLY’s TBA MBS position had a notable (42) bps WAC decrease which was consistent with a few other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers regarding forward/generic MBS strategies (lower coupons generally equate to less prepayment risk). This notable WAC decrease was in addition to the (56) bps decrease experienced during the second quarter of 2019. In addition, NLY’s weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) increased from 10.1% to 13.9% which was a consistent trend across the sector as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly net decreased in August 2019 (a bit of a “delayed” impact to this metric; including seasonal trends). This trend has adversely impacted net spreads/overall yields in the sector. However, it should be noted I believe NLY’s CPR is beginning to reach a “peak” per se during the fourth quarter of 2019 and could begin to slightly decline by the end of the year. My current NLY fixed-rate agency MBS weighted average three-month CPR estimate as of 12/31/2019 is approximately 14%-15%. Let us now move on to NLY’s derivatives portfolio.

While management has continued to diversify the company’s investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations), a majority of the company’s investment portfolio (from a valuation standpoint) were still in fixed-rate agency MBS. As such, NLY continued have a more “cautious” viewpoint during 2018 when it comes to the company’s risk management strategy. However, as indicated above, due to the FOMC’s more dovish rhetoric on overall U.S. monetary policy during 2019 (first a halt to Fed Funds Rate increases and subsequently three decreases during 2019), NLY began to be less cautious regarding its risk management strategy during the first, second, and third quarters of 2019. To highlight the recent activity within NLY’s derivatives portfolio, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 – NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (9/30/2019 Versus 6/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($67.1) and ($3.2) billion as of 6/30/2019, respectively (based on notional value). NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury and credit derivatives position of ($18.1) and ($0.3) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 74% as of 6/30/2019. When compared to the five other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, this was an average hedging coverage ratio. The fixed-rate agency mREITs had an average hedging coverage ratio of 70% as of 6/30/2019. However, when compared to the entire mREIT sector, this continued to be an elevated hedging coverage ratio (refer back to Table 1) which was one of the main reasons why agency mREIT peers had, on average, a more severe BV decrease versus most hybrids and multipurpose mREIT peers during the second quarter of 2019.

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($73.2) and ($3.2) billion as of 9/30/2019, respectively. NLY also had a net long U.S. Treasury, net (short) U.S. Treasury futures, and a net (short) credit derivatives position of $2.6, ($10.5), and ($0.2) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio continued to gradually decrease to 71% as of 9/30/2019 (was 94% as of 12/31/2018). However, this continued to be near the agency mREIT average of 67% as of 9/30/2019.

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 11/15/2019 NLY’s stock price traded at $9.11 per share. When calculated, NLY’s stock price was trading at a (2.57%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/15/2019). Simply put, NLY’s stock price traded at a minor (less than a 5%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV but at a higher valuation when compared to all other agency mREIT peers within Table 1 except AGNC. This is a negative factor/trend.

Comparison of NLY’s Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Twenty mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide various metrics for the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, without showing four additional tables, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the twenty mREIT peers as of 9/30/2019 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” and/or “variable interest entities” [VIE]; no recourse):

1) NYMT: 1.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.5x at-risk (total) leverage

2) EFC: 2.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.6x at-risk (total) leverage

3) BXMT: 2.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.6x at-risk (total) leverage

4) MFA: 2.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.8x at-risk (total) leverage

5) GPMT: 3.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.2x at-risk (total) leverage

6) PMT: 3.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.4x at-risk (total) leverage

7) CIM: 3.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.8x at-risk (total) leverage

8) NRZ: 3.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.2x at-risk (total) leverage

9) MITT: 4.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.7x at-risk (total) leverage

10) WMC: 5.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.4x at-risk (total) leverage

11) CHMI: 5.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.5x at-risk (total) leverage

12) ANH: 6.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.0x at-risk (total) leverage

13) IVR: 6.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.2x at-risk (total) leverage

13) TWO: 5.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.2x at-risk (total) leverage

15) NLY: 7.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.7x at-risk (total) leverage

16) DX: 8.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.2x at-risk (total) leverage

17) ARR: 8.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.4x at-risk (total) leverage

18) ORC: 9.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.2x at-risk (total) leverage

19) AGNC: 9.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.3x at-risk (total) non-tangible leverage

20) CMO: 9.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.7x at-risk (total) leverage

21) AI: 11.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 11.9x at-risk (total) leverage

Regarding several mREITs’ leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not “exactly” match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a singular, “uniform” methodology for computing its leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company’s leverage ratios based on one uniform methodology. There are no notable differences between each company’s internally reported leverage ratios and the uniform leverage ratios I have calculated.

Second, the following was the hedging coverage ratio for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers as of 9/30/2019 (in order of highest to lowest ratio):

1) PMT: 180% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (69% as of 6/30/2019)

2) DX: 113% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (78% as of 6/30/2019)

3) AGNC: 101% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (91% as of 6/30/2019)

4) ORC: 83% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (82% as of 6/30/2019)

5) AI: 77% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT as of 1/1/2019) (66% as of 6/30/2019)

6) CMO: 75% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (71% as of 6/30/2019)

7) IVR: 71% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (69% as of 6/30/2019)

7) NLY: 71% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (74% as of 6/30/2019)

9) TWO: 68% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT with MSRs that act as a natural hedge) (41% as of 6/30/2019)

10) ARR: 61% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (57% as of 6/30/2019)

11) MITT: 56% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (91% as of 6/30/2019)

11) WMC: 56% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (76% as of 6/30/2019)

13) ANH: 51% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (65% as of 6/30/2019)

14) EFC: 38% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (36% as of 6/30/2019)

15) MFA: 33% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (28% as of 6/30/2019)

16) CIM: 22% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (37% as of 6/30/2019)

17) CHMI: 20% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT with MSRs that act as a natural hedge) (52% as of 6/30/2019)

18) BXMT: 8% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (9% as of 6/30/2019)

19) NRZ: 3% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT with MSRs that act as a natural hedge) (7% as of 6/30/2019)

19) NYMT: 3% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (3% as of 6/30/2019)

21) GPMT: 0% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (0% as of 6/30/2019)

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 9/30/2019 (combination of annual change in BV and dividends accrued for/paid; in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) NYMT: 15.04% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) TWO: 12.59% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) PMT: 12.32% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) BXMT: 10.17% trailing twelve-month economic return

5) CIM: 8.55% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) NRZ: 8.53% trailing twelve-month economic return

7) IVR: 8.21% trailing twelve-month economic return

8) GPMT: 7.01% trailing twelve-month economic return

9) WMC: 6.79% trailing twelve-month economic return

10) MFA: 6.01% trailing twelve-month economic return

11) EFC: 3.75% trailing twelve-month economic return

12) NLY: 2.98% trailing twelve-month economic return

13) AGNC: 2.74% trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible return

14) MITT: (0.29%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

15) DX: (0.41%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

16) CHMI: (3.36%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

17) ARR: (4.03%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

18) ANH: (4.88%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

19) CMO: (5.11%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

20) ORC: (5.56%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

21) AI: (16.07%) trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible loss

For the most part, over the past year most agency mREIT companies have underperformed when compared to most hybrid and multipurpose peers. Out of the eight agency mREIT peers I currently cover, I believe AI has clearly underperformed the company’s agency mREIT peers (and the sector as a whole). This fact is represented in my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range, relative to CURRENT BV, provided in Table 1. Simply put, AI continues to have the least attractive recommendation range. However, I would also point out I believe this is currently indicated in AI’s stock price via the approximate (22%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV. As such, some market participants could argue there is some “value” in AI and, more so, several agency mREIT peers who trade at similar discounts.

Finally, the following were the 11/15/2019 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/15/2019 for agency mREITs and as of 10/31/2019 for hybrid and multipurpose mREITs) percentages for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) ANH: (23.18%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

2) AI: (22.33%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

3) ARR: (16.59%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

4) CHMI: (14.59%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

5) MITT: (9.79%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

6) CMO: (9.41%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

7) ORC: (8.69%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

8) DX: (7.34%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

9) NRZ: (6.17%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

10) WMC: (3.51%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

11) TWO: (2.64%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

12) NLY: (2.57%) discount to my estimated BV as of 11/15/2019

13) GPMT: (2.43%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

14) IVR: (1.85%) discount to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

15) AGNC: (1.70%) discount to my estimated non-tangible BV as of 11/15/2019*

* = Estimated tangible BV of $16.70 per share as of 11/15/2019 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a 3.89% premium

16) EFC: 1.08% premium to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

17) PMT: 6.89% premium to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

18) NYMT: 8.35% premium to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

19) MFA: 9.22% premium to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

20) CIM: 23.54% premium to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

21) BXMT: 28.76% premium to my estimated BV as of 10/31/2019

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the first half of the fourth quarter of 2019, there was a negative relationship between MBS/investment and derivative valuation fluctuations during the first three weeks of October 2019. However, this trend reversed itself heading into October 2019. Through 11/15/2019, a more “muted”–slightly positive relationship has developed when it comes to most mREIT peers. Simply put, option adjusted spreads (“OAS”) first widened but then reversed course and have tightened a bit through 11/15/2019.

The relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments). I am also planning on providing an MBS pricing article in the next week or two.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and twenty mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 9/30/2019; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV.

First, NLY’s at-risk leverage as of 9/30/2019 continued to be near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, NLY had the third lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio. This should be seen as a positive factor when it comes to a lower total net valuation loss (proportionately speaking) if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields reverse recent trends and net increase during the remainder of 2019. In addition, lower leverage allows NLY to “ramp up” the company’s investment portfolio in the future, to a greater degree versus most agency mREIT peers, when more attractive pricing occurs without overleveraging.

Second, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio remained near the fixed-rate agency mREIT average during the second quarter of 2019. However, this ratio remained elevated when compared to the broader mREIT sector. As seen during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018, the first quarter of 2019, towards the end of the second quarter of 2019, and during August 2019, an elevated hedging coverage ratio, as rates quickly decrease, can be detrimental to BV. However, in a rising interest rate environment, NLY’s higher hedging coverage ratio is a positive factor as it would likely mitigate a majority of MBS valuation losses as experienced throughout most of 2018.

As I correctly projected last quarter, since I was not anticipating nearly the same magnitude of interest rate increases experienced during 2017-2018 to occur during 2019 (especially towards the shorter-end of the yield curve), I stated mREIT companies with an elevated hedging coverage ratio should modestly lower their net (short) positions during most (if not all) of 2019. With direct support provided in Table 1 above, I believe a majority of mREIT management teams, who utilized hedges, were in agreement with this strategy. I also stated if a company wanted to take advantage of entering into some shorter-term interest rate payer swaps (which are currently “in the money” per se), management teams should do so. Several mREIT peers who utilized such a strategy outperformed when it comes to both quarterly BV fluctuations and core earnings (or core earnings equivalents). A couple of companies that come to mind are AGNC, DX, and TWO.

Third, NLY’s trailing twelve-month economic return was near the mREIT sector average. However, NLY outperformed all of the company’s agency mREIT peers when it came to this metric. This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio and the net movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during this timeframe.

Finally, NLY’s current valuation, when compared to my estimated of each mREIT’s CURRENT BV (as of 11/15/2019 for agency mREITs and as of 10/31/2019 for hybrid and multipurpose mREITs), was near the mREIT peer average within this analysis but was less attractive when compared to all but one agency mREIT peer which should be seen as more of a “cautious”/negative factor. I would suggest readers consider CURRENT BVs when assessing whether a stock is attractively valued or not.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 11/15/2019; $9.35 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately two months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $9.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a $0.20 per share increase when compared to my last NLY article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $8.65 per share. This is also a $0.20 per share increase when compared to my last NLY article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the likely three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and now August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued).

mREIT Sector Recommendations as of 11/15/2019:

As of 11/15/2019, I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stock analyzed above: 1) ANH

As of 11/15/2019, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ARR; 2) CHMI; 3) MITT; and 4) NRZ

As of 11/15/2019, I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AGNC; 2) AI; 3) CMO; 4) ORC; 5) DX; 6) IVR; 7) TWO; 8) WMC; 9) GPMT; and 10) PMT

As of 11/15/2019, I currently have a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above: 1) EFC; 2) MFA;and 3) NYMT.

As of 11/15/2019, I currently have a STRONG SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above: 1) CIM;and 2) BXMT.

While I do find CIM and BXMT attractive from an operations/portfolio perspective, I also believe, when compared to the other mREIT peers, these two stocks are currently notably (at or greater than 10% above my current price target) overvalued. For more “passive”/long-term investors, this simply means if I held a position in CIM or BXMT (which I currently do not), I would not add to my position at current levels.

After dividends are declared for the entire mREIT sector for the fourth quarter of 2019, I will provide PART 2 of this article taking a look at the recent past and current dividend per share rates and yields for NLY and the company’s twenty mREIT peers I currently cover (amongst other metrics). I will also provide my dividend projections for the first quarter of 2020.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

