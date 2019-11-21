A $48,000+ Commission on One Bond Trade

Brokerages cutting stock-trading fees to zero was a Pyrrhic victory, as the real money is made by financial advisors charging 1% of assets.

For bonds, "size does not matter," as investors buying 5-100 bonds often get better prices than those buying in larger quantities.

In the age of free stock trades, would you believe that many investors still pay tens of thousands of dollars in commissions to execute a single bond trade? In the example we provide in this article, a retail investor recently paid a $48,040 commission to purchase 2,000 Kroger (NYSE: KR) bonds. This is no isolated occurrence, as investors buying bonds through full-service financial advisors rather than through online brokerages regularly pay 2-point markups or markdowns when executing bond trades.

What's even more concerning is that these 2-point markups are a bargain when compared to what investors fork over to 1%-per-year fee-based financial advisors. This article compares the costs of investing in bonds through a full-service brokerage vs. an online brokerage and the pros and cons of each.

Brokerage Fees Are Going Down, Right?

The brokerage industry was recently turned on its head when Charles Schwab (SCHW), E*TRADE (ETFC), Fidelity, Interactive Brokers (IBKR), and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) cut online stock trading commissions to zero. As this played out, executives at many full-service brokerages hid under their desks, as their firms often charge clients 2% or more to execute corporate bond trades and municipal bond trades. These commissions eat away at investor returns and, for a bond yielding 3%, take away two-thirds of an investor's year-one interest income.

Remarkably, as stock-trading commissions have been falling, these huge markups have been relatively unchanged for the last quarter-century. In the example provided below, you will see the significant costs incurred by investors using full-service brokerages to buy bonds and the savings investors can enjoy by buying bonds online.

A $48,000+ Commission on One Bond Trade

Many investors believe that to obtain the best bond price available, they must buy bonds in large sizes. It's why many investors often favor bond funds over individual bonds. The assumption that 'size matters' when it comes to bond investing is not true, and I have the data to prove it. Figure 1 shows how an investor buying 10 bonds (or $10,000 in face value) achieved a better price than one purchasing 2,000 bonds (or $2,000,000 in face value). The investor achieved a better price by executing his trade through an online brokerage, which charges a far smaller markup than traditional commission-based financial advisors.

In this example, we will show how the 2,000-bond investor paid an eye-popping $48,040 commission for the trade. Here's how this worked: In Figure 1, we show a series of trades in the Kroger 3.875% 10/15/46 bond (CUSIP 501044DF5) over a several-hour period during October 21 and 22, 2019. Corporate bond trades are reported to "TRACE," a pricing database managed by FINRA, an entity that regulates broker-dealers and is overseen by the SEC. TRACE enables investors to compare quoted corporate bond prices to those of recently executed trades. Investors can also review TRACE data to understand the historical prices at which particular bonds have traded. For each row of the table, TRACE indicates the price of the trade (expressed as a percentage of the bond's $1,000 face value), the number of bonds traded ("Quantity"), the yield to maturity ("YTM"), time of the trade, and the trade leg.

Figure 1: TRACE-Reported Trades for Kroger 3.875% 10/15/46 Bonds

In Figure 1, I have boxed a series of trades in orange and green to illustrate the difference between buying bonds through an online brokerage vs. a full-service brokerage, which employs thousands of financial advisors and charges materially higher bond trading commissions.

Author's Note: Generally speaking, while the mechanics of markups and commissions are slightly different, they both represent the fee paid to a brokerage to execute a bond trade. For example, as we show below in Figure 3, Fidelity charges $1 per bond while Vanguard charges $2 per bond for accounts up to $500,000. Fidelity incorporates its fee by marking up (for bond purchases) or down (for bond sales) the price of the bond by 0.1 points, or $1 per $1,000 bond face value, while Vanguard charges customers a $2-per-bond commission and doesn't mark up the price of the bond. In the end, the investor is paying a fee and both markups and commissions are costs to trade fixed income securities.

Buying Bonds Online: Green Box in Figure 1

Online brokerage customers are the beneficiaries of a competitive market with over 100 dealers providing live bid and offer corporate bond quotes. When online brokerages such as Fidelity and ETFC execute a trade for a customer, they typically don't already own the bonds, as this would require online brokerages to hold thousands of bonds on their books, an expensive and risky proposition. Instead, market-making dealers, including BAC, MS, Sierra Pacific Securities, and others post live bid-offer quotes that online brokerages show their customers. When an online brokerage customer clicks "Submit" to complete a trade, two "trade legs" occur: a "Customer Buy" leg (Step 3) and a "Dealer to Dealer" leg (Step 4) as illustrated in Figure 2:

Figure 2: Illustration of Self-Directed Investor Buying Bonds Online

* Since bonds are quoted as a percentage of their $1,000 face value, a 0.1-point markup is equivalent to $1.00.

In this example, the online brokerage customer saw a price of 94.631 when he was considering purchasing the Kroger '46 bonds. When he submitted his order, his brokerage added a 0.1-point markup to the bond. In dollar terms, a bond quoted at 94.631 is 94.631% of the bond's $1,000 face value, or $946.31. When the online brokerage adds the 0.1-point markup, the customer pays $947.31 for the bond, equivalent to a $1-per-bond markup. In the trade shown in Figure 1 above, the customer purchased 10 Kroger bonds. With the $1-per-bond markup, he incurred a $10 commission to execute the trade.

Online Brokerage Fee Schedules

While bond trading commissions vary slightly across online brokerages, they are generally within the same ballpark, with the exception of Vanguard, which has fees that are double its competitors for accounts up to $500,000. All of the brokerages shown below cap corporate bond trading commissions at $250 per trade.

Figure 3: Comparison of Online Corporate Bond Trading Commissions

Buying Bonds Via a Full-Service Brokerage: Orange Box in Figure 1

The above $10 bond commission is a far cry from financial advisor commissions paid to execute bond trades through a full-service brokerage. Investors who are clients of full-service brokerages are generally charged one of two ways: 1) as a percentage of assets the brokerage firm manages (a "fee-based account") or 2) through commissions generated when the brokerage executes trades on a client's behalf (a "commission-based account"). While the trend has been favoring investors migrating to fee-based accounts, as we will show below, the $48,040 commission paid for the 2,000-bond Kroger '46 trade is a fraction of what the investor would have paid to invest $2,000,000 in a fee-based brokerage account between now and the bond's 2046 maturity date. Figure 4 shows how investing through a commission-based financial advisor increases investors' commissions relative to investing in bonds online.

Figure 4: Illustration of Investor Buying Corporate Bonds Through a Full-Service Brokerage

* Since bonds are quoted as a percentage of their $1,000 face value, a 2.402-point markup is equivalent to $24.02 per bond.

In the case of the Kroger '46 bond, this investor purchased 2,000 bonds at a price of 96.43, paying a commission of $48,040 as a result of the 2.4-point markup on the bond. Had this same investor bought bonds online, he would have saved $47,790, as, per Figure 3, online corporate bond trading commissions are capped at $250 per trade by the leading online brokerages. This is a big price to pay, especially when investors opt to sell bonds prior to maturity, something I encourage investors to do so they can lock in capital gains and maximize after-tax total returns. While I believe most investors are better served using an online brokerage to make bond investments, this is especially true for those with an active investing style.

Why We Picked a 2,000-bond trade

Most of the readers of this article likely do not transact in $2 million lot sizes. As an entrepreneur for the last 2 1/2 years, I sure don't. The reason this example is so important is that investors often assume that, the more money you have to invest, the better "deal" you are going to get. In this case, an everyday investor buying 10 Kroger bonds achieved a price significantly better than a larger investor because he invested in bonds online and paid a fraction of the financial advisor commission charged by a full-service brokerage.

It Could Have Been Worse

I believe it's hard to justify a $48,040 commission for one bond trade, especially in light of the many other advantages provided to online bond investors, including a broader selection of bonds, narrower bid-offer spreads, and fast execution. That said, the 2,000-bond investor could have fared much, much worse.

Suppose, instead of paying the $48,040 commission and buying 2,000 Kroger '46 bonds, the investor placed the nearly $2 million with a fee-based financial advisor who charged 1% per year. How did that turn out relative to the other scenarios?

The 1% fee charged by fee-based financial advisors has been sold as 'not a big deal' to many. What's 1% among friends anyway? The problem is that, over an extended period of time, these fees are consequential, as shown in Figure 5.

As discussed above, an investor purchasing 2,000 Kroger '46 bonds on October 21, 2019, paid 96.43 or $964.30 per bond, for a total investment of $1,928,600, which included a $48,040 markup. Had the investor opted to make this investment through an online brokerage, his total markup would have been $250. Assuming both investors held these bonds to the October 15, 2046 maturity date, these markups would be the only trading-related fees charged to the investor.

On the other hand, had the investor placed the $1,928,600 with a fee-based financial advisor who charged 1% per year, the amount paid in fees between now and the October 2046 maturity date would be a staggering $700,916, an average of $25,960 per year over 27 years.

The coupon on the bond is 3.75%, so our 2,000-bond investor would receive $75,000 in annual interest income or approximately $2,025,000 between now and the maturity date of the bond. As shown below, the fee-based advisor will reap $700,916 in fees over the next 27 years and will keep 34.61% of the investor's total interest income, assuming the client invested in the same Kroger '46 bond. This isn't as bad as when advisors placing clients into the oddly popular Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (VBTLX, BND) between 2015-2018 earned more than their clients, but it's a close second.

Figure 5: Costs of Investing $1.9 Million in Kroger Bonds over 27 Years

It's How You Invest, Not How Much

With individual corporate bonds, it's not about how much you have to invest but rather how you invest. The first step in deciding how you invest is selecting the setup of your brokerage account among three choices:

A self-directed online brokerage account offered by firms such as Fidelity or ETFC where investors can search for bonds and execute trades A fee-based financial advisor at firms such as LPL Financial (LPLA) or Morgan Stanley (MS) A commission-based financial advisor at firms such as the RBC Wealth Management unit of RBC (RY) and the Wells Fargo Advisors unit of Wells Fargo (WFC)

As shown in Figure 6, online brokerages offer the widest levels of bond inventory, as they aggregate bond quotes from over 100 market-making dealers, and, as discussed above, offer the lowest fees. That said, since online brokerage customers are not working through a financial advisor, they have to make the investment decisions on their own without assistance from a dedicated financial advisor.

Figure 6: Comparison of Account Types for Corporate Bond Investing

Online Brokerage Fee-Based Advisor Commission-Based Advisor # Bonds Available Highest Depends Lowest # Dealers Quoting Each Bond 6-10 ??? Often only 1 Fee for Buying and Holding KR Bond to Maturity* $250 $700,916 $48,040 Personalized Advice No Yes Sort of**

* As shown in Figure 5

** Commission-based advisors are typically not held to a fiduciary standard and, as a result, there could be cases where recommendations are not in the best interest of the investor.

The bond trading policies for fee-based advisors and commission-based advisors will be different for each brokerage. Some fee-based financial advisors may offer their clients bond inventory similar to that of online brokerages; however, this is difficult to assess since investors can't compare what the financial advisor is seeing to what is being offered on an online brokerage. In addition, about 99% of fee-based advisors place their clients into bond funds rather than individual bonds, as such advisors are generally not savvy about bonds and don't want to assume the risk of selecting individual bond investments.

Many commission-based financial advisors may only show bonds available in their firm's trading desk's inventory. Clients of these brokerages typically do not enjoy the competitive quotes provided to customers of online brokerages where 6-10 dealers will usually provide quotes for each bond CUSIP.

What Needs To Happen?

In spite of their many advantages, self-directed brokerage accounts are not for every investor. I have met many investors who have no interest in managing their investments, in which case, paying a financial advisor is likely the way to go. That said, the industry must determine whether it makes sense for fees paid to administer investments should constitute such a large portion of an investor's return, especially when very few financial advisors are knowledgeable about fixed income investing.

With 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age each day, the importance of fixed income investments will continue growing. For investors of all stripes to capitalize on these investment opportunities:

Individual investors will need to become more knowledgeable about bond investing; Financial advisors will need to become more knowledgeable about bond investing; and/or The fees charged by financial advisors must become a far smaller portion of a fixed income investor's overall return

For each investment asset class, investors must demand the highest level of expertise available at the most reasonable cost. Until financial advisors and full-service brokerage firms provide this to investors, individual investors will need to become fully comfortable investing in bonds on their own - just as they are with stocks today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While my company, BondSavvy, is an independent entity, I have conducted investor education webinars with Fidelity Investments and E*TRADE.