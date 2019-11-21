Alibaba: 5 Investor Takeaways Without The Drama

Stock is not a bad price to pay at all at a $256.5 price target at forward P/E of 26X.

Significant synergies embedded in the company's digital ecosystem to enhance market penetration in Ant Financial, food delivery services, cross border e-commerce and cloud computing.

People in China have spent more shopping money to purchase stuff within 24 hours. Thanks to Alibaba's (NASDAQ: BABA) wildly popular Singles' Day shopping festival event last November 11. Not to mention, Taylor Swift on a moving stage with LED lights that needed assistance from 300 people to operate!

The shopping festival was considered to be the most competitive in recent years boosted by intense competition among market leaders and high profile promotions. The e-commerce giant sold $38.4 billion worth of goods through Alipay and retail platforms such as Ali Express and Lazada. Following BABA's CNY50 billion promotion announcement, both JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ: PDD) followed with CNY 50 billion promotions of their own.

On this backdrop, China's macro-environment is recovering from the trough in 2018. Now it's time for investors to revisit BABA's overall vision and strategy as well as individual business lines' blueprint.

1. Ecommerce Vast Potential

The e-commerce industry in China continues to ride on its robust growth potential. Online retail goods sales growth has been satisfactory at 22% year-on-year in the second quarter this year. Consumers also experienced a further climb in online retail penetration from 23.6% to 24.8% in July.

It implies an extended consumption shift towards online platform based on the following factors cited by Goldman Sachs: (1) robust structural consumption growth story with the country's middle class population still rising, (2) sufficient room for e-commerce to expand, as online penetration of this vertical remains low as compared to other verticals such as gaming and advertising and, (3) obviously the enormous scale of China's total addressable retail market.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

I noted that Chinese e-commerce is expected to grow at 17% CAGR from 2019 to 2021 with online e-commerce penetration to reach 31% by the year 2021. It will be driven by a consumption-led economy and continued wallet share gain among consumers, especially in low-tier cities.

2. Feed Monetization

BABA decided not to expand monetization in 2020. I expect that the company would provide more positive details in the near term on its user engagement trends and monetization as more traffic is being allocated to feed on Taobao.

Source: Company data.

Taobao is still under-monetized as the majority of the company's China retail customer management revenue is sourced from search traffic monetization. Assets subject to monetization include Feed which is expected to grow 104% year-on-year user views in the first quarter of 2020 with an estimated 15% growth contribution to customer management revenues in the year 2022.

Live streaming anticipates more than Rmb 100 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) before 2019 ends. It is up 140% year-on-year from April to August period. Idle Fish is gaining strength with a total GMV of RMB 100 billion expected this year.

3. Ant Financial

Ant Financial is emerging to become a highly versatile fintech asset of the company. It spans a diversified product portfolio that includes financing, credit system, payment, wealth management and insurance. An estimated 480 million customers use more than 3 of Ant Financial products and 190 million users utilize all 5 categories of ANT's service.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

I believe Ant Financial has become an indispensable user growth driver for BABA digital economy, as annual active users reached 900 million in China and 1.2 billion globally (including local wallet partners). Along that line, Alipay users utilize a more diverse mix of Ant Financial products in different offline and online consumption scenarios, driving up a five-year relationship balance growth to more than 9X.

Alipay is currently the largest third-party mobile payment platform in China. It is widely accepted by consumers and merchants across every industry vertical. Alipay has more than 60 million merchants and 700 million monthly active users (MAU) in China. Of these, around 200 million were newly subscribed in 2018.

BABA is also a recipient of a newly-issued 33% ownership interest in Ant Financial while the prior 37.5% pretax profit-sharing arrangement has already been terminated.

4. Food Delivery

BABA formed a strategic partnership between Ele.me and Hema which will allow customers to place food orders for Hema products through the Ele.me app. Next year, Hema's strategic focus would shift from nationwide expansion to higher operating efficiency, while forming a more refined business tailored to diversified demographic groups.

Analysis of Ele.Me/Meituan Market Share

Source: TrustData, Analysis and Data Center of China Internet.

I believe Hema and Ele.me would collaborate further on joint delivery network establishment, personalization and product synergies. I also noted that BABA is exploring various business models (with the likes of Hema Market, Heme mini and F2). Their business models are geared towards addressing the requirements of consumers from lower-tier cities.

Going forward, BABA would expand into lower-tier cities while integrating the online and offline retail ecosystem for a more solid synergy.

5. Cross Border Ecommerce & Cloud Computing

I noted the intense competition among e-commerce platforms in South East Asia and Lazada would continue to benefit. Lazada would leverage its technology infrastructure, product selection and establish its early-mover advantage in terms of monetization, deriving expertise from the China retail commerce to upgrade its services and user experience.

Lazada reported a sales volume year-on-year increase of greater than 3X, with 500,000 items sold in the first 2 hours during its 9.9 Big Discovery Sale. LazMall tripled the number of sellers on the platform with 6,500 brands. More than 25% of the top 70 brand merchants have generated over US$10 million in sales on LazMall between August 2018 and July 2019.

I found out that Tmall plans to incubate 9 new product categories. New products GMV is expected to double from 2018. It also plans to launch more than 3,500 new imported new products on its platform in which 3,000 are exclusively for the first time on Tmall international platform. Tmall is dedicated to adding up 400 new brands on its platform to support more than 100 new brands to attain more than 10 million GMV.

I agree with the Barclays analyst who said that Tmall GMV/Revenue growth would continue to outpace China's online physical product sales. Hence, BABA would continue investing in non-ecommerce businesses like digital media and entertainment (DME), Ele.me (+koubei) and other innovations that target market share expansion. These will play pivotal roles in user acquisition and stickiness improvement in BABA digital ecosystem.

Source: IDC.

AliCloud's revenue rose 64% year-on-year to Rmb9.3 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2020, primarily driven by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU). IT spending of public sectors and traditional industries in China has surpassed 4X that of internet companies (US$80 billion as of 2018) to reach US$329 billion in 2019.

I recognize the potential that there remains vast demand to be addressed as enterprises in public sectors would continue to move their daily operations to the cloud.

Source: Company data, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

Stock Valuation

Revenue was Rmb101.2 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2020, up 40% year-on-year versus 44%/54% one/two quarters ago. Annual China retail revenue per annual active consumer slightly accelerated to Rmb 420, up 21% year-on-year. The company already generates around $15 billion in annual free cash flow.

Earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)) rose 36% year-on-year exceeding BABA's global technology peers. Margins, however, are at the low end of its peer group that includes Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

I found out that BABA is aggressively reinvesting its discretionary profit from high margin "core-core eCommerce" business to low margin and loss-making business segments. To note, BABA's core-core commerce business' earnings before income tax and amortization (EBITA) rendered CNY45.6 billion while other core businesses succumbed to CNY 7.0 billion losses attributed to local services, international retail, New Retail and logistics.

The stock is poised to outperform the market on superlative growth, more specifically due to its immense market scale which commands a $481 billion market capitalization. It is very rare to see high growth rates with companies in this enormous size.

BABA vs. S&P 500

Source: FactSet.

Analyst consensus reflects revenue growth of 32% to $72 billion in this calendar year and 29.2% growth next year. EPS is expected at $6.88/share on earnings growth of 23.3%, which is expected to accelerate to 26.3% next year.

Source: CNN Business.

BABA has a price to economic book value ratio (PEBV) of 5.9X. It means that the company would be able to bolster its after-tax profits (NOPAT) by 590% into the future.

Source: Bloomberg.

BABA stock is not a bad price to pay at all at a $256.5 price target at Forward P/E of 26X.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

My Takeaway

To recap, BABA and its e-commerce platforms have competitive advantages in rendering rich, in-depth selections of products that cover all categories and all price points. This competitive advantage is evidenced by the high retention rate for the new users acquired. Local service businesses are also aggressively widening their market reach, with more suppliers from manufacturers and branded products. It thus leverages the company's digital economy ecosystem.

I also expect that gross merchandise value relative to overall revenue growth would surpass China's online physical product sales. As such, I also do recognize the possibility that BABA would prioritize market share expansion by investing more in non-ecommerce businesses and other innovations.

I also consider Alipay would continue to bridge the gap and be the pivotal point for Ant Financial. Alipay would support Ant in achieving greater synergies between product offerings to strengthen its user data analysis and risk management capabilities. Alipay would be instrumental in enhancing user engagement and stickiness in Ant by offering a variety of services within the app in both offline and online.

On equity valuation, I'm a firm believer that BABA stock is well-positioned in several secular growth themes in a mega-sized economy like China. The US trade war will eventually end while BABA shares may suddenly face a series of tailwinds rather than headwinds. However, I have a cautious stance on BABA's operating costs that would support its cloud growth. It would pressure profit margins over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

