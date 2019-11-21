Seadrill: John Fredriksen Leaves The Board; Seadrill Partners Brings Another Impairment

Seadrill (SDRL) has just published its Q3 2019 earnings report and fleet status report. The stock has lost almost 90% of its value year-to-date, so this report is very interesting from both the short-term trading and the longer-term points of view. Without further ado, let's look at the news.

Fleet status report

Drillship West Neptune got a one-year contract with LLOG in the US Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of $202,000. This contract was previously reported; I discussed it here. Jack-up AOD II got a three-month extension from Saudi Aramco and then got another six-month extension, also from Aramco. The dayrate is $102,900, and the rig is now set to work until April 2020. Aramco also uses jack-up AOD III whose contract is set to end in December 2019 - there's no news on this rig in the fleet status report. Jack-up West Callisto got a four-month contract extension from Saudi Aramco and will work through Q4 2019. Drillship West Tellus got a two-year contract from Petrobras (PBR) in Brazil at a dayrate of $232,600. This contract was previously reported; I discussed it here. Harsh-environment semi-sub West Hercules got an option from Equinor (EQNR) which is expected to run until Q2 2020. The rig has options until June 2022 - given the demand for the modern harsh-environment rigs, I expect that the rig will have no problems with employment for the upcoming years. Harsh-environment semi-sub West Phoenix got an additional well from Neptune Energy. West Phoenix is now fully booked until January 2021 with options running to July 2021. Drillship West Carina got a four-well contract with up to six optional wells with PTTEP in Malaysia. The contract starts in January 2020 and runs through June 2020. The dayrate is undisclosed, but the company stated that the firm portion of the contract was $47 million inclusive of ROV services. Depending on the exact starting date, the dayrate may be close to $260,000 - keep in mind that this dayrate is not directly comparable to regular dayrates because it includes ROV services.

As I showed in "Evaluating Seadrill And Seadrill Partners Without Cold-Stacked Rigs", Seadrill has a serious problem with its cold stacked fleet - 20% of the current fleet value is tied in these rigs so their ultimate fate is very important for the valuation of the company. Speaking about reactivation perspectives, Seadrill stated the following: "We expect to see an improvement in rates going forward which may open the opportunity to reactivate premium jack-ups later in 2020 on a limited time scale". Not surprisingly, no semi-sub reactivations are expected at this time since the dayrates are too low.

Meanwhile, the drillship segment needs a few more jobs since West Saturn is warm stacked in Trinidad while the contract of West Jupiter ends in December 2019. No additional news on Seadrill's Angolan joint venture were announced: "A further two Seadrill-owned or managed units are expected to be bareboated into the joint venture". Technically, Seadrill will have two drillships to put into the joint venture starting from 2020, but Northern Drilling's newbuild drillships (which will be managed by Seadrill) likely have better chances to get into the joint venture.

Q3 2019 earnings report

Let's start with the big news: "John Fredriksen is retiring from Board as Chairman, but he will maintain an active participation in the management of Hemen Holding Limited's investment in Seadrill. He will be replaced by Glen Ole Rodland who has extensive experience in the sector and is currently Chairman of both Prosafe and Aqualis Braemar". John Fredriksen is a symbolic figure who is widely blamed by investors for the company's misfortunes. My bet is that this news will get a positive response from the investment community although it is hard to take it as a positive catalyst since other, much more material factors are impacting the company's future.

Now, let's turn to the financial results. The company reported revenues of $367 million and a net loss of $521 million. The big loss was driven by a $302 million impairment of Seadrill's stake in Seadrill Partners (SDLP) which was booted from NYSE in September 2019. Here's what the company had to say about its relationship with Seadrill Partners: "As part of the Seadrill restructuring process, cross default risk between Seadrill Limited and its NSNCo non-consolidated entities referred to above was eliminated. The interests in these assets have been pledged as security to the senior secured notes and we believe have significant collateral value. We remain focused on retiring the senior secured notes to release this value". Earlier this year, Seadrill made a tender offer for these senior secured notes. After this tender offer, $457.7 million of notes were set to remain outstanding and held by third parties. Perhaps, another tender offer is coming soon - getting rid of these notes in the light of Seadrill Partners' problems seems like a wise move, especially given the fact that these notes have a 12.0% interest rate.

On the cash flow front, Seadrill reported a negative operating cash flow of $16 million, which is an improvement from the previous quarters. In the first nine months of this year, the company had a negative operating cash flow of $200 million. The company's cash position dropped from $1,251 million in Q2 2019 to $1,216 million in Q3 2019 while the restricted cash position increased from $218 million in Q2 2019 to $229 million in Q3 2019. Despite the continued decrease in cash, Seadrill retains a comfortable amount of liquidity for its near-term needs. Not surprisingly, the company decided to use its right to defer first scheduled installments under its bank facilities which were due in Q1 2020. The company plans to make subsequent amortization deferrals through 2020.

The fourth quarter numbers will look bleaker as the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $40 million compared to 3Q 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $85 million due to further completion of legacy contracts and idling of West Saturn which awaits a new contract to emerge.

Conclusion

Seadrill did not burn through much cash in Q3 2019 which, given the current stock price levels, could be even taken as a positive catalyst. The key practical conclusion to keep in mind is that Seadrill will not have liquidity problems in the upcoming year, so its shares stay safe for momentum speculation at opportune times - the overnight catastrophic headline risk is rather low.

Fundamentally, the situation remains very tough for Seadrill. There are no visible prospects for unstacking the semi-sub fleet. The debt burden is high - while the amortization installments were postponed, Seadrill still has to deal with major interest payments ($118 million in Q3 2019) each quarter which put heavy pressure on the company's performance. Seadrill clearly needs a major improvement on the dayrate and utilization front to maintain its chances of survival with the current capital structure. This is a highly speculative stock, so keep in mind that any long-term bet on Seadrill in an attempt to score a multi-bagger in case of radical positive changes in the offshore drilling market comes with a risk of losing the principal.

