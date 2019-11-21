Neurocrine Making The Most Of A Strong Ingrezza Launch

Neurocrine doesn't have a lot of catalysts and isn't remarkably undervalued, but there's still decent value here and management has options on the business development side.

Orlissa sales continue to disappoint, but AbbVie now seems to be ready to try something new and different with its marketing approach.

My expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) have been somewhat restrained for 2019, as this biotech didn’t have a lot of clinical updates on the docket and I thought the Street had largely adjusted to the stronger-than-expected Ingrezza launch trajectory. The shares have perked up recently, though, climbing more than 15% since my last update and more than 30% from a near-term low on a wider recovery in biotech stocks.

At this point Neurocrine shares don’t look exceptionally undervalued relatively to my elevated rate of return requirements for biotechs. Then again, I’m still looking for a double-digit annualized return from here, so that’s not exactly paltry. Neurocrine’s pipeline is an “is what it is” situation today, with not much thesis-changing data likely on the way, but the FDA could grant earlier than expected approval to opicapone and management has made it clear that they’re looking for other in-licensing, partnering, and acquisition opportunities.

Ingrezza Continues To Drive The Upside

Ingrezza sales have surpassed expectations in every quarter of its commercial life, and the third quarter was no exception. Sales rose 78% yoy and 10% qoq in what should have been a seasonally slower quarter, and revenue exceeded expectations by about 2%. Orlissa royalties from AbbVie (ABBV) disappointed yet again, missing by 18%. If there was a bright side to the Orlissa news (apart from a $20 million milestone payment), it was that underlying revenue did accelerate significantly on a qoq basis – up about 42%.

Ingrezza keeps on keeping on, as Ingrezza’s physician and patient awareness efforts continue to pay off. That said, while physician awareness is improving, tardive dyskinesia remains significantly under-treated relative to its known frequency and is quite likely still under-diagnosed, as many physicians seem to have a “not in my backyard” outlook on the condition (a side-effect of antipsychotic use). Various sell-side surveys have noted increasing awareness, though, and increasing willingness to prescribe the drug. One key remaining hurdle could be awareness around prior authorization – although getting patients on Ingrezza really isn’t that onerous, many potential prescribing docs really don’t deal with prior authorization and need to be convinced it’s worth the hassle (and/or not as much hassle as believed).

One interesting update on Ingrezza since my last article on Neurocrine is the company’s decision to initiate a Phase III study of the drug in Huntington’s chorea (the involuntary movements that are characteristic of the disease). Neurocrine will be enrolling 120 patients in the study, with a primary endpoint of total maximal chorea (or TMC) at 12 weeks. The trial should read out in 2021, and based on the efficacy seen in Teva’s (TEVA) Austedo, I would expect approvable efficacy and possibly a slight edge in safety/tolerability.

I’ve long wondered why Neurocrine wasn’t pursuing this indication; back in the fourth quarter of 2016 management said Huntington’s was not a priority for the company with this drug, and cited the market size as a reason. A label claim for Huntington’s chorea would probably add “only” $200 million to $400 million in revenue, but given that the company already visits many of the physicians that would prescribe for this indication, why not do it?

AbbVie Needs To Try A New Strategy With Orlissa

Approved over a year ago, Orlissa has been a flop so far in endometriosis, with AbbVie acknowledging disappointing results and the need for a modified marketing strategy. Neurocrine has relatively little to do with this, as AbbVie controls the program, but I think it’s worth wondering why AbbVie hasn’t done more in terms of direct-to-consumer marketing, particularly as women typically see their ob/gyn only once a year (if that).

The “good news”, if you can call it that, is that the success of Ingrezza has largely overshadowed the issues with Orlissa and Orlissa royalties and milestones make up only 6% of my fair value estimate now – down from 14% in mid-2019 and 25% in late 2017. I still believe that Orlissa can be a $1B+ drug (particularly if the recent pivotal study in polycystic ovary works out), and maybe even a $2B+ drug, but this is a “show me” story now.

… And The Wait Will Go On

Reiterating one of my main concerns with Neurocrine at present, there is not much on the docket that seems likely to move the shares in a big way.

It’s possible that the FDA could grant an earlier than expected approval for opicapone, and it’s worth remembering that this compound will require minimal incremental investment for Neurocrine – it will be adding to its current marketing efforts and there are few potential prescribers that aren’t already being visited/covered by Neurocrine reps.

Beyond that? The pivotal trial of ‘788 (congenital adrenal hyperplasia) will likely start in mid-2020 and the company and Voyager (VYGR) are working with the FDA on registration trial design requirements. Neurocrine may also elect to provide more clarity on its next-gen VMAT2 compound. It’s possible Neurocrine could do something on the business development side (in-licensing/partnering or acquiring), but those are inherently unpredictable events.

The Outlook

While I’ve reduced my expectations for Orlissa, that is largely offset by better sales of Ingrezza and the passage of time (the company is closer to peak revenue for Ingrezza and other drugs, increasing the fair value). I believe fair value for Neurocrine is little more than $120, with about 80% of that value tied to Ingrezza. That sort of dependence on a single product is risky, but at least Ingrezza is approved, ramping successfully, and gaining share.

The Bottom Line

I can’t say that Neurocrine is significantly undervalued with this end-of-year rally, but the shares are still below my fair value and still priced for an attractive annualized return. I wish Neurocrine had a more productive R&D effort, but that’s an old concern that is unlikely to change and something investors have to just make their peace with. Opicapone, ‘788, and an improved Orlissa marketing effort can all drive more value from here, but it will take some time.

