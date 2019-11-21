Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/19/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/19/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX);

NextCure Inc. (NXTC);

MGM Resorts International (MGM);

Cheniere Energy (LNG);

Horizon Global Corp. (HZN);

Discovery Inc. (DISCA), and;

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), and;

NGL Energy Partners (NGL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Twilio (TWLO);

Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO);

Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM);

Centene Corp. (CNC), and;

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tricida Inc. (TCDA);

Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO);

EverQuote Inc. (EVER), and;

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Meister Keith A DIR Mgm Resorts Intl MGM B $9,205,800 2 Sofinnova Venture Partners IX BO NextCure Inc. NXTC B $5,512,500 3 Wargo J David DIR Discovery Inc. DISCA JB* $4,594,086 4 Krimbill H Michael CEO, DIR NGL Energy Partners NGL B $990,891 5 Parker Geoffrey M CFO, VP Tricida Inc. TCDA B $686,016 6 Wilson Harry J DIR Horizon Global Corp. HZN B $510,024 7 Fusco Jack A CEO, DIR Cheniere Energy LNG B $503,183 8 Spanos Mike CEO, DIR Six Flags Entertainment Corp. SIX B $500,742 9 Goyanes Everardo DIR Plains GP Holdings PAGP B $358,294 10 Papa Mark G CEO, DIR Centennial Resource Development CDEV B $343,600

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Thomas Lee Adv DIR, O Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY JS* $530,800,000 2 Ferro Michael W Jr BO Tribune Publishing Co. TPCO JS*,S $117,929,881 3 Bany Sarah DIR, BO Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM S $13,994,531 4 Abrams Zachary F BO EverQuote Inc. EVER S $6,423,659 5 Blackburn Jeffrey VP Amazon.com Inc. AMZN AS $6,260,717 6 Wilke Jeffrey A CEO Amazon.com Inc. AMZN AS $6,065,867 7 Jassy Andrew R CEO Amazon.com Inc. AMZN AS $5,659,554 8 Par Investment BO Pure Cycle Corp. PCYO JS* $5,375,000 9 Neidorff Michael F CB, CEO, DIR Centene Corp. CNC AS $4,275,000 10 Lawson Jeff CEO, DIR, BO Twilio TWLO AS $3,523,577

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.