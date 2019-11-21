Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/19/19

Includes: CDEV, DISCA, HZN, LNG, MGM, NGL, NXTC, PAGP, SIX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX);
  • NextCure Inc. (NXTC);
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM);
  • Cheniere Energy (LNG);
  • Horizon Global Corp. (HZN);
  • Discovery Inc. (DISCA), and;
  • Centennial Resource Development (CDEV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), and;
  • NGL Energy Partners (NGL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO);
  • Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM);
  • Centene Corp. (CNC), and;
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tricida Inc. (TCDA);
  • Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO);
  • EverQuote Inc. (EVER), and;
  • Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Meister Keith A

DIR

Mgm Resorts Intl

MGM

B

$9,205,800

2

Sofinnova Venture Partners IX

BO

NextCure Inc.

NXTC

B

$5,512,500

3

Wargo J David

DIR

Discovery Inc.

DISCA

JB*

$4,594,086

4

Krimbill H Michael

CEO, DIR

NGL Energy Partners

NGL

B

$990,891

5

Parker Geoffrey M

CFO, VP

Tricida Inc.

TCDA

B

$686,016

6

Wilson Harry J

DIR

Horizon Global Corp.

HZN

B

$510,024

7

Fusco Jack A

CEO, DIR

Cheniere Energy

LNG

B

$503,183

8

Spanos Mike

CEO, DIR

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

SIX

B

$500,742

9

Goyanes Everardo

DIR

Plains GP Holdings

PAGP

B

$358,294

10

Papa Mark G

CEO, DIR

Centennial Resource Development

CDEV

B

$343,600

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR, O

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$530,800,000

2

Ferro Michael W Jr

BO

Tribune Publishing Co.

TPCO

JS*,S

$117,929,881

3

Bany Sarah

DIR, BO

Columbia Sportswear Co.

COLM

S

$13,994,531

4

Abrams Zachary F

BO

EverQuote Inc.

EVER

S

$6,423,659

5

Blackburn Jeffrey

VP

Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN

AS

$6,260,717

6

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN

AS

$6,065,867

7

Jassy Andrew R

CEO

Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN

AS

$5,659,554

8

Par Investment

BO

Pure Cycle Corp.

PCYO

JS*

$5,375,000

9

Neidorff Michael F

CB, CEO, DIR

Centene Corp.

CNC

AS

$4,275,000

10

Lawson Jeff

CEO, DIR, BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$3,523,577

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.