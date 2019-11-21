The optimism is back. Old fears have receded. Cash is flowing in to equities. People are back to using the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) term. The S&P 500 index just had one of the longest runs in recent memory, closing at 3120 on November 19, within a whisker of its high, and up ~24.5% for the year. And, the year is not over yet, with traditionally strong month of December on the horizon.

The purpose of this article is not to take a contrarian position and spell out doom and gloom for December and 2020. Instead, I make a modest request, almost a plea: please don't forget the yield curve.

As I argued in my previously published article on the yield curve from September 5 (See Article), the yield curve inversion never spells out immediate recession or a bear market. Historically, bear markets happened within twenty-two months of the first inversion, sometimes as early as within a few months. The 10-year / 2-year spread inverted on August 14, more than three months ago (its first time since 2007), which means that in theory we still have plenty of time to enter the bear market.

We are in the eleventh year of the bull market and expanding economy, which indicates that a temporary and absolutely healthy lull is in order. While some market bulls are dismissing the August 14 inversion as an outlier, the question I would ask them: why didn't the curve invert in, say, 2015 when the market was preoccupied with rising rates, or in 2011, when there was negative sentiment around China's economy? The answer is simple: the bond market was ready for a steady bull run at the time. At present, the market is not so sure.

While the yields have inverted back since 2014 and there was some flattening in the curve, it should be noted that the spread between the 10-year and 2-year notes remains in the vicinity of mere 15-20 bps. Such caution in the spread is in direct contradiction to consistent all-time highs that the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones indices have been consistently setting over the last several weeks. In fact, today we are facing one of the greatest divergences between equity and bond markets in history, with the latter overly optimistic and the latter one - fairly cautious. Specifically, if the bond market had greater confidence in the economy, the spread between the two notes would have been wider. Therefore, we can conclude that at present the bond market's performance is not inconsistent with the likelihood of a bear market and/or a recession in the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, we believe that the stock market's behavior is not inconsistent either. Much has been made of the equities resurging to all-time highs. However, it must be noted that every time there was a yield curve inversion in the past, it was always followed by the equities reverting back to their highs, only to eventually slip into a bear market within the next several months. Every time equity investors were convinced that the economic outlook was bright in the foreseeable future, but every time the economic outlook soon turned downward. Therefore, we could say that the current market rally is entirely consistent with the equity market's behavior in the aftermath of the yield curve's inversion. At least, that's what the technical analysis tells us.

While past performance is not in any way indicative of future performances, yield curve inversions tend to be self-fulfilling prophecies. While investors are well aware that the Fed is now dovish, that a Phase 1 trade deal with China may be imminent, and that macro variables are still fairly solid, investors also know that these same variables may easily reverse in the months to come.

Market tops, after all, are not reached when economy is sour. They are reached when the economy is still fairly healthy. The yield curve inversion, while only a single data point, cannot be ignored.

