Acasti Pharma - Winning The Heart Race

Introduction

Before this report, I have written two other Seeking Alpha reports about Acasti Pharma (ACST) in 2019, espousing ACST’s profound market opportunity and its leading drug CaPre’s competitive advantages; my first report in June was published when the stock was only $1.01/share. Yesterday, ACST closed at $2.08/share, demonstrating a 106% return in 5 months, since my first report. While the stock has made some progress, it has a long way to go, and from the second report (please see article below for valuation section), the price target of $11.06/share may prove conservative, and in fact, a buyout by a company like Pfizer will become possible at a premium of this price target ($20/share or higher), if the imminent Phase 3 data is successful. There is now only one month to the first tranche of topline results for Phase 3 Trilogy studies, and as the analysis shows below, it is highly probable that the data will exceed expectations and show itself significantly superior to Amarin’s (AMRN) drug, Vascepa. As biotech companies often demonstrate, the move in the stock to price-in information can happen suddenly in the final hour, and in massive form, particularly in a small biotech like ACST, where a relatively small amount of additional capital from one hedge fund like Perceptive (that already owns 2 million shares) can move this stock price tremendously. As we will analyze below, several pieces of information recently have emerged to support this thesis, making ACST the best risk/reward in the market today.

Home Run Hitters At Bat

More Players At Bat

Recent Developments

On November 19, 2019, one of the best analysts in the biotech space from Oppenheimer came out with a bearish report on AMRN, saying that “ACST’s CaPre, which we view as potentially best-in-class, will soon complete its Phase 3 program in severe hypertriglyceridemia, and expansion to broad population may not require another outcomes trial”, which potentially means that ACST will not require a CVOT study and is in line to win a percentage of AMRN’s market capitalization.

AMRN Faces Superior Competition

On November 18, 2019, a study was published (link below) in association with Pfizer (PFE), showing efficacy of CaPre, and potentially tipping the hand that PFE is on the acquisition trail, in search of Lipitor Part 2 now that the Lipitor patents have expired.

CaPre's Study on Diabetes

On November 14, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously, 16-0, in favor of an expanded Amarin Vascepa label, likely making the Omega-3 market huge.

AMRN 16-0 ADCOM Vote

Amarin's Success

On November 14, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously, 16-0, in favor of an expanded AMRN Vascepa label. While it is unclear to what extent the label will be allowed, label expansion has become a near certainty. The FDA is scheduled to decide by end of December, on the details, but the 16-0 vote will likely result in a great outcome. This is undoubtably a boon for AMRN, as well as a vote of confidence for the need of a scientifically-formulated and regulated Omega-3 drug, in order to treat Cardiovascular Disease ("CVD"), including high Triglycerides.

In 2019, AMRN’s sales of Vascepa have consistently surpassed analyst expectations, even without the label expansion. As of Wednesday November 20th, AMRN closed at $20.26/share, demonstrating a $7.3B market capitalization.

Per my earlier reports, I continue to contend that ACST should fetch a percentage of AMRN’s market capitalization (at least 25%), in its valuation, based on the following:

AMRN has paved the path for Omega-3 drugs to be respected by the medical community, winning sentiment at the American Heart Association and even changing the American Diabetes Association Standards of Care CaPre is best-in-class, in terms of its efficacy (per below) CaPre has strong patent protection, going beyond Vascepa In addition to CaPre, there is only one other company in later trials, Matinas (MTNB), that has a competitive drug to AMRN’s Vascepa. As a result, there is scarcity value, as there are big pharma companies that wish to have a piece of AMRN’s large upside, and ACST and MTNB are the only acquisition options

High Probability of Phase 3 Success With Triglycerides

ACST's Phase 3 results will likely blow away AMRN’s ability to reduce Triglycerides as well as offer additional positive benefits. First regarding Triglycerides, CaPre's Phase 2 results exceeded Vascepa's ability to reduce Triglycerides (38% versus 33%). However, CaPre's Phase 3 results should be even better than its Phase 2 results:

Subjects in Phase 3 have Triglycerides over 500 mg/dL, versus Phase 2, where 90% of subjects had Triglycerides between 200-500 mg/dL and only 10% had Triglycerides over 500 mg/dL. Subjects with higher Triglycerides should show a larger percentage reduction. Subjects in Phase 3 are given a dosage of 4 grams/day, versus Phase 2, where subjects were given various dosages including 1, 2 and 4 grams/day. A larger daily dosage should reduce Triglycerides by a larger percentage. Duration of treatment is consistent and over a longer number of months in Phase 3, versus Phase 2. Once again, subjects being on the medication longer should further reduce Triglycerides in Phase 3 results.

Even without these additional factors, CaPre’s Phase 2 results in 2014 showed a reduction of Triglycerides of 38.6%, versus 33% for Vascepa. Based on items 1-3 above, results should be even better versus Vascepa in Phase 3.

Other Advantages of CaPre Versus Vascepa

In addition to the high probability of success in reducing Triglycerides versus Vascepa, CaPre also offers the following advantages:

Trials have shown that CaPre not only maintains cholesterol, but in fact, from the first two clinical trials, it appears that CaPre may improve cholesterol. Vascepa does not have this capability. CaPre has shown promise in Phase I and Phase II Trials of lowering diabetic sugars, and in fact, 40% of patients in Phase III trials have diabetes, which should offer more validity to this claim. Vascepa does not have this capability. Notably, on November 18, 2019, a study was released that CaPre may promote insulin secretion, and showed a significant increase in plasma levels of 17S-HDHA and PDX, compared to EPA (Vascepa). If this is not interesting enough, the study was conducted by Dr. Andre Marette, Director of the Pfizer chair; showing that PFE is in the game (see buyout section below for further connection) Both CaPre and Vascepa have been targeted for patients with high Triglycerides (greater than 500 mg/dl), but also offer viability for patients with mildly elevated Triglycerides (for which Vascepa awaits label expansion imminently), due to the limited side effects of the medicine. This label expansion to mild elevation of Triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl) would offer an enormous market opportunity. 50 million people in the U.S. have mildly high Triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl), with another 333 million people globally. CaPre has the potential to dominate this mild elevation of Triglycerides market, due to the minimal adverse side effects, and outright medical benefits, and in fact, CaPre Phase 2 trials had 90% of subjects that were 200-500 mg/dl. CaPre demonstrates a composition of EPA, DHA and Phospholipids, versus Vascepa which is EPA. DHA has been found to increase good cholesterol, while Phospholipids have been found to reduce bad cholesterol. AMRN loyalists argue that AMRN’s ability to strip DHA is its winning quality. However, DHA is actually good, if the overall cholesterol can be controlled, which it can be with CaPre, due to the Phospholipids, only found in krill. CaPre has significantly higher bio-availability, with no need for a high-fat diet to promote intake, which further has benefits for cholesterol. CaPre is reportedly easy to tolerate, with few patients dropping from trials or reporting intolerable ‘fishiness’. Per the company and other research reports, a majority of doctors who have been interviewed are likely to prescribe CaPre, off-label, once they understand the advantages. CaPre has a longer patent life than Vascepa, which has now been on the market for a while.

Other Uses That May Become Blockbusters

CaPre has the potential to become a blockbuster wonder drug. In addition to the lowering of Triglycerides, the company is running tests that have shown promise in the following:

Lowering bad cholesterol while raising good cholesterol

Lowering diabetic sugars

Treating Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis ("NASH") and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

For example, the cholesterol-lowering statin market is approximately $20 billion in revenue, or more than 10x larger than the triglyceride market. If either of these other medical applications appear to be confirmed by the Phase III Trial results (in March), then the price target may increase further.

Piggy-Back REDUCE-IT Study

AMRN investors bank on the fact that ACST will not be able to compete against AMRN without a CVOT study, but don’t be so sure. Even if there will be a need for a CVOT study, it likely will take closer to 2-3 years. Now that it is becoming accepted that Omega-3 drugs are an important part of Cardiovascular health, acceptance of other drugs (particularly ones with better efficacy), will receive similar treatment from the FDA, in short order. This has been the case in many categories of drugs in the past; ‘first-to-market’ is quickly overtaken by ‘best-in-class’.

It is always difficult to be first, which AMRN has commendably been, but now that AMRN has changed sentiments at the ABA, ADA, FDA and numerous medical publications, the path is paved for ACST’s best-in-class drug. Furthermore, ACST will likely partner with big pharma, as opposed to growing out a salesforce of 800 professionals like AMRN, which will expedite its acceptance in the market.

Just last night on November 19, 2019, one of the best analysts in the Biotech space from Oppenheimer came out with a bearish report on AMRN, saying that “ACST’s CaPre, which we view as potentially best-in-class, will soon complete its Phase 3 program in severe hypertriglyceridemia, and expansion to broad population may not require another outcomes trial”, which means that ACST will potentially not require a CVOT study and is in line to win over a percentage of AMRN’s market capitalization.

Probability of Buyout

ACST has continually talked about finding a strategic partner for international distribution, while considering its options in North America. ACST has told investors that it has numerous ongoing conversations, and is waiting on Phase 3 results, in order to maximize value for shareholders. If you read between the lines, discussions are ongoing for various strategic alternatives, and a buyout is a possibility, at the right price.

Assuming that big pharma has to make an acquisition to compete in the Omega-3 space, as development of a new drug would take too long, there are few choices for buyout targets, AMRN, MTNB and ACST. AMRN now has a market capitalization of $7.3B, and big pharma would have to purchase AMRN for a sufficient premium, resulting in a sale price of $10B+, making this option very risky.

On the other hand, big pharma can purchase ACST for as much as $2B ($20/share or higher) assuming a premium to my earlier price target, if Phase 3 results are successful (but still spending $8B+ less than in an acquisition of AMRN). The strategic buyer could then use its brand and distribution to win in the Omega-3 space. A strategy of acquiring ACST for as much as $2B, would be less risky than purchasing AMRN for $10B+ and would leave much more upside.

A back-of-the-envelope valuation methodology would be to consider that many smart market participants have valued AMRN to be $7.3B as of yesterday's close (as a result of a number of smart financial models), and that a drug like CaPre with best-in-class data and strong patent protection, that is owned by a big pharma with synergist distribution and brand, should be conservatively worth 25% of AMRN's current market capitalization ($1.8B).

Per the mention above, on November 18, 2019, a study was released that CaPre may promote insulin secretion, and showed a significant increase in plasma levels of 17S-HDHA and PDX, compared to EPA (Vascepa). The study was conducted by Dr. Andre Marette, Director of the Pfizer chair; showing that PFE is in the game. Interestingly, PFE bought Warner Lambert in 2000, and with it, the statin blockbuster Lipitor. While Lipitor was 3rd to market, under Pfizer's brand and distribution, Lipitor became one of the biggest blockbusters in history. And with Lipitor’s patent expiring, is Pfizer looking for Part 2 of the Cardiovascular game, through ACST's CaPre?

Once again, there is huge scarcity value, as any big pharma would have to purchase either AMRN, MTNB or ACST, if it wants a chance at this lucrative market. Whether ACST ultimately sells or not, this potential outcome will certainly bolster the market capitalization of ACST, once the Phase 3 data is public.

Risks

Although there is a lot to be excited about, and it appears that the market is greatly mispricing the value of ACST, there are downside risks that must be considered:

If Phase III Trials of CaPre fail, ACST can lose a lot of its value. There is a risk that Phase III Trial results do not confirm that CaPre lowers cholesterol, but simply maintains it. This will limit the further upside of also taking market share from the cholesterol reducing market. There is a risk that Phase III Trial results do not confirm that CaPre lowers diabetic sugars. This will limit the further upside of CaPre in other medical applications. Vascepa has first-mover advantage. While CaPre has the potential to dominate the market in mild elevation of Triglycerides (greater than 150 mg/dl), per above, it will likely need further studies on cardiovascular disease, to fully challenge Vascepa, which may take several more years. While the hope is that if Phase III Trial data is highly successful, this may lead to off-label prescriptions and also allow ACST to piggy-back off the outcome studies done by others in the Omega 3 space, this is not a guarantee. Others in the Omega 3 space may emerge. For instance, Matinas BioPharma (MTNB), shows promising studies, versus Vascepa, and does it in a "more traditional" fish oil, that may be easier for physicians to adapt to. The company’s management is not proven in operations, and if it does not sell the company, there is execution risk, if it chooses to ‘do-it-yourself’.

Conclusion

CaPre has many competitive advantages that may make it a blockbuster ‘wonder drug’, and consequently, with Phase 3 results imminent, ACST is lined up to becoming the preeminent stock story of 2019-2020. While the stock has made some progress, it has a long way to go, and from my second report, the price target of $11.06/share may prove conservative, and in fact, a buyout will become possible at a premium of this price target ($20/share or higher), if the imminent data is successful. There is now only one month to the first tranche of topline results for Phase 3 Trilogy studies, and as the analysis shows above, it is highly probable that the data will exceed expectations and show itself significantly superior to Vascepa. As biotech companies often demonstrate, the move in the stock to price-in information can happen suddenly in the final hour, and in massive form, particularly in a small biotech like ACST, where a relatively small amount of additional capital from one hedge fund like Perceptive (that already owns 2 million shares) can move this stock price tremendously. This is an exciting time for ACST and the cardiovascular space, and whether you get involved with ACST or not, keep an eye on the Omega-3 market and your finger on the ‘pulse’.

