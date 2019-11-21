Tailored Brands: Among The Highest Conviction Position Of Mr. Burry

The dividend was cut, but proceeds will be used to buy back cheap shares or discounted debt adding more value to shareholders.

Mr. Burry has been building a position in TLRD and concentrating his portfolio with his highest conviction names. He owns 5.68% of TLRD's shares representing 21% of his portfolio.

Source: Neil Gaiman

Since my initial article on Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD), in June, the shares have been flat. Significant events happened in the past five months that deserve more analysis. The events are the cut of the dividend, Mr. Burry declaring ownership of the stocks, a private equity interested in TLRD and an agreement with the NFL. Let’s study them and revise our valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A chatter that Sycamore Partners was interested in TLRD caused the shares of TLRD to gain momentum and increase in price from mid-$5 to above $7 right before 2Q earnings. The shares were halted from trading right before 2Q19. The market thought the halt was related to the rumor regarding Sycamore Partners. To our disappointment, TLRD announced that it was discontinuing the dividend to accelerated debt repayment and share repurchases.

The 2Q19 results were weak as expected. The decline in same-store sales continued the previous trend and is expected to continue declining at least in 3Q19. On the good side, debt declined by 62m to 1.2b. Also, during the management call, TLRD management said that the closed distribution center in Canada is for sale. Those funds would go to pay down debt or repurchase shares.

Also in August, TLRD announced the sale of the corporate apparel business. Selling the corporate apparel business to pay down debt makes a lot of sense and also leaves a higher margin business in TLRD. The gross margin of the retail business has been consistent in the 43% to 44% range but we cannot say the same for the corporate apparel business which has margins below 30%. Also, I suspect that the corporate apparel segment represented a larger portion of SG&A expenses in relation to its revenues and should see a benefit in the coming quarters.

Source: Company 10-Ks

In August, I was glad when I discovered that Mr. Burry’s largest position was in TLRD. Mr. Burry is the investor who predicted the 2008 financial crisis and that the book, The Big Short, is based on. On August 2nd, Mr. Burry declared through a 13D filing that he owned 4.45% of TLRD via his fund, Scion Asset Management, LLC. In his letter, he asked management to stop the dividend and use the funds to buy back shares. Below is his argument:

At $0.72 per share, the dividend amounts to about $36,373,776 annually. After taxes, most shareholders receive substantially less. For example, New Yorkers would pay a 36.5% top tax rate on those dividends. Which, on the recent $4.80 stock price, reduces the effect yield from 15% to 9.5%. The 26-year low stock price, however, offers some opportunity here. If funds for the dividend were instead allocated to repurchase of common stock at a recent price of $4.80, the company could retire 7,577,870 shares, which is of course equals the dividend rate of 15% of the total shares outstanding. Repeated annually and assuming the same share price, there would be about 20.2 million shares outstanding by the end of 2022. Earnings per share in 2022 would be $4.23 per share even if this year’s consensus net income, per NASDAQ, does not grow, and if interest expense remained the same. Of course, you need not wait four years to achieve such an increase in earnings per share. This all could be accelerated to the extent allowed by your lenders. The basic premise is that retiring 60% of your shares at recent prices would increase the earnings per share up to near where the common shares currently trade. This is an uncommon opportunity in the stock market.

By August 30th, Mr. Burry announced that he owned 5.1% of TLRD shares and reiterated his recommendation to the board of TLRD. This week, Mr. Burry reduced his portfolio from 10 to seven holdings, keeping his highest conviction picks. As a result, he increased his ownership in TLRD to 5.68% of the shares outstanding or 21% of his portfolio.

My original thesis was that TLRD would maintain the dividend as the cash flow would cover it. But TLRD listened to Mr. Burry and cut the dividend. I think this is a wise move as shareholders will still receive the same dividend indirectly (fewer outstanding shares) while avoiding any dividend taxes.

In the past year, insiders have only bought shares and no one has sold any.

Source: Dataroma

Valuation

Since the decline in revenues was something that I expected in my initial valuation, no changes in the same-store sales needed to be made. Still, revenue growth for 2019 and 2020 are lower than before as the revenues from the corporate apparel segment were removed. As a consequence, gross margins were increased due to the divestment of the lower-margin business. Small adjustments to SG&A and working capital were carried to reflect 3Q19 results. Below is a summary of the assumptions.

Source: Author estimates

As a result, the fair price per share increases from $10.80 to $13.10.

I should mention that any upside in revenues due to the agreement with the NHL was not included in my valuation as I believe the impact most likely won’t be significant. In early September, TLRD signed a multi-year agreement with the NHL. NHL fans will be able to customize their suits and coats with the linings of their favorite NHL teams. While this shows that TLRD is trying to attract clients, I see this more of a noble item than a game-changer for TLRD.

Conclusion

It is always encouraging to find out a top investor such as Mr. Burry is investing in the same names as you do, especially when he is managing a very concentrated portfolio of just seven names. The fact that management has been buying the shares is positive. Even though I expected TLRD to maintain the dividend, the strategy of using those funds to buy back cheap shares or debt adds more value to shareholders.

Finally, divesting the low margin business, not only allowed to reduce debt but also to improve margins for the entire business increasing our valuation to $13.10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.