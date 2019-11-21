Unum Group: Strong Dividend Metrics Trading Well Below Book Value

Investment Thesis

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is an interesting pick for dividend growth investors, offering a 3.85% dividend that is covered almost 5x from earnings and has grown at a double-digit CAGR in the last 5 years. The company has a strong balance sheet and solid return on equity and currently trades well below book value. Management is also making use of the low valuations and aggressively buying back stock, enhancing shareholder yield.

The Company

Unum Group is an insurance company offering financial protection products and services in the US, UK, and Poland. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It is the global leader in disability income protection service and has leading positions in the markets it operates.

As an insurance company, Unum makes money from selling insurance policies and investing those funds into fixed income investments such as corporate and sovereign debt. Insurance premiums have been rising for Unum's segments at a solid CAGR rate as displayed on the image below.

Source: Unum Group Investor Relations

The acquisition of Pramerica Zycie TUir SA in 2018 marked Unum's entry into the Polish market. With Poland being one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, it could prove to be a good market to expand its exposure to.

Unum's Investment Portfolio

Source: Unum Group Investor Relations

Looking at Unum's investment portfolio, more than half of it is invested in investment grade corporate bonds, with various other fixed income assets making up the rest.

Shareholder Yield

Unum is displaying excellent dividend metrics. The current dividend yields 3.84%, is covered with a very safe 21% payout ratio, and has grown at a CAGR of 12% over the last 5 years. The latest dividend raise announced in May was in line with that and came in at an impressive 13%. UNM investors also benefit from stock buybacks. The average 5-year buyback yield has been 4.26%. Over the last year, management reacted to the decline in the share price by buying back stock, making the trailing twelve months buyback yield 7.21%. Adding the current 3.84% dividend to shareholder returns, investors total yield was almost 11%.

Balance Sheet

Unum's debt-to-equity ratio has remained almost constant over the last decade at around 0.3. This is a very safe level. Looking at debt-to-EBITDA, it is also a very conservative figure, standing at 2.15. The interest coverage ratio stands at 8.6. I have no concern over UNM's balance sheet or ability to service its debt.

Source: Simplywall.st

Valuation

I believe insurance companies are best valued by the price-to-book ratio. Looking at UNM stock's current P/B, it is at a very low 0.6. It also compares favourably to the stock's own 5-year average of 0.97. As a dividend investor, I also like to look at P/FCF, which currently stands at 3.7 compared to the 5-year average of 7.3. The cyclically adjusted P/E ratio is 9. Unum Group's management also believes that the company is trading at a very cheap valuation and has therefore increased share buybacks, with the company announcing a $750 million buyback program in May.

Risks

There are two types of risks attached to investing in Unum Group. First is the long-term care policies that they stopped offering in 2011 but still carry on their books. The company is actively managing this and increasing the cash reserves accordingly, but the company will have to manage this until those policies expire, which might take decades. Credit Suisse is estimating that they will need a further $5.7 B to cover the shortfall. Second is the performance of its investment portfolio. There is a slight risk of companies defaulting on their debt when they run into trouble, but UNM is managing that risk well with only 0.45% and 0.64% of credit losses in 2008 and 2009, respectively. The bigger risk to UNM's investment portfolio's performance is the declining interest rates. With borrowing becoming cheaper, Unum Group makes less money from lending its money, therefore reducing its portfolio's returns. If interest rates were to fall even further, they might take UNM's stock price down with it.

Source: Unum Group Investor Relations

Summary

UNM has a very high shareholder yield due to the management buying back stock and paying out growing dividends. The company's balance sheet is strong, they are profitable, and stock trades at a depressed valuation. If comfortable with the risks regarding the long-term care policies and declining interest rates, income investors should do further research on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.